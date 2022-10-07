Best Online Casinos in the UK (2022): Top 10 UK Casino Sites Ranked by Games, Bonuses & Fairness

Thousands of casino sites are circulating the Internet, and they all offer too-good-to-be-true bonuses to attract new players — so how do you find the best online casinos in the UK?

That’s where we come in. We did some homework to single out the best from the not-so-great UK online casinos, all picked via a specific set of benchmarks that work in your favour.

Mansion Casino was our overall top pick for their leading variety of slots and table games alongside a generous welcome bonus, but we’ve got 9 runner-ups that you might prefer.

Let’s check them all out.

Best Online Casinos in the UK

1. Mansion — Best Online Casino in the UK Overall

New customers only, min deposit £20 from UK debit card. Max bonus £200. Bonus subject to 40x wagering. 30 days expiry. Game weighting, betting limits, and full T&Cs apply.

Pros

1,100+ online slot games

38+ live casino games

Popular progressive jackpots

Generous welcome bonus

Works great on mobile

Cons

Lacks poker games variety

Mansion Casino dates back to 2004 — times when online gambling was still a myth to some. But here it is today, still crushing it and remaining one of the best options for Brits when it comes to online gambling.

This UK-favourite powerhouse features about a thousand slots and table games, a generous deposit bonus, and low betting limits that make it suitable for players of all stripes.

Game Repertoire: 4.8/5

If you’re looking for an all-in-one online casino in the UK, you can’t do better than Mansion. They host a grand total of about 1,200 casino games, covering nearly every casino game category you can think of.

You’ll find over 1,100 online slots, with more than a dozen ultra-high RTP slot machines by NetEnt and Playtech, alongside a solid lineup of progressive jackpots that can pay well into the millions.

In between spins, players can sit in with a live dealer for 38 versions of blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette; though the casino poker games range could be a bit better, since you’ll only have 5 variants to choose from.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

Mansion’s welcome bonus of 100% up to £200 is pretty standard, and it’s pretty much what you should expect to find at most UK online casinos.

The wagering requirements of 40x are neither too good nor bad, but they’re still sitting at the point where you do have a genuine shot at withdrawing your bonus if you get lucky.

Beyond that, you’ll get to enjoy the Drops & Wins promotion featuring valuable cash prizes, as well as the Wednesday prize draw where one lucky winner will get £20 — no strings attached.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Players can use debit cards, Neteller, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, PayPal, and a few more options to deposit with Mansion.

The minimum deposit to get started at Mansion is £20, which is also the same amount you should deposit to benefit from the welcome bonus.

If you want quick payouts, we suggest you go for e-wallet withdrawals like Skrill, since you’ll need to wait up to 7 to 10 days for a bank transfer to be processed and delivered into your bank account.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Mansion has downloadable software for desktop computers, iOS devices, and Android phones.

You can spin through 1,100+ slots or sit in with a live dealer for a hand of blackjack with ease.

The mobile app’s user interface is well-designed, and we had no problems playing any of the games available. Each feature you’ll find on your desktop computer will be available on your smaller screen as well.

Get started at Mansion Casino to enjoy today’s top-rated online casino games in the UK

2. Grosvenor — Best UK Online Casino for Betting

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £50 bonus credit. 5x wagering requirement. Bonus funds expire in 30 days. Minimum deposit of £20 required. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Daily odds boosts

25+ sports betting categories

Four separate mobile apps

Low betting limits

Minimal wagering requirements

Cons

Limited payment methods

Grosvenor stands strong at our #2 spot with its high-quality games and extremely fair bonus terms.

However, another reason for the high ranking was its overall sports coverage and competitive odds, especially for the Championship League — which we all know some of you prefer over the Premier League.

Game Repertoire: 4.6/5

Grosvenor features a fully-fledged online sportsbook and a grand total of 659 casino games (at our last count). Their 600+ high-RTP slot reels and 40+ video table games should keep most players occupied in between sporting events.

Additionally, they carry 6 live dealer game shows that include fan-favourites such as Deal or No Deal and Cash or Crash. Beyond that, you’ll also find a handful of poker, baccarat, blackjack, and roulette variants — some of which are exclusive and streamed directly from Grosvenor’s land-based gaming halls.

Grosvenor also hosts daily boosted odds across 25 sports betting categories. Their selection ranges from soccer and football to eSports and greyhound betting — UK punters can live-stream all Irish horse races and greyhound races directly through the site. Greyhounds sound intense, don’t you think?

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

Grosvenor offers valuable sportsbook and casino welcome bonuses, both of which come attached to minimal wagering requirements.

Players can double the odds with their first Grosvenor sports wager — just select “100% Odds Boost” on your bet slip and wager up to £10. If your bet wins, you keep the money. It's as simple as that.

When you deposit £20 to your casino wallet, you’ll start off with £50. You’ll only have to meet the 5x playthrough to cash out, so a few lucky spins could get you paid rather quickly.

Although these bonuses don’t sound like much at face value, they’re easily redeemable and well-worth taking advantage of.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Although Grosvenor’s banking menu is comparatively limited, they have all the basics covered. Players can make their deposits through debit cards, bank transfers, PayPal, and PaySafeCard.

Payouts here are admirably fee-free, although you’ll want to initiate withdrawals through PayPal to receive your winnings faster. Debit card and bank wire payouts take 3-7 days to reach your account, while PayPal payouts take a mere 1-3 days to get processed and delivered.

There are no crypto options available as well, but that’s the case with all the other UK online casinos, so you’ll need to search for the best Bitcoin casinos elsewhere.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Grosvenor has four distinct mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. You’ll find separate apps for their live casino section, poker platform, sportsbook, and the 600+ online slots.

Frankly, it’s rare to come across an online casino that takes on-the-go wagering so seriously, so we give Grosvenor the props they deserve here.

Each mobile app’s user interface is well-designed, smooth, and easy to use, though the fact that you’ll need to install a separate mobile casino app for each section might sound a little bit boring.

Join Grosvenor to get your £50 welcome bonus

3. PlayOJO — Best Extra Spins Bonus of All UK Online Casinos

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to 50 bonus spins. 0x wagering requirement. Bonus spins expire in 7 days. Min. deposit 10 quid. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros

No wagering requirements

No withdrawal limits

3,000+ online slots

Hundreds of table games

Mobile app for iOS and Android

Cons

No sports betting

Doesn’t offer a match deposit bonus

Players looking for bonus spins with no strings attached will enjoy playing at PlayOJO. Make your first deposit up to £50 to get 50 bonus spins attached to — you’ve guessed it — zero wagering requirements.

Game Repertoire: 4.8/5

When you sign up with PlayOJO, you’ll be faced with 3,000+ online slots to spin. That said, in between slots sessions, you can play through hundreds of table games and a few specialty titles.

Although the games range is slots-heavy, PlayOJO still dedicates an ample portion of its casino library to card games. You’ll find 53 versions of live dealer roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and casino poker waiting for you here.

If you occasionally want to bet on sports, we recommend our better-ranked UK online casino Grosvenor.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.4/5

PlayOJO’s welcome bonus is a bit different from all others we’ve found — not necessarily in a bad way, though. You can get up to 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead on your first deposit of £10.

This ancient Egyptian-themed reel lists an RTP of 96.21% and boasts a maximum payout up to 5,000x your original wager. Why are we saying this? Because the spins you receive arrive free of any requirements, so you might as well trigger that maximum win and immediately withdraw your winnings — something that’s not available at other new online casinos.

However, if you don’t get lucky, you won’t have any other cash incentives backing your play.

PlayOJO’s bonus is quite refreshing to encounter, and it’s well worth pursuing. However, we wish they’d offer a standard deposit bonus in addition to their extra spins.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can fund your casino account at PlayOJO via VISA, MasterCard, Trustly, and Bank Transfer, which is standard but nothing too spectacular — a few more options wouldn’t hurt anyone.

On the bright side, you’ll only need to deposit £10 to claim your no-strings-attached bonus spins.

Regarding withdrawals, besides them being fee-free, you can request a payout anywhere from £3 to unlimited, which is spectacular for both high-rollers and players on a budget. E-wallet payouts arrive within 1-2 days; however, wire transfers come attached to a flat 3% fee, and they take 3-5 days to reach your account.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

PlayOJO hosts a native mobile app for iOS and Android devices, which covers pretty much all features available on the desktop version.

The user interface reflects well on the playful nature of the site, and we didn’t encounter any problems while testing the app and trying out the games.

>> Claim your 50 wager-free bonus spins at PlayOJO here.

4. mFortune — Best Welcome Bonus of Any UK Casino Site

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £100 welcome bonus credit and 100 extra spins. 20x wagering requirement. 7 day expiry. Min. deposit 10 quid. £50 max withdrawal without deposit. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros

No-deposit bonus upon sign up

Generous welcome bonus with extra spins

Low wagering requirements

Fully mobile casino website

£3 minimum deposit

Cons

No live casino games

Very few table games

Limited banking flexibility

If you’re interested in playing with real money but not depositing a quid (that’s right), you’ll enjoy betting with mFortune. You’ll get a £10 no deposit bonus when you create an account — and that’s just to warm you up.

Game Repertoire: 3.9/5

mFortune knows its audience well – avid slots enthusiasts and progressive jackpot hunters will feel at home here. That said, this gambling site might not be the right fit for those looking for some card action.

They have a very limited overall selection of games, although most of the titles are exclusive to mFortune’s casino library. You’ll find a combination of 58 classics and progressive jackpot slots, many of which can literally pay a “fortune” if you get lucky.

This UK online casino also hosts 11 gem-themed bingo rooms, alongside generous prize draws every Tuesday and Friday for lucky winners.

Beyond that, there’s no live casino to speak of, and you’re limited to a singular version of online blackjack and one virtual roulette wheel.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

mFortune has a long list of generous bonuses for new sign-ups to take advantage of. Just for making a new account and verifying your information with the site, you’ll get £10.

Upon making your first deposit of £10 or more, you’ll qualify for your 200% match bonus up to £100 and 100 extra spins.

The above-mentioned bonus offers come attached to a very reasonable 20x playthrough, which we found to be a very pleasant surprise.

You can also play their constantly-refreshing “Game of the Month” for your chance to win hundreds of additional bonus spins. Finally, mFortune’s referral bonus can get you 50% of your friend’s first deposit up to £110.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

You can make your deposits here through debit cards, PayPal, PaySafeCard, and bank transfers. You can also pay by phone if you prefer.

The £5 deposit minimum is absurdly low, and it drops even further to £3 when you pay by phone. Although the banking menu is fairly limited, all of mFortune’s payouts are completely fee-free.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.2/5

mFortune has been online since 2007, but it still hasn’t created a native mobile app for iOS or Android devices.

Thankfully, the casino website is fully optimized for smaller smartphone screens nonetheless. You’ll have no trouble playing through your browser on the go (or on the couch).

mFortune’s user interface is very simplistic, so it’s obvious they went for ease of use and Ignored the design a little bit.

Get your £10 no deposit bonus at mFortune here

5. Magic Red — Best Selection of Live Dealer Casino Games in the UK

Terms and Conditions apply. New players only. 18+. Min deposit £20. 50x wagering applies to match up bonus. Offer valid for 24 hours. 50x wagering applies to Spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros

130+ live casino games

Stellar blackjack selection

1,100+ online slots

Fully mobile-optimized

Cons

Steep wagering requirements

No mobile app

Hardcore card game enthusiasts looking for the same thrill they’d get at an in-person casino will enjoy betting on Magic Red’s 134 live dealer games.

Game Repertoire: 4.5/5

Magic Red features 134 live dealer versions of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, and game shows. If you’re a fan of land-based casinos, their atmosphere, and croupiers — you’ll be hard-pressed to find more interactive tables anywhere else.

Whenever you feel the need for a change of pace, you can spin 1,100+ high-quality slots and enjoy numerous video table games powered by industry-leading game studios like Microgaming and NetEnt.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

Make your first deposit of £20 or more, and you’ll qualify for a 100% match bonus of up to £25 plus 25 extra spins for the ever-popular slot by NetEnt — Starburst.

However, you’ll have to meet the 50x wagering requirements to cash out your winnings here, which is more than all of our better-ranked UK online casinos.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Players have access to 9 secure deposit and withdrawal methods here — you can use your debit cards, PayPal, PaySafeCard, Trustly, MuchBetter, Skrill, and a few more options to fund your account at Magic Red.

In order to get started and claim your welcome bonus here, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of £20; you can also get started with £10, but you won’t get to enjoy any extra funds or spins.

Players who want their money as soon as possible should take advantage of Magic Red’s 24-48 hour e-wallet payouts.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Magic Red doesn’t offer a downloadable mobile app, but its website is fully compatible with all handset devices.

Although the design is a bit dated, Magic Red’s website is still responsive, easy to navigate, and gets the job done.

Get up to £25 and 25 bonus spins on Starburst on your first deposit at Magic Red

How We Ranked the Best UK Casino Sites

Game Repertoire:

We prioritized UK top casino sites that offer a solid variety of online casino games for new players to enjoy. No matter what your preference is, our recommended UK casino sites offer sports betting, hundreds of jackpot slots, and numerous live casino games.

Bonuses & Promotions:

We gave a higher ranking to online casinos that combine plenty of bonus spins, a generous first deposit bonus, and low wagering requirements. Whether you’re after cash funds or no-wager bonus spins, you’ll find it with our top online casinos.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options:

We prioritized online casinos with the most versatile range of payment methods popular in the United Kingdom. Whether you like to manage your funds via debit cards or e-wallets, all of our selected UK online casinos have you covered.

Mobile Compatibility:

We gave a higher ranking to online gambling sites with native mobile apps for iOS and Android phones, and we paid special attention to each site’s user-friendliness. We also selected British online casino sites featuring a fully-responsive mobile website for players who don’t want to download an app.

Best UK Online Casinos — FAQs

Are UK Casino Sites Reliable and Trustworthy?

Yes, they are. Since all casinos allowed to operate within the United Kingdom are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, they are held to the same set of rules and regulations as your favourite in-person casino.

Any online casino site that obtains an operating license from the UK Gambling Commission is regularly audited for fairness and RNG.

All of our top-reviewed online casino sites are fully licensed to operate by the UK Gambling Commission as well, so they’re all secure to play at.

Do UK Online Casino Sites Offer Welcome Bonuses?

Yes, nearly all online casino sites in the UK offer welcome bonuses — but they’re not all equal and worth claiming. You should skip any bonus featuring wagering requirements above 50x because cashing out will be virtually impossible.

With that in mind, all of our top-reviewed gambling sites feature good value on your pound along with fair rollover requirements. Our best casino for welcome bonuses (MFortune) gives players a no-deposit bonus, cash funds with their first deposit, and up to 100 bonus spins — all with a tiny playthrough of 20x.

If you’re looking for a rather unique welcome bonus, you’ll love PlayOJO. It offers 50 wager-free bonus spins, so you can immediately cash out your winnings. The full T&Cs apply to all of these bonuses, so we suggest you give them a read as well.

Are Online Casinos Legal in the UK?

Our top-reviewed casino sites are fully licensed to operate by the UK Gambling Commission and, as such, are fully legal for Brits to use.

That said, if you sign up with an unknown and unlicensed online casino, odds are that you’re compromising your financial information and the money you deposit.

Can I Play Table Games at Casino Sites in the United Kingdom?

Yes, you can. The best casino sites in the UK feature all types of games that you’ll typically find at a brick-and-mortar casino. This includes blackjack, roulette games, baccarat, casino poker, dice games, and more.

Magic Red (our top-reviewed site for live casino games) boasts 134 live dealer variants of poker, live blackjack, live baccarat, and live roulette.

How Can I Pick The Best UK Online Casino Site for Me?

Your individual preferences will dictate the best casino sites for you. That said, we’ve put together a few suggestions for those who might need help.

If you’re looking for the best overall gambling experience, Mansion’s high-quality online slots, great range of table and live dealer games, progressive jackpots, and valuable bonuses should be enough for you to find it.

If you mostly play slots and primarily want bonus spins to fuel your next session, we’d recommend signing up with PlayOJO. The bonus spins on hand when you make your first deposit don’t have wagering requirements, so you might as well hit the jackpot on Book of Dead and get a withdrawal.

Finally, if you’re a fan of a real-life casino, Magic Red’s 130+ immersive live dealer games are a good option for you.

Comparing the Top 5 UK Online Casinos

Let’s briefly recap what our top 5 online casinos for UK players have to offer:

Mansion: This British casino is known for its top-quality slots, hundreds of casino table games, and a generous deposit bonus for new sign-ups. You can claim up to £200 on your first deposit. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Grosvenor: The best pick if you occasionally want to bet on sports. In between spins, you can bet on horse racing, football, cricket, snooker, tennis, golf, and more. Deposit £20 to get started with £50 or get a 100% odds boost on your first wager. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

PlayOJO: This casino offers a unique deposit bonus without any wagering requirements. You can get up to 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead on your first deposit. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

MFortune: If you’re looking for exclusive games not available anywhere else and a no-deposit cash-based welcome bonus, mFortune is the casino for you. You can get £10 just for creating an account, followed by 200% up to £100 on your first deposit. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Magic Red: This online casino features an industry-leading 134 live casino games alongside nearly 1,100+ online slots. You can claim up to £25 on your first deposit plus 25 extra spins on Starburst. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up With the Best UK Online Casinos

Signing up at a British online casino only takes a few minutes; we’ll use our top pick, Mansion, as an example.

Step 1: Create a New Player Account

Click the red Join button in the top right of the screen

Fill out the form with all of your personal information

Accepts the terms

Click Join Now

Step 2: Deposit

Click the green Deposit button at the top-right of your screen

Choose a payment method

Enter your banking details and click Deposit

Start playing games

Have You Found the Best Online Casino Sites in the UK Yet?

Whether seeking generous online casino bonuses, thousands of high-quality games, or a top online sportsbook — our best online casinos in the UK will definitely fill your boots.

If you’re still on the fence, we recommend going with Mansion, which is our best uk casino for its massive gaming library, quick payouts, and lucrative deposit bonus.

Not so far behind are Grosvenor and PlayOJO — two brilliant UK online casinos offering a stellar sportsbook (Grosvenor) and the best wager-free bonus (PlayOjo).

Whatever UK casino you choose, don’t forget to gamble responsibly!

