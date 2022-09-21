Best Gambling Sites: Top Online Gambling Websites Ranked by Games, Betting Options, and More

If you’re looking for the best online gambling sites, there are a few landmines to dodge.

You can sign up with an unlicensed online casino, one that gives false bonus promises, or even one that’ll be out of business this time next week.

That’s why we’re making sure our top-reviewed online betting sites are reputable and safe to join.

Our top pick this time around was Ignition - known for their unparalleled variety of casino games, industry-leading wagering requirements, and best-in-class mobile compatibility.

That said, we’ve got a lot more where that came from. Let’s take a look.

Best Gambling Sites

1. Ignition - Best Online Gambling Site Overall

Pros

34 live dealer games

120 total casino games

8 virtual sports betting options

Withdrawals take less than 24 hours

Top flight poker room

Low 25x wagering requirements

Cons

Limited banking menu

Ignition is our overall top-reviewed online gambling site. Their generous welcome bonus, low attached playthroughs, many betting options, and full-fledged mobile compatibility made them a shoo-in for our #1 spot.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Ignition has a lot to offer for players looking to gamble online. On their site, you’ll find a plethora of betting options that span over virtually every market – they leave no stone unturned.

You’ll find yourself spinning through 56 exclusive slots, sitting in for 34 different live dealer games, and wagering across 8 virtual sports categories. Additionally, they host quite a few specialty and video table gaming provisions for players needing a change of pace.

You can play through 8 video poker variants, 8 games of online blackjack, 7 bingo games, 5 virtual roulette wheels, baccarat, and keno in between slots spins.

They’ve also got one of the world’s busiest online poker rooms and online poker games, with large multi-table tournaments rocking prize pools that can touch up to $1,000,000.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5

When you pair your first fiat deposit of $10 or more with the promo code “IGWPCB100”, you’ll qualify for two 100% initial deposit matches up to $1,000 (one for poker, one for casino).

Those with crypto get an even better return on their investment – your first two BTC, ETH, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash deposits receive a 150% match up to $3,000 (one poker, one casino) when you use the promo code “IGWPCB150”.

Cashing out bonuses here was also easier than we expected, due to their industry-leading 25x playthrough across the board.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Ignition accepts 4 forms of cryptocurrency, credit card deposits, and voucher payments. Unfortunately, there isn’t much variety for fiat depositors to enjoy here.

That said, you can make your deposits through BTC, ETH, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash if you’re not willing to put your next slots session on credit.

On the bright side, we appreciated their dedication to making fee-free, 24-hour withdrawals happen across the board. It’s common for betting sites to wait 3-5 days before processing your fiat payouts, but that’s not the case here.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Ignition does not host a native mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

There is a downloadable poker client, however, the casino and virtual sports betting platforms must be accessed by their fully optimized mobile site.

As we’d expect here, the mobile site offers full compatibility for on-the-go wagering across their 120 casino games and 8 virtual sports betting options. It’s fast, fluid, and fun.

Claim your welcome bonus up to $3,000 at Ignition

2. Red Dog - Best Bonuses of All Online Gambling Sites

Pros

225% slots bonus offer

24/7 reload matches up to 160%

35 free spins with first deposit

Reasonable 35x playthrough

Authentic live dealer casino

Cons

Limited banking menu

No bingo games

Red Dog’s online casino is ranked among our top picks for its awesomely generous welcome bonus package and reload offers. With your first deposit of at least $10, you’ll qualify for their 255% Slots Bonus up to $12,250.

Gaming Variety: 4.7/5

Players who sign up with Red Dog will find tons of traditional casino games to enjoy. They’ve done a great job of gearing their library towards those looking to dip their toes in the water.

You’ll have 156 casino games at your disposal here. You can play through 119 online slots, wager on 30+ video table games, and sit in for 13 different live dealer provisions.

13 versions of live poker, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack; 14 video poker variants, 5 online blackjack games, 4 virtual roulette wheels, and keno make their appearance here.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

Use the promo code “WAGGINGTAILS” to get a 225% Slots Bonus. You can redeem it up to 5 times!

This welcome bonus comes attached to a very reasonable playthrough.

Red Dog Casino also offers users 30 free spins bonus with a promo code FREEBANDITS.

Not many betting sites offer lower wagering requirements attached to a higher bonus cap, so it was nice to see Red Dog do their promotions differently.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Crypto players can make their deposits and receive their winnings through Bitcoin, Litecoin, and ETH. Unfortunately, fiat depositors are limited to making credit card and NeoSurf payments.

That said, Red Dog manages to make up for their limited banking menu with their low betting limits and blazing-fast payout speeds.

You’ll only need to put down $10 via NeoSurf, $20 via BTC/ETH/LTC, or $30 via credit card to qualify for your 255% slots bonus or your 24/7, 160% reload bonus.

Additionally, you’ll enjoy fee-free, instant crypto payouts alongside 48-hour fiat withdrawals.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Although Red Dog doesn’t host an application for its platform, we were relieved to see its website match the expected functionality of a native mobile app.

Their website works beautifully and offers full gaming compatibility throughout their 156 betting options; even on older mobile devices. Additionally, it’s optimized for smaller and larger-screened smartphones.

We had no problem depositing our money, initiating withdrawals, and placing wagers with one click through their mobile website.

Click here to find the best Red Dog bonuses currently available

3. Bitstarz - Best Gambling Site for Crypto

Pros

Initial deposit match up to 1 BTC

200 free spins available

3,500+ online casino games

Thousands of crypto-exclusive titles

850+ high-quality slots

Accepts 6 forms of crypto

Cons

No fiat currencies accepted here

Bitstarz is one of the best crypto casinos online. Aside from hosting thousands of crypto-exclusive titles, they’ll give you a massive 100% bonus match up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins with your first deposit.

Gaming Variety: 4.4/5

Currently, Bitstarz carries 3,500+ casino games from 19 high-tech gaming providers. That said, their offering is very slots-heavy and you won’t find any live dealer games in spite of their massive selection.

Avid slots enjoyers will find 850+ reels (and a few progressive jackpots) alongside thousands of crypto-exclusive titles not found anywhere else.

They also host an ample variety of table games and specialty provisions that include several video poker variants, online blackjack, bingo, baccarat, and virtual roulette.

One thing is certain – you’ll find yourself playing casino games you’ve never seen before with Bitstarz. They’re constantly adding new casino games to their already packed library.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5

Players who make an account with Bitstarz will receive 20 free spins – no deposit necessary.

That said, players who make their first deposit of 20 USDT/0.0008 BTC or more will qualify for Bitstarz’ 100% match up to 1 BTC. The total welcome bonus value is 5 BTC.

As if their bonus cap wasn’t high enough to stand alone, you’ll also receive 180 free spins to sweeten the deal.

Banking Options: 4/5

You should know ahead of time that you won’t be able to wager through fiat currencies here. Instead, Bitstarz accepts 6 forms of crypto.

That said, they make it convenient to purchase crypto directly through their website using your credit card. Players can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, ETH, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.

You’ll be happy to know that all payouts are fee-free and processed within 1 hour (the average is actually about 7 minutes!) to the crypto wallet of your choosing.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Bitstarz doesn’t carry a native mobile app, but we wouldn’t expect them to. Most betting sites can’t even offer hundreds of casino games via apps, let alone thousands.

You’ll be happy to know that their website is fully optimized for mobile usage. Depositing and withdrawing our crypto with one click felt seamless. We also found their user interface easy to navigate, and we had no trouble spinning through their 850+ slot reels while on the go.

That said, because a few hundred of their crypto-exclusive titles aren’t playable on mobile we can’t give them perfect marks here.

Get the best Bitcoin bonuses at Bitstarz

4. Bovada - Best Online Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Pros

29 online sports betting markets

75% BTC sports bonus up to $750

199 traditional casino provisions

34 live dealer games

125% crypto deposit match up to $1,250

Low 25x playthrough

Cons

Slow fiat payouts

Late lines on occasion

As far as best sports betting sites are concerned, Bovada has been leading the pack for upwards of 20 years. You’ll find an ample selection of traditional casino provisions alongside 29 online sports betting categories here.

Gaming Variety: 4.1/5

With Bovada, you’ll have access to money lines, parlays, straight bets, and futures across 29 different sports betting categories.

Not many online sports betting sites offer more variety than Bovada. You’ll find yourself wagering on mainstream professional sports, picking your favorite greyhound, and betting on Valorant tournaments here.

You’ll also have 199 traditional casino games at your disposal. You can spin through 123 slot reels, sit in for 34 different live dealer games of poker and blackjack, or try your luck with 7 games of bingo.

Bonuses & Promos: 3.7/5

Bovada has a few unique bonus offers attached to very reasonable wagering requirements.

Fiat depositors who use the promo code “CAWELCOME100” will qualify for a 100% initial bonus match up to $1,000. Crypto players can use the promo code “BTCCWB1250” to receive a slightly more generous 125% initial deposit match up to $1,250.

We especially liked their 75% BTC sportsbook bonus up to $750 (fiat bonuses are $250) which is redeemable with your first sports betting wager.

Because all of the aforementioned bonus offers come attached to a 30x playthrough (5x for the online sportsbook), you might get to the cashout stage a lot quicker than you think.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

We were glad to see Bovada accepting 4 forms of crypto alongside credit cards, debit cards, MatchPay, and voucher payments.

Our only complaint in this area is Bovada’s lack of flexibility when it comes to fiat payouts. Fiat withdrawals are limited to courier checks and vouchers - there is no credit card withdrawal.

If you don’t want to wait 2 weeks for a courier check, you can receive your winnings in 24 hours or less through Bitcoin, ETH, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash. Definitely use crypto here.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.2/5

Although their website offers full, on-the-go compatibility throughout Bovada’s sportsbook and casino, we'd like to see them optimize their site for smaller screens a bit more.

On the bright side, we didn’t notice any lag when scrolling through and wagering on their money lines. Depositing and withdrawing our cryptocurrency with one click was also easier than we expected it to be.

Get your Bovada welcome bonus here

5. BetOnline - Runner-Up Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Pros

50% sports welcome bonus up to $1,000

10x sportsbook playthrough

100% crypto casino bonus up to $1,000

14x crypto playthrough

Accepts 10 forms of crypto

20+ online sports betting markets

Cons

7.5% credit card withdrawal fee

BetOnline is our top-reviewed sports betting site for their low wagering requirements. When you make your first deposit through any of their 10 accepted forms of cryptocurrency, you’ll qualify for a 100% bonus match up to $1,000 attached to a 14x playthrough.

Gaming Variety: 4.6/5

BetOnline hosts 365 traditional online gambling games alongside 20 sports betting options. Much like Bovada, you’ll find money lines and daily specials on everything from greyhound betting to eSports.

You can wager on mainstream pro sports, soccer, golf, tennis, UFC matches, NASCAR racing, table tennis, and more unconventional markets that include politics and religion.

Additionally, you’ll find a combination of 265 high-quality slots, 10 live dealer versions of poker and blackjack; and a few specialty provisions to enjoy in between sporting events.

They host 4 bingo games, 30 video poker variants, 9 virtual roulette wheels, 10 games of online blackjack, and 5 games of keno.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.1/5

BetOnline lists much lower wagering requirements than most gambling sites.

When you use the promo code “BOL1000”, you’ll receive a 50% sportsbook welcome bonus up to $1,000. Because this sports-specific offer comes attached to a 10x playthrough; you won’t have to place too many wagers to earn your bonus for keeps.

Traditional casino enjoyers should place their bets with cryptocurrency to take advantage of this bonus. When you use the promo code “CRYPTO100” you’ll qualify for a 100% initial match up to $1,000 attached to a 14x playthrough.

Fiat depositors can take advantage of the same 100% casino welcome bonus using the promo code “BOLCASINO”; but they’ll have to contend with a much higher 30x rollover requirement.

Banking Options: 4.3/5

BetOnline accepts 10 forms of crypto and 9 fiat deposit methods.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts can make their deposits and receive their winnings through BTC, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, Litecoin, ChainLink, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, Stellar, and USDC. As we’d expect here, crypto payouts are fee-free and processed within 1 hour.

Fiat depositors can add cash to their casino wallet using MoneyGram, eChecks, wire transfers, RIA, credit cards, and money orders.

That said, we didn’t like their high fiat withdrawal fees and slow payout times. Credit card payouts come with a 7.5% withdrawal fee, while courier checks carry a 3% commission.

Additionally, you’ll find yourself waiting up to 5 days for fiat withdrawals.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.1/5

BetOnline hosts a mobile sports betting app for iOS and Android devices. You’ll find the full sports menu there, and depositing and withdrawing through their app is quick and easy.

Their mobile casino website is optimized for mobile usage and gave us no trouble. That said, while you’ll be able to enjoy the full scope of what BetOnline has to offer through their mobile site, we’d like to see a bit better optimization on smaller screens.

Preview of the best BetOnline bonuses

Best Gambling Sites Runners-up:

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Gambling Sites

Gaming Variety

In this review, we prioritized online casinos that allow players to enjoy the widest library of betting options.

Some of our top picks feature an online sportsbook, poker room, and numerous live dealer games, while others carry thousands of online casino games alongside crypto-exclusive titles.

Bonuses & Promos

The best online gambling sites present new sign-ups with a generous welcome bonus package alongside reasonable playthrough requirements.

While your available promos will vary between online casinos, you’ll find hundreds of free spins, a hefty initial deposit match, and a far-stretching reload bonus to take advantage of.

Banking Options

Online betting is safer when secure payment methods are available for players to utilize.

That’s why we gave a higher ranking to betting sites that accept the widest range of crypto and fiat currencies. Beyond this, we prioritized betting sites with the fastest payout speeds across the board.

Mobile Compatibility

As more and more people rely on their smartphones to play the role of their personal computers, we’re prioritizing online casinos that take on this call of duty. We gave the highest ranking to betting sites that make it easy, simple, and fun for you to place wagers while you’re on the go.

Read more about the best online sportsbooks here

Top Online Gambling Websites - FAQ

What Kinds of Bonuses Can Top Online Gambling Sites Offer?

When you sign up with one of our top-reviewed gambling sites, you’ll receive a welcome bonus package. Some online casinos will even give you free spins or a no-deposit cash incentive just for making an account with them.

Besides this, online casinos can offer cash back, rake back, reload bonuses, tournament prize pools, reduced juice sports bets, and much more - best to click through to see them all in full.

Are Your Top Picks Safe Online Gambling Sites?

Yes – because all of our top-reviewed gambling sites and online sports betting sites are fully licensed to operate, they are legal for gambling online worldwide.

You can win money betting online without fearing legal consequences. Whether you’re looking to try your hand at live dealer poker, spin through thousands of exciting slot machines, or wager on money lines from the comfort of home; our sites are backing your latest play.

At any rate, do check your local laws to ensure that your chosen betting site or online sportsbook is legal to use where you are.

Is Online Gambling Rigged Against Me?

Contrary to myths from disgruntled players circulating around Reddit, gambling online through a licensed casino provider isn’t rigged against you.

Licensed gambling sites are legally bound to present players with randomized, fair betting odds that equalize the playing field.

Because in-person and online casino sites are held to the same regulatory standards, online gamblers can expect the same sports betting, slots, and table gaming odds they’d find in the heart of Las Vegas.

All of the sites we list here host RNG-run and provably fair casino games that are regularly audited for randomized outcomes.

What Are the Most Popular Gambling Websites?

Here are some of the most popular gambling websites:

Why Should I Trust Real Money Online Gambling Sites?

Any real money gambling sites worth your time will present you with a valid operating license, directly visible through their website.

Licensed gambling sites are held to the same rules and regulatory standards as your favorite in-person casino. These regulations ensure online gambling’s safety and reliability through putting measures in place that protect your personal information.

Additionally, you should trust licensed real money gambling sites because online gambling laws are in your favor. You can expect to deal with fair betting odds, reliable payouts, helpful customer support, and secure payment methods from any of our top-reviewed betting sites.

How Can I Choose The Best Gambling Site For My Needs?

Plenty of casino sites offer just about everything, but finding the right one for you will boil down to your individual betting preferences. In order to make the process easier, we’ve put together a summary detailing what each of our top 5 picks have to offer.

Players looking for a one-stop-shop casino that accounts for in-depth virtual sports betting will find Ignition’s library suitable for months (or years) to come.

On the other hand, players interested in a huge slots deposit match can find up to thousands of dollars in bonus money waiting for them at Red Dog.

If you’re mostly interested in crypto-exclusive casino games, you’ll love Bitstarz.

Finally, sports betting vets looking to bet with one of the most established sports betting sites will thoroughly enjoy Bovada’s huge sports betting menus and fair odds.

Comparing the 5 Best Online Gambling Sites

It took us a long time to choose the best gambling sites online.

In fact, maybe we laid the information on a little strong so allow us to make it up - with a simplified recap of each of our top real money online gambling site choices:

Ignition: Low wagering requirements make this the best place to work off a large first deposit bonus. In addition to a fully stocked casino, there’s also a poker room with huge tournaments up to $1,000,000. The first deposit bonus is 100% up to $1000.

Red Dog: The 24/7 reload bonuses here are perfect for consistent players looking for value. It’s also a solid place for table game lovers, and the live dealer casino is one of the best in the business. First deposit bonus is 235% + 55 bonus spins.

Bitstarz: One of the largest online casino games menus ever, counting over 3000. There’s ultimate security here with provably fair games, and it’s an online slots lover’s paradise. The first deposit bonus is 100% up to 1 BTC, and the total welcome bonus value is 5 BTC.

Bovada: This is one of the best sports betting sites, dating back to the ’90s. There’s a massive live dealer casino, some of the best sports promos going, and even an online poker room. The first deposit match is 100% up to $100.

BetOnline: Payment flexibility is a strong point here with tons of cryptocurrencies accepted. They’ve got a 25-year reputation in sports betting and online casino gambling, with loads of faithful followers. New players get a 100% match on their first deposit (30x rollover).

How to Sign Up With the Best Online Gambling Sites

If you’re new to online betting, the process of signing up with one of our top picks might sound overwhelming. We’re here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be.

The best online gambling sites make placing your bets easy and simple. To prove it, we’re going to walk you through signing up step-by-step using Ignition (our top pick) as an example.

1. Go to the Ignition website

On Ignition’s website, you’ll see a button that says “Sign Up”. Click on it, create a unique username/password, and enter your preferred email address.

Then, click “Submit” to continue.

2. Check your email inbox

Secondly, you’ll want to check your email inbox for a confirmation link from Ignition.

If you don’t see a verification link from their casino within a few minutes, be sure to check your “spam” folder.

Once you find their link, click on “Confirm Your Account” to verify your personal information.

3. Make your first deposit

If you’re depositing through credit card be sure to use the promo code “IGWPCB100”. Crypto depositors should use the promo code “IGWPCB150” to qualify for their bonus match.

After you’ve entered your bonus code, make your first deposit with Ignition’s website.

So, What Are the Best Gambling Sites?

While many online gambling sites advertise their services to players worldwide, only a few are actually worth your time.

That said, if you’re looking to gamble online but still don’t know where to start we’d like to once again recommend signing up with our top pick. Ignition is virtually guaranteed to provide you with the best user experience possible.

Their low wagering requirements, generous deposit bonus, and versatile casino library makes them the perfect fit for just about everyone.

Whichever online casino you ultimately decide on, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some online gambling sites and online sports betting sites mentioned may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following free gambling addiction resources may be helpful as well: