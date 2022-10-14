Best Live Dealer Online Casino Sites: Top Live Dealer Casinos Ranked for Reputation, Variety, and Bonuses

Brick and mortar casinos are great but after factoring in travel expenses it can become an expensive proposition - luckily there are live dealer online casinos!

These days most online casinos offer live dealer tables where you can grab a virtual seat, with all the great dealer and player banter of a smoky downtown Las Vegas casino.

Based on our strict ranking methodology Ignition Casino brought the thunder to top our list of best live dealer casinos, but there’s tons more here depending on your online gambling needs.

Let’s take a look at the best live dealer casinos.

Best Live Dealer Online Casino Sites

1. Ignition Casino - Best Live Dealer Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 30 live games to offer

The world’s best game developers

Low wagering requirements attached to bonuses

Highly competitive poker tables

Withdrawals processed in just 24 hours

Cons:

No e-wallet options

Limited mobile games

Ignition Casino has been online since 2016 and is revered for its competitive poker tables with some of the best guaranteed tournaments going.

However, it’s also one of the best online casinos for live dealer action and claimed our top spot due to its wide selection of games, exciting welcome bonuses and excellent user experience.

Game Selection: 4.5 / 5

Ignition has over 30 live casino tables for games like blackjack, roulette wheel, baccarat, Super 6, and poker. Blackjack players in particular will find plenty of tables to choose from here.

The site also offers a few other real money games like slots, keno, bingo, and virtual sports if you want to take a break from the tables.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.5 / 5

New players at Ignition can get a combined casino and poker bonus of up to $3,000 with crypto deposits.

This includes a 150% casino deposit bonus of up to $1,500 and a matching bonus of up to $1,500 for the poker tables.

If you want to play with fiat currency, you can still get a 100% casino bonus of up to $1,000 and another up to $1,000 for poker games.

Both codes come with 25x wagering requirements, which is among the lowest in the industry.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3 / 5

Ignition Casino’s mobile website has all its games organized neatly, meaning you can seamlessly play your favourite games on the go.

You can browse through the live dealer games based on the category or dealer name to easily find your favorite table.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.3 / 5

Banking is simple and easy at Ignition Casino. Here’s a quick look at the deposit options available:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin

Ethereum

Voucher

Card (Visa/MasterCard)

MatchPay

Your options are pretty much the same for payouts, but unfortunately Ignition charges a convenience fee of at least 15.9% for credit card transactions. So, you may want to consider using crypto and vouchers to avoid these fees.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

Ignition has a 24/7 customer support team available via live chat, which we found incredibly responsive getting help within just 90 seconds. You can access this option on the casino’s Help Center or send them an email, which naturally takes a bit longer.

Visit Ignition Casino to claim up to $3500 for live dealer play now.

2. Slots.lv - Best Live Dealer Online Casino for First Deposit Bonuses

Pros:

Weekly cash back features

Payouts in as little as an hour

Up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses

Super helpful player forum

$225 referral bonus

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app

No hotline support

Slots.lv has been around since 2013 and is trusted by many online casino players. Its live casino is certified by iTechLabs, so you can be certain that each game is fair and square.

In addition to its great live dealer games, there is a wide variety of other casino games to offer especially for slot lovers.

Game Selection: 4.3 / 5

If you don’t want to feel overwhelmed by having plenty of live dealer games to play, Slots.lv may be a place to start. Call it a quality over quantity thing.

While this online gambling site is typically known for its extensive slots catalog, there are some great live casino games here too, including blackjack, Super 6, and baccarat. It’s also one of the best roulette sites going.

Besides the live dealer games, you can also enjoy games from leading software providers like RealTime Gaming, Rival, Betsoft Gaming, and more.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.3 / 5

If you’re new at this casino, you can get a great first deposit bonus whether you’re playing fiat or Bitcoin. Here is a look at the exciting casino bonuses currently on offer:

Bitcoin Bonus : 300% bonus of up to $1,500 and 150% bonus of up to $750 on your next 8 deposits. $7500 potential bonus money.

: 300% bonus of up to $1,500 and 150% bonus of up to $750 on your next 8 deposits. $7500 potential bonus money. Cash Bonus: 200% bonus of up to $1,000 and 100% bonus of up to $1000 on next 8 deposits. $5000 potential bonus money.

Note that all bonuses come with 35x wagering requirements, which is actually one of the better rollovers in the business.

You can also refer friends to the casino to earn rewards up to $225 after their first deposit.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

Even on small screens, Slots.lv website retains a neat and organized look – so you can easily play your favorite live casino games on the go.

While there is no downloadable app for mobile users, this live casino site has one of the smoothest insta-play versions that we’ve ever encountered.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4 / 5

Although Slots.lv only has a few banking options available, all the top choices are available – with each option being convenient and easily accessible.

Here are the deposit options and limits you can choose from:

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash: Minimum $10 and up to $5000

Visa, MasterCard, American Express: Minimum $20, max $500

MatchPay: $20 to $1000

One small setback here is the inability to withdraw back directly to your bank account. This option is for Canadian users only, so if you’re outside Canada we suggest rolling with crypto or credit cards.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

This online casino has 24/7 customer service. You can reach the Slots.lv team via live chat or give them a call on their helpline.

You may also email them, though wait times are naturally longer.

What separates their customer service apart is their user forum, where players can get answers to questions not only from fellow players but by moderators as well.

Head to Slots.lv to claim up to $7500 in extra bonus money now.

3. Red Dog Casino - Best Live Dealer Casino Site Online for Reload Bonuses

Pros:

225% welcome bonus

Downloadable Windows software

Great reload bonus options

Lots of free spins or slots players

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal amount

No live dealer bonus

Red Dog Casino is mainly known for its great selection of RTG titles, but it also offers fantastic live casino games from one of the most reputable live dealer studios, Visionary iGaming.

Game Selection: 4.3 / 5

Initially, Red Dog may seem like it only offers regular online casino games. However, upon registration you’ll be able to see the casino’s extensive selection of live dealer games from Visionary iGaming.

Early Payout Blackjack is the standout here, which offers the best RTP of any live online blackjack game in the business. It also features other popular live dealer games like European and American roulette.

In total, the casino offers over 150 real money games, including a great variety of slot machines and casino table games.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.8 / 5

While Red Dog offers some of the best bonuses in the industry, unfortunately they can only be used on traditional casino games. However, this shouldn’t deter you from taking advantage of their excellent welcome package if you require a break from the live tables.

If you’re new at Red Dog, you can use the code WAGGINGTAILS for a 225% fiat match bonus or an extra 20% for Neosurf and crypto.

This bonus comes with a more than acceptable 35x wagering requirement.

Looking for a great reload bonus? Red Dog Casino might be the only game in town with a 24/7 reload bonus - redeemable an unlimited amount of times up to 160% per deposit.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

The Red Dog Casino website is optimized for mobile use, even without a dedicated mobile app.

Thus, you can play all your favorite games from this site, including the live dealer games, on your smartphone anytime and anyplace.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.2 / 5

When it comes to banking, the casino has a few great options for you to choose from.

Here’s a brief list of all the deposit methods and limits at Red Dog:

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum

Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Amex

Flexepin

Neosurf

Payouts are redeemed through the following options:

Credit Card: processed in 3 to 4 business days

Bank Wire: takes up to 5 business days

Bitcoin: 1 to 3 business days.

Considering these withdrawal times are about average for live online casinos, though we’ve definitely seen worse, we can't crank up their score on this account.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

You can chat with a Red Dog Casino representative anytime. Live chat support is available 24/7. Alternatively, you can also give them a call at +1 850 4003 758 or email them.

We found the live chat to be the most effective option, receiving a response within two minutes.

Play live dealer games and redeem big bonuses at Red Dog Casino now.

4. Wild Casino - Best Live Dealer Casino for Blackjack

Pros:

Crypto welcome bonus of up to $9,000

Available in 26 languages

Accepts numerous cryptocurrencies

Also offers craps, Let it Ride, and Casino War

Cons:

No poker room

No hotline support

Wild Casino has been online since 2018, but its operator has a long history in the casino industry – dating back to 1991.

With this virtually unbeatable reputation it’s clear that they know what their players are looking for, and it starts with their flexibility in the cashier.

Game Selection: 4.2 / 5

You can play around 18 live dealer games at Wild Casino, including roulette and blackjack. Some tables accept unlimited players, while others have limited seating. The games are powered by Fresh Deck Studios, so you know they’re top class.

Aside from the live casino, Wild Casino offers real money games from different software providers like Betsoft Gaming, Nucleus Gaming, and Dragon Gaming.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.5 / 5

New players at Wild Casino can claim a staggering welcome bonus of up to $9,000 using cryptocurrency. Simply use the code CRYPTO300 for a 300% match deposit bonus of up to $3,000 on your first deposit.

After using this code, you’ll be eligible to use the promo code CRYPTO150 for a 150% bonus of up to $1,500 on your next four deposits.

Fiat players can also access a welcome bonus of up to $5,000. All you have to do is enter the promo code WILD250 on your first deposit and get a 250% bonus of up to $1,000.

After that, you can use the code WILD100 on your subsequent four deposits for a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 each time.

Other than that, Wild Casino also offers weekly rebates, game of the week bonuses, referral bonuses, and weekly reload bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

Wild Casino works great on mobile browsers like Chrome and Safari.

The site is easy to navigate and looks neat and tidy on a small screen. There’s no need to download anything. Just look for a game and start playing.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4.5 / 5

Wild Casino accepts both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Crypto players will appreciate how the site takes up to 20 more altcoins aside from Bitcoin, including Cardano, Apecoin, Doge, Ripple, Solana, and much more.

Other deposit options include:

MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover Card

Person to Person

Money Order

Wire Transfer

Once you’re ready to claim your winnings, you can submit a request and get them using any of the payment methods listed above – though the one negative here is the notable omission of credit and debit for withdrawals.

These players will have to opt for checks or bank wires, which take up to a week to process.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

Wild Casino has a great FAQs page for common concerns, but for account specifics, you can chat with its live chat team, available 24/7.

You may also send them a long-form message via email, and we got a response in just 2 hours which is actually quite good for online casino support.

Head to Wild Casino to secure up to $9000 in welcome bonus funds today.

5. Bitstarz - Top Live Dealer Casino for Crypto Users

Pros:

Instant payouts

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

Great weekly leaderboards for table games

Unique promotions

Huge casino games list

Cons:

Not the largest list of accepted cryptos

Some geo locations may not be able to play

Bitstarz is an award winning casino that pioneered the use of cryptocurrency in online gaming circles. In fact, they were named Best Casino of the Year in 2021 and have also been rated the top casino chosen by players themselves.

Also, as no doubt inferred from the name Bitstarz is the ultimate choice for crypto players looking for variety with its huge game catalog.

Game Selection: 4.5 / 5

Bitstarz is not short of variety when it comes to casino gaming. The same goes for its live casino, where you can find over 50 live dealer games to choose from.

Some of the live dealer casino games you can find here include live dealer roulette, Speed Baccarat, Blackjack Classic, Casino Hold’em, Immersive Roulette, Monopoly Live, and so on. Most of the live casino games here are from Evolution Gaming as well.

Other than that, the casino has plenty of options for slots, video poker, and crypto-exclusive games. All in all, the casino has over 3,500 games in store for you – so you won’t be lacking in choice.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.2 / 5

Bitstarz is a crypto-only casino for American players, though most other countries can use fiat currency. Typically, crypto online casinos are generous with bonuses, Bitstarz is no different.

If you’re new here, you can get a welcome package of up to 5 BTC on your first four deposits.

Here’s how the Bitstarz welcome package works:

1st deposit: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit: 50% up to $100 or 1 BTC

3rd deposit: 50% up to $200 or 2 BTC

4th deposit: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC

These bonuses have 40x wagering requirements. While slightly higher than most sites on our list, it’s still worth it due to the huge amount available.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5

Bitstarz has one of the best-looking user interfaces of any online casino, even on mobile. That means you can join live tables, even on your smartphone or mobile browser.

We found the live casino games to go off without a hitch, though naturally the newer the phone the less lag you’ll have to endure.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: 4 / 5

If you’re a US player, remember that Bitstarz is crypto-exclusive, so you can only play live dealer casino games with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin.

The minimum deposit amount is 0.0001 BTC, and the minimum withdrawable amount is $50.

If you want to play at Bitstarz outside the US, you’ll be able to use Visa, Mastercard, MuchBetter, and MiFinity

A huge advantage here though are payout times, with Bitstarz having an average withdrawal time counter right on the homepage, which at press time was an astounding 7 minutes and 27 seconds!

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

Bitstarz Casino’s customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat. We got up and running with a live operator in less than a minute, which is as quick as it gets.

You can also email them for support, though expect wait times of several hours especially during peak hours and weekends.

Sign up at Bitstarz to receive your welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC.

How We Chose the Best Live Dealer Online Casino Sites

Game Selection

Variety is always one of the things to consider when shopping for an online casino. Aside from knowing how many live casino games are offered by the casino, you might also want to take a look at other games you can play such as slots, sports betting, poker etc.

Promos & Bonuses

Most sites these days have enticing bonuses to offer. Of course, the bigger the bonus, the better. However, you must read the fine print to avoid bonuses with high wagering requirements.

Meanwhile, casino enthusiasts should look for online casinos with rewards for ongoing play, cashback bonuses and VIP programs.

Mobile Compatibility

Back in the day, only laptop and PC players could play at live dealer casinos. However, that’s no longer the case – with play on mobile devices the fastest growing segment in online gaming. As a result, usability and ease of navigation on a casino’s mobile site has become of critical importance.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options

It’s not enough that you have plenty of games to play and fantastic bonuses to redeem. You should always consider the ease of deposits and withdrawals for any casino operator. Always check to see if they accept the most convenient payment solution for you.

Customer Support

Customer service can make or break your online gambling experience. An online casino should always be willing to help you with any concerns or queries you may have.

We made sure that all our top picks have 24/7 support you can reach in different ways, such as online chat, email and telephone.

Live Dealer Online Casino Sites - FAQs

Are Live Dealer Casinos Safe?

Yes, live dealer casinos are safe to play. To further ensure your safety, you should only consider licensed operators like the top online casinos on our list. All of these sites listed here will allow you to play live casino games on platforms that are audited by third parties for fairness.

Can I Play Live Dealer Casino Games on My Mobile Device?

Yes, of course! You can play live casino games on your mobile device, whether you have an iPhone or Android device. Gone are the days when only desktop players could join live dealer tables. Mobile devices can handle live casinos just fine.

Can I Use Casino Bonuses on Live Dealer Games?

Yes, you can. Some online casino bonuses are usable on live dealer games. However, there are some like Red Dog that only let you play live table games with real money funds.

Can You Interact with Online Casino Live Dealers?

Most live dealer casinos let you socialize using chat features. You may not be able to talk to the dealers via video call, but they can read your chat messages and respond to them.

How Do I Choose the Best Live Casinos Online?

When choosing the best live casinos online, there are a few things to consider. You must take into account which online casino games you can play, how you can deposit to your gaming account, and how you can withdraw your winnings.

Finally, you should always remember to gamble at a fully licensed and regulated casino.

5 Best Live Online Dealer Casinos: Overview

Ignition Casino: Discover Ignition Casino’s 30+ live games and much more. Sign up using the promo code IGWPCB150 on your first crypto deposit for a casino and poker bonus up to $3,000, or use the code IGWPCB100 for a USD deposit and welcome bonus up to $1,000.

Slots.lv: Play games with real money at live tables at Slots.lv like European roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. Use the promo code HELLOSLOTS200 for a 200% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 with crypto or HELLOSLOTS100 for a bonus of up to $500 with fiat currency.

Red Dog Casino: Red Dog has some of the biggest casino bonuses you can get, as well as one of the only 24/7 reload bonuses online. Sign up now and use the code WAGGINGTAILS for a 225% match bonus by visiting Red Dog now.

Wild Casino: Deposit or withdraw with different cryptocurrencies at Wild Casino and play 18 different live dealer casino games. Sign up using the promo code CRYPTO300 for a 300% crypto bonus of up to $3,000 or CRYPTO150 for a bonus of up to $1,500 with fiat currency.

Bitstarz: Discover crypto-exclusive games and play at numerous live dealer tables from Evolution Gaming at the top crypto casino in the industry. Check out Bitstarz to claim the casino’s generous 5 BTC crypto welcome package now.

How to Sign Up at the Best Live Dealer Casinos

Are you excited to play live dealer games at online casinos? You gotta join one first, and it only takes a few minutes to do so.

Take a look at this step-by-step guide on how you can sign up at our top casino pick for live dealer games, Ignition Casino:

1. Sign Up for an Ignition Account

Visit the Ignition Casino website.

Click Join on the upper right part of the casino homepage.

on the upper right part of the casino homepage. Fill out the registration form with your name, birth date, phone number, and email.

2. Create a 4-Digit Security Code

Set up a 4-digit PIN. You’ll need this whenever you request a payout.

3. Make a Deposit, Select a Bonus, and Have Fun!

Insert your welcome bonus code in the box.

Select your preferred payment option and enter the amount you’d like to deposit.

Complete your banking details and deposit to start playing online casino games.

Still Looking for the Best Live Dealer Online Casino?

As we’ve seen, you no longer have to travel to a brick and mortar casino to play with real dealers. Instead, you can play a live dealer game in the comfort of your home.

After reviewing multiple live dealer sites, we found Ignition Casino to be the best choice for most players, due to its wide selection of live dealer games, exciting welcome bonuses, and great overall user experience.

But if you feel Ignition isn’t for you, consider dropping by other top gambling sites like Slots.lv and Red Dog. Their thrilling live games and hefty welcome bonuses are sure to impress even the fussiest player.

Whichever of our live dealer casinos you choose, we wish you the best of luck. Just remember to have fun and always gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Playing live dealer games comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: