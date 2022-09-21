Best Real Money Online Casino Sites: 11 Sites Ranked by Real Money Casino Games, Bonuses & More

In search of the best online casino real money games?

With so many options at your fingertips, it can be hard to differentiate between scam sites and legitimate online casinos. That’s why we did the research for you.

In addition to being fully licensed and regulated, our top-ranked sites promote hundreds of exciting real money games and easy-earn casino bonuses. While Ignition Casino was our #1 overall selection, we’ve got 15 runner-ups ready to steal the show!

Let’s start.

Real Money Online Casino Sites

1. Ignition – Best Online Casino for Real Money Overall

Pros

$3,000 casino and poker bonus

34 live casino games

High-traffic poker tournaments

24/7 poker room

Numerous specialty games

Downloadable poker app

Cons

Bingo and keno aren’t mobile-friendly

If you’re looking to gamble online, you won’t find a better platform than Ignition Casino. We came across tons of mobile-friendly games, generous real money bonuses, and enough variety to keep veteran gamblers occupied.

Gaming Variety: 4.9/5

We came across 120 casino games that span over 34 live dealer tables, 7 kinds of bingo, 8 video poker variants, 8 versions of online blackjack, and 5 virtual roulette wheels.

In addition to Ignition’s traditional betting library, we found 8 virtual sports betting options that bring fast-paced football, basketball, golf, and marble racing action to the forefront.

However, we were most impressed by Ignition’s 24/7 poker room. You’ll find yourself competing against thousands of average players for prize pools that range from pocket change to a $1 million grand prize.

That said, we only found 56 slot games here – if you’re primarily interested in spinning the reels, your mileage may vary.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 5/5

Ignition’s bonus is a combined poker and casino offer, and we have a special place in our heart for their easy-earn 25x playthrough requirements. When you make your first two deposits of $20 or more, you’ll qualify for Ignition’s $3,000 welcome bonus.

With your first fiat or crypto transaction, you’ll receive a 150% poker bonus worth up to $1,500. Your second transaction qualifies for another 150% casino match worth up to $1,500.

For a limited time, Ignition is giving away 25 free spins to use on Gumball 3000 – a reel known for its 5,000x payouts.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

If you’d like to enjoy head-to-head competition on the go, Ignition offers a downloadable poker app. You’ll have access to their 24/7 poker room; 8 online poker games, and their “Monthly Milly” tournament from the palm of your hand.

That said, you’ll need to go through their mobile-friendly website to enjoy the rest of Ignition’s library. Their slot games and live dealer tables load quickly and run smoothly.

However, bingo and keno players might be disappointed by Ignition’s lack of mobile support.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

Players can deposit funds here using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, their credit card, MatchPay, or a voucher payment. To get started and claim your casino match, you’ll need to deposit $20 or its crypto equivalent.

Although Ignition was established only a few years ago, it’s nice to see them open the floodgates to crypto bettors.

Should you wish to avoid a 3% cash surcharge and 3-5 day payout times, you should consider playing with cryptocurrency. Courtesy of Ignition, you’ll enjoy fee-free Bitcoin payouts that take a mere 24 hours to reach you.

2. Bitstarz – Best Real Money Online Casino for Crypto Users

Pros

3,500+ mobile casino games

850+ real money slots

100+ progressive jackpots

125% match bonus up to 1 BTC

100 free spins with first deposit

Cutting-edge mobile interface

Cons

Geo-restricted live dealer tables

No fiat currencies accepted

In addition to finding thousands of online slots and table games, bettors will discover something new and exciting to play every time they log in for a session with Bitstarz. It’s the best Bitcoin casino out there, and it’s got a lot of exciting features. Let’s see.

Gaming Variety: 5/5

Bitstarz rolls nearly 4,000 games, table games, specialty provisions, and live dealer options into one convenient platform. Unfortunately, Bitstarz’ 150+ live dealer tables are inaccessible to players from some countries.

That said, there’s still plenty of fun to be had. We counted 850+ real money slots, 684 Bitstarz-exclusive titles, and 100+ progressive jackpot games that boast multi-million dollar payouts.

In between spins, skill players can choose among 7+ video poker variants, 7+ online blackjack games, 8+ virtual roulette wheels, and numerous baccarat tables.

Bitstarz adds hundreds of new games to their library on a monthly basis, so be sure to check back often!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

Not many online casinos list bonuses worthy of competing with Bitstarz’s latest welcome offer.

With your first deposit of 0.15 BTC, you’ll qualify for a 125% bonus worth up to 1 BTC. Additionally, you’ll receive 100 free spins to use on a range of their high-RTP reels. You can also claim 4 BTC in extra bonus funds with your next three crypto deposits.

In total, you can get up to 5 BTC and 200 FS here.

If you’re ready to battle over 5,000 free spins and up to $10,000 in prizes, work your way up the leaderboards every week to win Bitstarz’ Slot Wars and Table Wars.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Luckily and to our surprise, around 95% of Bitstarz’s 3,524 games are fully compatible with your smartphone. With no download required, their instant-play mobile site uses Adobe Flash to mirror what we’d expect from a high-quality iOS or Android app.

On desktop and mobile; Bitstarz’s cutting-edge mobile interface stood out. You can easily search for your favorite slots and table games by title, category, risk level, or software provider.

We enjoyed quick-loading video slots and online tables, and a remarkably lag-free experience.

Banking Options: 4/5

Although Bitstarz doesn’t accept any fiat currencies, first-time bettors can purchase crypto directly through their site using a credit card or Apple Pay. You can deposit funds using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, or Tether.

To get started, you’ll only have to deposit 0.0002 BTC or its equivalent. To claim your VIP bonus, this minimum jumps to 0.15 BTC, 3 ETH, 20 LTC, 5 BCH, or 15,000 DOGE.

As we’d expect from a crypto-only casino of Bitstarz’s stature, you’ll enjoy completely free, lightning-fast payouts. Your winnings are processed and delivered within 10 minutes of initiating a withdrawal.

3. Red Dog – No. 1 Real Money Online Casino for Mobile

Pros

156+ mobile casino games

Some of the best online slots

13 live dealer tables

200% deposit bonus

40 free spins on Cash Bandits 3

Fee-free deposits and withdrawals

Cons

$150 withdrawal minimum

Limited table games menu

If you’re looking for a dedicated, portable, and game-filled mobile casino, Red Dog might be the perfect match for you.

Gaming Variety: 4.2/5

Red Dog slightly misses the mark when it comes to its gaming library. By “missing the mark”, we mean that you’ll find a slew of very basic gaming options and not much else.

On the bright side, you’ll enjoy a decent amount of variety packed into 156 casino games. We came across 119 high-RTP slot machines, 14 video poker variants, 5 games of multi-hand blackjack, and 4 virtual roulette wheels.

In between spins, skill gamers can take a seat with their preferred live dealer for 13 variants of double-deck blackjack, high-stakes baccarat, and European roulette.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.1/5

Use the bonus code “NEWBANDITS” with your first deposit of $10 or more, and you’ll receive a 200% match bonus that can pay up to 30x your original deposit.

As a special treat, you’ll also get 40 free spins to use on Cash Bandits 3. This slot machine is known for its 96.3% RTP, and it boasts jackpot payouts that can deliver up to 115,000x your original wager.

So, if you’d love to win $2.875 million with a single spin (and who wouldn’t?), test your luck today!

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

For all their perceived shortcomings, Red Dog shines bright in this area. Their smooth instant-play mobile app brings a simplistic user interface and eye-popping graphics to your fingertips.

Red Dog is fully equipped to handle your mobile wagers across the entirety of their gaming library. Their slot machines, live dealer options, and table games load instantly - even on older smartphones.

All said, Red Dog delivers a lag-free and enjoyable mobile gaming experience.

Banking Options: 4.3/5

Players can use their credit card, Bitcoin, or their bank to deposit funds by phone. Quite frankly, they’d do well to accept a few more cryptocurrencies or e-wallet payment options.

On the bright side, you’ll enjoy fee-free deposits and withdrawals no matter which option you select. Bitcoin transactions are processed within 1-2 business days, while fiat payouts take 3-5 days to reach your bank account.

You should also keep Red Dog’s withdrawal minimum in mind, as you won’t be able to cash out less than $150 per transaction.

4. Las Atlantis – Best Bonuses of any Real Money Casino

Pros

11 generous promotions

260% first deposit bonus

50 free spins on Frog Fortunes

208 online slots

Fee-free deposits and withdrawals

13 live dealer tables

Cons

No online poker games

Not many tables to choose from

Las Atlantis makes it exciting to play online slots at your leisure with their promos and bonuses.

We found 11 different bonus offers that give away up to 170 free spins and $14,000 in casino credits.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Las Atlantis hosts 208 RTG slot machines, many of which contain an RTP that exceeds 96%. You’ll find a healthy mix of low-stake slots, progressive jackpot games, and everything in between. Notably, they offer 50+ exclusive reels that we haven’t seen anywhere else.

In between spins, you can explore 14 video poker variants, a pair of baccarat tables, 5 virtual roulette wheels, and a singular game of keno. While they don’t carry any online poker games or very many tables to choose from, we did find 13 live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

That said, Las Atlantis’ main selling points are their slots library and accompanying bonuses.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 5/5

Las Atlantis is currently listing 11 unique casino promotions, but we only have the space to discuss our favorites. For clarification, all Las Atlantis’ bonuses come with reasonable 35x wagering requirements.

Use code “LASFORTUNES” with your first deposit of $20 or more. In addition to receiving a 260% deposit bonus, you’ll score 50 free spins to use with Frog Fortunes. Although you’ll only manage to hit payouts worth 150x your original bet, this machine has an incredibly high 97.05% RTP.

Alternatively, you can use the code “LASATLANTIS”, and with each of your first 5 deposits, you’ll qualify for a 280% slots bonus worth up to $14,000.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

To access Las Atlantis’ casino library on mobile, you’ll have to go through their official website.

Thankfully; their aquatic, user-friendly interface makes it easy to sift through slots no matter where you are.

You’ll be able to search for your favorite games by category and title name, which isn’t a tall order given the smaller nature of this casino.

We enjoyed crisp spin animations and lag-free slots, but you should expect a bit of resistance before delving into their live dealer section. On older smartphones, live games took a bit longer than usual to get up and running.

Banking Options: 4/5

You can deposit funds using Bitcoin, your credit card, or NeoSurf. Although Las Atlantis’ banking menu doesn’t go beyond the basics, you’ll enjoy fee-free deposits and withdrawals here.

To get started and claim your 260% deposit bonus, you’ll need to deposit $30 via credit card, $20 in BTC, or $10 through NeoSurf.

Although you won’t have to pay any fees upon requesting a withdrawal, you can’t cash out less than $150 per transaction.

5. Super Slots – Best Real Money Online Casino for Slots

Pros

20+ live dealer options

255 high-RTP slots

47 online table games

$6,000 welcome bonus package

$4,000 initial crypto bonus

Jam-packed banking menu

Cons

Mobile interface needs improvement

High crypto bonus playthrough

Super Slots is our top-ranked choice for - you guessed it - slots fans.

Gaming Variety: 4.3/5

Super Slots is home to hundreds of high-RTP machines and nearly as many online tables!

We came across 255+ exclusive reels. Because none of these slots are commonly available, you’re sure to find a few hidden gems.

In between spins, you’ll have 20+ live dealer variants of multi-hand blackjack, North American baccarat, European roulette, and craps at your fingertips.

If you’d prefer to play the tables at your own pace, you’ll have 14 virtual roulette wheels, 25 blackjack games, 4 keno games, 4 online baccarat tables, and 12 video poker variants to choose among.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4/5

Over your first 6 deposits, you’ll qualify for Super Slots’ $6,000 welcome bonus package! This limited-time offer is attached to fair 35x wagering requirements.

With your first deposit of $20 or more, you’ll claim a 250% casino match worth up to $1,000. If you’re looking to keep the bonus juice flowing, you’re in luck. Each of your next 5 deposits worth $20 or more will qualify you for a separate 100% match bonus up to $1,000.

For a generous lump-sum bonus offer, use the code “CRYPTO400” with your first BTC deposit. You’ll receive a 400% crypto match worth up to $4,000. Just be aware that you’ll have to meet a much steeper 48x playthrough.

Mobile Compatibility: 3.9/5

Unfortunately, Super Slots’ mobile interface needs some work. While you’ll enjoy full compatibility across their entire gaming library, some of their slot machines and table games aren’t optimized for smaller screens.

Additionally, bettors with older smartphones may experience delayed loading times when playing a few of Super Slots’ live dealer games.

In their defense, if you have a newer phone, you won’t have to deal with any perceivable lag or game sizing inconsistencies.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

Super Slots accepts 17 forms of crypto, credit card deposits, P2P transfers, money orders, and bank wire payments.

Crypto bettors can deposit anywhere from $20 to $100,000 per transaction via Bitcoin, ApeCoin, Avalanche, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, ChainLink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, or USDC.

To get started, fiat bettors must deposit at least $25 through credit card, $100 via P2P transfer, $300 through money order, or $1,000 via bank wire.

How We Chose the Best Real Money Online Casinos

Online Casino Games:

When we review real money casinos, the first thing we do is check out their betting libraries. This time around, we gave a higher ranking to the best gambling sites with a range of online slots, table games, and live dealer options.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions:

If you’re looking to win real money, having a generous headstart can make all the difference. We prioritized online casinos and gambling sites that promote hundreds of free spins, generous deposit bonuses, and easy-earn wagering requirements.

Mobile Gaming :

In today’s saturated market, online real money casinos that aren’t mobile-friendly fall behind the curve. We prioritized casino sites that took mobile players into consideration before developing their games, site layout, and user interface.

Banking Options:

The best real money casinos make it easy and convenient for players to bank funds and withdraw their winnings. Online casino sites that accept multiple cryptocurrencies and fiat payment methods received a higher ranking from us.

We also gave special consideration to casino sites with the quickest payout speed.

Online Real Money Casinos - FAQs

What is the Best Online Casino That Pays Real Money?

While all casino sites listed here pay real money, the most recommended online casino for real money is Ignition because it has great games and generous bonuses.

Are Real Money Online Casinos Rigged?

No - so long as you’re playing at a licensed and reputable real money casino. You can rest assured that all other real money casinos listed here offer completely fair games.

By default, top online gambling sites are subjected to regular audits that prove the legitimacy and fair nature of their real money casino games.

So, if you’re placing bets with a licensed casino site, you’ll have access to randomized online slots, fair table games, and timely payouts.

Can I Claim Bonuses at Real Money Casinos Online?

Yes. Before you start playing casino games, you should shop around for the best online casino bonuses.

The best online casinos offer amazing deposit match bonuses and enough free spins to keep you occupied for days to come.

Finally, you’ll enjoy reasonable wagering requirements at the top-listed casino sites above.

Are Online Real Money Casinos Only Meant for Slots Players?

Contrary to popular belief, the best online casinos offer much more than just slots.

Real money gambling sites offer tens of online poker variants, several versions of blackjack, numerous roulette wheels, and plenty of baccarat tables for you to enjoy in between spins.

While you’ll find more online slots than tables no matter where you go, our top online casinos welcome skill gamers with open arms. Oh, and some sites - like Bovada - even offer sports betting.

How Should I Choose the Best Real Money Casino for Me?

Finding the best real money casino for you will mostly depend on your betting preferences. However, we have a few suggestions that can push you towards making an informed final decision.

If you’re looking for the best casino online or a poker room, you should definitely give Ignition a fair chance. They host a wide variety of casino games, a downloadable poker app, and a low-playthrough bonus package.

Players on the hunt for unique slots and mind-blowing welcome offers might be more suited to Bitstarz and Las Atlantis, while mobile gamblers and skill gamers would appreciate spending time at Red Dog and Super Slots.

What Casino Games Can I Play Online for Real Money?

You can play all casino games you would find at land-based casinos (and more), including:

Online slots

Blackjack

Roulette

Live dealer games

Bingo

Dice games

Baccarat

Top 5 Recommended Real Money Online Casinos

Ignition: Ignition offers a surprising amount of variety throughout their 120 real money casino games – among a few slots, you’ll find poker tournaments, 30+ live dealer tables, and 8 virtual sports betting options.

Bitstarz: With 3,500+ online casino games and an equally attractive welcome bonus in tow, Bitstarz is sure to have something for everyone. If you’re up for the challenge, claim your 125% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC!

Red Dog: If you enjoy gambling on the go, consider signing up with Red Dog Casino. You’ll have access to 156 mobile-friendly slots, table games, and live dealer games from your smartphone. You can claim a 200% deposit bonus and 40 free spins on Cash Bandit 3.

Las Atlantis : Alongside 200+ slots and 13 live casino games, Las Atlantis hosts 12 of the best online casino bonuses we’ve seen. If you’re looking for the sweetest deal, claim their 260% deposit bonus and 50 free spins on Frog Fortunes .

Alongside 200+ slots and 13 live casino games, Las Atlantis hosts 12 of the best online casino bonuses we’ve seen. If you’re looking for the sweetest deal, claim their 260% deposit bonus and 50 free spins on . Super Slots: Contrary to what you might think, Super Slots is home to 20+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and craps! If you’re ready to take your seat at the table, claim your $6,000 welcome bonus package.

How to Sign Up with the Best Real Money Online Casinos

If you’ve never played real money games online, you might believe the sign-up process to be confusing by default. Luckily, our top-ranked online casinos make it easy to get started.

Using Ignition Casino as our example, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to make things even easier:

Create a new player account.

Go to Ignition’s online casino site using this link. At the top of your screen, you’ll notice an orange “Play Now” button. Click on it, then fill out any requested personal information.

Once you’re finished, click on “Create My Account” to continue.

Check your email inbox.

Now, you’ll need to check your inbox for a verification email from Ignition. If you don’t see a link from their site within 5-10 minutes, check your “spam” or “promotions” folder.

After you find their link, click on “Confirm My Account”. From there, you’ll be automatically redirected back to Ignition’s casino site.

Make your first deposit and claim your welcome bonus!

Next, click on the menu located in the upper-right-hand corner of your screen. Go to Ignition’s “cashier” section, and select your preferred currency from their list.

Important:Enter bonus code “IGWPCB150” before depositing.

Finally, make your first deposit in excess of $20 to claim your welcome bonus!

So, Have You Found the Right Real Money Online Casino for You?

We hope our mini-reviews cut through the fluff and helped you develop a more complete picture of each real money online casino we’ve discussed.

If you’re still on the fence, we’d like to circle back and recommend getting started with Ignition. It’s hard to go wrong with their diverse gaming library, easy-earn $3,000 bonus, and downloadable poker app!

Most importantly, have fun and wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: