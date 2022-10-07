Best Casino Sign Up Bonuses: Top 10 Casino Welcome Bonus Offers (Deposit Match Promotions and Free Spins)

Is there anything more exciting than finding a cool online casino to sign up to?

Of course there is - getting the best casino sign up bonuses.

In this guide, we'll show you how to make the most of your casino bonus, including:

The top 10 casino welcome bonuses for new players

How to choose the right casino sign up bonus for you

The wagering requirements and other terms you need to know about

The different types of casino bonuses on offer

Red Dog offers the most generous deposit bonus around. New online casino players can get up to $12,250 in welcome bonus funds here!

That said, there are more sign up bonuses to explore. Let’s take a look.

Best Casino Sign Up Bonuses

1. Red Dog - Best Casino Sign Up Bonus Overall

Bonus Description:

$12,250 over the first 5 deposits

225% match rate

Bonus code "WAGGINGTAILS" required

20% boost for BTC and Neosurf users

$10 to $30 minimum deposit

Red Dog Casino Highlights:

150+ games

Great online slots

Crypto banking is available

No transaction fees are charged

Fast payouts

If you join Red Dog as a new player, you can get $12,250 over the first 5 deposits you make at the online casino.

Here’s how to claim this sign up bonus offer:

Click here and enter the promo code "WAGGINGTAILS" at the cashier and you will score a 225% bonus for online slots.

The promo covers up to $1,000 per deposit and you are required to deposit at least $10-$30 to activate it depending on the payment method you use. Specifically, you need to deposit $10 if you use Neosuft, $20 for crypto, and $30 for credit cards.

Regardless of the banking method, the rollover requirements are around the industry standard these days. Also, note that Bitcoin and Neosurf users receive an extra 20% boost.

Once you are done with the welcome package, you can claim a few other interesting online bonuses at Red Dog.

For example, entering the code "SUPERDOG" will activate the Red Dog 24/7 bonus, unlocking 120%, 135%, or 160% match bonuses for depositing $30, $75, or $150, respectively.

Check out the latest promotions and deposit bonuses at Red Dog Casino

2. Ignition - Best Sign Up Bonus Combo for Poker & Casino Games

Bonus Description:

300% match deposit bonus of up to $3,000

Bonus amount divided into 2 equal parts of $1,500

First half of the welcome package is for online poker, the other for real-money casino games

Fair 25x rollover requirements

Poker bonus funds are delivered in $1 increments via Ignition Miles

Using fiat reduces the maximum bonus size to $2,000

Ignition Casino Highlights:

One of the best poker sites

Fantastic poker tournaments with 1$+ million GTD

Withdrawals handled within 24 hours

Optimized for mobile devices

Crypto-friendly

If you want to play online casino games and poker with the same operator, then you should check out Ignition Casino.

The welcome offer here is a 300% match deposit bonus up to $3,000. However, it’s split into two equal parts - $1,500 for online poker games and $1,500 for online casino games.

This bonus is valid for crypto users. If you use fiat currency, you will still get a nice 200% match deposit bonus up to $2,000. The wagering requirements are set at 25x, which is a fair deal.

Poker aficionados will also be happy to hear that the online poker bonus funds are released in $1 increments that you earn while playing online poker here.

Follow this link for the best casino bonuses at Ignition

3. Slots.lv - 9 Casino Sign Up Deposit Bonuses

Bonus Description:

$7,500 bonus on top of your first nine deposits

First deposit matched by 300%

Next eight deposits matched by 150%

If you use fiat, the bonus package drops to $5,000 max

MySlots rewards program for regular users

Slots.lv Casino Highlights:

Over a dozen game studios

Jackpots galore

200 slot games to choose from

Mobile-optimized

Solid selection of table games

Slots.lv is one of the best gambling sites that give you more bang for your buck - specifically, $7,500 worth of bonus funds if you use Bitcoin.

Here’s how to use the bonus:

Click here and make your first deposit using Bitcoin . It will be matched by 300%.

For your second to ninth deposits, you will get a 150% match.

So, in total, that's up to $7,500 in bonus funds if you use Bitcoin. If you go with fiat currencies, the maximum bonus amount drops to $5,000.

All in all, this is an online casino that's definitely worth checking out, especially if you're a slots fan. With over 200 slot games from more than a dozen game studios, you will have plenty to choose from. Plus, there are tons of jackpot games where you can potentially win big.

Click here to see what casino bonuses Slots.lv has in store for you

4. SuperSlots - Best Casino Sign Up Bonus for Credit Card Deposits

Bonus Description:

6-tier $6,000 welcome package if you use fiat

400% match deposit bonus for cryptocurrency users (bonus code CRYPTO400)

Bonus winnings capped at $20k

30 days deadline for meeting the rollover requirements

$20 minimum deposit requirement

SuperSlots Casino Highlights:

Various bonuses for regular players

Over 15 payment methods

300+ casino games

Crypto banking available

SuperSlots is a new online casino site that welcomes its players with a generous 6-tier bonus package worth up to $6,000.

Your first deposit is matched by 250% if you use this link and the promo code SS250, and the remaining five deposits are matched at 100% if you enter the code SS100.

However, if you use cryptocurrencies, you can get a more generous bonus. Use the same link and code CRYPTO400 and your first deposit will be matched by 400% going up to $4,000.

Bonus winnings are capped at $20,000 and you have 30 days to meet the wagering requirements.

In addition to the welcome bonus, SuperSlots also offers various other online casino promotions that you can take advantage of - more than most casinos, in fact. For example, a 10% Weekly Rebate is available to all players, as is their Game of the Week promo.

So, if you're looking for an online casino with plenty of bonuses, then SuperSlots is definitely worth checking out.

Check out the top-notch bonus selection at SuperSlots

5. Bitstarz - Best Casino Sign Up Bonus for Crypto Players

Bonus Description:

Up to 5 BTC in 4 deposit bonuses

180 free spins

No bonus code required

Bitstarz Casino Highlights:

You can use 8 cryptocurrencies

Payouts under 10 minutes

4,000+ games

Provably fair games available

If you're looking for an online casino that accepts cryptocurrency, then Bitstarz is definitely worth checking out.

You can claim a generous 5 BTC bonus for new players, which is spread out over your first four deposits. And the cherry on top is that you also get 180 free spins!

Here’s how it’s broken down:

1st deposit: 100% match up to 1 BTC + 180 FS

2nd deposit: 50% match up to 1 BTC

3rd deposit: 50% match up to 2 BTC

4th deposit: 100% match up to 1 BTC

In addition to the deposit bonuses, you will also get 180 free spins. These are allocated to your account in batches of 20. The first batch is instant, and the rest is released daily.

The minimum deposit required is only 0.20 mBTC and payouts are processed in less than 10 minutes.

All in all, Bitstarz is a great choice for cryptocurrency users. With over 4,000 games from more than 60 game studios, you will never get bored at this casino.

Claim the best crypto sign up bonus at Bitstarz

6. Wild Casino - Great Deposit Sign Up Bonus

Bonus Description:

$5,000 fiat welcome bonus in 5 tiers

For crypto, the welcome package is boosted to $9,000

30 days to meet the playthrough requirements

$10k maximum release

$20 minimum deposit

Wild Casino Highlights:

Great for high-rollers

Fun design

Around 400 games

Around 20 payment methods

Many online roulette variants

Welcome to Wild Casino, where you can enjoy a $5,000 welcome bonus when you use fiat currency.

This bonus is spread out over your first five deposits as follows:

1st deposit bonus: Use this link and enter the code WILD250 to score a 250% match up to $1,000

2nd-5th deposit bonuses: 100% match up to $1,000 each

If you opt for crypto, it gets even better:

The first crypto deposit bonus grants you up to $3,000 at a 300% match rate using the bonus code "CRYPTO300"

The next four deposits are matched at a 150% rate up to $1,500 each, using the code "CRYPTO150" each time

The maximum release is $10,000 and you have 30 days to complete the playthrough.

With over 400 games from 20+ game providers, Wild Casino has something for everyone. You can also choose from a wide range of payment methods, which is always a bonus.

Find the best Wild Casino promotions for you

7. Ducky Luck - Highest Percentage of any Casino Sign Up Bonus

Bonus Description:

First deposit bonus of up to $2,500

500% match rate

150 free spins

$25 minimum deposit

10x max cashout

Ducky Luck Casino Highlights:

High-quality slot games

Rewards program

Crypto banking is available

Industry-leading software studios

Ducky Luck welcomes new players aboard with a generous 500% deposit match bonus of up to $2,500.

In addition to the generous welcome bonus, Ducky Luck also offers 150 free spins. They are released in increments of 50 for the following online slots:

Mythic Wolf

Golden Gorilla

Five Times Wins

The rollover requirements for the welcome bonus are pretty standard for the online casino industry. However, there is a 10x maximum cashout limit, so keep that in mind before you start playing.

Ducky Luck has an impressive selection of high-quality online slots from industry-leading software studios such as Betsoft and Rival. You can also take advantage of the casino's rewards program and earn points as you play.

And if you're looking for a crypto casino, Ducky Luck has you covered too. It offers deposits and withdrawals via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Sign up at Ducky Luck and take advantage of the 500% welcome bonus

8. Cafe Casino - Best Casino Sign Up Bonus for Slots

Bonus Description:

350% match crypto welcome promotion up to $2,500

250% match up to $1,500 if you use fiat

Slot games contribute 100% to the WR

Live dealer games are not valid for the promo

$20 minimum deposit

Cafe Casino Highlights:

7 software providers

120+ slot games

Both fiat and crypto are accepted

24/7 customer support

Cafe Casino welcomes new players with a 350% match bonus on their first deposit. The maximum bonus amount is $2,500 and the minimum deposit is $20. This promotion is only available to players using cryptocurrency.

If you're not using crypto, don't worry. Cafe Casino also offers a generous 250% match bonus up to $1,500 for fiat currency deposits. The rollover requirements are the same for both bonuses.

One of the best things about Cafe Casino is its selection of online slots - and even better, slot machines contribute 100% towards meeting the wagering requirements.

This casino has more than 120 slot games from 7 different software providers. You can also enjoy a variety of table games, video poker, and live dealer games here.

Cafe Casino accepts both fiat and cryptocurrencies. You can make deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and credit cards.

Create an account at Cafe Casino and take advantage of the 350% match bonus today

9. Mirax - Great Free Spins & Deposit Promo Sign Up Combo

Bonus Description:

Up to 5 BTC in welcome bonus funds

The welcome package covers the first four deposits

150 free spins

325% match rate

1 mBTC minimum deposit

Mirax Casino Highlights:

Plenty of jackpot slots

Bitcoin accepted

Modern design

Tournaments and VIP program

If you're looking for a Bitcoin casino with a generous welcome bonus, Mirax is where it’s at. New players can get up to 5 BTC in bonus funds and 150 free spins on top of that.

The welcome package is spread over the first four deposits:

First deposit bonus: 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 50 FS. No sign up bonus code is required; just use our exclusive link above.

Second deposit bonus: 50% up to 1 BTC + 50 FS. The code is "W2."

Third deposit bonus: 75% up to 1 BTC + 50 FS. The code is "W3."

Fourth deposit bonus: 100% up to 1.5 BTC. Use the bonus code "W4."

In addition to the welcome bonus, Mirax also offers a VIP program and regular tournaments with cash prizes.

If you're looking for a casino that accepts Bitcoin, Mirax is definitely worth considering. It has a modern design and plenty of jackpot slots from popular software providers such as Betsoft and Evolution Gaming.

Find the latest Mirax online casino bonuses here

10. Las Atlantis - Best Sign Up Bonus Package

Bonus Description:

Up to $14,000 in welcome bonus funds

280% match rate

The minimum deposit ranges from $10 to $30

Bonus code "LASATLANTIS" (redeemable 5x)

The bonus applies to slots, keno, board games, and scratch cards

Las Atlantis Casino Highlights:

200+ games

Very user-friendly

Table games also included in the catalog

Fun design, effortless navigation

Las Atlantis Casino offers a large welcome bonus of up to $14,000 at a 280% match rate. The bonus funds are spread across the first five deposits and the minimum deposit ranges between $10 and $30 depending on your preferred deposit method.

Click here and use the bonus code "LASATLANTIS" when making your deposit to claim the bonus.

The wagering requirements for the welcome bonus are relatively low compared to other online casinos. The bonus can be used on slots, keno, board games, and scratch cards only.

Las Atlantis has a very user-friendly design and offers more than 200 casino games. The games are divided into different categories such as slots, table games, video poker, and specialty games.

You can also enjoy a variety of live dealer games at Las Atlantis. The casino offers blackjack, baccarat, and roulette with real dealers.

Grab up to $14,000 in deposit bonuses at Las Atlantis

How We Ranked the Top Casino Sign Up Bonuses

Bonus Size:

First and foremost, we considered the bonus size. We always factor in the max bonus funds when creating our online casino bonus list. After all, that's why you're reading this guide, right? But still, even the biggest bonuses need to meet the other criteria on this list.

Wagering Requirements:

We also take a close look at the wagering requirements (or "playthrough" / “rollover”, as it's sometimes called). This is how much you'll need to bet in order to unlock the bonus, and it’s usually a multiple of the bonus amount or winnings. The lower the wagering requirements, the better.

Casino Bonus Terms & Conditions:

It's also important to read the terms and conditions of the bonus before you claim it. This includes things like eligible games, maximum bet size, and expiration date. The fine print matters, and we made sure our experts went through every bit of it.

Online Casino Features:

Of course, the casino itself is also important. We only recommend online casinos that are safe, secure, and have a great selection of online casino real money games. We checked their payment options, mobile optimization, customer support, and more.

Casino Sign Up Bonuses: FAQs

What sign up bonus types are available at online casinos?

Some of the most common types of sign up online casino bonuses include:

Welcome Bonus: This is the most popular type of online casino bonus. When you make your first deposit, the casino will match it by a certain percentage up to a maximum amount. For example, you might get a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000.

Deposit Bonus: A deposit casino bonus is similar to a welcome/sign up bonus, except it's offered to existing players. It's usually a smaller bonus than the welcome bonus and has different (and often lower) wagering requirements.

No Deposit Bonus: A no-deposit casino bonus is the most sought-after online casino bonus. As the name suggests, you don't need to make a deposit to receive this bonus. It usually comes in the form of no deposit free spins.

Free Spins: Free spins bonuses are usually tied to specific slot games. The casino will give you a certain number of free bonus spins that you can use to play the game.

Reload Bonus: Reload bonuses are offered to existing players when they make another deposit. A reload bonus usually offers a smaller bonus than the welcome bonus and has different (and often lower) wagering requirements.

VIP/Loyalty Program Bonus: Many online casinos have VIP or loyalty programs that offer exclusive bonuses and perks to loyal players.

What are online casino bonus wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements (or "playthrough") is how much you'll need to bet in order to unlock the bonus. The lower the wagering requirements, the better.

For example, let's say you claim a $100 bonus with a 20x wagering requirement. This means you'll need to bet $2,000 before you can withdraw the bonus winnings.

What sign up casino bonus terms should I know about?

There are a few other bonus T&Cs that you should be aware of:

Eligible Games: Most bonuses will only be available to use on specific casino games. For example, you might only be able to use your bonus on slot games.

Maximum Bonus Bet Size: There may be a maximum bet size that you'll need to stay within when using a bonus. This is usually set at 5% or 10% of the bonus amount.

Expiration Date: All online casino bonuses have an expiration date. This is usually 30 days after you claim the bonus.

Are casino sign up bonuses worth it?

Yes, casino sign up bonuses are worth it - so long as you’re claiming those that come with fair terms. You can start with any of the best welcome bonuses we singled out above.

Can I win real money from welcome bonuses at online gambling sites?

Yes, you can win real money from online casino bonuses, but you'll need to meet the wagering requirements first.

Which casino sites offer the biggest sign up bonuses?

Red Dog Casino offers one of the biggest sign up bonuses. You can get over $12,250 in bonuses with fair terms and wagering requirements.

Bitstarz is another popular option if you're a crypto player as you can score a hefty bonus amount of up to 5 BTC with 180 free spins over the first 4 deposits you make on the platform.

What are online casino cashback bonuses?

A cashback bonus is a type of online casino bonus that gives you back a percentage of your losses. For example, if you claim a 10% cashback bonus and you lose $100, then the casino will give you $10 back. This type of bonus can be helpful if you're on a losing streak.

Comparing the Top 5 Casino Sign Up Bonus Offers

Red Dog: The best option out of all online casino bonus codes. New customers can get up to $12,250 in bonus funds. The bonus code is "WAGGINGTAILS."

Ignition: The king of deposit casinos for online poker. You can grab up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses, including $1,500 for poker and $1,500 for other real-money games.

Slots.lv: As one of the best online casinos for online slots, Slots.lv offers up to $7,500 for new players.

SuperSlots: It has two welcome bonuses: a 400% first deposit bonus up to $4,000 for crypto players (bonus code "CRYPTO400"), or a set of deposit bonus codes up to $6,000 for fiat users.

Bitstarz: The best option for gambling online with crypto. The Bitstarz casino bonus offers new users up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins over the first four deposits on the site.

How to Claim a Casino Sign Up Bonus?

All it takes to claim deposit casino bonuses is 5 minutes - or less! We'll use the Red Dog gambling site as an example, but the process is similar when joining most online casinos.

1st Step: Create Your Casino Account

Head over to the Red Dog online gambling site and hit the “Claim Bonus” button

Provide a valid email and create a username and a strong password. Continue by entering the rest of the required info, including your name, address, and date of birth.

Click the “Complete” button.

2nd Step: Verify Your Casino Account

The casino site will welcome you aboard with an email you’ll find in your inbox.

Click on the button or link within the welcome message to verify your account.

3rd Step: Make a Real-Money Deposit & Claim the First Deposit Bonus!

In the Red Dog cashier, set up your preferred banking method and choose the deposit amount.

Use the bonus code "WAGGINGTAILS," and make your first deposit. Make sure you meet the minimum eligibility requirements ($10 for Neosuft, $20 for crypto, and $30 for credit cards).

And that’s it! You can now gamble online and play online casino games with your bonus!

All Set to Claim the Best Sign Up Casino Bonuses?

When all is said and done, Red Dog delivers the best sign up deposit bonuses. As a new player, you are eligible to claim up to $12,225 here.

But other online casinos offer some pretty sweet promos too, so take your time, shop around, and find the best casino bonus to match your preferred online gambling style.

Of course, whichever casino bonus you opt for, never wager more than you can afford to lose, and don't forget that online casinos should be about fun first and foremost.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: