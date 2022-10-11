Best Online Casinos in Canada Ranked by Site Reputation, Game Variety, and Bonuses for Canadian Players

There are a lot of Canadian online casinos for you to choose from.

Of course, diversity is a good thing until you have to pick from hundreds or even thousands of options – then it’s almost impossible to decide which online casinos are worth your attention.

Luckily, we’ve conducted in-depth research in the quest for the best online casino in Canada. Jackpot City came out on top this time for its high-quality games and bonuses, but each selection on our list brings something unique to the table.

Let’s take a closer look.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

Jackpot City: Best Canadian online casino overall

PlayOJO: Lowest wagering requirements

Spin Casino: Best for loyalty rewards

Magic Red: Best for online slots

Slots.lv: Best for crypto players

BitStarz: Best mobile compatibility

Europa: Best welcome bonus

Mansion: Best for table games

Casumo: Best for live dealer games

Red Dog: Best regular promotions

1. Jackpot City – Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

Up to C$1600 welcome bonus

Around 400 casino games to choose from

Fast withdrawals

24/7 customer support

Cons:

No sportsbook

Does not accept cryptocurrencies

Jackpot City, which has been on the market since 1997, is an experienced online casino that knows how to treat its customers.

Not only will you get a generous welcome package, but you will have the chance to scroll through around 400 casino games all provided by top-notch software companies.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Currently, you have the chance to explore 400+ high-quality games at Jackpot City, the majority of which are slots. Those who enjoy progressive jackpots will discover 30+ titles here including Mega Moolah, and Treasure Nile.

Players will also be impressed by the live dealer games section where more than 60 titles can be seen. This section is filled with classics so you can find a seat in your favourite room anytime.

All in all, this online casino covers everything you can think of starting from slots, and poker, to table and live casino games - it’s one of the best real money online casino sites going.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

You will be happy to hear that you can get up to a C$1600 welcome bonus, divided over your first 3 deposits. While it is true that Jackpot City is generous with its welcome bonuses, the rules could be a bit less restrictive.

To put it simply, you have to meet a formidable 70x wagering requirement before you can cash out any winnings from it.

Besides a welcome bonus, Jackpot City also offers a Daily Deal, which gives you the chance to claim prizes every single day. The Bonus Wheel promotion is also worth checking out.

Banking: 4.7/5

Jackpot City offers all the safe and quick payment options to its customers. This Canadian online casino accepts credit/debit cards, wire transfers from EcoPayz and iDeal, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, just to mention a few.

What we liked the most was the fact that they have fast payout periods, with most transactions completed in under 24 hours.

One drawback is that there are no cryptocurrencies available. However, with a wide variety of fiat options, everyone will be able to find something to their liking.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Both versions of Jackpot City – desktop and mobile – provide a flawless online gambling experience. Moreover, this online casino features a special application for iOS and Android devices.

However, you don’t have to download it if you prefer to play in your mobile browser.

To ensure everything was running smoothly, we examined a few games on our smartphones. Every game was perfectly adjusted to the screen size, and the loading time was lightning-fast.

Join Jackpot City to claim your C$1600 welcome bonus as a new player now!

2. PlayOJO – Best Canadian Casino with Low Wagering Requirements

Pros:

Wager-free free spins

Over 3000 high-quality titles

Free versions of online casino games

Regular promotions with no-wagering requirements

Cons:

Does not accept cryptocurrencies

Live chat isn’t 24/7

PlayOJO is a top-rated Canadian casino for a host of reasons, but mainly because its bonuses come without costly wagering requirements. That said, welcome bonuses are not the only thing you are looking for, right?

Let’s take a look at other features as well.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

At PlayOJO, there are over 3000 of the best online casino games available. This includes everything you can think of, such as online slots, table games, and live casino games.

If you are a slot lover, you can choose from hundreds of different games including progressive jackpots such as Age of the Gods, Bakin' Bacon, and many more. Moreover, you can try all of the titles for free, without having to make an account.

Another of the casino's strengths is its live dealer games. Playtech – a high-quality software provider provides the majority of the live casino games to this Canadian online casino.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

For players who are new to the site, PlayOJO has 50 free spins ready. To claim this offer, you have to make a minimum deposit of C$10 and that’s pretty much it. And as we’ve already mentioned, the spins are not attached to any lofty wagering requirements, which is super cool.

Thankfully, things don’t end here. PlayOJO also features a number of special promotions that allow you to earn money by playing your favourite games. These include some extra free spins, Prize Twister, and more – so make sure to check them out as well.

Banking: 4.4/5

The payment methods available at PlayOJO should meet the demands of all Canadian players. You can make deposits with credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. The minimum deposit allowed is C$10.

As for withdrawals, you can use Interac, wire transfer, and other popular services. There is no minimum withdrawal restriction, and maximum withdrawal depends on which banking method you go for.

The fastest way to get your winnings is through e-wallets (up to 24 hours), while bank transfers may take 2-3 days. Unfortunately, digital coins are not accepted here either.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

As we expected, it is possible to play anywhere at any time from your mobile device at PlayOJO directly from the browser.

You also have the option to download the dedicated app for iOS and Android smartphones to play some of the greatest games on the move. From what we have seen, they offer the same qualities and features as the desktop version – so you have nothing to worry about.

Join PlayOJO and claim 50 free spins with no wagering requirements!

3. Spin Casino – Best Canadian Casino for Bonuses

Pros:

Welcome offer up to C$1000

Special prizes for members of the Loyalty Program

Great reputation dating back 20 years

450+ casino games

Cons:

Does not accept cryptocurrencies

No bingo or keno games

Created in 2001, Spin Casino is a well-established online casino website that strives for quality over quantity. Canadian players have the chance to explore 450+ high-quality games here, along with helpful customer support and generous bonuses.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

The majority of games at Spin Casino consist of online slots – as you would expect considering the name of the website. They are provided by the industry leaders such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and many more.

The site also has something for live casino lovers, with industry leader Evolution Gaming hosting the live casino rooms. If you prefer traditional table games then you can also go for poker and blackjack - not to mention this is one of the best roulette sites going.

We were unable to find any specialty games, bingo, or keno which is the main reason why Spin Casino didn’t get full points here.

Bonuses: 4.7/5

As a new Canadian player, Spin Casino will welcome you with a C$1000 deposit bonus. To claim this offer, you have to make a minimum deposit of C$10. They've got the same 70x rollover as Jackpot City though, so be prepared for a bit of a grind.

You can also opt-in for daily and weekly promotions that the website hosts on a regular basis.

We also feel the need to mention the loyalty program of this online casino. By playing online casino games, Spin Casino allows you to accumulate points that can be exchanged for exclusive bonuses.

They’ll even help you get ahead of the game with 2500 points on your first deposit.

Banking: 4.4/5

To make the payment process as easy and comfortable as possible, Spin Casino provides Visa/Mastercard, Neosurf, Interac, and EcoPayz among several other options.

The minimum deposit is C$5 and the minimum withdrawal requirement is just C$20.

Regular players have the chance to take advantage of super high withdrawal limitations which is C$16,000 a month. This is not something very frequent at Canadian casinos online so make sure to take advantage of it.

Withdrawal times are also quite fast, typically between 24 to 48 hours to get your winnings – depending on your preferred payment method.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Similar to Jackpot City and PlayOJO, Spin Casino also lets you access its games through your mobile browser or dedicated app for both iOS and Android devices.

If you are not sure which one to go for, we can assure you that both options are equally fine, providing you with a satisfactory online gambling experience.

Register at Spin Casino to claim up to C$1000 as a new player now!

4. Magic Red – Best Canadian Online Casino for Slots

Pros:

Welcome package up to $1500 and 200 free spins

Live casino cashback

900+ slot games

Great selection of table games

Top-notch software providers

Cons:

No poker games

Site design could be improved

Magic Red is another high-quality Canadian online casino that strives to offer some of the most competitive services including a nice selection of online slots, and helpful customer support.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Magic Red will be a dream come true for everyone who enjoys playing online slots. The reason is pretty simple – here you can browse more than 900 slot games by state of the art providers like Play N’ Go, iSoftBet, Microgaming, and many more.

Some of our favourite games you can try are Crown of Fire, Wild Buzz, and Disco Mania. Each of these games can be played for free without an account. That way, you have the chance to explore the game first, and then decide if it’s worth your money and attention.

You can also go for over 60 traditional table games and a punchy live casino. However, there are no specialty games that you can switch to in case you get bored.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

As a newbie at Magic Red Casino, you can grab one of the most elaborate welcome bonuses for Canadian players online today.

It breaks down like this:

1st deposit: a 200% match up to $500 and 50 free spins

a 200% match up to $500 and 50 free spins 2nd deposit: a 100% match up to $500 and 50 free spins

a 100% match up to $500 and 50 free spins 3rd deposit: a 50% match up to $250 and 50 free spins

a 50% match up to $250 and 50 free spins 4th deposit: a 50% match up to $250 and 50 free spins

Besides the welcome bonus, currently, you can explore other active promotions like 10% live casino cashback weekends, Magic Spins Tuesday, and a monthly cashback program.

Banking: 4.2/5

Canadian players can make deposits using Visa/Mastercard, AstroPay, and Interac. Though the deposit time for each method is instant, withdrawals may take longer than you expect.

In fact, we found the wording on their website a bit confusing as many of the withdrawal methods are listed as “instant up to six days” - we can only assume this has something to do with verified (ID sent and checked) accounts vs. those not verified.

Sadly, Magic Red does not currently offer support for cryptocurrencies.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

When it comes to mobile compatibility, you can easily launch the website on your smartphone or tablet via your mobile browser.

Though there is no separate application available, all the games we have tested run smoothly giving you the chance to play wherever you desire.

Join Magic Red and claim up to C$1500 on your first four deposits!

5. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino in Canada for Crypto Users

Pros:

$225 refer a friend program

The biggest bonus package around

Supports cryptocurrencies

Great selection of Hot Drop Jackpots

Lightning-fast withdrawals

Cons:

Some games require download

The last entry on our list of the best Canadian online casinos is Slots.lv. As you may have already guessed from its name, the website mostly focuses on slot games. However, the main attraction here is the fact that you can make deposits via cryptocurrency.

Game Selection: 4.4/5

This online casino will serve you right if you enjoy exploring new slot games – particularly progressive jackpot slots and hourly jackpot drops. The hottest game we discovered is Reels of Fortune which comes with an interesting theme and a high RTP of 96.12%.

Besides slots, you can also opt for table games, a live dealer, video poker, or specialty games.

Although the sheer number of games may not be mind blowing, you should still be able to find almost everything you want, which is the main reason why Slots.lv remains one of the best online casinos in Canada.

Bonuses: 4.4/5

The welcome bonus at Slots.lv really impressed us by offering up to a staggering C$7500 for crypto deposits or C$5000 for fiat currencies.

The total value of each figure is divided among your first 9 deposits, so it may take some time to accumulate - though it’s clearly well worth it.

The bonuses are subjected to a 35x playthrough requirement, though this figure is better than most competitors and not very hard to achieve.

Besides this, you have the chance to go for 3 active promotions right now including the $225 Refer a Friend, My Slots Rewards, and hourly prizes every day.

Banking: 4.8/5

Slots.lv is the only option on our top 5 list that accepts cryptocurrencies. Here, you can make deposits via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

As for fiat currencies, there are Visa/Mastercard and American Express options. The minimum deposit for cryptos equals C$10, and C$20 for cards.

Withdrawals are usually pretty fast – up to 1 hour. Naturally, digital coins are the fastest option for cashing out.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

The mobile experience at Slots.lv is pretty good – nothing too different from other Canadian online casino sites on our list. You can simply open the browser from your mobile, enter the URL, and start playing immediately.

You won’t see a separate app here, but based on our experience, all the games fit different screen sizes and load without any bugs.

Register at Slots.lv & Claim up to C$7500 in welcome bonus money now!

How We Selected the Best Canadian Casinos Online

Game Selection

We only selected online casinos that are able to provide players with all the necessary gaming options. You are guaranteed to discover suitable online gambling sites if you are looking for slots, table games, and live dealer games. In addition, we also paid attention to less popular & exclusive games that can’t be found anywhere else.

Bonuses

The best online casinos in Canada will typically greet their customers with a generous welcome bonus, free spins, and loyalty programs. We have chosen online casino sites that had good offers with adequate terms and conditions, with lower rollovers being preferred.

Banking

When making real money bets at online casinos, you want to be sure that your hard-earned money is in safe hands. That is why we chose the top online casino gambling sites that have the most common and secure Canadian banking options, as well as the fastest payout times.

Mobile Compatibility

In today’s world, it is of critical importance to have your service available to customers at all times. Thus, we granted points to casinos that provide full mobile compatibility across their gaming portfolio.

Top Online Casinos in Canada - FAQs

What is The Best Online Casino in Canada?

This is something you will have to decide for yourself. However, our research shows Jackpot City to be the best option for players from Canada. This casino offers the most complete overall experience, with a great gaming portfolio, and a generous C$1600 welcome bonus.

Is Online Gambling Safe in Canada?

Yes, online gambling is absolutely safe in Canada as long as you select online casinos that are fully licensed and regulated – like the ones on our list.

Reading reviews of online Canadian casinos on the internet is one of the best ways to discover whether a specific online casino provides you with a safe gambling environment or not.

Can I Get a Deposit Bonus at Online Casinos in Canada?

Yes, you can get a deposit bonus at online casinos in Canada, and they mostly come in the form of welcome bonuses. With such offers, the best gambling sites give you the chance to boost your performance with an extra bankroll and free spins.

However, don’t forget to check the terms and conditions beforehand to understand any wagering requirements associated with a specific deposit bonus.

Do Online Casinos for CA Players Offer Live Dealer Games?

Yes, the majority of online casinos for CA players have a live casino section available from top-notch software providers like Evolution Gaming. That way, you can get the closest experience to land-based casinos and socialize with other players as well.

Can I Play Free Casino Games at Online Casinos in Canada?

Yes, it is possible to play online casino games for free at some casinos in Canada. PlayOJO is one such option where you can launch specific games without the need to create a casino account or deposit any real money.

Is Online Gambling Legal in Canada?

Yes, online casino gambling for real money in Canada is legal for the most part. However, keep in mind that gambling laws differ from one province to another – make sure you check them out before you start your gambling journey.

Comparing The Best Online Casinos for Canadians

Jackpot City: Based on our findings, this is the best overall online casino for Canadians. Thanks to its magnificent array of casino games, fast withdrawals, and great user experience. Visit Jackpot City to claim your C$1600 welcome bonus now!

PlayOJO: A high-quality casino online famous for its 3000+ high-quality games, free gameplay, and condition-free welcome bonuses. Head to PlayOJO to snag 50 free spins with absolutely zero wagering requirements.

Spin Casino: If you love staying loyal to a specific casino and getting rewarded for it with a jump on loyalty points, this is the place for you. Check out Spin Casino to grab your C$1000 bonus plus 100 free spins to get started on your gambling journey.

Magic Red: This is a casino site catering to those looking for high-quality slots. Claim your C$1500 welcome bonus package and 200 free spins to find your favourite slot now.

Slots.lv: Do you love making bets with crypto, having to pay no additional fees, and getting your winnings instantly? Then make sure you hit up Slots.lv to claim up to C$7500 over your first 9 crypto deposits.

How to Get Started at the Best Canadian Online Casino

Registering at your favourite Canadian online casinos is pretty simple.

To make this process even easier, we’ll take you through each step using our top overall pick Jackpot City as an example.

Step 1: Create an account

Head to the Jackpot City website and hit the orange “Sign Up” button

Come up with a username and provide the requested personal information such as name, email address, mobile number, etc

Click “Register”

Step 2: Confirm your account

Check your email inbox for the confirmation link (head to your spam folder if it doesn’t arrive promptly)

Follow the confirmation link

Step 3: Make your first deposit & start playing

Once everything’s done, click the “Deposit” button

Choose your favourite banking option

Enter the details and click “Deposit”

That’s pretty much it!: you’re ready to play at one of the top legit online casinos!

Still Looking for the top Canadian Casino Online?

Now you know what it takes to be the best online casino site in Canada: hefty bonuses, a wide variety of games, and seamless mobile compatibility to name but a few.

If you are looking for the best experience possible, we recommend trying Jackpot City. Here, you can claim a generous welcome bonus of up to C$1600 to try out our best overall casino for Canadian players.

Having said that, feel free to check out PlayOJO, Spin Casino, or the other options on our list. They all cater to their own specific niche – which may be more suitable to your needs.

Whichever site you choose though, always remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the best casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

