Best Online Slots in Canada to Play for Real Money: Top 11 Canadian Slots Sites Ranked for RTPs, Payouts

Almost 20 million adults in Canada regularly play casino games, and if there’s one game that most players enjoy — it’s the classic game of slots.

While you can easily find a Canadian casino online that offers slot games, not all of them are created equal. That said, we’ve been hard at work ranking the best online slots in Canada that you can play right now.

Our top choice was Mega Moolah (available at Jackpot City), thanks to its massive jackpot that any player can take a stab at.

Still, we’ve found many other slots sites with high-RTP games and top-quality graphics, so let’s check them all out.

Best Online Slots in Canada

1. Jackpot City (Mega Moolah) - Best Online Slots Site in Canada Overall

Pros:

Over 370 slot machines games

Downloadable mobile app available

Low minimum deposit

Numerous progressive jackpots

Great loyalty program

Cons:

Limited payout options

Jackpot City has been online since 1998, and it’s been known as one of the best online casinos in Canada ever since. Besides being entirely legit and safe to use (licensed by 2 gambling commissions), Jackpot City is home to some of Canada’s best online slot games, including the fan-favourite Mega Moolah and its sick maximum payout.

Game Selection: 4.8 / 5

This online casino offers over 500 casino games. The majority of the gaming catalogue are slot games, including the Mega Moolah slot by Microgaming. This is one of the most popular slots games to play if you’re looking to take a stab at a huge jackpot.

Most of the titles you’ll find here are from software providers like Novomatic, Rival, Microgaming, NetEnt, and World Match.

Besides the world-renowned Mega Moolah, there are numerous other top-quality games to sink your teeth into, including evergreen classics like Thunderstruck II and must-drop jackpot games.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7 / 5

New Canadian players at Jackpot City are eligible to get welcome bonuses on their first four deposits. It’s pretty simple; you’ll get a 100% match bonus up to C$400 on your first four deposits, bringing the entire welcome package to a total of C$1,600 in bonus funds.

Naturally, you’ll need to meet the WRs before cashing the bonus out, and your best shot at doing that is by playing any of Jackpot City’s high-RTP slots (this doesn’t include Mega Moolah).

Aside from this generous welcome package, the casino also has a loyalty program. The rule is simple – play and earn points that you can exchange for exclusive bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 5 / 5

If you’re on the go, you’ll appreciate that this Canadian online casino has a downloadable mobile app. This casino mobile app lets you play any slot machine game offered on the website.

Download the mobile casino app directly from the Apple App Store if you have an iPhone. Meanwhile, Android device users can download it from the official site.

If you don’t feel like using the mobile app, it’s still good because the website is mobile-friendly and offers most games in instant-play mode.

Banking Options: 4.5 / 5

Transactions are made easy at this online casino. To make a deposit, the minimum amount required is only C$5 with no max limit. Here are all the options you have:

Visa, MasterCard

Interac Online

Paysafecard

eCheck

ecoPayz

iDebit

Instadebit

Instant Payments by Citadel

MuchBetter

Neosurf

Flexepin

Once you’re ready for your first payout, you can request a withdrawal through the following channels:

Interac Online

eCheck

ecoPayz

MuchBetter

Note that the minimum withdrawal amount is $50, which is pretty much the industry standard nowadays.

Customer Support: 4.8 / 5

Jackpot City’s customer support team is ready to answer your queries any time of the day or night as they are available 24/7. You can either use the live chat option or send an email. Of course, you should first browse Jackpot City’s comprehensive FAQ section, as most simple questions are already answered there.

Try your luck on Mega Moolah at Jackpot City (minimum C$1,000,000 jackpot)

2. Casumo (9 Masks of Fire Hyper Spins) - Best Game Variety of all Slot Sites in Canada

Pros:

Over 2,000 online casino slots games

100% up to C$500 welcome bonus + 115 free spins

Offers sports betting

Casino tournaments

Cons:

Limited banking methods

Casumo has been a smashing hit among Canadian slot players ever since 2012. One decade later — it’s still going strong with its super-exciting slot selection and slots-focused welcome bonus.

Game Selection: 4.9 / 5

Casumo has over 2,000 online slot games you can play. Most games here are from software providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Push Gaming, Relax Gaming, and Thunderkick.

One of the best slot games you can play here is Microgaming’s 9 Masks of Fire Hyper Spins, which is a well-known classic with a modern twist and exciting mechanics. Progressive jackpots like Ozwin’s Jackpots and Fire Blaze Jackpots are also available.

You can also play free games, including free online slots, as you can try them first for fun. This is great news if you’re a rookie unfamiliar with slots games.

Aside from online slots and other table games, Casumo also has a sports betting section where you can bet on ice hockey, football, basketball, and pretty much any other sport you can think of.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6 / 5

As soon as you make your first casino deposit, you can get a 100% welcome bonus of up to C$500 at Casumo. On top of that, you also get to enjoy 115 free spins on the game 9 Masks of Fire HyperSpins.

Make sure you deposit at least C$10 to qualify for this bonus. What makes this an amazing offer is that it only has 30x wagering requirements. So, even casual online slot players will find this casino bonus worthwhile.

Aside from the casino welcome bonus, Casumo also has Drops & Wins, which give you a chance to win a share of a huge monthly jackpot prize by playing selected Pragmatic Play titles.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6 / 5

Casumo’s website is optimized for mobile usage, but if you want quick access to your favourite online slot games, you can download the Casumo mobile app. You can download this directly from the Casumo site, Google Play Store, and Apple App Store.

Banking Options: 4.3 / 5

You can use the following methods to deposit at Casumo:

Visa, MasterCard

MuchBetter

Paysafecard

iDebit

Interac

ecoPayz

Meanwhile, here are the withdrawal methods available:

Bank

MuchBetter

iDebit

Ecopayz

The minimum payout amount at Casumo is C$20, which is pretty low and will suit low-stakes players nicely. Payouts are usually processed within 24 hours, but keep in mind that bank withdrawals can take up to 5 days to reach your account.

That being said, it would be terrific if Casumo included more banking options to accommodate more Canadian slot players.

Customer Support: 4.7 / 5

Casumo’s customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. Your first port of call when you come across an issue should be the FAQ section, though.

Claim 100% up to C$500 and 115 free spins at Casumo on your first deposit

3. Spin Casino (Wheel of Wishes) - Best Canadian Slots Site for Free Spins

Pros:

Casino mobile app available

Up to C$1,000 welcome bonus

Plenty of payment options

Modern user interface

Cons:

Steep wagering requirements

Not all games are playable on the app

Spin Casino has been in the online casino industry since 2001 and is trusted by thousands of Canadians. Besides being licensed by MGA, this Canadian slots site has an eCOGRA seal of approval which speaks wonders about its safety and security.

Game Selection: 4.7 / 5

Spin Casino may not have thousands of game titles in its catalogue, but it offers high-quality video slots like Microgaming’s Wheel of Wishes.

Around 600 casino games are available to play here, and most of them are from casino providers like NetEnt, Northern Lights Gaming, Alchemy Gaming, PearFiction Studios, and Evolution Gaming.

Besides slot games, you can enjoy other games like blackjack, video poker and roulette, in addition to various live dealer games.

Related:Best Poker Sites

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.3 / 5

If you haven’t played at this Canadian online casino before, you can get a generous deposit bonus of up to C$1,000 on your first three deposits. Here’s how this welcome bonus works:

1st deposit: 100% bonus up to C$400 plus 100 bonus spins on Wheel of Wishes

2nd deposit: 100% deposit bonus up to $300

3rd deposit: 100% match bonus of up to $300

While this is a great welcome offer, know that the wagering requirements for each bonus are pretty high. Quite high, indeed, but if you’re willing to get it, you should be able to meet the WRs with a little bit of luck while playing online slots.

Aside from this welcome offer, there’s also the loyalty programme. Simply place wagers and earn points every time you do so. These loyalty points are exchangeable for bonus credits that you can spend as you please.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6 / 5

While the website works great on smartphones, you also have the option to download Spin Casino’s mobile app version. The Android app is available on the official site, while the iOS app is on the Apple App Store.

However, some games on the website may not be playable on the mobile app. Still, some of the best online slots in Canada like Avalon, Mega Moolah, and Thunderstruck are available. So, overall, it’s still worth downloading.

Banking Options: 4.6 / 5

You’ve got a few banking methods at this Canadian casino site. Check them out:

Visa/MasterCard

Interac

InstaDebit

Paysafecard

ecoPayz

Flexepin

Neosurf

ecoVoucher

Instant Transfers from Canadian Banks

iDebit

The minimum deposit at this Canadian online casino is C$10, while the minimum payout amount depends on your preferred withdrawal method. Generally, payout amounts are at least C$20.

Deposits are instantly credited to your account, while payouts may take up to a few days to be processed. The available banking options will also depend on your location, so the best thing to do is check your options once you create an account.

Customer Support: 4.3 / 5

The casino’s customer support team is available 24/7. The live chat feature is “hidden” on the Contact Us page, so you’ll have to navigate there to start a conversation.

Another way to get in touch with Spin Casino is via email.

Claim up to C$1,000 at Spin Casino plus 100 bonus spins on Wheel of Wishes

4. PlayOjo (Thor: The Trials of Asgard) - Best Online Slots Site in Canada with Zero Wagering Requirements

Pros:

Over 1,800 online slots

No wagering requirements

Daily live tournaments

80 free spins on your first deposit

Cons:

Doesn’t offer match bonuses

Need to login to access the live chat option

If you want an online casino without wagering requirements, go for PlayOjo. That is indeed too good to be true, but that’s what PlayOJO is all about — whatever you win with your free spins, it’s yours to keep right away.

Game Selection: 4.8 / 5

PlayOjo has over 2,100 online casino games you can play, out of which 1,800 are online slots. The games you can play here are high quality and are from casino software providers like Authentic Gaming, Booming Games, Foxium, NetEnt, and Realistic Gaming.

Different types of slot games are available, including progressive slots. You can also access each game for free, even as a guest, which is fantastic for newer players to learn the ropes.

There are also live dealer casino games, blackjack, roulette, scratchcards, live game shows, and other table games.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.4 / 5

On your first deposit, you’ll instantly get 50 free spins that you can use on the Thor: The Trials of Asgard slot. After depositing at least C$10, visit PlayOJO’s Kicker Section to claim 30 additional spins. That’s it. No funny business and no wagering requirements to meet.

Aside from this cool welcome offer, you also earn points or Kickers that you can use to get more rewards.

PlayOjo also has daily online slots tournaments, which give you a chance to win a slice of 1,000 free spins. As long as you end up on the top 3 of the casino’s leaderboard, you’re a winner. Quite a haven for Canadian slot players, for sure.

However, we had to take a few points away since PlayOJO doesn’t offer a match bonus, so you’re pretty much limited to one game you can play for free when getting started.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

While the PlayOjo site runs pretty fast on a mobile browser, it’s highly recommended to download the mobile app version of the site. This is because the app loads faster, and you get to access your favourites much quicker.

The PlayOjo mobile app for Android is available at the official site, while iPhone users can download it directly from the Apple App Store.

Banking Options: 4.2 / 5

Banking is simple at PlayOjo because the deposit options are pretty much the same choices you have for requesting payouts. Here’s a list of the banking methods available:

Visa/MasterCard

Interac

Paysafecard

ecoPayz

MuchBetter

AstroPay Card

Jeton

The minimum deposit amount is C$10, while there is no minimum withdrawal amount. So whatever you win, you can withdraw right away. However, note that some options have transaction fees, so be sure to check this before you proceed with your withdrawal request.

Customer Support: 4.3 / 5

We like that PlayOjo has a helpful FAQ page that answers common questions about your account and the casino.

However, if you need to speak with one of their representatives, you’ll need to create an account and log in to access the live chat feature. Chat is also only available from 6:00 to 0:00 GMT.

If you’re not ready to sign up at this casino yet, but you have questions unanswered on the FAQs page, you can send the support team an email.

Claim 80 no-wager free spins at PlayOJO

5. BitStarz (Book of Dead) - Best for Crypto Slots in Canada

Pros:

Accepts 7 cryptocurrencies

Over 4,000 casino games

Exclusive crypto games

Fast payouts

Cons:

No mobile app

Geo-restrictive casino games

Got crypto? Bitstarz is home to some of the best Bitcoin slots you can try, and your adventure begins in fine style with 20 no-deposit free spins upon verifying your email.

Game Selection: 4.4 / 5

Bitstarz boasts over 4,000 real money games – most of which are online slots from software providers like BetSoft, Booming Games, GameArt, NetGame, Northern Lights, True Lab, and Yggdrasil.

If you enjoy “Book of” games, Bitstarz is the best Canadian slot site for you. One of the best games you can play here is Book of Dead from Play’n GO. It’s a top online slot game to play if you love the classic Indiana Jones online slots theme.

Since this is a crypto gambling site, you’ll find Bitcoin games like Golden Lemon, Wolf Hiding, 1001 Spin, Book of Vlad, and Aztec Magic Deluxe.

Asides from online slots, Bitstarz is also great for casino table games like blackjack, roulette games, baccarat, and Texas Hold’em Poker.

Just keep in mind that Bitstarz’s entire game selection is geo-restrictive, so many of the games won’t be available in Canada.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6 / 5

Crypto players love to play on this site because of its huge welcome package. You can get up to 5 BTC on your first four deposits and 200 free spins. Here’s how that works:

No deposit bonus: Verify your email to get 20 free spins

1st deposit: 125% bonus up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins

2nd deposit: 50% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC

3rd deposit: 50% bonus up to 2 BTC

4th deposit: 100% match deposit bonus up to 1 BTC

The wagering requirements are 40x, which is just about the industry average.

Bitstarz also has casino tournaments, including Slot Wars. All you need to do is keep on playing slot machines to secure a spot on the leaderboard. The top 150 players will receive deposit bonuses and free spins.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

Bitstarz may not have a mobile app you can download for your smartphone, but don’t sweat about it. The website is optimized for mobile usage so that you won’t even feel you’re playing on a mobile browser.

Banking Options: 4.6 / 5

Bitstarz accepts 7 different cryptocurrencies and a few traditional payment methods. You can fund your account using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Doge, Cardano, and Tron.

You can also use a few methods like MasterCard and Visa along with a few popular e-wallets if you want to use fiat currencies.

Being a crypto casino, Bitstarz offers industry-leading withdrawal times of 8 minutes. You’ll have to use cryptocurrencies to enjoy those near-instant withdrawals, though.

Customer Support: 5 / 5

Bitstarz’s customer service has received an industry award for being the best, so you’ll get high-quality customer care here. The 24/7 live chat option is accessible by anyone, and agents are quick to respond.

You can also get in touch via email for more complex issues.

Claim up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins at Bitstarz

How We Chose the Best Online Slots in Canada

Game Selection:

We first and foremost reviewed the slot selection at each of our recommended real money online casinos and the software providers behind those games. Besides ensuring you have enough variety to choose from, we prioritized selecting Canadian online casinos with high-RTP games that offer big payouts.

Bonuses & Rewards:

Canadian slot players love a good bonus. And by good, we mean a bonus with down-to-earth wagering requirements and overall terms and conditions. That said, new online casinos in Canada that offered match bonuses and free spins with fair terms that you can use on multiple online slot machines ranked higher.

Mobile Compatibility:

We believe that online slot casinos should be mobile-friendly. That said, our process of ranking the best online slots and online casinos in Canada included testing each and every one of them on our mobile devices. Most online slot casinos we found offered an app, and those without had a fully-responsive web-based mobile platform.

Banking Options:

Online Canadian casinos should also make transactions easy, and we only picked the ones that accept the most convenient payment solutions in Canada. We don’t want you getting stressed out by making a deposit and getting your winnings.

Customer Support:

Customer service plays a big role in making an online slots site reliable. Canadian players should be able to get the support they need anytime; this is why most of our slots sites have 24/7 customer support via live chat.

Guide to Playing Online Slots in Canada

Is it Safe to Play at Online Canadian Slot Sites?

Yes, it’s safe to play at online slots casinos in Canada. However, only deal with licenced casinos like the ones we’ve listed here. You can never be too careful online, so stay away from unregulated online gambling sites.

Are Online Slots in Canada Rigged?

Licensed slot sites, like the ones on our list, host slot games from top-dog developers and have them tested for fairness by 3rd party agencies. That means the online slots you find at these casinos are not rigged.

Can I Play Free Slots in Canada?

Yes, you can play free slots at many online casinos in Canada, including PlayOjo. This way, you get to see if you like the game before spending real money. However, you should remember that you can’t win real money playing free online slots.

What are Progressive Slots?

Progressive jackpot slots are games that have a prize pool that increases each time someone plays them.

So, if you play progressive slots like Mega Moolah, the jackpot gets bigger until it’s finally won by someone. Sometimes, progressive jackpots reach seven-figure prizes.

Which Slot Game Pays Out the Most in Canada?

If you’re looking for the biggest jackpots in Canada, it’s best to try your luck on Mega Moolah (available at Jackpot City) or Wheel of Wishes (available at Spin Casino). Both slot machines feature millions in jackpots, and every player has an equal winning chance.

What Canadian Online Slot has the Highest RTP?

Mega Joker is a slot game with 99% RTP, which is the highest Return to Player Percentage you’ll find among Canadian slot sites. You can play it at Leo Vegas.

Comparison of the Top 5 CA Online Slot Sites

Jackpot City: This slot site is our overall top pick. You’ll have around 400 slots at your disposal, all of which are powered by industry-leading developers like Microgaming. The jackpot section is especially varied, with titles like Mega Moolah featuring millions in jackpots. You can claim up to a C$1,600 welcome bonus over your first four deposits.

Casumo: Online slots, live casino games, jackpots, sports betting — everything is available at Casumo, our top slots site for game variety. On your first deposit, you can get as much as C$500 and 115 free spins on the slots game 9 Masks of Fire HyperSpins.

Spin Casino: If you’re looking for free spins, Spin Casino is a good place to start. You can claim 100 free spins on your first deposit, available to use on Wheels of Wishes — one of the biggest progressive jackpot slots in Canada. You’ll also get up to C$1,000 over your first three deposits.

PlayOjo: Want free spins without much commitment? At PlayOjo, there are no wagering requirements forever! Register now and deposit C$10 to claim 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard; claim 30 additional spins by visiting the Kickers Section.

BitStarz: Craving game variety and crypto slots? Bitstarz offers over 4,000 casino games, including high-quality online slots. You can get up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins across your first four deposits.

How to Sign Up & Play Online Slots in Canada

Signing up at the most reputable Canadian online casinos listed here and playing online slots for real money only takes a few minutes. Here’s how you can join our top pick, Jackpot City Casino:

1. Create a Casino Account

Follow this link to visit Jackpot City

Click the Sign-Up button

2. Register With Your Personal Details

Select your country and create a username and password

Enter your contact info like email address and mobile number

Type in your personal details

Select your preferred language and currency

Enter your billing address

Click Register

3. Deposit & Start Playing Slots

Click Deposit once logged in

Select your preferred payment option and click Deposit

Enter your banking details and click Next

Choose a slots game and start playing!

Ready to Spin the Reels on the Best Online Slots in Canada?

We hope our research on the best online slots in Canada helped you choose one that suits your needs the most.

While Jackpot City was our top pick for its impressive jackpot slots selection and C$1,600 welcome package, we highly recommend you check out all of our recommended Canadian online casino sites before making the final decision.

That being said, no matter where you decide to play online slots for real money — remember to do it responsibly!

Check out some other online casinos in Canada for slot games and more.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations: