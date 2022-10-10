Best Free Spins Casino Bonuses: Where to Claim the Top Bonus Spin Offers in 2022

If there’s one thing better than winning at slot machines, it’s got to be winning when you’re using free spins promos.

That’s why we’ve dug deep into the internet and pulled up 9 of the very best free spins casino bonuses the online casino industry has to offer.

Claiming our #1 spot is Red Dog’s free spin bonus granting 100 bonus spins on the killer Vegas Lux slot. But don’t think they’ve run away with this whole review, as every casino on our list has a great bonus on offer.

Read on to see how they stack up.

Best Free Spins Casino Bonuses

Red Dog : 100 free spins on Vegas Lux

: 100 free spins on Vegas Lux Slots.lv: 100% match bonus + 25 free spins offer

100% match bonus + 25 free spins offer Super Slots: 50 free spins on a new game every month

50 free spins on a new game every month Ducky Luck : 500% match bonus + 150 free spins bonus

: 500% match bonus + 150 free spins bonus mBit : 175% crypto match bonus + 300 free spins

: 175% crypto match bonus + 300 free spins Slots of Vegas: 250% match bonus + 50 free spins

250% match bonus + 50 free spins Las Atlantis : 100 free spins on Wild Fire 7s

: 100 free spins on Wild Fire 7s Lucky Tiger : No-deposit bonus of 66 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3

: No-deposit bonus of 66 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3 Mirax: Welcome package of up to 5 BTC + 150 free spins

1. Red Dog – Best Free Spins Casino Bonus Overall

Bonus Highlights:

First deposit only

Promo code: LUXRED

100 free spins on the Vegas Lux slot

$10 min deposit (depends on method)

Max cashout of 30x deposit

Red Dog Casino is well known and well-loved for its huge selection of bonus codes. They offer up everything from free spins to wildly generous deposit match bonuses, so they’re the perfect place to go if you’re looking for free play.

Right now new players can use promo code “LUXRED” when making their first deposit to Red Dog Casino to claim 100 free spins on Vegas Lux – a luxury-themed slot with 5 reels and 720 paylines and a chance to win up to 1,320x your wager.

To claim these spins you must deposit $10 or more if you’re depositing with Neosurf, $20 or more if you’re using crypto or Flexepin, and $30 or more if you’re using credit cards. You can bet up to $10 and have a maximum cashout amount of 30x your deposit.

The best part is the wagering requirement – this bonus comes with a lovely 20x rollover on free spin winnings. You’d be hard-pressed to find better.

If you’d like 100 free spins on a classy RTG slot title, click here and use promo code “LUXRED” today.

2. Slots.lv - Best Free Spins Reload Bonus

Bonus Highlights

100% match up to $1,000

25 free spins on the Golden Buffalo slot

Bonus code: BESTCASINO125

Minimum $20 deposit

Unsurprisingly, Slots.lv is the perfect place to find free spin offers. New players can use the “BESTCASINO125” promo code when they make their first deposit to get a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 and 25 free spins on the immensely popular Golden Buffalo slot title.

There’s also a separate welcome bonus that offers an even bigger package, and the best part is it only requires a $20 deposit to take advantage of the free spins, so you don’t have to drop the big bucks if you don’t want to.

If you’re hungry for even more free spins offers, you can join the MySlots Rewards programs and get more perks as you earn more loyalty points.

Click here to sign up with Slots.lv and get 25 free spins and a 100% match on your first deposit up to $1,000.

3. Super Slots - Best Limited-Time Free Spins Casino Bonus

Bonus Highlights

50 free spins on a new game every month

Automatically applies to new players after 1st deposit

$50 minimum deposit

Winnings capped at $100

Every month Super Slots offers up free spins to new players who make a $50 or greater deposit on their first deposit, regardless of whether or not they take advantage of their welcome bonus.

At the time of writing, you can claim 50 free spins for the slot game The Hunted Carnival. To collect these free spins you just have to make a first-time deposit of $50 or more. No bonus code, opting in, or anything required. It all happens automatically.

You’ll have to contend with 35x wagering requirements before you can take your $100 max payout, and all spins must be used up within 14 days of receipt.

If you’re still hoping to find more free spins offers once you finish with this promo, you’ll be happy to hear that Super Slots has a weekly free spin offer you can take advantage of.

Click here to sign up with Super Slots and get your 50 free spins on the game of the month!

4. Ducky Luck - Biggest Deposit Match and Free Spin Bonus Combo

Bonus Highlights

150 free spins over 3 days

500% match up to $2,500

Good on first deposit only

$25 minimum deposit to claim free spins

Max payout on spins is $100

Ducky Luck knocks it out of the park with a massive welcome bonus that is sure to turn some heads. When you sign up and make your first deposit, you can opt-in for Ducky Luck’s massive welcome casino bonus of 500% match up to $2,500. On top of that positively monstrous match bonus, you’ll get 50 bonus spins per day for 3 days.

On your first day, you’ll get 50 spins on the popular lupine slot title Mythic Wolf, day 2 will serve up 50 spins on Golden Gorilla, and day 3 will get you 50 more spins on the classic Five Times Wins. This brings your total free spin offer up to 150 $1 spins.

You read that right, each spin is worth a one-dollar bet. Your bonus winnings are subject to a very reasonable 30x wagering requirement while your free spin payout is capped at $100.

You’ll also find plenty of other ways to collect free spins at Ducky Luck Casino – such as their daily reload bonus. Once per day you can make a deposit and collect free spins. The more you deposit, the more spins you get.

If you’re ready for a massive match bonus and 150 spins, click here to sign up with Ducky Luck.

5. mBit Casino - Best Crypto Free Spins Casino Bonus

Bonus Highlights

175% match on first deposit up to 1BTC

300 Free Spins

24hrs to use free spins

Above-average wagering requirement

Offering up one of the largest free spin offers today is crypto gambling site giant mBit Casino. Their massive library of slot games is matched only by their enormous welcome package.

New players can sign up with mBit’s exciting welcome package starting with a 175% match up to 1 BTC on your first deposit. Not only that, but you’ll receive 300 free spins spread across a range of top-notch slot games.

Both the free spin winnings and the deposit bonus are subject to slightly higher-than-average wagering requirements, which is a little steeper than we like to see but is totally manageable to a diligent player.

This is the perfect free spins offer for the blockchain enthusiast.

Click here to get a 175% match on your first deposit up to 1BTC plus a whopping 300 free spins.

6. Slots of Vegas - Lowest Wagering Requirements of all Free Spins Promos

Bonus Highlights

250% match on first deposit

50 free spins on Wild Hog Luau

Promo code: WILD250

No max cashout

$30 min deposit

10x wagering requirements

With all the excitement of Las Vegas in the comfort of your own home, Slots of Vegas pairs hundreds of fantastic slots titles with some of the lowest wagering requirements we’ve seen anywhere.

Once you sign up with Slots of Vegas you can capitalize on their exclusive casino free-spin offer with the “WILD250” promo code during your first deposit. This will get you a 250% match bonus up to $2,500 as well as 50 free spins on the comically porcine Wild Hog Luau video slot game.

What really makes this offer stand out is that there is no max cashout cap (which means no matter how much you win, that’s what you win) and wildly low wagering requirements of only 10x.

Sign up with Slots of Vegas to receive your 250% match bonus plus 50 free spins on Wild Hog Luau.

7. Las Atlantis - Best Free Spins Casino Bonus for Old-School Slot Machines

Bonus Highlights

New Accounts Only

100 free spins on WildFire 7s

Bonus code 100FIRES

$10 minimum deposit

Max payout of 30x deposit

Las Atlantis is another fantastic online casino absolutely full of promo codes for deposit bonuses and free spins. Today they’re offering new players 100 free spins on Wild Fire 7s, a classic 3-reel slot machine styled after the physical games of the past.

To claim these free spins you need only create an account and use the “100FIRES” promo code while making your first deposit of $10 or more. All free spin winnings are subject to 20x wagering requirements and the maximum amount you can withdraw is 30x your initial deposit.

This means if you’ve made a deposit of $50, you withdraw up to $1,500 worth of real cash after the rollover’s been played through.

Much like its sister casino, Red Dog, Las Atlantis has a wealth of bonus codes available once you’ve signed up, many of them offering free spins on a whole variety of games.

Click here and use promo code “100FIRES” to claim your 100 free spins on the classic Wild Fire 7s slot game.

8. Lucky Tiger - Best No-Deposit Bonus Free Spins

Bonus Highlights

New players only

No deposit required

66 Free Spins on Bubble Bubble 3

Promo code BUBBLEMAGIC

Max payout of $100

If you’re looking for free spins bonus offers with no deposit required, Lucky Tiger’s the casino site for you. Not only do they provide a fantastic selection of RealTime Gaming slots, but you’ll also find a bunch of really solid promotions inside.

We feel the perfect way to get started is by using Lucky Tiger’s bonus code “BUBBLEMAGIC”. This fantastic promotion is available for newly created accounts and will net the player 66 bonus spins on the witchy slot Bubble Bubble 3 – the perfect slot game as we make our way into the fall spooky season.

The terms of this bonus fall in line with most no-deposit bonuses, with a very steep wagering requirement that must be played through before you can claim your payout, which is capped at $100.

This is just the surface of the free spin offers you’ll find at Lucky Tiger Casino. Every day of the week they have different promotions and almost everyone is jam-packed with match bonuses and free spins on all sorts of great titles.

If you’re also looking for other classic card games to play, Lucky Tiger is one of the best poker casinos on this list.

Click here and use the “BUBBLEMAGIC” promo code to claim your no-deposit free spin bonus.

9. Mirax - 5BTC + 150 Free Spins Over 4 Deposits

Bonus Highlights

325% match welcome package

150 free spins over 3 deposits

0.001 BTC min deposit

Free spin max winnings capped at 0.005 BTC

The only thing more fantastic than Mirax Casino’s medieval RPG themes is their welcome package. New players will have massive bonuses applied to their first 4 deposits, gifting them a a total of 150 free spins.

Your first deposit will see a 100% match up to 1.5 BTC plus 50 free spins on BCGaming’s popular frog slot Aloha King Elvis.

Your second and third deposits will each get a 50% and 75% match bonus respectively plus 50 more free spins on Aloha King Elvis with each deposit.

Your fourth deposit doesn’t include any more free spins, but you will get another 100% match bonus up to 1.5 BTC, which is a healthy chunk of free play on its own.

All of this comes with a stiff-but-fair 45x wagering requirement on both the deposit bonuses and the free spins.

Ready for a solid welcome package and tons of great crypto-powered online casino games?

Click here and sign up with Mirax Casino and get a 100% match on your first deposit + 50 free spins on Aloha King Elvis.

Free Spins Casino Bonus Offers - FAQs

What Are Casino Free Spins?

Casino free spins are free-play tokens given out by real money casinos to play on their online slot games without risking your own hard-earned cash. You still have a chance to win real money prizes, though they usually come with some sort of wagering requirement attached.

What Are No-Deposit Free Spins?

No-deposit free spins are like normal spins casinos, only instead of being a reward for making a deposit, the online casino awards them with no financial obligation on your part. This means you have a chance at winning real money without spending a dime. These sorts of free spins generally come with a higher wagering requirement and cap on maximum winnings, however.

What Casinos Give You Free Spins Just for Signing Up?

When you sign up with Lucky Tiger Casino and use the promo code “BUBBLEMAGIC” they’ll give you 66 free spins just for signing up.

How Do I Get Free Spins Casino Bonuses?

You can claim free spins from any of the casino sites on our list. Most of them are packaged as part of a first deposit bonus, while others are their own promotion and can be claimed with the use of a promo code.

Can You Win Real Money With Free Spins?

You absolutely can win real money with the free spin bonuses we’ve outlined in this article. You’ll have to play through the wagering requirements before claiming your cash, however.

Let’s Compare the Best Free Spins Offers

Red Dog: If you’re wondering who’s a good boy, it’s Red Dog Casino and when it comes to free spins their bark is just as good as their bite. New players can use the “LUXRED” promo code to get 100 free spins on the exciting Vegas Lux slot game from RealTime Gaming.

Slots.lv: One of the top gambling sites for online slot games also happens to be one of the top websites for free spin casino bonuses. Not only can you take advantage of their welcome bonus and collect a 100% deposit match bonus + 25 free spins on Golden Buffalo, but their weekly reload bonuses are packaged with even more free spins.

Super Slots: Take advantage of Super Slot’s free spins on their game of the month by making your first deposit of $50 or more. This promotion is automatic and does not require any promo code to claim.

Ducky Luck: With a massive 500% match bonus and 150 free spins spread over Mythic Wolf, Golden Gorilla, and Five Times Wins – three fantastic slot games – it’s easy to see why birds of a feather are flocking to Ducky Luck Casino. New players making a deposit of at least $25 will get a 500% match plus 50 spins a day for three days!

mBit: Our top pick for fans of both free spins and cryptocurrency is mBit. Not only are they a fantastic place to play the best online slots, thanks to their immense library, but when you make your first bitcoin deposit you can claim a 175% match bonus up to 1 BTC plus 300 bonus spins spread over several top-notch titles.

Slots of Vegas: New players can sign up and use the “WILD250” bonus code when making their first deposit to get a 250% match bonus plus 50 free spins on the comical Wild Hog Luau slot machine. This bonus has our best rollover yet, with a low, low 10x wagering requirement. Go hog wild!

Las Atlantis: Another online casino with tons of free spin bonus codes, Las Atlantas is tantalizing us today with their “100FIRES” bonus code. Use that code when making your first deposit of $10 or more to get a whopping 100 free spins on Wild Fire 7’s – a fantastic slot modeled after old-school machines.

Lucky Tiger: Fans of no-deposit bonuses will be excited to see that Lucky Tiger is offering 66 bonus spins on the popular game Bubble Bubble 3 when you use the code “BUBBLEMAGIC”.

Mirax: Rounding out our top 9 Free Spins Bonuses is Mirax with its massive welcome package. Your first four deposits will not only see up to a total of 5 BTC in bonus cash, but you’ll be able to claim 50 free spins on each of your first three deposits.

How to Claim a Free Spins Casino Bonus?

If you’re confused about how to claim free spins, we’ve got your back. We’ll walk you through how to create an account with our #1 pick and claim your free play on Red Dog Casino’s excellent slot games.

Step 1: Start the registration process by following this link and clicking the “Get Bonus” button to start.

Step 2: Next you’ll supply a valid email address as well as create a username and password. After that, you’ll fill out your personal information before finalizing the process by providing relevant contact information.

Step 3: Once you’ve validated your account and logged in, you’ll want to go to the Cashier and make your first deposit. Apply the “LUXRED” promo code at this time to collect your 100 bonus spins on the Vegas Lux slot game.

Step 4: That’s it, you’re ready to go. Now that you have your free spins you can enjoy 100 free games on an exciting slot game. Congratulations!

Enjoy the Best Free Spins Casino Bonuses!

As you can see, there are plenty of free spins out there just waiting for you.

While we loved Red Dog’s free spin promo code the most - whether it’s a focus on cryptocurrency gamblers, no-deposit spins, or weekly reload bonuses, there’s no shortage of ways to claim free spins bonuses.

No matter which one (or two, or three…) you try, just remember to have fun and always wager responsibly.

