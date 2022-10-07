Best Casino Apps: 12 Real Money Casino Apps for iOS & Android Ranked by Fairness, Bonuses, and More

We use our phones to check the weather, do our shopping, watch shows on Netflix and take photos. And to order food - among thousands of other things.

But how about playing casino games on our phones?

Like the sound of it? Then you’re at the right place.

Our group of experts compiled a list of the best casino apps around, using our special benchmark system and first-hand experience to make our assessment.

Taking our number one spot is Ignition, boasting a fantastic mobile poker experience along with many other casino games. There are other casino apps we think you should take a look at too, all in this article.

Let’s begin.

Best Casino Apps

1. Ignition—Best Casino App Overall

Pros

$3,000 welcome bonus

Superior poker platform

Quick withdrawals

Diverse software providers

Completely optimized for mobile

Cons

Game library could be bigger

Number one on our list of top online casino apps is Ignition, delivering a premier online poker site combined with a solid casino game library for mobile play.

Game Library 4.9/5

Most players who come to Ignition are coming to explore their world-class poker platform.

Ignition attracts high enough traffic that experienced players will find it enticing enough to play here, but it’s balanced out with HUD disabling software to keep the playing field as even as possible.

Ignition also has its own casino available featuring a ton of top casino games that most players will recognize and love.

Amongst the highlights is a live dealer games section with over 30 different tables to choose from, as well as typical virtual table game classics such as blackjack and roulette.

All in all, if you're looking for a mobile platform that delivers a top tier all-around online gambling experience, then Ignition should be the first app on your list.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.8/5

Ignition features a dual promotion for all newly registered players.

It's split between the casino and the poker platform, and starts at a pretty serviceable $2,000. This can be increased to up to $3,000 in poker and casino bonuses if you choose to make a deposit with cryptocurrency.

It comes set with wagering requirements of 25x, which is below the industry average.

Design & Interface 4.5/5

Ignition's design hints at some pretty excellent possibilities but never quite delivers, at least on the aesthetics front.

The logo is easily one of the coolest we've seen at any online casino, but this energy is not really replicated elsewhere on the website. Bummer.

Having said that, the website functions well and provides a pretty intuitive browsing experience. We had no issues loading and playing casino games, while the poker rooms provided a stable gaming experience on the go.

Customer Service 4.7/5

Ignition's approach to customer care takes on a hybrid approach, in which they offer up community as another way to solve your issues before escalating to customer support.

The help center and Ignition's forums will give you what you need for most simple issues, but for anything more complex there's also 24/7 live chat service, and an e-mail program that aims to respond within 72 hours.

Banking Tools 5/5

Bitcoin

Ethereum

USDT

Litecoin

Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin Cash

Voucher

Player Transfer

Check by Courier

MatchPay

While there's an undoubted focus on cryptocurrency options, Ignition does offer support for fiat currency users in the form of checks, vouchers, and MatchPay at least.

The latter option works by matching funds from different financial platforms with other users, expanding the number of options available.

Register today at Ignition to claim your welcome bonus worth up to $3,000.

2. Red Dog—Best Bonuses of any Online Casino App

Pros

Fee free banking

Top reload bonuses

New game promos

Different welcome offers

Fun design

24/7 customer care

Cons

Not the best casino app for poker

Next up is Red Dog, a relatively new casino that’s perfect for bonus hunters.

Game Library 4.6/5

It's fair to say Red Dog does not have the most robust casino game library on this list, coming in just shy of 160 games overall.

But those games that are available are of high quality and provide an excellent experience for gambling on the go.

Some of the highlights of Red Dog's mobile games include slots titles like 5 Wishes and Achilles, as well as some excellent video poker action in the form of Joker Poker, Loose Deuces, and Seven's Wild.

Bonuses & Promotions 5/5

For new users, Red Dog offers a match deposit bonus of 225%, as well as some free spins for eligible slots.

They are known to change and improve their welcome promo often, so be sure to check out this link for the latest available bonuses.

Perhaps the best promotion for regular players at Red Dog is what's known as the 24/7 bonus.

This gives you the opportunity to add an extra 160% on top of deposits up to $150. It can be juiced up to an extra 25% if you deposit using NeoSurf or BTC.

The best thing about this promotion? It's unlimited, and can be used anytime you're topping up your account.

Design & Interface 4.8/5

Red Dog's style is fun and whimsical, which is in stark contrast to most real money online casino sites.

For this reason alone, we like it enough to mark it up and give it a decent score.

It also excels functionally as a website and mobile-optimized platform, allowing for quick and easy play of popular casino games on the go.

Customer Service 5/5

Red Dog's customer service team is available to you 24/7 via live chat. For those of you who'd prefer to speak to a real agent, you can use their contact number instead.

It should also be noted that there is a pretty well-stocked FAQ section ready and waiting that solves most low-level issues you may have.

Banking Tools 4.6/5

Visa

MasterCard

Bank Wire

BTC

Ethereum

Litecoin

You may immediately be wondering why an app features only six banking tools. Firstly, it's not always about quantity, which we talk about later in this article. Secondly, it's a combination of factors.

The first and most obvious is the fact there are no fees for deposits or withdrawals, which is no insignificant thing considering how quickly those fees add up. Secondly, despite being a small list, it covers a list of solid and accessible options for both fiat and cryptocurrency users, although it wouldn't hurt to have a few more altcoins available.

Get registered at Red Dog today to claim the best casino bonuses

3. Wild Casino—Best Casino App for Blackjack Games

Pros

10+ blackjack titles

Blackjack tournaments

$5,000 welcome bonus

Expansive banking tools

Cons

Fees attached to certain banking tools

Next on our list of top casino apps is Wild Casino, offering up a top-notch blackjack experience for your mobile device, as well as a vast list of banking tools.

Game Library 4/5

There are over 350 mobile casino games available in Wild Casino's library, with some of the highest quality games available over the entire industry.

Perhaps the most represented here is blackjack, with over 10 different variants available, as well as yearly competitions and live tables.

Keen players will appreciate the variety on offer, starting with Rolling Stack Blackjack, leading all the way through to a Wild Casino exclusively-branded 5 handed American Blackjack.

They all play excellently on mobile, optimized efficiently for both Android and iOS devices.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.6/5

There's an eye catching bonus available here for new players of up to $5,000. It's split over five deposits and has wagering requirements of 35x, slap bang on the industry average.

For those of you who prefer to play with cryptocurrency, the rewards are even greater.

Wild Casino offers a mouthwatering $9,000 bonus just for depositing with BTC or another eligible altcoin. Not bad, eh?

Design & Interface 4/5

With a name like Wild Casino, you might be expecting something, well, a little bit more eccentric at least.

That's not really the case here.

However, we do acknowledge they've made a slight modernization to their design which has also led to the casino functioning a little bit more smoothly. We can't be too mad at that, despite the somewhat uninspiring aesthetics.

Customer Service 4.4/5

Wild Casino ticks the most urgent boxes in terms of quality customer support.

It has multiple avenues available to the player to make contact, all available 24 hours a day. The only minor gripe we have is that there's no telephone support option, which isn't ideal for people who prefer to communicate more directly.

Banking Tools 4.9/5

Bitcoin

ApeCoin

BitcoinCash

Cardano

Chainlink

Dogecoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Ripple

Shiba Inu

Solana

Stellar

Tether

USD Coin

Money Order

Bank Wire Transfer

Check by Courier

There are a lot of options to get to grips with here, especially if you're a fan of cryptocurrency because the level of choice is almost unprecedented.

Sign up at Wild Casino today to claim your welcome bonus.

4. Punt—Best Casino App for Slots

Pros

1,000+ games

125% welcome bonus

Fully optimized for mobile

Fast and efficient withdrawals

Cons

Unintuitive layout

The penultimate choice in our top casino apps list is Punt, a loaded crypto casino that also doubles as one of the best online slot sites.

Game Library 4/5

There are thousands of games available to play at Punt, with new ones being added each week.

All of them come from some of the industry's top software providers, including KA-Gaming and Reevo.

Slots fans, in particular, will love the range of games on offer.

The entire collection can be filtered for ease of browsing by provider, theme, and paylines. That's a quality feature for any player who wants to try something new, or perhaps at least find something similar to what they know they like.

Bonuses & Promotions 4/5

There are a limited number of promotions available here at first glance, but there are still some pretty decent crypto bonuses to be had.

New users can get 125% added on top of their first deposit as well as a $25 free chip for usage on various eligible Punt games.

When looking through the terms and conditions, multiple wagering numbers are quoted. It's not clear which ones are linked to which promotions. For further clarity's sake, we recommend contacting the casino before opting for a bonus.

Design & Interface 4/5

Punt's design is slightly unusual, which leads to some awkward browsing experiences at times.

In general, the casino has a lot of excellent features and is optimized for mobile play flawlessly, but it's still ever so slightly confusing to get to grips with.

Customer Service 4.8/5

Punt operates a 24/7 live chat service which can be accessed at the bottom right of the casino.

You start off in conversation with a bot, but you can be put through to human support fairly quickly without having to jump through too many hoops. You can also contact them via email, although there doesn't seem to be an option for phone support.

Banking Tools 4/5

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

This is by far and away the smallest amount of banking tools available out of any casino on our list.

It's a head scratcher too, really, considering how many altcoins there are out there. It's fair to say we'd like to see a lot more here.

Register at Punt today to claim your 125% bonus and $25 token.

5. Bitstarz—Best Casino App for Crypto Users

Pros

3,000+ games

5 BTC welcome bonus

Provably fair games

Award-winning Bitcoin casino

Eye-catching jackpot slots

Cons

No fiat currencies accepted

Last but not least in our top 5 is Bitstarz—one of the most reputable Bitcoin casinos that’s perfectly optimized for mobile gameplay.

Game Library 4.9/5

It was extremely difficult to find fault with Bitstarz stunning library, and harder still to refrain from giving it a perfect score.

All in all, Bitstarz is as close to the gold standard for a casino game library as you're likely to get.

Some of the highlights include the series of 'Bitstarz originals'. As the name implies, these aren't games you'll find anywhere else. The best way to describe them is stripped-back and simplistic variants of classic casino games, resulting in a streamlined and fun experience that anybody can enjoy.

Bonuses & Promotions 4/5

Bitstarz has a welcome package for new players in which you can get up to an additional 5 BTC as well as 180 free spins.

To be honest, although the welcome package is definitely appealing, it's not the most exciting promotion available here.

That would be the Tesla sports car giveaway.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The best thing is, you don't even have to do anything special to win it - simply play at Bitstarz casino, and you'll be automatically entered.

Design & Interface 4.5/5

There is very little you can fault about Bitstarz’s overall design.

This Bitcoin gambling site is not particularly eye-catching or bold, but it works effortlessly to promote a sleek and modern online gaming environment.

It's a very similar story for the casino's functionality, too. Navigating the site is a simple process, and it's even more fluid when using the mobile platform.

Customer Service 4.8/5

So, what does award-winning customer support look like? Well, it's more of a feeling, if we're being honest.

What's on offer is mostly the same as other casino apps.

So, that's 24/7 live chat, an email for further support, a phone line, and a jam-packed FAQ.

The higher quality of customer support is readily apparent when using the live chat service. There are no canned responses or copy-and-pasted solutions from the FAQ page; just personalized and well-tailored responses that are genuinely helpful.

Banking Tools 4/5

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Ripple

Dogecoin

Cardano

Binance Coin

Tron

Tether

Now, this is a little bit more like it. We don't mean to be harsh to Punt, but if you're going to put yourself out on a limb representing cryptocurrency, your users might be expecting more than just three different coins. Here, Bitstarz dutifully delivers with ten.

Still, those who are looking to use fiat currencies might want to look for another casino app.

Click here to get started at Bitstarz and get up to 5 BTC plus 180 FS.

Casino Apps - Runners-Up:

How We Evaluated the Best Online Casino Apps

Game Library

The best online casinos don't always have the biggest libraries around, but they do tend to have a diverse mix of games that will appeal to a wide base of players. That diversity is usually delivered by way of game genre, but it can also be demonstrated by using a healthy mixture of different software developers.

Bonuses & Promotions

There are so many bonuses and promotions on offer from gambling apps these days you can be forgiven for believing the word has lost more than a bit of its value and meaning. So then, we make it our job to track down online casino bonuses that are actually worthwhile to the player and go some way to enhancing the online gambling experience.

Design on Mobile

It's a low bar when it comes to app design, unfortunately. At least aesthetics-wise. We're not completely starved of good quality, but it's definitely one benchmark in which the majority of gambling apps out there just fall short of what we really expect from them. Still, there's some good examples around—and we'll highlight them as we go.

Customer Support

You never quite know how important customer service is until you have to use it, and there's a high degree of probability that you will. We're not saying that you're going to have problems all the time, but when you do encounter an odd issue, you'll want it to be solved quickly and efficiently. The bare minimum we expect from a casino app is 24/7 availability. If that's not guaranteed, then we're usually off to a bad start.

Banking Tools

For most mobile apps, the most important aspect of this benchmark is simply having a wide variety of tools available to the player. The more methods available, the more inclusive a casino can be. We'll also be looking at fees and withdrawal too, as they can be equally as important for the overall playing experience.

Best Casino Apps—FAQs

Are casino apps safe?

Yes, casino apps are generally safe. We can't speak for every casino app, of course, but if you follow our lead for what's featured in the article, you will only find trustworthy and legitimate sources.

Can I win real money using casino apps?

Yes, you can win real money using casino apps. All the casino apps we mentioned here take real money bets and pay out in cash.

What mobile device do I need to use casino apps?

Most recent mobile devices will run casino apps effectively. As a general rule, the older the device, the more problems you may encounter.

Can you use smartphones for gambling?

Yes, smartphones have become a hub for gambling apps around the world. You can use both Android and iOS smartphones to play on these casino apps.

Where can I download casino apps from?

You can use one of the links above and download a casino app that you liked. Some casinos won’t require download and you can play at them straight from your browser. Other casino apps can be found on your smartphone device's relevant store, which for Android is Google Play, and for iOS, the App Store.

Can I use a promo code on a casino app?

Yes, you can use a promo code on casino apps. Many dedicated apps will feature special codes that you can't use anywhere else.

Are there any sportsbook apps?

Yes, there are many sportsbook apps available. On our list, check out Bovada for a mobile-optimized sports betting experience.

Can I play casino games on mobile apps?

Yes, you can. This is what casino apps are made up of. Various types of games are available such as slots, blackjack, poker, online roulette, baccarat, keno, and more.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Mobile Casino Apps

Here's a quick comparison of our top 5 casino apps and their standout features so that you can get a better idea at just a quick glance. Overall score: 99%

Ignition: For a premium poker platform combined with an amazing casino, Ignition is a true double-threat casino app. Sign up today to claim a welcome bonus worth up to $3,000. Overall score: 97%

Red Dog: A fun and vibrant platform back with zero banking fees, check out Red Dog's mobile app experience. They also have the best bonuses around. Overall score: 95%

Wild Casino: If it's mobile blackjack you're looking for, then Wild Casino should be number one on your list of apps to try out. Overall score: 92%

Punt: Punt has the best slot games and great bonuses for mobile players. Register here today to claim a 125% match deposit. Overall score: 91%

Bitstarz: For the ultimate crypto experience combined with everything you know and love about traditional online casino apps, Bitstarz is an excellent choice to consider. Overall score: 90%

How to Use an Online Casino App

Here's a quick guide for those of you who are new to online casinos or might need a refresher on how to register and use casino apps.

Step 1—Register at Ignition

Log on to Ignition via mobile using this link

Hit the orange join button

Fill out your details

Wait for an email validation link to arrive

Step 2—Complete validation

Check your email inbox for a validation link

If it's not there, check your spam box

Finally, once found, click the link to complete the process

Step 3—Deposit and play

Make a deposit using your chosen method

Use a bonus if applicable

Start playing and have fun!

So, What Are the Best Casino Apps?

We hope you liked the best casino apps and that this guide helped inform you to make a better decision on where to play.

Of course, we stand by our recommendation of Ignition, but there are also eleven other exceptional alternatives here.

After all, there's no rule that says you can't register at each and every casino featured in this article. In fact, it's something we encourage. After all, those welcome bonuses aren't going to use themselves.

Just remember, whether you end up registering at one casino or ten of them, always stick by the golden rules—have fun and please gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: