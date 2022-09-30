Best Online Sports Betting Sites for Free Bets & Competitive Odds: Ranked by Bonuses & Market Variety

Do you want to bet on your favorite sports but don’t know where to begin? We’ve got you covered. Our team of expert gamblers did all the heavy lifting for you, and we finally have the results!

The best online sports betting site to use right now is Bovada - offering users a great variety of betting markets, generous bonuses, and many more. But, we found 7 other betting sites that are definitely worth a try.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Best Online Sports Betting Sites

Bovada: Best overall

BetOnline: Best for eSprots betting

MyBookie: Best for horse racing

Sportsbetting.ag: Best for crypto bettors

BetUS: Most attractive bonuses

BC.Game: Best for new bettors

EveryGame: Best design

XBet: Best for live betting

1. Bovada - Best Online Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

Prob builder available

Dedicated sections for eSports and racetracks

Amazing variety of betting markets

Dedicated sports betting bonus

Top-tier live betting

Cons:

Late lines

Based on extensive research, Bovada stood out as the top option for online sports betting. This reputable platform operates under the Curacao eGaming License and offers an exceptionally well-rounded betting experience with competitive odds.

Quality of Betting Markets & Odds: 5/5

There are about two dozen sports you can place bets on at Bovada and then a handful of non-sporting events like politics. Football betting options are among the best in the industry, and Bovada actually stands out as one of the leading NHL betting sites.

Live betting is available, and so is a dedicated website section for racetracks. You can place virtual sports bets or enjoy the top-tier prop builder right on the site.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

We were very glad to see that there are some amazing bonuses and promotions available for the users of Bovada. We especially liked the crypto welcome bonus for sports bettors. This is how it works:

Enter the promo code "BTCSWB750" and receive a 75% welcome promotion going up to $750.

The bonus applies to new customers who use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Tether. A fiat welcome promo is also available, but it's capped at $250. Buddy referrals bring up to $275 per referral friend if you use Bitcoin.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.9/5

Bovada allows you to handle your online sports betting using 9 payment options. These cover credit cards and crypto for the most part.

The list of supported cryptocurrencies includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ethereum, and others. Crypto transactions have zero fees attached, which is just one of the reasons why you should opt for Bitcoin.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 5/5

Bovada frequently ranks on lists of best sports betting apps because the sportsbook is 100% optimized for all mobile devices.

The site looks professional and loads ultra fast. And if you ever need help, the FAQ library is top-notch. Still, if the FAQs are not enough for you, just click the "No" button on the question "Did you find what you were looking for?" located at the bottom of each question in the library.

From there, you can enter the 24/7/365 live chat support, drop the support team an email (replies take up to 48 hours), or drop by the Bovada Community Forum and get a public discussion going with fellow bettors or the official Bovada representatives.

Make your first crypto deposit at Bovada and score a special sports betting bonus.

2. BetOnline - Best Online Betting Site for eSports

Pros:

$1,000 in welcome money

Exceptional eSports selection

About 20 banking options

Odds boost available

Cons:

Steep fees for a fiat banking

BetOnline stood out from the crowd thanks to a fantastic selection of eSports markets. However, this is also a well-rounded sportsbook that offers a generous welcome bonus and full mobile optimization.

Quality of Betting Markets & Odds: 4.9/5

There are around 30 betting options to choose from at BetOnline. All the traditional markets are available, and even non-sporting events, but what we liked the most was the eSports department.

With about a dozen games and a wide array of betting leagues, BetOnline has something for every eSports fan.

Live betting is another highlight because you can also watch live streams, bringing that retail sportsbook vibe straight to the comfort of your home - we really could not ask for more!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

There are a few options you can take advantage of when joining BetOnline as a new player. We liked these promotions the most:

The bonus code "BOL1000" makes you eligible for up to $1,000 in welcome funds at a 50% match rate with 10x playthrough requirements if you use fiat money.

For crypto players, the code "CRYPTO100" delivers up to $1,000 in bonus money at a 100% match rate with 14x wagering requirements.

The minimum deposit requirement is $20. You can check out the promotions page on their website for more information.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.9/5

Whether you're a fiat or a crypto player, BetOnline has your back with about 20 banking methods. Among these methods, you can find anything from credit/debit cards to cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and more.

We found that this online casino is geared more towards crypto players. Not only is the welcome bonus match rate better if you use crypto, but you also score 0 fees for all cryptocurrency transactions.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5

BetOnline sports a pro-tier design with zero lag and effortless navigation. You can reach any site section in no more than a few seconds, and the sportsbook is fully optimized for mobile betting.

The support agents are easy to reach via the official live chat around the clock, any day of the week. We received detailed answers to every question we asked swiftly and professionally. You can also contact them via email.

Check out BetOnline and find out more about its latest casino bonuses and promos.

3. MyBookie - Best Online Sports Betting Site for Horse Racing

Pros:

Top-tier horse racing markets

Generous welcome boost

Horse racing rebate

Many bonuses to choose from

Live betting available

Cons:

Higher minimum deposit for some bonuses

No e-wallets

On the hunt for the best horse racing sites out there? You might have just found one. After a detailed overview, we found that MyBookie is the best option for horse racing out there.

Quality of Betting Markets & Odds: 4.75/5

You can place bets on around 30 sports at MyBookie, mostly leaning towards the sports popular in the US. If you're looking for MLB betting sites, this is a great option.

But apart from the NBA, NFL, and UFC, MyBookie offers a fine selection of racetracks - we found this to be the main attraction here. It's not just the sheer number of options but the depth and niche racetracks you can join here and possibly nowhere else.

The odds are fair, and the number of bet types is vast enough to cover all popular options, from classic win bets to parlays.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

MyBookie is one of the best destinations for sports bettors seeking generous promotions, including the racetrack betting we touched upon. Here are some of the best promos available at MyBookie:

100% match on your first deposit up to $1,000

8% rebate bonus on horse-racing

200% referral bonus

Promos are regularly refreshed at MyBookie, so don't miss the latest boosts in the site's bonus catalog.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5

The only thing that's lacking in terms of payment options is support for e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill. Apart from that, these are some of the popular methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, and others.

The minimum deposit you will need to make is $20 for crypto or $45 for credit cards. When you decide to withdraw your money, you can use e-checks, P2P, or Bitcoin, which is the recommended option.

BTC payouts start at $25, whereas P2P minimum withdrawals are pretty high at $500.

Bitcoin withdrawals only take up to 24 hours with 0 fees. Other options can take up to a full week.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.75/5

We found that the mobile compatibility of MyBookie is decent. It is nothing out of the ordinary, but the website works on mobile devices, allowing you to bet on your favorite sports on the go.

Customer support is always available via the official live chat, which is the top communication option on the site, in our opinion. You can also send the site's support agents an email.

Check out the latest bonuses available at MyBookie by clicking here.

4. SportsBetting.ag - Best Online Sports Betting Site for Crypto

Pros:

Great variety of betting markets

$1,000 welcome promo

20 payment methods

A lengthy list of bonuses you can claim

Cons:

The design needs a revamp

Do you want to bet on your favorite sports using cryptocurrencies? Check out SportsBetting.ag, then - our top pick for crypto betting.

Quality of Betting Markets & Odds: 4.75/5

SportsBetting.ag sportsbook is one of the more versatile ones out there, with over two dozen sports to bet on. You can place bets on sports like:

Football

Basketball

Baseball

Tennis

Soccer

Boxing

MMA & UFC

The sportsbook also lets you place bets on politics and entertainment. The odds are pretty good, but we noticed that the sports selection is a bit US-centric. Still, this is a valid option for sports bettors from around the world.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

SportsBetting sportsbook offers a plethora of sports betting promos you can claim on a regular basis. Here are some of the more popular ones:

The welcome package gives you up to $1,000 extra cash to play with. Use the bonus code "CRYPTO100," and the sportsbook will match your deposit at a 100% match rate.

The sportsbook also offers a 35% reload bonus on every crypto deposit you make.

SportsBetting sportsbook has a refer-a-friend program that pays up to $200 per friend you bring to the site.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.9/5

This online sportsbook fully supports crypto sports betting with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Bitcoin Cash. You can also use more traditional methods like credit cards and wire transfers. Bank transfer withdrawals tend to take up to 7 days, so keep this in mind.

The minimum deposit you will need to make is $20 for crypto and fiat currencies. Withdrawals start at $20 if you choose crypto. Cryptocurrency transactions are completely free of charge.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.75/5

The sportsbook's site is available in both desktop and mobile versions. However, the mobile site is a bit lacking and could use an update. Still, generally, the design is solid, the platform is fully SSL encrypted and safe, and the load times are fast.

Customer support is available using live chat and email. This sportsbook also has a decent FAQ section that might come in handy for some users. SportsBetting.ag is also active on Twitter and gladly helps users who write public posts and comments.

Discover all the latest SportsBetting.ag casino promotions here.

5. BetUS - Most Generous Bonuses of All Online Betting Sites

Pros:

All popular US sports are covered

125% welcome promo for sports bettors

Long history and experience

Loads of bonuses to select from

Cons:

The design has room for improvement

If you love bonuses and promotions as much as we do, you should definitely check out what BetUS has in store for you.

Quality of Betting Markets & Odds: 4.7/5

BetUS sportsbook presents users with a wide range of sports you can bet on with some pretty competitive odds. The sports selection is tailored more towards the US market with sports like:

Football

Basketball

Baseball

Tennis

NASCAR

Golf

We were very glad to find that this sportsbook also offers live betting on all the popular sports. You can find some pretty good value bets if you know where to look.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Bonuses are where it's at with the BetUS sportsbook. New sports bettors can take advantage of the 125% match deposit bonus of up to $2,500.

Available promos include:

The code "JOIN125" boosts your betting account by up to $2,500 at a 125% match rate with 10x wagering requirements if you opt for fiat. This code will also grant you a 25% casino bonus of up to $625. The wagering requirements are 30x.

The code "JOIN200" is aimed at crypto players and includes a 200% match boost divided into a 150% sports promo and a 50% match bonus for casino players.

Don’t miss the BetUS promotions page for the latest and finest promotions. They keep updating the list of promotions, so make sure to keep in touch with their promotions page. This way, you won’t miss out on the latest opportunities.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.65/5

BetUS sportsbook covers all the popular deposit methods like credit cards, wire transfers, and crypto. The sportsbook also supports Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple in addition to Bitcoin. You can cash out using a bank transfer or check by courier.

Withdrawals via wire transfer take up to 10 days, while checks can take up to 21 days. Crypto transactions are processed much faster, and the payouts are usually processed in less than 48 hours.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5

The sportsbook site is available in both desktop and mobile versions. The design needs some work, but the sportsbook is fully SSL encrypted and safe to use. Mobile load times are fast, and all features are available on the go.

Customer support is available via live chat and email. The sportsbook also has a detailed FAQ section that might come in handy.

Follow this link and discover the latest BetUS promotions.

How We Ranked the Best Online Sports Betting Sites

Quality of Sports Betting Markets & Betting Odds:

When creating this list of the best online betting sites, we focused on many different factors. Among them was the quality of sports betting markets and betting odds. We picked online betting sites that offer users a great variety of betting markets so that you have the opportunity to bet on all of your favorite sports.

Online Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions:

The second factor we took into consideration was sports betting bonuses and promotions. We only included online sportsbooks that had generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions to keep sports bettors interested.

For example, our top pick, Bovada, offers users dedicated sports betting promo, which is a huge advantage.

Payment Methods and Payout Times:

Third, we looked at the payment methods that each sportsbook offered, as well as the payout times.

The best online sports betting sites offer a variety of banking options to make it easy for sports bettors to deposit and withdraw their funds. They also have fast payout times, so you can get your hands on your winnings as soon as possible.

Mobile Betting Optimization and Customer Support:

We also checked if the sportsbooks were mobile-friendly and had dedicated sports betting apps. The best online sportsbooks offer a seamless mobile experience so you can place your bets on the go.

Finally, we looked at the customer support options that each sports betting website offered. We want to see responsive customer support teams that are available 24/7 to help you with any issues you might encounter along the way.

Our team used similar benchmarks for ranking other casinos, too. Take a look at some of them below:

Guide to Online Sports Betting

What Sports Can I Bet on Online?

This depends on the betting site you decide to use. In general, you can bet on most major sporting events like football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and more.

You'll also find betting markets for college sports, eSports, and international leagues. Daily fantasy sports are also available. Online betting usually offers more options compared to retail sports betting at retail sportsbooks.

How Do I Make a Deposit at an Online Sportsbook?

Most sportsbooks accept credit cards as a deposit method. However, some sportsbooks also accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and others offer e-wallets like PayPal as an alternative to credit cards. For example, if you want to use the best crypto betting site, check out SportsBetting.ag.

Can I Bet On Sports Online Using Mobile Devices?

Yes, you can bet on sports from your mobile phone or tablet. The best online sportsbooks offer a mobile-friendly website or a dedicated sports betting app that you can download on your device.

What Are the Best Online Sportsbooks to Use?

After a detailed overview and research, our team of experts found that these are the best online sportsbooks to use right now:

How Can I Choose the Best Sports Betting Sites for Me?

First and foremost, you will need to check the licensing info, usually displayed in the footer menu. Look for legitimate regulatory bodies like Malta Gambling Authority, Curacao eGaming, and more.

It is also a good idea to check out the sportsbook's bonuses and promotions. Some sportsbooks offer generous welcome bonuses, while others offer ongoing promotions that can help you boost your bankroll.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Sports Betting Sites

Bovada: The No. 1 sports betting site overall. This betting site offers thousands of sports betting options and a top-tier modern design - especially since the latest revamp. The site excels with a high-quality welcome bonus of up to $750 for Bitcoin users.

BetOnline: The leading sports betting site for fans of eSports betting, also boasting some of the best live betting options in the sports betting scene. Football betting is one of the highlights, and so is the 50% match welcome deposit bonus going up to $1,000.

MyBookie: If horse racing betting is your thing, then head over to MyBookie. MyBookie offers extensive betting markets and some of the best bonuses around. As a new player, you can double your first deposit up to $1,000.

Sportsbetting.ag: If you're looking for the best betting sites to bet with crypto, SportsBetting.ag is the answer. SportsBetting.ag is also packed with generous bonus offers, including the 100% match welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

BetUS: As one of the best NFL betting sites, BetUS is geared towards the sports leagues popular in the US. BetUS also offers one of the most generous bonuses for sports bettors.

How to Join Online Sportsbooks & Claim Bonus Offers

Joining the best online sports betting sites should not take more than just a few minutes. Let’s see how it works at Bovada, our top pick:

1st Step: Create Your Online Sportsbook Account

Visit the Bovada online betting site and click the Join button in the upper right corner.

Add the required personal data, including your name, birthday, email address, and more.

Tick the box to agree to Bovada Terms & Conditions. Click Register.

2nd Step: Account Verification

The online betting site will send you a welcome message to the email address you provided.

Click the button or the link inside the message to verify your account.

You'll be auto-redirected to the online sports betting site where you can now log in.

3rd Step: Fund Your Account

Head over to the cashier department and adjust the payment method you wish to use. Note that using Bitcoin will grant you 3x more bonus money than using fiat.

Make the payment and grab your welcome bonus.

You can now start placing bets on your favorite sports.

So, What Is the Best Online Sports Betting Site?

We did very extensive research on this matter, and finally, we can say it confidently - the best online sportsbook to use right now is Bovada. Why? Well, it offers an amazing variety of betting markets, generous bonuses, and much more.

But don't miss our summary of the 5 top online sportsbooks. Based on personal preference, you might want to visit our other picks.

At the end of the day, no matter which betting site you decide to use, do not forget to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: