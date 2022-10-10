Best Online Casinos in 2022: Top Online Casino Sites for Casino Games, Fairness, and Generous Bonuses

Finding the best online casino is no easy feat. New casinos are popping up every day, making things even tougher. But it doesn't have to be this way.

Our experts are here to help. We did the legwork to research casinos that host a variety of online slots, Vegas-like live dealer games, and super generous bonuses.

Ignition was our number 1 pick this time around, but we’ve got 13 more options you might want to check out.

Let’s begin, shall we?

Best Online Casinos

1. Ignition - Best Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Generous $3,000 welcome bonus

Over 30 live casino games

Great rewards program

24/7 customer support + useful FAQ section

Amazing mobile compatibility

Fair wagering requirement for the welcome bonus

Cons:

A game library could be better

After days of research and analysis, our team of expert gamblers found Ignition to be the best online casino overall. With its generous bonuses, user-friendly interface, and fast payouts, it’s quite hard to find any other casino better than Ignition.

Let’s find out more about it.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

The casino game library at Ignition might not be the largest, as there are only a little over 120 games available here. However, what matters is the quality of the games. Ignition offers games from leading software providers. This ensures quality like no other.

Unlike most online casino sites, Ignition doesn’t boost its game numbers by packing it out with slots while neglecting the other casino games. Sure, there aren’t too many slots here, but there are over 30 live casino games, including some great roulette, poker, and blackjack.

We found that the real star of the show at Ignition is poker. In fact, Ignition is known as one of the most popular directions for real money poker players.

Design & User Interface: 4.9/5

The website of Ignition looks sleek in its modern design. It’s well laid out on both the desktop and mobile, which means you don’t have to waste time searching around, allowing you to play all your favorite games with ease.

Ignition also provides loads of information about the games themselves, how to play, and more. As a player, this definitely helps you to feel more clued up and valued by the casino.

A final note here is that there are plenty of ways to pay. You can use traditional banking options, such as credit/debit cards, or go with cryptocurrencies for faster payouts and lower fees.

Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

We found the welcome package at Ignition very exciting. It comes in two parts: one for the casino and one for the poker section - great news for poker fans. Use the code IGWPCB100 to get 100% up to $1,000 on casino and poker - so a total of up to $2,000.

You can ramp that up if you choose to make your deposits with crypto and use the code IGWPCB150 instead. With this, you’ll get 150% up to $1,500 to use twice over, once at the casino and once in the poker section again. This crypto welcome package is up to $3,000 in total - an amazing offer all around.

The lower wagering requirement for the welcome package makes it even more attractive. In order to withdraw your winnings, you are only required to meet the wagering requirement of 25x, which is very competitive and lower than the industry average.

Finally, Ignition offers a rewards program that’s worth a look at if you’re going to be spending a lot of time there (which we are sure you will). The more you play, the higher you go in the rewards program, scoring more and more generous rewards.

Overall: 4.9/5

After extensive research, we can say with confidence that Ignition is the best overall online casino out there. There are many things standing behind our statement, most importantly its amazing poker section and mouth watering bonuses.

Follow this link to get up to $3,000 at Ignition Casino.

2. Red Dog - Best Online Casino for Mobile

Pros:

One-of-a-kind mobile compatibility

240% deposit match plus 40 free spins

Live gaming section powered by Visionary iGaming

High-quality RTG slots

A new but reputable casino

Cons:

Banking options could be better

Although Red Dog Casino does not have a long history in the online gambling world, it has still managed to become a very popular online casino among real money gamblers. It excels in many directions but stands out the most thanks to its amazing mobile compatibility.

Casino Games: 4.85/5

Red Dog’s game library is quite good. It is powered by RTG, which is a very well-known game provider. On the other hand, the live casino section is by Visionary iGaming.

You can play all the fan favorites at Red Dog alongside some hit video poker, blackjack, and roulette.

So, in short, you can play almost all the casino games here. While the total number of games is just below 200, Red Dog Casino still manages to ensure a good variety for its users, which is amazing.

Design & User Interface:: 4.8/5

You won’t find many online casinos that are more put together than Red Dog. The whole site looks amazing, with bright colors and an easy-to-use design. Once you sign up, you are greeted with the cute red dog mascot, which follows you throughout your journey. You even get to enjoy its backstory from time to time!

The large fonts and minimal menus ensure you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for with ease, and it’s this kind of intelligent design that other casinos online should be inspired by.

You can find a decent variety of banking options at Red Dog Casino, too, but there is one downside when it comes to banking here - the minimum withdrawal is $150. This might be a bit too high for some, especially for new gamblers.

Casino Bonuses: 4.9/5

You can get your first deposit matched to the tune of a massive 235% at Red Dog, plus 55 free spins on the excellent Paddy’s Lucky Forest slot if you use the bonus code LEPRECHAUN. Also, you can use the promo code ADORABLE for a 240% deposit match plus 40 free spins on Spring Wilds.

This is not all. However, there are many other bonuses and promotions available for the users of Red Dog Casino. You can visit the Red Dog website to find out more about them.

Overall: 4.8/5

We loved Red Dog Casino and its overall feel. There are many things that make this online casino stand out from the rest, including generous bonuses and, most importantly, one-of-a-kind mobile compatibility, allowing users to play all of their favorite games on the go.

Discover all the Red Dog Casino promotions by clicking here.

3. Slots.lv - Best Online Casino for Slots

Pros:

Online slots from a wide range of developers

Good compatibility for mobile

Welcome package up to $5,000

Cons:

Limited banking options

Not the best design

As the name of our #3 top pick online casinos indicate, Slots.lv is all about slots. You can find it all here - 3D slots, progressive slots, high RTP slots, and everything in between. Let’s find out more about it below.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

At Slots.lv, you can find a great variety of slots and table games from RealTime Gaming, Betsoft, and Genesis.

This means you’ll be treated to a variety of fantastic games: slots, blackjack, poker, and more. You can even play a selection of exciting specialty games here to mix things up a bit.

What we liked the most here was the slot game selection. You can find all the best-known titles here, ensuring exciting gaming like no other.

Design & User Interface: 4.75/5

On the face of it, the Slots.lv desktop site isn’t the most impressive in the world. While elements of it do look cool, thanks to some neat colors and graphics, the actual layout is a little confusing, and it can take some getting used to.

The cluttered feel is replicated somewhat in the mobile version, too, although not as bad. One salvaging factor here is that all the functions of the desktop site seem to work on mobile, which is quite good for those who want to gamble on the go.

There aren’t that many banking options supported by Slots.lv, but all the basics are covered, and it also supports crypto banking.

Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

When it comes to the Slots.lv welcome bonus, you’ve got two options: crypto or cash. You’ll get a little more bang for your buck with the former, but they’re both strong bonuses.

The cash bonus sees players grab 200% up to $1000, followed by eight lots of 100% up to $500 with the code. That’s impressive stuff. But it goes even better with crypto, where you can get 300% up to $1,500, followed by 150% up to $750 for your next eight.

New players will be able to receive up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses at Slots.lv, which is quite exciting.

Overall: 4.75/5

After reviewing Slots.lv to the last detail, we can say that it is a decent option for online gamblers. All in all, it manages to offer users competitively generous bonuses, an exciting game library, and more.

Follow this link, register at Slots.lv, and score your welcome bonus.

4. Super Slots - Most Generous Bonuses of All the Best Online Casinos

Pros:

Up to $6,000 welcome bonus

Generous bonuses for new and existing players

Great variety of casino games

Wide range of banking methods

Cons:

Poor mobile compatibility

Is there a better way to get started at a new online casino than with a super generous welcome bonus?

If you agree with us on that, you’ll be keen on Super Slots. Even though it was only created in 2020, it’s easily slid into our top five online casinos.

Casino Games: 4.75/5

With over 350 slots, Super Slots has one of the most extensive portfolios of our top picks today. And it’s not just slots. This online casino also hosts a number of blackjack games, as well as roulette, poker, and more.

It’s nice to have such a range of choices, and the games are pretty good, too, as they are from reputable game providers.

Design & User Interface: 4.65/5

The desktop site of Super Slots looks pretty neat and presents the game library in quite an appealing way.

You’ll find a nice drop-down menu that helps you navigate from section to section, although that navigation can be a little glitchy sometimes - but overall, nothing too bad.

On mobile, things could be better. Not many of the games are available to play on the mobile site, which is quite a letdown.

One area that Super Slots excels in is the number of payment methods you can choose from. You can find it all here - bank transfers, credit/debit cards, cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and more.

Casino Bonuses: 4.85/5

Where Super Slots excels is the bonuses and promotions section. This online casino offers users an amazing variety of generous bonuses for beginners as well as existing players, which is very exciting.

All new players will be able to claim a huge 250% up to $1,000 on their first deposit, followed by 100% up to $1,000 across their next five. This is a really profound bonus that can go up to $6,000 in total!

If you prefer crypto banking, the welcome package is an even more generous welcome package - up to $9,000.

There’s even more!

We found that Super Slots offers its users many different exciting reload bonuses designed to keep existing players excited. And don’t forget about its loyalty program, which is designed to make online gambling even more fun.

Overall: 4.7/5

We reviewed all the different aspects of Super Slots, and we loved it. While we believe that mobile compatibility could be better, almost everything else deserves praise at Super Slots.

More about Super Slots can be found by following this link.

5. Bitstarz - Best Online Casino for Crypto Players

Pros:

Offers instant banking for crypto players

Amazing variety of crypto-exclusive titles

Over 4,000 games in total

Highly decorated, award-winning casino

Cons:

No fiat banking

Crypto casinos are all the hype right now and the best one of them, in our opinion, is Bitstarz. This is a great online casino for those who love crypto - let’s find out why.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

At just over 4,000 strong, the Bitstarz online casino game portfolio obliterates every other online casino in our top picks today in terms of quantity.

There are so many slots here that it would take you years to play through them all, plus you can take advantage of some exciting blackjack, roulette, and more.

On top of that, Bitstarz hosts a few crypto-exclusive casino games that can only be played using different digital coins.

Design & User Interface: 4.6/5

The Bitstarz website looks pretty awesome for the most part. It’s bright and colorful, and visually engaging for those reasons, and that makes it a nice place to play online casino games for the most part.

Some pages do look a little cluttered, so it might take some getting used to, but for the most part, the layout is quite sensible. There are also quite a few ways to pay on the site - including the best-known cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH.

Casino Bonuses: 4.65/5

We found that Bitstarz is home to some of the most generous bonuses out there - including the welcome package of up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins. There also is a 20 free spins offer available for new players, meaning that you can score a total of 200 free spins at Bitstarz.

There are many other generous bonuses available at Bitstarz, and they are constantly changing. So, make sure to always check their website for new offers.

Overall: 4.6/5

After reviewing Bitstarz and everything it has to offer, we can confidently say that it is the best option for crypto gamblers out there. We loved its overall feel and would gladly recommend it to everyone who’s looking for the best crypto casinos.

Explore over 4,000 casino games at Bitstarz and score your welcome bonus.

Runners-Up:

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Casinos

Casino Games:

When working on our list, the first thing that we focused on was the game variety. We checked the game library of each casino and rated them accordingly. We looked for variety, as well as the quality of games.

Design & User Interface:

All the online casinos listed in our article offer users a great user experience and design. These casinos also offer a great variety of banking options to ensure comfortable gambling for the users.

Casino Bonuses:

If you love bonuses as much as we do, you should definitely check out our top picks. We found some of the exciting bonuses on our top picks. For example, our #1 pick, Ignition, offers users up to a $3,000 welcome bonus - $1,500 for casino and another $1,500 for poker.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos

How Do I Get My Online Casino Welcome Bonus?

We’ve looked at a lot of deposit bonus offers today, and they’re usually pretty easy to claim. Sometimes, all you need to do is put down a qualifying deposit. However, you may need to enter a bonus code when you place the deposit, so keep an eye out for that.

How Do Online Casinos Ensure Safer Gambling?

The best online gambling sites online will ensure they look after their players with safer gambling tools such as deposit limits or time check-in reminders. They’ll help players to realize when they’re getting carried away.

If you or someone you know needs more support, you can always reach out to the National Gambling Helpline or check out more free gambling addiction resources online.

Are Online Casinos Rigged?

It would be highly unlikely for an online casino site to get away with rigging its games. The online gambling industry keeps a pretty tight ship on the way things run, with plenty of regulation to ensure that the games pay out a fair amount to the players.

Which Online Casinos Pay Out Immediately?

We found that the best online casinos for withdrawals are crypto casinos. For example, our #5 top pick, Bitstarz, processes all the transactions instantly, which makes it a great option for real money gambling.

What Are the Best Online Casinos?

After going through hundreds of online casinos, we found that these five are the best online casinos to use:

Comparing Top 5 Best Online Casinos

Ignition : Online casinos don’t get much better than Ignition, nor do welcome bonuses. It offers users up to a $3,000 welcome package. Ignition is also known as one of the best poker sites to use.

Online casinos don’t get much better than Ignition, nor do welcome bonuses. It offers users up to a $3,000 welcome package. Ignition is also known as one of the best poker sites to use. Red Dog : If you are looking for the best online casinos for gambling on the go, there is no better option than Red Dog Casino. All the casino games are available on the mobile version here, and you can also score some generous bonuses.

If you are looking for the best online casinos for gambling on the go, there is no better option than Red Dog Casino. All the casino games are available on the mobile version here, and you can also score some generous bonuses. Slots.lv : Being the best online casino for slots fans, Slots.lv manages to stand out from the rest thanks to the amazing game variety and generous bonuses.

Being the best online casino for slots fans, Slots.lv manages to stand out from the rest thanks to the amazing game variety and generous bonuses. Super Slots : Known for its exciting game library, Super Slots also offers some of the most generous bonuses out there - it has something for everyone!

Known for its exciting game library, Super Slots also offers some of the most generous bonuses out there - it has something for everyone! Bitstarz: Interested in Bitcoin gambling? You won’t find a better place for it than Bitstarz. Check out their website and score up to a 5 BTC welcome bonus!

How to Get Started at an Online Casino Site?

Getting started at the best online casinos for real money is not hard at all. In fact, it just takes a few easy steps - let’s discuss them according to our pick, Ignition:

Step One: Enter a Few Details

Go over to the homepage of Ignition and press the orange “Join” button in the top-right corner. It’ll produce a pop-up box.

Within that pop-up box, you’ll need to fill out a short form. And we mean short. Ignition requires minimum information, which makes life a lot easier.

Step Two: Confirm Your Account

Ignition will send you an email with a code that you’ll need to enter into the next page after you press the “Register” button. This will verify your account.

Step Three: Place Your Deposit

Now that you’ve got your account up and running, you’ll need to get some money in. To do this, go to the cashier section and choose a way to pay. Make your deposit, activate the welcome bonus, and have fun.

Best Online Casinos And Where To Find Them

After a detailed analysis and extensive research, our team of experts managed to find the best of the best. Our number one top pick for online gambling is Ignition with its generous bonuses, an amazing poker section, and a user-friendly website.

Our runners-up in second and third place are Red Dog and Slots.lv, both of which are well-known online casinos in the industry.

If you are having a hard time deciding which online casino to trust, you can take one more look at our top 10 list and make your decision according to your needs.

At the end of the day, please always gamble responsibly and have fun.

