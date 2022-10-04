Mansion Casino Review: Is It a Safe & Legit UK Casino?

Mansion Casino is pretty well known within the UK online gambling industry. It's served as a sponsor for many sports events and clubs over the years and has become a mainstay in the online casino world.

But what's the latest? How does Mansion stand up to an ever-growing field of competitors today? That's exactly what we'll be examining in this Mansion Casino review.

Mansion Casino Review Pros:

£200 welcome bonus

Online since 2004

Around 1,200 casino games

High-quality mobile gaming app

Over 40 live casino games

Multi-award-winning online casino

24/7 customer support

Elite selection of online slots

Mansion Casino Review Cons:

Separate sports betting platform

Check out the best Mansion Casino bonus available now:

Welcome Bonus: Register at Mansion Casino and get a 100% deposit bonus of up to £200. That's an extra £200 on top of your initial deposit, eligible for thousands of Mansion Casino Games. 40x wagering requirements apply. Maximum £5 spin on slot games while the bonus is active. Full terms and conditions apply.

Prepare for a deep dive into Mansion online casino unlike you've ever seen before. Casino bonuses, the customer support team, payment methods, and more. No stone will be left unturned.

Let's go.

The Best Mansion Casino Stand-Out Features

We get it. You're short of time. You don't have all day to read our gloriously insightful and informative Mansion Casino review. We're not mad, promise. If we were, we wouldn't have made this handy section for you that summarizes everything that makes Mansion Casino good. Check it out.

An excellent reputation that has persevered for over 18 years

A robust library full of games from various software providers

A particularly elite selection of the best online slots and variants

Over 50 live dealer casino games

Reliable customer support team that is available 24/7 via email and phone

Is Mansion Casino Legit?

Yes, absolutely. Mansion Casino has been serving a loyal online group of players for over 18 years. That's a very long time to thrive in an extremely competitive industry.

Behind the curtain, Mansion Casino is owned by Mansion Europe Holdings Ltd, which holds a license from the UK gambling commission. For international players, Mansion also holds a license from the Gibraltar gambling commissioner. Being licensed and regulated by two well-known gambling bodies is only possible for legitimate business outfits.

It's perfectly safe to say Mansion Casino is both legitimate and trustworthy. But perhaps just as importantly, it's also an incredibly fun place to gamble and play casino games.

How to Get Started at Mansion Casino UK?

If you're new to gambling online, or perhaps you're in need of a bit of assistance, we've laid out this guide for registering at Mansion Casino. Don't say we never do anything nice for you.

Step 1 - Register for an account

Log on to Mansion Casino and hit the red “Join” button

Prepare your personal details for input

Step 2 - Enter your personal details

Enter your first and last name

Enter your date of birth

Tick the gender box and enter your email

Step 3 - Complete your account details

Input your address

Input your mobile number

Enter your username and desired password

Skip the promotional code box - you don't need it for the welcome bonus

Step 4 - Complete the validation and start playing

Check your email inbox for the validation link

Press it to complete validation

Make a deposit with your chosen method

The bonus should be automatically applied

Start playing and have fun!

How Does Mansion Casino Treat Its UK Players?

Mansion Casino's first line of support can be accessed at the top of the page. When you click on it, you're met with a pretty comprehensive FAQ that breaks down the most superficial problems you may encounter while gambling online at their casino. So far, so good.

If you wanted to progress further and contact a member of Mansion's customer support team, you'd have to click on the 'Contact Us' link at the bottom of the page. This comes under the general Player Support section.

Helpfully, you are met with a small banner that reassures you Mansion is available 24/7. At the time of writing, we could contact them through e-mail or telephone. At other times a live chat service is available.

We believe it's essential in this day and age to have a 24/7 customer support outlet if you're running a successful casino. So as far as that is concerned, that's one box ticked.

So, while it's pretty clear that Mansion Casino is there to help you out both day and night with any problems you might encounter. How do they fare when it comes to more serious matters, such as player support for gambling issues?

It's a pretty good sign that they have a whole page dedicated to responsible gambling. This is accessed at the bottom of the page under Player Support, just under the 'Contact Us’ link.

On the page, Mansion Casino sets out 10 rules to follow for responsible gambling, followed by 10 questions you might want to ask yourself if you think you have a problem. They finish this up with the customary links to Gam Care, Gambling Anonymous, Gambling Aware, and the Gambling Therapy app.

Furthermore, they go into great detail about their own staff's personal awareness when dealing with potential problem gambling, as well as offering up a set of gambling management tools to help any player who thinks they may need to manage their time on online casinos more responsibly.

Overall, Mansion Casino takes its commitment to players seriously. It offers top-notch 24/7 customer service and matches this with a genuine, responsible gambling policy with effective tools and policies to help any player in need. You can be pretty comfortable playing at Mansion knowing you are being looked after.

Why Should You Play Casino Games at Mansion? An Honest Mansion Casino Review

In this section, we're giving you a review inside a review. A two-for-one, if you will. We're going to break down our evaluation of Mansion into four different benchmarks. Each one will be scored out of 5, and then we'll give an overall score at the end. Still with us? Let's go!

Casino Games Library: 4.85/5

Let's start off with the numbers. Mansion Casino is home to almost 1200 games from software developers like Playtech Games, Blueprint, NetEnt, Play 'N Go, plus many more. A good 90% of those games are slots, as Mansion is considered one of the best slots sites that offer the best selections of slot games you'll find online in the UK.

It also features around 20 blackjack variants, 40 live games, 15 roulette variants, and a number of niche games too. It's fair to say Mansion Casino has a packed library, even if you remove slots from the equation. With only two games available, it is not exactly the best bingo site online but we still appreciate having these games in its portfolio.

Some of our top picks for RTP % (return to player) are as follows. Pride of Persia Empire Treasures (95.99%), Red Wizard Fire Blaze (96.49%), Bigger Bass Bonanza (95.67%), John Hunter and the Quest for Bermuda Riches (95.5%), Chilli Heat Megaways (96.50%), NFT Megaways (95.66%), Fishin Reels (96.5%), and House of Doom 2 The Crypt (96.25%).

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

New players at Mansion Casino are entitled to a 100% deposit match of up to £200. That's £200 max on top of whatever you decide to deposit into your account. While using the bonus funds, there are a few things to consider. Firstly, it comes with a wagering requirement that’s a little over the industry average. Secondly, maximum spin bets are set at £5.

Lastly, there are 30 days to use the bonus until it expires. Of course, further terms and conditions apply, but these are the basics.

In an ideal world, Mansion Casino would have more of the best online casino bonuses and promo codes to choose from. There may come a time when they do, but right now the £200 welcome bonus is all there is. But it's not half bad, so get registered and activate now!

Design & Interface: 4/5

Overall, Mansion has a good design, both functionally and aesthetically. But there are minor improvements we wouldn't mind seeing. First of all, some of the fonts on the website look a little dated. They could do with being modernised and pushed more in line with what's common today.

The same could be said of the admittedly attractive and well-dressed stock model photos of casino workers. There's just something so dated about it all.

Functionality-wise, there isn’t a lot to complain about. While Mansion can look dated at times, it certainly doesn't feel it. As always, the addition of a hidden menu on the left of a screen is a helpful one and goes a long way to making the home page less cluttered and easier to browse.

They also include a search function, so if you have particular games you're looking for you can find them quickly and easily.

Customer Service: 4.75/5

This is a category where Mansion Casino truly excels. First of all, their customer support team is available 24/7. We've mentioned before the importance of this for new online casinos in the modern age. You don't want to be left stuck with an issue during a long session that can't be resolved until the following morning.

You can reach Mansion's support staff by email, which is always available 24/7, and through their phone lines, which are also available 24/7.

Before you end up running into any major issues, Mansion has also laid out a comprehensive FAQ section that covers a lot of bases. All in all, if you do end up having problems here, the high-quality customer service ensures you won't be struggling for long.

Banking Tools: 4/5

Mansion Casino features a well-rounded group of banking tools that cover a lot of the main bases for players across the UK. For those who want simplicity, the option for debit cards will always be top of the list. If you're looking for efficiency, then e-wallets and in particular, PayPal is your best bet.

Finally, if it's privacy you're after, consider using a Paysafe card. All in all, we'd like to see more banking tools available going forward, but what's here right now definitely works well enough.

Overall Mansion Casino Review Score: 4.5/5

All in all, that makes Mansion Casino one of the best online casinos in the UK. Its particularly robust library makes it an excellent option for both newcomers and veterans in the online gambling scene, especially those who like to play slots.

Things to Consider Before Registering at Mansion Casino

You should have no real qualms about signing up for an account at Mansion Casino, if our review so far has taught you anything, then that should be at the top of the list. But, as always, there are bits and pieces and little things you might want to consider before opening an account here. We've tried our best to highlight them for you below.

First and foremost, you must be at least 18 years of age to open an account here. As we've warned before, it's not worth circumventing - even if you can, given how tough it is with identity verification. You'll just end up with a closed account down the line anyway.

Additionally, Mansion Casino is restricted in certain countries. If you're planning a holiday to countries like Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and a number of other places - your account won't work. For a full list of restricted locations, check the terms and conditions on the website.

What Casino Bonuses Are Available at Mansion Casino UK?

New players at Mansion Casino get a 100% deposit bonus of up to £200. That's an extra £200 on top of your initial deposit, eligible for thousands of Mansion Casino Games, including some of the best slots available online.

Here are some key terms and conditions to consider:

40x wagering requirements apply

Maximum £5 spin on slot games while the bonus is active

The bonus expires after 30 days

Cannot be used on the iOS app

ID must be verified beforehand

Minimum deposit is £20

Check the website for further terms and conditions. As of now, this is the main bonus available.

Wednesdays are a bit wild at Mansion Casino. When depositing into your account, use this code to be entered into a draw for a £20 bonus. Significant terms and conditions are listed below:

Only available on Wednesdays between 00:01 – 23:59 (GMT)

Must make a minimum deposit of £20

Prize funds have no wagering attached

Full terms and conditions apply.

Mansion Casino Review: FAQs

Is Mansion Casino Safe for UK Players?

Yes, Mansion online casino is 100% safe, especially for UK players. It's secured by the latest encryption technology and is run by a licensed company.

Is Mansion Casino Legit?

Yes, Mansion online casino is legit. It holds two licenses from two regulatory bodies and has been around in the industry for almost 20 years.

Is There a Dedicated Mansion Casino App in the UK?

Yes, there is a dedicated Mansion Casino app available on iOS and Google Play Store.

Is There a Mansion Casino Promo Code for UK Players To Use?

Their only current promo code available is HUMPDAY. We elaborate on its appropriate usage throughout this article.

Is There a Mansion Casino Welcome Bonus?

Yes! The Mansion casino sign-up bonus matches your initial deposit by 100% up to £200.

Does Mansion Casino Have Video Poker Games?

Mansion Casino has a great selection of video poker games, including Joker Poker and Texas Casino Hold'Em.

Other Top UK Online Casinos Like Mansion Casino

Maybe you're not feeling Mansion Casino, and you want to see what else is out there. Or maybe you're so excited at the prospect of playing at Mansion you want to find other casinos just like it. Whatever the case may be, we've lined up three alternatives for you to register at. Check 'em out.

Casumo

Casumo was established in 2012 and has built up a significant reputation in the UK gambling industry since. Despite not being around for as long as Mansion, it features over double the games in its library, with 2,600 titles for players to choose from. There are also over 100 live casino games available.

Casumo offers new players a welcome bonus of up to £25, as well as 20 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect. The minimum deposit to activate this bonus is £10. Wagering requirements of 30x apply to both the bonus funds and bonus spins. Both will expire after 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Overall, if you're looking for a bubbly alternative to Mansion Casino that takes itself a bit less seriously and features double the games, then Casumo might be what you're looking for.

Sign up for a Casumo account today!

Luckster

Luckster is the brand new kid on the block, having only just formed this year in 2022. Despite being a newcomer to the game, it's already picked up a reputation as an excellent UK online casino.

It claims to want to 'change the way high rollers play', and while we're not exactly sure what they mean by that, they do have a top casino that's well worth exploring, whether you're a high roller or not.

New players are eligible for a three-part welcome package that grants you up to £200 and 100 bonus spins. After the initial deposit, the player will be given 20 spins on Spins of Finn and the Swirly Spin, then 20 spins on Book of Dead, then another 20 spins on VIP Black, and then finally another 20 spins on Aloha! Full T&Cs apply.

These are all subject to wagering requirements of 35x, slap bang on the industry average.

Luckster is an excellent casino alternative for those of you looking for something a little more eccentric and kooky than Mansion's understated class. It's also marketed particularly towards high rollers, so if you've got deep pockets, register for a Luckster account today!

Monster

Monster Casino was formed in 2017 and features over 750 online casino games. Some of its stand-out titles include Time Spinners, The Phantom of the Opera, and Frutiplier. The casino is fully regulated by the UK gambling commission for players within the United Kingdom.

Perhaps fittingly, Monster features a 'monster' welcome package worth up to £1000, as well as 100 bonus spins. The bonus wagering requirements are set at 50x. The bonus funds will expire after 30 days. The extra spins will expire after seven days. Skrill deposits are excluded and a minimum deposit of £20 is required to activate this bonus. Full Terms Apply.

Overall, Monster is a fine alternative, especially if you're looking for a bigger bonus to cash out. While it has a smaller library than Mansion, it does have a lot more bonuses and promotions to consider.

Join Monster casino and enjoy a generous welcome bonus of up to £1,000!

Wrapping Up Our Mansion Casino Review

Congratulations on making it to the end of our Mansion Casino review. Well done! Having absorbed all this important information about Mansion, we can only assume you're ready to register an account, claim your bonus, and have a blast.

Mansion Casino excels at offering a top online gambling experience, mostly through the lens of its fantastic slots library and excellent customer care. If you want to play at a casino where you'll feel well looked after and wanted, then it's difficult to recommend anywhere better than Mansion.

But, we did offer alternatives for a reason. Here's a secret. There's nothing stopping you from signing up at all the casinos we've listed in this article. You can even use the bonus at each one of them too. Crazy, right?

No matter what you decide to do, and whether you end up at one casino or three, just remember our golden rules - always have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources: