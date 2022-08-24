Free Psychic Reading: Best Websites to Chat to a Clairvoyant for Free (by Phone)

Psychic readings have the power to transform your outlook on life, true.

But did you know that you could get them for free without the fine print and marketing ploys?

Yes, free psychic readings are a reality, and we made them a part of our list of the best psychic websites where you can get them in a professional manner and at no cost.

They can give you a better sense of where you’re heading in terms of your love life, career, and future as a whole. Now, more than ever, they appeal to many people looking for valuable psychic insights without having to break the bank.

Naturally, it’s super important to go with reputable, experienced, and genuine professionals to get an accurate free psychic reading − which is exactly why we wrote this article.

Check our list of the best free psychic reading sites to see your path more clearly and finally be yourself again.

[Must Read] How to Get Free Online Psychic Readings

Before we jump into the comprehensive list of free psychics, let’s talk about how to get a free reading and the different types of free psychic readings you’ll find.

First, let’s talk about free psychic readings and how they work.

Sites like Kasamba and Psychic Source offer 3 free minutes, for example. I have tried both of these out to see if they’re legit - the catch is that they require you to provide your credit card in case you go over this time limit.

The good news is that the website will alert you 30 seconds before you reach the time limit, so it’s easy to hang up before you go over.

I can also verify that they honor their free trials and do not charge fees or anything like that. When I did go over, I was charged $2 a minute, which ended up being $34 for a 20-minute psychic reading.

The free trials are a good way to ask a single free question, but for a longer free psychic reading, you’ll need to set aside some money.

Our THREE Favorite Sites for Free Psychic Consultations

1. Kasamba – Free 3 Minutes + 70% OFF

With 20+ years of providing an extensive network of online psychics from every part of the globe, Kasamba is a good place for any type of free psychic reading online, with a focus on love and relationship psychic readings.

2. Psychic Source – Cheap $1/Min Reading

This platform offers the most affordable online psychics. In addition to their 3-minute free trial, you can get a longer session for only $1/min, which amounts to an 80-90% discount on regular prices.

3. Keen – 10 Minutes for $1.99

Boasting 20+ years of experience in a psychic reading niche, you can have a full 10-minute call or chat with a psychic about love and relationships, life questions, and more for only $1.99.

Alternatives to Free Trial? Free Psychics on Social Media

As for social media, some channels on Youtube do live streams with free readings for anyone in the chat room at the time.

In addition, Facebook groups have online psychic readers in training, and some of the best psychics there will offer you free online psychic readings via Facebook video chat.

Don’t forget to check out the hashtag #freepsychicreading on Instagram and Twitter as well.

Finally, you can use apps for the same purpose. If you search in the App store or on Google Play you will find apps like Pocket Fortune Teller, which give you psychic readings for free via the app. These are not done by real free psychics, but it’s still fun.

With that overview out of the way, let’s jump into our long list of free readings.

Best Free Psychic Reading Deals - In-Depth Reviews

1. Kasamba - Best Free Psychic Love Reading

Pros

Chat, email, and phone psychics

Strictly vetted psychic readers with years of experience

Customer reviews on each psychic to help you choose

3 free minutes + 70% off

Satisfaction guarantee on your first psychic reading

Cons

No video reading option

Kasamba is one of the best psychic reading services and has been around for over two decades.

And while Kasamba is an old psychic reading service, it boasts 4 million satisfied customers and has moved with the times.

It offers relationship guidance, dream analysis, advice, fortune telling, tarot card readings, and astrology readings via telephone and live chat.

Kasamba’s psychic advisors are also available 24/7, to offer insight in real-time as problems arise.

Its reviews are overwhelmingly favorable, and it has an amazing offer for new customers.

How to Get a Free Reading on Kasamba

You get your first 3 minutes of reading completely free with every new psychic via an online chat room. This helps you try a few psychics with zero risk until you find the right one for you.

Kasamba also offers 70% off to new customers, and if you’re happy to continue talking to your psychic mediums beyond the first 3 minutes, the rates are as low as $0.60 per minute.

Readings available

Angel Card Readings

Astrology

Aura Readings

Love & Relationship Readings

Parents & Children

Career Forecasts

Cartomancy

Crystal Readings

Daily, Weekly Horoscopes

Dream Analysis

Financial Outlook

Fortune Telling

Palm Readings

Paranormal

Past Life Readings

Pet Psychics

Picture Readings

Mediums

Religion

Remote Viewing

Rune Casting

Soulmate Connections

Tarot Readings

2. Psychic Source - Free Chat, Video, and Phone Psychic Reading

Pros

Established, reputable online psychic reading platform

Tarot readers, clairvoyant psychics, fortune telling, and more

Very affordable $1/min offer on your first session

Accurate psychic reading from compassionate advisors

Phone, video, and chat psychics

Cons

The absolute best psychic readers are not cheap

Psychic Source has been around since the end of the 80s, making it one of the oldest and most reputable platforms for online psychic readings.

Naturally, the service has evolved and it now offers live chat and live video readings alongside its usual phone psychic readings.

Over the years, Psychic Source has built up a roster of experienced and professional psychic readers that make up its community.

These include astrologists, tarot readers, clairvoyants, and psychic mediums, and each reader has undergone a strict approval process to ensure they are genuine.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading on Psychic Source

Like most professional psychic reading services, Psychic Source isn’t completely free.

However, new customers are awarded a 3-minute free reading with any introductory package.

You get to choose the free psychic you want to talk to, and the introductory rate starts from $1.00/minute.

Readings Available

Career Psychic Reading

Clairaudient Reading

Clairsentience

Clairvoyance

Intuitive Psychics

Love Psychic Readings

Pet Psychic Readings

Mediums

Weekly Horoscopes

Angel Card Readings

Astrology

Cartomancy Readings

Dream Interpretations

Energy Healing and Energy Work

Lost Object Readings

Love Tarot Readings

Numerology

Past Life Reading

Spiritual Psychic Readings

Tarot Readings

3. Keen - Real Free Online Tarot Card Readings

Pros

User reviews for every psychic reader

10 minutes for only $1.99 to get a thorough reading

Free mobile app

Satisfaction guaranteed up to $25

Cons

No “screening process” per se

If you’ve set your eyes on a platform that screens advisors, Keen isn’t it.

But…

You can check every psychic’s background and user reviews to make sure you get a real one. It will just need a little more diligence than on other sites.

That said, the reason why we picked Keen as #3 is that it boasts the largest network of psychic advisors (1700+) − which means you can easily find the one that’s right for you.

What’s more? The website is highly accessible and user-friendly, and there’s a free-to-download mobile app available.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading On Keen

Keen has a 3-minute trial too, and an unbeatable offer of 10 minutes for a mere $1.99. Compared to premium psychic services, that’s pretty much just as good as free.

Moreover, there’s a surprising amount of ground you can cover in 10 minutes. For example, you can talk about your relationships, friendships, career, finances, family, and more.

However, we definitely advise that you prioritize what you want to talk about throughout those 10 minutes of psychic services.

Also, Keen lets you pick a psychic according to price. You can also choose your psychic mediums according to customer ratings and specialty, which we think is really useful.

You can have your reading via chat or telephone, and the service is available 24/7.

In addition to being the standout choice for tarot readings, Keen offers expertise in the likes of horoscopes, dream interpretations, and astrology.

Readings Available

Psychic Readings

Financial Outlook

Mediums

Love and Relationships

Life Questions

Tarot Cards

Astrology

4. AskNow - Free Psychic Readings by Phone

Pros

Strictest screening process in the industry

5 free minutes with “Master Psychics”

Phone, video, and chat psychics

Accurate readings from certified professionals

Cons

Satisfaction guaranteed only for the first 10 minutes

AskNow is known as THE strictest platform when it comes to hiring psychic readers (or at least they claim to be).

Reps at AskNow say that all advisors are handpicked and tested every few months to ensure standards, accuracy, and professionalism don’t slip amongst their psychic readers.

But before we get into things, AskNow unfortunately doesn’t offer free minutes.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading on AskNow

Saying that, AskNow does allow you to ask your first question for free when you call.

The site also gives you 5 minutes for free with Elite and Master psychics as a part of their package.

You could ask them anything you want about your career, relationships, or even something that happened to you in the past.

It’s a great way to decide whether or not this service is the right one for you. If it is, you can then take advantage of their introductory offer that lets you test out their best psychics at a discounted price.

($1/00/minute, same as Psychic Source)

That’s not bad at all.

And there are both psychic chat, video, and phone readings on offer.

The service is manned by psychic experts who want help with any situation you might face, whether that be relationship troubles or questions about the future.

Readings Available

Financial Outlook

Life Questions

Spiritual Readings

Psychic Mediums

Love and Relationships

Tarot Reading

Astrology

Dream Interpretation

Feng Shu

Numerology Readings

Pet Psychics

Angel Card Readings

Aura Readings

Carto Mancy Readings

Chakra Cleansing & Readings

Alternative Psychic Readings

Past Life & Clairvoyant Readings

5. Oranum - Free Psychic Chat Online (Live Readings)

Pros

Free live readings

Large variety of specialties

Experts on love, career, and grief

Cons

No reviews on individual psychics

Oranum is less like a psychic reading platform and more like a social media page.

But that’s not a bad thing.

With psychic advisors LIVE streaming their talents for free every week, Oranum allows you to “favorite” your preferred readers.

What’s more, Oranum’s online psychic readers are available 24/7 in every single time zone, and you can easily find out which psychics are live by visiting their homepage.

If a reader is live, it will say on their profile.

There will also be a green dot to indicate that a reader is live and available right now.

How to Get a Free Reading on Oranum

Oranum is very generous with its free offer: new customers are given 10,000 free coins when signing up.

There’s a slight catch, you do have to input your credit card details and create an account to access these free coins.

However, that is the case with most online psychic reading platforms.

It’s also really easy to find out how highly rated each of their best psychic readers is, how many languages they speak, and which areas they are experts in.

This is especially useful if there’s a particular topic you wish to talk about. In our opinion, though, Oranum’s readers truly excel in matters of love, finances, and bereavement.

Readings Available

Love Readings

Clairvoyance

Tarot Reading

Astrology

Dream Interpretations

Family Advice

Career Readings

Numerology Readings

Fortune Telling

Sound Baths

Pet Psychics

How We Chose the Best Free Psychic Reading Websites

What is it that makes one free psychic reading website better than another?

Here are some important factors to keep in mind when shopping around for online psychic reading services.

Experience

Due to the highly subjective nature of psychic readings, it’s important for the site to have been around for a while.

That’s because the only way to really know if a site is reliable is to know how long it’s been receiving great reviews from customers.

Specialties

Since we all have our specific problems, we’ve made sure to include online psychic reading sites that offer a wide array of specialties.

In other words, whether you’re looking for free psychic love readings, career advice, general life readings, horoscope readings, or more − we’ve got you covered.

Discounts

As a consumer, you should always be thinking about the best price you can get. One way of keeping the price tag down for online psychic reading is to look for any special deals available for new customers, such as free or discounted minutes.

Kasamba, for instance, gives 70% OFF your first paid psychic reading session (on top of 3 free minutes).

Reading Formats

Psychic readings online come in 4 different forms; phone, online chat, email, and video readings. Most sites offer the basic phone, online chat, and email options, while only a couple of the major sites have video readings.

Choose whatever form you’re most comfortable with. For example, if you would like to see the Psychic like it’s an in-person reading, then look for a site offering a video option.

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

No one’s perfect, so sometimes psychics make mistakes. It’s important then to know that the online psychic reading site you’re at has a satisfaction guarantee.

You probably won’t get a straight-up refund, but if you’re unhappy with your reading, most sites will offer a credit that can be used with another reader.

Customer Reviews and Screening Process

In an industry that’s plagued by fake psychics, the only way to make sure you get real, gifted psychics is to select online psychic reading websites with a careful screening process and/or customer reviews.

After all, what better way to know that a psychic expert is the “real deal” than to see what previous customers have to say about them?

Talk to a Free Psychic Online − Communication Methods

Video: Video readings are the closest to an “in-person” session, and they help the psychic connect with you on a deeper level. That said, be sure to have a very good Internet connection to avoid interruptions.

Phone: If your Internet connection is spotty, getting a phone psychic reading is the second-best thing. While you won’t be able to see your psychic reader, you’ll still be talking with them live. Bonus: you won’t even have to show your face, so you can remain somewhat anonymous.

Chat: Chat psychic readings still offer the convenience of “instant” answers like Video and Phone psychics, except you remain completely anonymous. The psychic reader won’t see your face or hear your voice

Email: While email readings don’t provide instant answers, they’re perfect if you need some time to phrase your questions in a detailed manner. If you’re trying to explain a particularly detailed situation, email readings may be the way to go.

What Tools Do Free Psychics Use?

Crystal orbs: Commonly known as crystal balls, these objects allow the psychic reader to see various scenes or objects during a reading.

Tarot readings: A mystical deck of ancient tarot cards originated in the late 14th century, containing various hidden meanings.

Numerology: Psychics use numbers or certain number patterns to make psychic predictions about your life.

Astrology: This refers to your birth chart - a snapshot of the star and planet position during your birth that holds valuable details about your life.

Pendulum: A pendulum is a certain crystal or stone suspended from a string that is commonly used during scrying.

Runes: These are a set of letters derived from the runic alphabets that are commonly used during future prediction readings.

Why Talk to Online Psychics Instead Of Psychics Near You

Once upon a time, you had to go to far-away places to find a psychic, and there was no guarantee that they were actually good besides the little word of mouth you got.

But nowadays, online psychics have become prevalent because you can easily check customer reviews to see that they provide accurate psychic readings.

Besides, online psychic readers can be contacted 24/7 and don’t even require you to leave your house.

In fact, some people say that having an online session is more powerful than an in-person one because you can do it from the comfort of your own home − which avoids sending potentially false information because you’re feeling uncomfortable or scared.

Finally, you can easily find affordable online psychic readings, as well as discounts for new customers. Most psychics near you won’t even provide free minutes, let alone a 50 or 70% discount like Kasamba does.

How To Best Prepare for Your Free Psychic Reading

You can prepare for your free reading online by clearing your mind and having an equally clear understanding of what you want to get from the free psychic reading session.

The good news is that, no matter how nervous you’re feeling, your psychic will work hard to make you feel at ease as soon as possible.

It’s important to realize that in order for a psychic reader to do their job effectively, the customer needs to be open and prepared for the experience.

Here are some tips to help you get ready for your online psychic reading session.

Acknowledge your feelings

The main thing is to acknowledge how you’re feeling. If you’re feeling nervous, remind yourself that this isnormal. Most people who talk to a psychic for the first time are nervous, as well as a little bit worried about the sort of things the psychic might discuss and reveal.

Come with an open mind

Remind yourself that you need to retain an open mind going into this and eliminate all preconceptions you might have about psychics. If you go into this with a negative mindset, it might not work in the way you want.

The whole idea of a psychic reading can often contradict our conventional thinking. It is therefore important to be open to the possibility that there are other perspectives on reality beyond what we’ve been taught.

Prepare your Questions in advance

When it comes to free psychic readings online, It’s a good idea to prepare some questions and to take some deep breaths before you begin.

Spiritual readings are charged by the minute. To best utilize the time it’s a good idea to prepare your questions in advance. Make the effort to formulate questions that will address how you can best evolve with your situation, rather than just a simple yes or no question to satisfy your immediate discomfort.

Create the Proper Environment

It is important for your online psychic reading to have a quiet, meditative environment with no distractions. Even though the psychic will be doing the work, you being calm and relaxed will help them to pick up on what is going on with you and what you need to hear.

Make a record of the reading

It is important to have a record of what the psychic tells you in order to reflect on it later. Some people like to take notes, but if you’re busy writing you may overlook some subtle points being made in real-time. With that in mind, see if you can record your conversation so that it will be 100% accurate for you to meditate on afterward.

Listen, listen, listen!

As my late father used to say, “if you’re talking you can’t be listening.”

Once you have asked your question, let the psychic reader you are employing do the rest of the talking. If you knew what the answer is, you wouldn’t need to consult someone else for advice.

Getting a Free Psychic Reading Online - FAQ

Why Do Psychic Sites Offer Free Readings?

Sites offer free online psychic reading since using the services of psychic readers at no charge is a business model that benefits both parties.

A free psychic reading online gives you the chance to test out their psychic services before deciding whether or not you want to continue with a paid service.

Your psychic wants to make sure you’re absolutely comfortable with them before you go further. This is because a harmonic relationship built on trust is key to a successful reading. In addition, it is a hallmark of only the best psychics out there.

What Type of Psychic Readings Can I Get for Free?

What type of online psychic readings you can get for free really depends on what a particular service includes.

For instance, some psychic services, such as Psychic Source, will let you talk to their best online psychics via live chat and telephone for free, while others will limit free readings to just live chat.

What Can I Ask During a Free Psychic Reading

You can ask your free psychic anything that comes to your mind. Yes, your free question is really up to you.

We recommend that you make a list of possible questions and topics to explore before prioritizing them. What do you truly want to know right now? What’s important to you?

Remember, real psychic readings online rarely last longer than 10 minutes, so you’ll want to explore the most pressing topics first.

When you feel that you are working with the best online psychics, here are some examples of interesting free questions to ask:

Will I find my soulmate?

Will I become rich?

Will I get a new job soon?

Is my relationship worth saving?

How is my deceased family member coping on the other side?

Are Free Psychics Just as Good as Paid Psychics?

Yes, free psychics are of the same quality as paid ones and are often counted among the best online psychics in the business.

The purpose of a free psychic reading online is not to give you a watered-down version of a proper reading. It’s to build a relationship with you and give you answers to your questions so that you can see whether or not you want to continue using the service.

As mentioned earlier, though, while some sites offer a free psychic reading online via telephone, others are limited to live chat.

What is a Psychic Reading?

Simply put, a psychic reading is a session with a gifted psychic expert who can sense your energy and use that to provide useful information and guidance on your past, present, and future life.

Most people find spiritual readings enlightening, saying they provide the little “push” they needed to get back on track and be happy again.

How to Avoid Fake Psychics?

Here are some ways to avoid fake psychics:

Fake psychic readers will turn your question into something frightening . For example, if you ask about a recent break up they might say it happened because someone cursed you.

. For example, if you ask about a recent break up they might say it happened because someone cursed you. They will play on your financial fears by saying you’ll win the lottery and then wanting something extra to give you the winning numbers.

by saying you’ll win the lottery and then wanting something extra to give you the winning numbers. They will try to get your personal info so they can speak to you privately offline.

If any of the above should happen, end the call and report the reader to the site.

When Is the Best Time to Get a Psychic Reading?

The best time to contact a psychic is when it intuitively “feels right.”

That’s because psychic reading is an inner exploration and you need to be in an open-minded place where you can hear things that will help you grow, even if they are challenging.

It is also interesting to note that many Astrologers see people come for readings when certain planetary stresses are present in their chart. That could mean the “feeling” that you need reading is actually your own psychic “spidey sense” kicking in.

Can You Get Genuine Advice From Free Psychics?

Yes, you can get genuine advice from free psychics, although many of the individuals offering totally free readings on places like Facebook are often inexperienced or not really psychic. In those cases, you’d be getting what you paid for.

There are also some very altruistic people who actually are psychic and will offer readings as a mitzvah or spiritual gift to the needy, though truly giving people like that are in a distinct minority.

How To Use Apps for Free Psychic Readings Online?

Psychic reading apps are available, and they’re really easy to use. Most of the time, you just need to download and install the app to your mobile device before following the instructions.

Usually, this means choosing the free psychic reader you want to talk to before deciding which topics you want to discuss. Then, you’re free to start chatting with them during the psychic reading and ask questions about your love life or anything else.

Bear in mind, though, that you will need to finish the reading as soon as the allotted free time is up. Otherwise, the app will charge you for any subsequent minutes of using the psychic services.

Do I Need to Use a Credit Card to Get a Free Psychic Reading?

Yes, you usually have to leave your credit card details in order to get a free psychic reading online.

But it really depends on the particular terms and conditions, which should be read carefully.

Final Word − Best Places to Ask a Psychic a Free Question

First, thank you for reading our guide.

We hope you now understand that getting accurate psychic readings online is no pipe dream or a parlor trick performed by less wholesome practitioners of psychic arts.

The next step is to take a closer look at the service that sounds right to you by visiting the website that offers free psychic readings.

Kasamba and Psychic Source, for example, both offer 3 free minutes, while Kasamba also offers 70% OFF your first reading and Psychic Source offers $1.00/minute introductory rates.

Others will give trial readings alongside the opportunity to ask a free question about any issue you feel might require answers from the higher powers.

You just need to follow the instructions, choose a psychic, and get mentally prepared to receive insights that will help you meet your destiny forewarned and forearmed.

Don’t forget to let us know how you get on in the comments, as we’re sure your story may inspire others.

