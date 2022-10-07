Best Free Online Slots to Play in 2022: Top Free Slots Sites with High RTPs & Exciting Features

Looking to play online slots just for fun, without risking any cash? Or maybe you simply want to try out unique slot machines you haven’t played before?

Sounds like you’re on the hunt for the best free online slots!

We’ve ranked and reviewed the top free slot sites on the internet. Our top picks host thousands of exclusive, high-RTP, and entertaining slot machines to explore.

Plus, if you do decide to play real money games, it’s easy to claim a generous bonus and up the stakes. Red Dog was our #1 pick overall, but we’ve got 9 honorable mentions that are worth checking out.

Let’s begin, shall we?

Best Free Slots

1. Red Dog Casino (Gemtopia) – Best Free Online Slots Site Overall

Pros

120+ free mobile slots

Beginner-friendly user interface

Instant-play app for iOS & Android

24/7 support by phone, email & chat

225% bonus for real-money players

Cons

$150 payout minimum

Red Dog allows its players to spin through 120+ free online slots with no strings attached!

Their interface is beginner-friendly, and it’s a dream to use on smartphone devices. Additionally, you can play through their entire betting library for real money if you decide to do so after trying out the games in demo mode.

Variety of Free Games: 5/5

Red Dog prioritizes quality over quantity with 120+ cutting-edge free slots reels from Realtime Gaming (RTG).

They’re always adding more games to their betting library, so you’ll find something new to explore every time you log in.

Surprisingly, their selection of free slots and real money video slots are one and the same. You’ll have the chance to enjoy hours of free entertainment and pinpoint your favorite machines. If you’re searching for recommendations, Gemtopia was by and large our top-rated slot game.

When you need a break from the best real money slots, you’ll have access to 12 live dealer games and 30+ virtual tables.

Free Spin Bonuses: 4.7/5

Free slots are cool, but if you want to up the stakes, use the bonus code “WAGGINGTAILS” with your first 5 deposits. You’ll redeem a 225% slots bonus up to 5 times, and high rollers can score up to $12,250 in casino credits!

Notably, NeoSurf and crypto depositors will claim an extra 20% bonus.

You’ll have 3 weeks to satisfy their playthrough and cash out a maximum of 30x your original deposit. If you plan to go big or go home, Red Dog puts serious money on the table.

Real-Money Payment Methods: 4.7/5

If you like Red Dog Casino enough to play for real money, you can make deposits through fiat or cryptocurrencies.

They accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Flexepin, NeoSurf, and credit card payments. If you prefer, you can also fund your account by phone.

You’ll have to deposit $10 through NeoSurf/Flexepin, $20 via crypto, or $30 by credit card before claiming Red Dog’s 225% slots package. However, you’ll have to withdraw $150 or more per transaction, which is a bummer for low-stakes players.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

There’s no download required to spin through Red Dog’s free slots on mobile. Their instant-play app works through your smartphone’s web browser to put 120+ high-quality machines at your fingertips!

Every game in their library is fully optimized for smaller screens and older devices.

Lag is non-existent, and you’ll get to enjoy an identical gaming experience on desktop or mobile.

Customer Support: 5/5

Red Dog’s dedicated support team is available 24/7. Players with questions and concerns can get in touch by phone, email, and live chat! It’s rare to find a phone line associated with modern gambling sites, but Red Dog breaks the mold to satisfy traditional players.

That said, live chat users will enjoy the fastest assistance. Our experts received a chat reply from a real agent within 30 seconds.

Click here to explore the best free slots at Red Dog

2. Ignition (Golden Buffalo) – Best for “Hot Drop Jackpot” Free Slot Machines

Pros

60+ free-play slots

Four “Hot Drop” Jackpots

One of the best poker sites

$3,000 casino and poker bonus

Stellar mobile compatibility

Help Center + on-site support

Cons

No phone line available

Doesn’t offer much game variety

Ignition Casino is primarily known for the 24/7 poker room, but its collection of free-play machines and “Hot Drop Jackpots” is guaranteed to keep slot enthusiasts occupied.

Variety of Free Games: 4.5/5

Ignition doesn’t have that many free slots to choose from, but their current lineup includes 60+ fan favorites. Notably, you can also spin through their machines for real money!

On that note, big-fish hunters looking for big prizes will appreciate Ignition’s “Hot Drop” Jackpots.

Unlike regular progressives, Ignition’s four “Hot Drop” Jackpots dish out a maximum of $11,000 every single day.

If you manage to get even luckier on 777 Deluxe, A Night With Cleo, Golden Buffalo, or Reels of Fortune, players who win Ignition’s “Super Jackpot” can walk away with up to $250,000 in real money.

Free Spin Bonuses: 4.6/5

If you’re here to play slots for real money too, Ignition’s welcome bonus won’t disappoint.

They’ll double your first cash deposit up to $1,000, but crypto depositors will receive a 150% casino match worth up to $1,500. You can use every penny to play your favorite slot games!

Skill gamers will claim an identical crypto or fiat reload bonus to use at the poker table. Make your second deposit – Ignition provides cash players with a 100% reload poker match up to $1,000, and crypto players will claim another 150% poker match up to $1,500.

You’ll have to meet 25x wagering requirements across the board.

Real-Money Payment Methods: 4.85/5

Players looking to move beyond free slots play can deposit real money through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, a voucher payment, NeoSurf, or their credit card. Across the board, you’ll have to fund your account with $20 via crypto or $25 in cash to get started.

While all crypto payouts are 100% fee-free, cash bettors will have to deal with nominal processing surcharges. If you don’t want to wait for your earnings, we’d suggest playing your favorite real-money slots with Bitcoin!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Ignition has a downloadable poker app for iOS and Android devices, but you’ll have to spin through free slots using their mobile-friendly website. Luckily, Ignition mimics the functionality we’d expect from a native Apple or Android client.

Even when loading up 3 machines in different browser tabs, we didn’t encounter any noticeable lag. Games load in seconds, and graphics don’t take a pay cut on mobile devices.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Ignition doesn’t offer phone support, but new sign-ups can expect white-glove service through live chat and email.

Like Red Dog, Ignition’s team handles player inquiries on a 24/7 basis. We received a live chat response in seconds, and we got an email reply from a real agent within 6 hours.

Click here to redeem Ignition’s $3,000 casino bonus

3. Slots.lv (Reels & Wheels) – Best for Classic Three-Reel Free Online Slots

Pros

195+ classic free slots

36 progressive jackpots

Welcome package up to $7,500

Dedicated FAQ section + email hotline

Speedy, smooth, mobile-friendly site

Cons

High fiat processing fees

No phone customer support

Slots.lv is home to 195+ classic free slots and counting. And if you decide to play for real money, 35 progressive jackpots dangle six-figure prizes in front of their luckiest winners.

Variety of Free Games: 4.5/5

Slots.lv is home to 195+ classic, three-reel slot machines, all of which you can play without spending a penny.

Even still, betting minimums start at just $0.50, so you could gamble with pocket change here.

Big-fish hunters looking to up the ante can explore 36 progressive jackpot games! Six-figure prizes aren’t guaranteed, but quarter-million dollar payouts are common with Reels & Wheels.

Like Ignition, Slots.lv carries 15 “Hot Drop” Jackpots. Every hour, upwards of $500 is eligible for the taking. Just remember – you have to play to win, so don’t be shy!

Free Spin Bonuses: 4.5/5

If you decide to stick around, don’t miss out on Slots.lv’s nine-tiered welcome package!

While credit card bettors will claim a maximum of $5,000 in bonuses, crypto players can redeem up to $7,500!

They’ll credit your first fiat deposit with a 200% match up to $1,000, and they’ll double your next 8 deposits up to $500 each. Crypto bettors get an even sweeter deal – Slots.lv will triple your initial transaction up to $1,500.

Beyond this, each of your next 8 crypto transactions will qualify for a 150% match up to $750. Players will have a full 6 months to satisfy the wagering requirements and cash out!

Real-Money Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Cash bettors who decide to wager real money can use their bank card to get started at Slots.lv.

Comparatively, crypto gamblers have more freedom of choice. Slots.lv accepts deposits made through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDT!

You’ll need to fund your account with $25 in cash or $20 via crypto to claim each portion of their nine-tiered welcome package.

Unfortunately, fiat gamblers are slammed with high processing fees and slower withdrawals. If you’d rather avoid a 7.5% credit card fee and receive 24-48 hour payouts, we’d suggest using cryptocurrency to play here.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Slots.lv might not have a downloadable app, but they’re no slouch in the mobile compatibility department.

All 195+ of their classic slot machines work flawlessly on your smartphone, and you can spin for gold while on the move with 36 lag-free progressive jackpots.

If you’re looking for a capable mobile gambling site, Slots.lv is sure to fit the bill.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

In place of dedicated live chat and phone support; players at Slots.lv are greeted with an in-depth “Help Center”. You can watch video illustrations, read through step-by-step guides, or connect with staff and players via their dedicated forums.

Alternatively, their 24/7 email hotline spits back replies from real ages within 6 hours.

Click here to spin the best free slots at Slots.lv

4. Ducky Luck (Mythic Wolf) – Best Free Spins Bonuses of any Free Slots Site

Pros

150 free spins with first deposit

500% welcome bonus up to $2,500

400+ free-play slot machines

24/7 live chat and email support

Comprehensive banking menu

Cons

No phone support available

Interface falls behind on older phones

Ducky Luck is giving away 150 free spins with your first deposit, but you can also spin through 400+ free slot machines before diving into the action with your own money.

Variety of Free Games: 4.7/5

You’ll be greeted by 400+ free-to-play slots upon signing up with Ducky Luck. Additionally, almost none of their machines can be found anywhere else! From exclusives like Hail Caesar to classics like Gold Heist and Sea Treasures, Ducky Luck presents a break from the ordinary.

While you can stick to free spins, their high-RTP machines might inspire you to play for real money.

Up to 94% of all wagers are funneled right back into players’ pockets! This online casino only keeps 6% of the proceeds.

Free Spin Bonuses: 4.9/5

Make your first cash deposit – Ducky Luck will match your money by 500% up to $2,500.

Yep, you read that right. In other words, you’ll have five times what you started with.

On top of this, you’ll claim 150 free spins to use on Mythic Wolf, Golden Gorilla, and Five Times Wins over your first 3 days as a new player!

Crypto gamblers will claim a staggering 600% match up to $2,500!

There is a maximum cashout limit of 10x your deposit across the board, and you’ll have to satisfy fair wagering requirements before requesting a fiat withdrawal. Notably, their 600% crypto match comes with a much steeper rollover.

Real-Money Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Players searching for a real-money casino need look no further than Ducky Luck.

You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, or Dogecoin to stake your wagers anonymously. Fiat bettors can deposit funds with their bank card, direct Debit, or Interac.

There’s a minimum deposit requirement of $25 across the board, so your initial transaction automatically unlocks Ducky Luck’s welcome package.

Crypto payouts are your best bet here – they’re processed within 1-2 working days, and they’re 100% free of charge!

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Ducky Luck is a fairly new online casino, so it’s not surprising that their mobile website doesn’t respond well through older smartphones.

If you can deal with a tiny bit of lag and the occasional forced reload, it’s easy enough to power through on your iPhone 5S.

And if you have a phone created within the last 5 years, you won’t have any problems spinning through Ducky Luck’s slots while on the go.

Customer Support: 4.45/5

Ducky Luck offers excellent customer support by live chat and email, but there’s no dedicated phone line for traditional players to call.

Regardless, their qualified agents address questions and concerns 24 hours a day. Better still, they issue lightning-fast responses that don’t beat around the bush. We received an instant chat reply from a real person within 5 seconds of sending a “test” message.

Click here to claim 150 free spins with Ducky Luck and try out their free slots

5. Bitstarz (Bitstarz Billion) – Thousands of Exclusive Crypto Free Online Slots

Pros

4,000+ free crypto slots

Games you won’t find elsewhere

Claim up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins

On-site and social media support

Stellar, mobile-friendly interface

Instant deposits and payouts

Cons

No phone customer support available

If you decide to make a deposit, you can only use crypto

Bitstarz was launched in 2014 as the original crypto casino and they’ve since made it easy to “try before you buy”. You’ll have unlimited access to thousands of exclusive machines for free!

Variety of Free Games: 5/5

It would take you months of dedicated spinning to get through Bitstarz’ collection of 4,000+ crypto slots and counting.

They’re constantly adding even more reels to their jam-packed library, ensuring a high-class selection of free games that never gets stale!

One thing’s certain – you’ll never find a game like Bitstarz Billion in Vegas.

Whether you want to play for free or stake real money on your favorite titles, you’re guaranteed a premium experience made better with the latest and greatest advancements in gaming software.

Jackpots here stretch past 10 BTC, so there’s a real incentive for big-fish hunters to get cracking.

Free Spin Bonuses: 4.75/5

Verify your email address with Bitstarz to claim 20 free spins – no deposit required.

Then, if you decide to play for real money, they’ll double your initial transaction up to 1 BTC. As an added bonus, you’ll receive 180 additional free spins over your first 9 days as a new player.

Crypto bettors willing to meet Bitstarz halfway can redeem another 4 BTC in reload bonuses.

So, in total, you can get up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins at Bitstarz. Not too shabby, huh?

Real-Money Payment Methods: 4.1/5

Bitstarz accepts 8 cryptocurrencies. You can fund your account and claim bonuses with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, DOGE, and a couple more digital coins.

Players should deposit $20 or 0.001 BTC to claim Bitstarz’s initial welcome match. Notably, you’ll have to deposit 0.002 BTC for each crypto reload bonus offered by the platform.

In addition to promoting accessible minimums; Bitstarz offers instant and fee-free crypto payouts. On average, you can expect to receive your earnings within 5-10 minutes!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

Bitstarz’s mobile-friendly website mimics the functionality we’d expect to see from a downloadable application.

They also support 3,000+ games on mobile – with the exception of a few hundred slot machines, you can literally put months of entertainment in your back pocket.

Flashy banners, cutting-edge graphics, and realistic animations add a uniquely premium feel to your smartphone gaming experience!

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Bitstarz offers dedicated on-site and social media support, allowing players to get in touch through IG, Twitter, Facebook, 24/7 live chat, and email! Notably, their live chat team has accumulated 2,000+ positive customer reviews (and counting).

While they don’t have a phone line in place, this shortcoming doesn’t impact the extremely high quality of their available customer service.

Click here to explore thousands of free slot machines at Bitstarz

Honorable Mentions With Free Casino Slots & Their Highlight Games:

Ranking the Top Free Slot Machine Games & Sites

Here are the benchmarks we used to select the best slots sites for free games:

Free Casino Slot Games

We prioritized online casinos with the largest variety of free slots online. You’ll have first dibs across thousands of classic machines, cutting-edge exclusives, and progressive jackpot games. It’s never been easier to enjoy high-quality entertainment for free.

Free Spins Bonuses & Promos

If you decide to move past the free versions of real money slots, you’ll claim a huge welcome package. After making your first deposit, you’ll receive a heaping pile of free spins to use on popular slots and find your new favorite machines.

Real Money Payment Methods

You don’t have to deposit any of your own cash to have fun online, but if you want to win cash prizes, you’ll have access to a variety of secure deposit and payout options. Our top online casinos accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and traditional fiat banking methods.

Mobile Casino Compatibility

Your chosen online casino travels with you on the go. The best online free slots are fully compatible with your smartphone’s web browser, eliminating the need for external downloads. No matter where you are, it’s never been easier to spin through your favorite slots on a whim.

Customer Support Options

We gave a higher ranking to online gambling sites with the fastest-responding support teams. You’ll get in touch with qualified representatives by phone, email, instant chat, and social media. These best casinos are open for business 24/7, so there’s never a bad time to reach out!

Related Reading: Best roulette sites

Guide to Playing Free Slots Online

Can You Play Free Online Slots for Real Money?

Yes, you can play free slots online for real money. Even though these top-rated online casinos offer free versions of their best video slots, you can make the switch from “free play” to “real money” in an instant.

We’d recommend playing through numerous machines for free before settling on your favorites.

Once you’ve picked a handful of free casino games, you can make your first deposit and play for real cash prizes. It’s really that simple!

How Many Free Online Slots Can I Choose From?

The best online casino sites host thousands of cutting-edge slot machines from hundreds of industry-leading software providers.

You can play online slots for free on the websites we listed above, giving you full access to 5,000+ different machines with hyper-realistic animations and varied themes.

Better still, top online casinos are constantly adding new games to their jam-packed betting libraries.

Whether you’re here to hunt for treasure, take a swim under the deep blue sea, or explore the Egyptian pyramids to find the Pharaoh’s riches, your options are virtually unlimited.

Is It Safe to Play Free Online Slots?

Yes, it’s 100% safe to play free online slots with our top-rated gambling sites. You won’t have to worry about computer viruses or data leaks.

Every online casino we endorse is fully licensed and regulated, meaning that you can expect full-scale encryption of your personal information and a betting library filled with legitimate video slots.

Licensed online casinos put your financial and personal well-being first, and they operate with integrity at the forefront.

How Can You Tell if a Free Online Slots Site is Legit?

Unfortunately, many online casinos aren’t the real deal. Shady casino operators can compromise your personal information and disappear without warning. With this in mind, any legit online casino holds a valid operating license.

You can rest assured that our top sites are fully regulated for your protection. If you decide to play free online slots for real money, you’re guaranteed timely payouts, fair winning odds, and legitimate bonuses that give new sign-ups a significant head-start.

What is the Best Site for Playing Free Slots?

Red Dog is the best online casino for free slot machines and free online casino games. They host 200+ real-money titles, and new sign-ups can play through every title without spending a dime. Even if you’re just here for free entertainment, Red Dog welcomes you with open arms.

If you decide to stick around and pull the trigger, use code “WAGGINGTAILS” to redeem a 225% slots bonus up to $12,250. NeoSurf and crypto depositors get an extra 20% upfront!

Comparison of the 5 Best Free Slots Sites Online

Red Dog: Red Dog gives new sign-ups the chance to play free slots with no strings attached. If you decide to gamble for real money, use code “WAGGINGTAILS” to redeem a 225% slots bonus of up to $12,250! Overall score: 99%

Ignition: Ignition is home to 60+ awesome free slots and a handful of “Hot Drop Jackpots” that dish out huge prizes. You can redeem a $3,000 casino and poker bonus. Overall score: 97%

Slots.lv: Slots.lv hosts 195+ free-play classic reels and their library of real-money progressive jackpot games will appeal to big-fish hunters. You can get up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses. Overall score: 96%

Ducky Luck: Ducky Luck carries 400+ free casino slots on their website. However, real-money players will have the chance to redeem a best-in-class welcome bonus - 150 free spins and a 500% match up to $2,500! Overall score: 92%

Bitstarz: If you’re looking for unparalleled variety and endless options, Bitstarz tips the scales with 4,000+ free crypto slot machines (and counting). If you decide to play for real money, you’ll redeem up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins. Overall score: 90%

How to Sign Up & Play Free Online Slots

Using Red Dog as our primary example, we’ll walk you through the sign-up process. It’s easy and simple to start playing free slots games online!

1. Create A New Online Casino Account

Click “Claim Bonus”

Create a username and password

Enter your email address

Fill out any requested information

Register your new account to continue

2. Verify Your Email Address With Red Dog

Check your primary inbox and spam folder

Look for a verification message from Red Dog

Click on “Confirm My Account” to verify your email address

3. Start Playing Free Slot Games!

Start playing 120+ free video slots

If you want to win real money, enter code “WAGGINGTAILS”

Deposit $10 or more to claim Red Dog’s 225% slots bonus

Have fun!

Excited to Play the Best Free Online Slots?

Even when you’re not attempting to win, it’s exciting to play free slot games.

The best online casino sites that we described here have got thousands of exclusive machines you can try out for free.

We’d recommend Red Dog Casino to players on the fence, but we’d highly encourage you to play free slots with any gambling site that catches your eye.

Just be sure to have fun and spin responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: