Best Sportsbooks Online in 2022: 9 Top Online Sportsbooks Rated for Odds, Betting Markets & Bonuses

1. Bovada — Best Sportsbook Overall

Pros:

$750 welcome bonus

30+ sports

Huge lineup of prop bets for each popular match

Simple user interface

$275 referral bonus

Regular sports contests for popular events

Cons:

Late lines on certain occasions

In many ways, Bovada represents the complete package when it comes to sports betting. There’s a $750 welcome bonus available for all new players, an enormous range of prop bets to choose from, as well as dedicated and reliable customer support available round the clock.

Payouts are fast and reliable, too, and this is our top pick.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.8/5

Bovada’s strength lies in its coverage of sports (you can choose from over 30), as well as its in-depth market coverage.

For example, there are typically more than 250 bets available for an NFL game. These include totals (you can bet on every single quarter), props (including interceptions, pass attempts, and carries), and — of course — spreads.

Bovada has over the years come in for a bit of criticism for posting its game lines a bit later than rivals, but you’ve still got plenty of time to weigh up your options.

Other sports you can bet on here include soccer, tennis, the UFC, and major American sports like the NBA and the MLB. College football and college basketball are well-covered, too.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

As mentioned, you can get started at Bovada with a $750 welcome bonus. This is a 75% match deposit offer that you can use across Bovada’s products, including the sportsbook, the casino, and the racebook.

Wagering requirements differ depending on what you bet on, but they’re fixed at just 5x for sports betting. Casino rollover requirements are higher at 30x.

However, you can only get this bonus if you deposit crypto. So if you’re not a fan of the blockchain, you can get a 50% up to $250 by depositing dollars.

As a regular player, you get to earn rewards points each time you bet, while a $275 referral bonus is available if you and your buddy use Bitcoin. If you use fiat currency, you can still get your hands on a $200 referral bonus each time a buddy signs up using your link.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

Bovada is both a sportsbook and an online casino. When you’ve posted your sports bets, you can easily switch to the casino section and play the likes of online blackjack, roulette, and poker.

In fact, Bovada is in the top 10 in the world when it comes to poker traffic. You can play daily, weekly and monthly tournaments, and these include Turbo Tournaments and Jackpot Sit & Go’s.

However, card and table game enthusiasts aren’t the only ones who are treated well here. Low-stakes gamblers looking to play for fun can spin the reels on 200+ slots and try their luck on jackpot games like A Night With Cleo and Shopping Spree.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Like a lot of the top online sportsbooks today, Bovada accepts and promotes the use of crypto. If you deposit via the likes of Bitcoin and Litecoin, you’ll be able to claim enhanced offers and benefit from near-instant payouts.

Other payment methods here include credit cards and vouchers. Withdrawal limits vary, but you can enjoy higher withdrawal caps by moving to higher tiers in the rewards program.

Misc: 4.8/5

Bovada has strict betting limits that can’t be exceeded. Sports bets payouts are limited to $250,000, while racebook limits are set at $50,000. These are high compared to many online sportsbooks, and Bovada does welcome high rollers.

Ready to get started with a $750 welcome bonus? Click here to join Bovada today.

2. BetOnline — Best Bonuses of All Online Sportsbooks

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Posts early lines

Daily odds boosts

NFL survivor contests

25+ years experience

High bet limits

Cons:

24-hour withdrawal processing period

If you love the idea of snapping up the best sports betting promotions, BetOnline might be worth checking out.

This is a highly experienced and solid sportsbook that’s been around for 25 years, providing you with a wide variety of bonuses to feast on, including a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus to get things started.

Betting Markets: 4.9/5

From regular sports to eSports, BetOnline has most bases covered. Live betting is excellent, with the odds constantly updated, while features such as a props builder make it easier than ever for you to put your bets together.

On that note, whenever you add a pick to your betting slip, BetOnline lets you choose between a straight bet, a parlay bet, a teaser bet, and an If Bet. This allows you to easily weigh up the odds and your best course of action to take.

We’re pleased with how early in the week BetOnline posts their lines, too. For example, whenever there’s a round of NFL fixtures coming up, the lines are out at least 6 days prior.

That said, props bets aren’t released until closer to the action (and this goes for all sports).

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

When you create an account at BetOnline, you can claim a 50% up to $1,000 welcome offer.

Alternatively, if you make your first deposit using crypto, you’re eligible for a bigger 100% bonus.

Then, you’re free to grab a $25 risk-free bet and a $25 live betting bonus, which entitles you to free play.

All regular players, meanwhile, can enter themselves into BetOnline’s contests, including a $150,000 Survivor contest that’s based on the NFL.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

BetOnline is famous for its sportsbook and its poker room. Here, you can compete in $1,000,000+ poker tournaments, either online or via the app.

You can also play various daily tournaments, such as Windfall Sit ’n’ Go’s and Sunday Majors. BetOnline lets you request a tournament, too.

Naturally, there are also hundreds of slot games here, while the live casino is split between Casino Red and Casino Black. The live games are provided by Fresh Deck Studios, and you can check them out as a guest — you just need to create a nickname first.

Table limits range from less than $1 to over $15,000.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

BetOnline offers a good mix of “regular” payment methods like cashier's check, bank wire transfer, person-to-person, and cryptocurrencies. Cryptos that are accepted here include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and 14 others.

BetOnline is fairly generous with its deposit and withdrawal limits. For example, there are no limits on how much you can deposit via bank wire transfer (although the minimum deposit is $1,000).

You can start betting with $20 if you choose from any of the other payment options.

Misc: 4.7/5

BetOnline’s support team is available 24/7, and you can get in touch via email, live chat, or by dialing the toll–free number. Of course, there’s also a comprehensive FAQ section that covers the most common questions bettors have before getting started.

Get started with a 50% up to $1,000 match bonus at BetOnline

3. BC Game — Best Online Sportsbook for Crypto Bettors

Pros:

Unlock rewards up to 90% as a new member

Crypto sportsbook that accepts 100+ coins

Unrivaled coverage of eSports

Exclusive casino games

Innovative website design

Cons:

Doesn’t accept fiat currencies

If you love to bet on eSports, in particular, the forward-thinking new sportsbook BC Game might be up your street. Here, there are separate categories for the likes of eCricket and eTennis, with games played all day long.

Naturally, you can bet on real sports too.

Betting Markets: 5/5

BC Game’s commitment to eSports is outstanding. There is a wide range of markets available for each game, and — using eCricket as an example — you can bet on things like runs odd/even, first overs, wickets — and so on.

NBA 2K is here too, as is FIFA.

BC Game’s coverage of all sports, however, is excellent. What’s more, a real effort has been made to brighten the site up so that, while it sports a classic online sports betting site layout, every single nation, league, and team gets its own authentic colorized avatar.

Betting lines are posted early, the odds are competitive, and BC Game is an especially handy choice for handicap betting.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

BC Game takes a different approach from most other online sports betting sites when it comes to bonuses and promotions.

As a new player, you can instantly unlock rewards when you create your account — but there is no “traditional” welcome bonus available.

From there on in, any subsequent rewards you unlock depend on how much you bet and how often you win.

It’s a unique (and fun) approach, but it might not be for everyone.

Casino Games: 5/5

BC Game have put in as much effort on their real money online casino as they have for their sportsbook.

There is a raft of original games to play, and these include the likes of Classic Dice, Mine, and CoinFlip.

Huge jackpots are available all day long; there are thousands of slot games, as well as game shows and specialty games (such as lottery games).

Table games include baccarat, roulette, and blackjack, but BC Game lacks online poker tournaments.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

BC Game is a crypto sportsbook that goes the extra mile when it comes to the digital coins it accepts.

In fact, it accepts as many as 100+. This means a wealth of minor coins are accepted alongside the likes of Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

Each coin has its own minimum and maximum withdrawal limit, while the withdrawal process should take no longer than 5 minutes.

Fiat currencies aren’t accepted here.

Misc: 4.9/5

Each day, boosted odds are available on selected games at BC Game, and altogether, there are more than 25 sports to bet on, which means market coverage here is broader than at many rival online sportsbooks.

Join the most innovative crypto sportsbook in the world — BC Game

4. SportsBetting.ag — No. 1 Online Sportsbook for Live Betting

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

25% sportsbook reload bonuses

Live streaming available

Multiple payment options

Cons:

Dated user interface

SportsBetting.ag gets you started with a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus to be used on sports and casino games.

And thanks to huge market coverage, competitive odds that are updated by the second, as well as live streaming — it’s our top pick for in-play betting.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5

SportsBetting.ag is actually a rarity in the online sportsbooks market because it offers live streaming. While this feature isn’t available on every single match, it’s available on numerous throughout the day.

Sports like soccer and tennis especially benefit from live streaming.

Market coverage is excellent, with SportsBetting.ag letting you take your pick from a wealth of minor leagues and tournaments around the world.

Naturally, coverage of American sports like the NFL, the MLB, and the NBA is solid, too.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Sign-up to SportsBetting.ag today, and you’ll be entitled to a 50% up to $1,000 sportsbook welcome bonus.

While we think this is a good choice for sports bettors, you have the option of grabbing a 100% first deposit poker bonus instead.

Crypto bettors, meanwhile, can claim a 35% reload bonus whenever they make a qualifying deposit. If you’re depositing via fiat currencies, you can claim a 25% sports reload bonus each day.

Casino Games: 4.4/5

There’s much fun to be had at SportsBetting.ag away from the sports markets. You can participate in poker tournaments all day long, with the likes of Bad Beat Poker available here.

Sit and Goes are available, too, as well as a selection of cash games with varying blinds.

Besides poker tournaments, you can compete in daily and weekly roulette and blackjack tournaments as well.

And if you’re just popping over for some low-stakes fun, there’s a great selection of online slots and jackpot games here, too.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

SportsBetting.ag stands out on this front. It supports multiple trusted payment methods — including both regular ones and cryptos — and there are high deposit and withdrawal limits.

Some of your options include a bank wire transfer, Money Orders, checks by courier, and person-to-person. Bank wire transfer even has a maximum withdrawal of $25,000, with cryptocurrencies going even higher.

Crypto options include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many other lesser-known altcoins.

Misc: 4.5/5

One of the best things about SportsBetting.ag is its wide availability. It’s accessible in most US states and has very few restrictions. It’s also one of the most established sports betting sites around, having been around for more than 20 years.

Ready to claim a 50% up to $1,000 welcome offer? Click here to join SportsBetting.ag today.

5. MyBookie — Top Sportsbook Online for American Sports

Pros:

Double your first deposit up to $1,000

$10 casino chip for new players

In-depth coverage of American sports

Features over 40 worldwide racetracks

Cons:

Dated design

Higher min deposit to trigger the bonus

MyBookie’s primary focus lies with American sports — you’ll find some of the most competitive odds alongside a number of props for the hottest leagues like the NFL and NBA.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.5/5

This online sportsbook covers well over 20 sports at any point in time, and that’s not only the American ones. You’ll also find odds for soccer (MyBookie covers all major EU soccer leagues), ice hockey, cricket, and more.

But the section that particularly stands out — besides hot odds for US sports — is MyBookie’s racebook. There were over 40 racetracks available at the time of writing, ranging from domestic turfs like the Belmont Park and Finger Lakes to South African tracks like the Turffontein.

If there’s a horse racing somewhere in the world — chances are that MyBookie has odds for it.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

You can start your sports betting adventure at MyBookie with a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit. And while the wagering requirements sit pretty fair at 10x, the minimum deposit of $55 to activate this bonus might put some players off.

That being said, this sportsbook also features a “lower” welcome offer if you want less commitment. Use the code 200CASH before depositing, and MyBookie will give you a 10% match on whatever you deposit up to $200.

This offer arrives with less restrictive 1x wagering requirements, and the min deposit is $45.

Casino Games: 4/5

MyBookie shines with its sportsbook — the casino isn’t its strongest suit.

But if you’re a recreational player looking to take a break between sports bets, you’ll find MyBookie’s selection of online slots and live dealer games just enough for some quality time.

One thing that stands out is the epic jackpot you can get by playing live dealer blackjack — up to $290,000, which is pretty amazing.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

This bookie features a good mix of crypto and regular payment methods. You can fund your account via all major credit cards, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ripple, and a few more cryptocurrencies.

Withdrawal times are average (around three days for bank wires to process), with crypto being, of course, the quickest option of all.

Misc: 4.5/5

MyBookie is a well-established and ultra-popular sportsbook operating for nearly a decade. It has an amazing support team that you can contact 24/7 via live chat and email, and it boasts all the necessary encryption technology to protect your data.

Claim up to $1,000 on your first deposit at MyBookie

6. BetUS — In-House Sportsbook TV With Picks & Predictions

125% sign-up bonus

BetUS TV feature

Reload bonuses on all deposits

7. Everygame — Top Betting Site for Free Bets

100% sign-up bonus

Regular free bet bonuses

15+ sports

8. XBet — Most NFL Props of All Online Sportsbooks

Double your first deposit

Good option for college football betting

Best odds on futures bets

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Online Sportsbooks

Online Sports Betting Markets:

All the online sportsbooks in our list offer a wide variety of sports for you to choose from, as well as a range of betting markets and bet types. These include prop bets, futures bets, teasers, same game parlays — and more.

Sportsbook Bonuses & Promotions:

From deposit bonuses to free bets, bet credits, odds boosters, and beyond, the online betting sites in our review guide excel when it comes to frequent and generous online sports betting promotions that keep the fun going.

Casino Games:

Besides letting you bet on major sporting events (and minor ones), the top sports betting sites also let you play casino games. You'll find online poker tournaments at some of the standout online sports betting sites in our list, as well as high-quality slot games, live dealer games, and more.

Payment Methods:

Lastly, we made sure to add online sports betting options that accept trusted payment methods that allow you to deposit money in a safe and secure environment. The top online sportsbooks accept a mix of crypto and fiat currency options, too.

Guide to Betting at Sportsbooks Online

Are Online Sportsbooks Safe?

Online sportsbooks are 100% safe, provided they're licensed and regulated. You can also check the ownership of an online sports betting site to further establish its credibility.

That being said, each sportsbook you find on this page is licensed to operate and secure to trust with your money.

How Do I Place Bets at Online Sportsbooks?

To place a bet at an online betting site, you first need to take a look at the available markets. Pick out a league, scan the markets and look for the best odds.

Once you've found a bet that appeals to you, you just click on the odds in order to add it to your betting slip. At most of the top sportsbooks, the betting slip is located to the right of the screen.

Take a look at your slip and if you're ready to place a bet, simply enter a stake before pressing "place bet" (or similar).

What Can I Bet on at an Online Betting Site?

You can bet on all kinds of sports, from football and basketball to tennis and golf — and many more. You can also bet on eSports and virtual sports, as well as horse racing and greyhound racing.

The exact sports and leagues you can bet on, however, depend entirely on the betting site itself.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Sportsbooks?

When choosing the best online sportsbooks, it’s a good idea to read review guides like this that are written by experts, giving you a complete overview of the safest, most legit betting sites.

Then, you can take a look at the ones that look the most attractive to you to see whether or not they’ve really got what you want in terms of the betting markets, sports, odds, user interface, and bonuses.

You can also read online sportsbook reviews written by existing customers who bet online to get a better idea of the best sportsbooks.

Which Sportsbook Pays Out the Fastest?

The sportsbook featuring the fastest payouts in the industry is BC Game. You can expect your withdrawal to be processed and delivered within 5-10 minutes here, but there’s a catch — this online betting site is crypto-exclusive.

If you’re a fiat currency player looking to withdraw money via a bank transfer, we suggest you join Bovada or BetOnline.

Comparison of the Best Online Sportsbooks

Before we go, let's take another look at our top 5 online sports betting sites.

Bovada: Thanks to an unprecedented selection when it comes to markets and bet types like prop bets, Bovada has had a special place in the hearts of sports bettors since its inception. It’s easy to join and use, you get $275 each time you refer a friend, and you can bet on more than 30 sports from around the world. You can also claim a $750 welcome bonus at Bovada.

BetOnline: BetOnline does a lot of things right, including early betting lines and high bet limits. But it especially excels when it comes to its regular promos, which include reload bonuses, NFL contests, free bets, and odds boosters. You can start here with a 50% up to $1,000 bonus.

BC Game: Fresh for 2020, BC Game looks every inch a modern-day sportsbook. It’s colorful and innovative and stacked with 25+ sports to bet on. This is also a crypto sports betting site that accepts more than 100 coins and stands out when it comes to eSports betting in particular.

Sportsbetting.ag: One of the most established sportsbooks in the world, SportsBetting.ag knows exactly what its customers want: A hassle-free sports betting experience that’s complete with all the bells and whistles, including live streaming of games and multiple payment options. You can claim a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus at SportsBetting.ag.

MyBookie: If you’re simply looking to bet on American sports and horses, MyBookie is an online sportsbook you cannot afford to miss. The odds are pretty great all around, and there are more than 40 worldwide race tracks covered. You can claim a 50% up to $1,000 bonus on your first deposit.

How to Sign-Up With a Top Sportsbook & Start Betting

If this is your first time betting online, check out the sign-up process below to get started at any of our top sportsbooks. We’ll use Bovada to give you a step-by-step example.

Step 1: Visit Bovada:

Click here to open Bovada’s official website and click the “Join Now” button to start the registration process.

Step 2: Fill in the Form:

A form appears that asks for your first and last name, date of birth, and mobile number. You’ll also need to enter a valid email address and create a password.

Step 3: Agree to the Terms of Service:

Tick the box near the bottom of the form to confirm that you agree to the terms of service.

Step 4: Click “REGISTER”:

Once you’ve agreed to the terms of service, just click the “REGISTER” button at the end of the form, and your account will go live.

Still Looking for the Best Sportsbooks Online?

These are the best sportsbooks online available right now in the sports betting world, as rated by experts.

They all excel when it comes to their choice of betting markets, ease of use, as well as their action-packed bonuses, such as risk-free bets and odds boosts.

And while sports fans are spoiled for choice, we feel that Bovada is the best sportsbook overall.

That said, the online sports betting market is more competitive than ever, and you have at least 8 top-rated sportsbooks and sports betting apps to choose from on our list.

Just remember to always gamble responsibly!

