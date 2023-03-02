Best PayPal Casinos in the UK: Top UK Online Casinos That Accept PayPal in 2023

It’s no surprise that the number of PayPal casinos in the UK is constantly growing - after all, PayPal is one of the UK’s most popular banking methods.

But how do you go about finding the best casinos that accept PayPal? We’ve got you covered.

Our experts did all the heavy lifting for you, and in the end, we found PlayOJO to be the best overall option. While it’s the best one, there are many others that we have ranked and rated below.

Let’s begin.

Best PayPal Casinos in the UK

1. PlayOJO - Best PayPal Casino in the UK Overall

New, 18+ players only. Extra deposit only. 50 free spins for slot game. Bonus spin valued at £0.10. No wagering requirements. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 3,000 casino games

Games from leading providers

50 extra spins with no wagering

Operational since 2017

Lots of new UK slots

Cons:

The design could be better

If you're searching for an unparalleled gaming experience, complete with superior casino games and a memorable welcome bonus, PlayOJO is precisely what you need!

This visually attractive platform provides all kinds of engaging features that make the online gambling journey more enjoyable. Let’s take a closer look at everything it has to offer!

Quality of Casino Games: 5/5

PlayOJO is the best PayPal website for UK casino players! With a remarkable selection of over 3,000 games - including beloved slot titles and more than 30 baccarat variations, a variety of other table games, and an impressive selection of over 50 roulette variants – there’s something for everyone here.

For those who prefer blackjack, PlayOJO provides a first-rate experience as well. If that still isn't enough for your gambling needs, just take one look at their live casino section: with 150+ rooms available all day long.

Promotions & Bonus Spins: 4.85/5

PlayOJO offers UK players 50 bonus spins with no wagering requirements. The spins are yours once you make your first deposit, and you can use them for the Book Of Dead slot game.

Just put down £10 as a min deposit and enjoy the games - the bonus win cap is zero!

Banking: 4.9/5

PayPal deposits are handled promptly, and PayPal withdrawals at PlayOJO take up to 24 hours in most cases.

The casino also offers other secure payment options for deposits and withdrawals, ranging from Visa/MasterCard debit cards to Trustly and bank transfers.

The minimum deposit amount is just £10, while the minimum withdrawal starts at £20. As noted, you'll receive your winnings much faster than expected - usually within 24 hours or less!

Mobile Experience & Customer Assistance: 5/5

PlayOJO Casino is available on mobile devices with dedicated apps for iOS and Android users, ensuring the same quality experience on the go. The user-friendly interface makes navigation easy, so anyone can find their way around quickly.

Furthermore, PlayOJO has a customer service team at hand 24/7 via live chat or email to address any issues that may arise!

And if you have questions about the casino, there's even an extensive FAQ section full of useful information just one click away!

Click here to activate the PlayOJO welcome bonus

2. Mecca - Most Reputable PayPal Online Casino in the UK

18+: New players only. Deposit and stake £10 to qualify within 7 days of the initial deposit. Wagering requirements and expiry dates apply. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Launched in 2003

Amazing reputation online

Top-notch slot games

£120 sign-up bonus

Cons:

Primarily a bingo casino

No support around the clock

For over two decades, Mecca has been the premier go-to platform for bingo fanatics. But the site also packs a mean punch when it comes to other games, especially slot machines.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.9/5

Mecca is a bingo lovers’ heaven with 25+ rooms brimming with 90, 80 and 75-ball variations. Whether you have a few pennies or £2.50 saved up for that max bet, they provide an option to suit every budget.

Also, the Best Odds Bingo (BOB) guarantees a fair chance at victory; each person receives ten tickets, while no more than thirty players can join in one room at any time.

Beyond bingo, there are over 300 titles available, mainly slot machines and jackpot slots. Although table games are lacklustre, you can still count on endless hours of amusement at this place.

Promotions & Bonus Spins: 4.9/5

Start your venture into the world of online gambling with a minimum deposit of £10 and receive up to £120 in bonuses plus 20 extra spins at Mecca. No bonus code is required! All newbies can try out some demo games as well.

And on Friday nights, you have an opportunity to snag a stunning sum of £25,000 from one massive pot - who knows? It could be you!

Moreover, premiere jackpots worth over two million pounds are available for someone lucky enough.

Banking: 4.8/5

Mecca delivers a full-on PayPal gambling experience, with under-24-hour payouts and low fees when you transfer money.

They still go the extra mile by providing a wide variety of banking options to satisfy each user. These include debit cards, PaySafeCard, as well as bank account transfers.

Mobile Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.85/5

Despite the politeness and professionalism of the support team, we would love to see increased hours for availability. Nevertheless, from a design perspective, exploring this website is an effortless experience that flows seamlessly through each page.

Follow this link to kickstart the Mecca first deposit bonus.

3. Casumo - Best PayPal Online Casino in the UK for Live Dealer Games

New UK players online. Opt-in required. 20 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect and a 100% deposit bonus of up to £25 on the first deposit. Min deposit £10. 30x wagering requirements. Game contribution applies. Max £5/spin or £0.50 line or £10/round (live casino). Expires in 30 days. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

2,500 slot machines

5 dozen software studios

£25 sign-up boost with 20 spins

100+ live casino games

Cons:

Mediocre FAQ library

Casumo made this list of PayPal casinos thanks to a finely-curated selection of live dealer games and top-tier slot games.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.8/5

At Casumo, you won't run out of gaming options anytime soon with over 2,500 games from 5 dozen studios.

Whether you're into slots or something else entirely, the casino has got it all - including over 100 live games.

Plus, these games are top-notch in terms of quality and boast modern graphics and bonus features that make them an absolute joy to play!

Promotions & Bonus Spins: 4.85/5

Join Casumo to receive a 100% match first-deposit bonus of up to £25 and an extra 20 spins on the slot game Sahara Riches Cash Collect.

To be eligible for these rewards, you must deposit at least £10 and meet the wagering requirements of 30x. No bonus code is required!

Banking: 4.8/5

Beyond PayPal, Casumo stands out from the rest with an extensive range of payment options, including debit cards, Skrill, Trustly, Neteller, and MuchBetter.

Payment processing is both secure and speedy for those preferring e-wallets - including PayPal. Most payouts are completed within 24 hours - giving this casino a definite thumbs up!

Mobile Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.8/5

Casumo is actively engaged on social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter whilst also having 24/7 live support and a blog which provides users with the latest information.

On top of this, they have optimised their websites for Android and iOS mobile devices to ensure that customers can access all desktop features from their phone's browser.

Click here to check out the latest games at Casumo & score your welcome bonus.

4. Two Fat Ladies - Best UK PayPal Online Casino for Bingo Players

18+ New UK customers only. Fund your account with at least £10 for the welcome bonus. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

30+ bingo rooms

500+ online slots

200% first-deposit bonus

Daily bingo jackpots

Cons:

Lacks in table games

Limited hours for customer support

This online casino is our top pick for bingo fans using PayPal. It offers over 30 bingo channels and a very generous 200% match bonus for new customers.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Two Fat Ladies is the perfect destination for your gaming pleasure if you’re into bingo. It packs over 30 immersive and varied rooms, featuring classic 52-ball and 90-ball variations, plus personalised tickets tailored to fit all budgets.

Check out Bingo Roulette if you’re looking for something unique. The site also houses over 500 slot machines powered by leading software providers - a definite plus!

However, if you're looking for more table game options to supplement your gaming experience, the selection may be limited and only suitable for casual players.

Promotions & Bonus Spins: 4.8/5

When you make your first deposit at Two Fat Ladies, you will be welcomed with a 200% bonus that goes up to £88, as well as 20 extra spins on the traditional Irish Luck slot game.

All this is yours when all it takes is one minimum deposit of only £10. But that's not even the best part for some players. The casino’s Mystery Jackpot tickets allow you to potentially reap rewards bigger than any other promotion out there!

Banking: 4.75/5

We could say that Two Fat Ladies is primarily a PayPal casino, so if you're looking for another payment method, your options are fairly limited.

Basically, you can also use MasterCard debit cards. But on the other side, the platform boasts fast cash-outs, taking only a matter of hours in most cases.

Mobile Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.7/5

The casino's inviting homepage radiates an ambience of comfort and warmth, guaranteed to please. With its user-friendly interface, you can manoeuvre the rooms effortlessly for endless entertainment at your fingertips.

In terms of customer support, you can drop an email to the official representatives or give them a call using a toll-free UK number.

This link will activate the first-deposit bonus at Two Fat Ladies.

5. Magic Red - Best UK Casino Accepting PayPal for Slot Games

For new players only. Minimum deposit is £20. The offer is valid for 24 hours after registration. The wagering requirement for the welcome bonus is 35x, with max bonus conversion equal to lifetime deposits. All users must be 18+. Please note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 1,000 slot games

100% sign-up bonus for new users

25 extra spins

Extra spins every week

Cons:

No 24/7 assistance

If slots are what you are looking for, Magic Red is the right place choice for you. With its chic design and effortless navigation, this online casino offers an enjoyable gaming experience.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Magic Red provides a solid array of games from 50+ game studios with over 1,300 titles in total - and over 1,000 of those games are slots.

Live casino likewise draws attention to itself due to its impressive 100+ live games hosted by pro croupiers for a more genuine retail casino experience.

Promotions & Bonus Spins: 4.65/5

As a new customer, you can begin your journey at Magic Red with a match deposit bonus of 100% up to £25 when you make your first account funding.

Plus, enjoy 25 extra spins as part of the promotion! The minimum requirement for this offer is a deposit of £20, and it comes with a 35x wagering requirement.

Beyond that, come back every Saturday and Sunday during Live Casino Weekend to get 10% cashback on all live dealer games or try out Magic Spins promo, where you can receive bonus spins each Tuesday.

Banking: 4.65/5

Apart from PayPal, Magic Red offers a decent variety of payment options that are on par with other UK gambling sites.

The list includes Trustle, cards Paysafecard, Skrill, and MuchBetter. PayPal withdrawals can be completed in as little time as one day and no longer than 3 business days.

Mobile Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.75/5

Magic Red offers complete support for all mobile devices. We conducted testing on both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, which were satisfactory in terms of loading time but experienced no delay at all.

To reach out to the customer service team, you may do so from 08:00 CET to 00:00 CET every day via email or contact form - professional representatives will respond swiftly!

Although we appreciate their promptness, it would be beneficial if there was an extended availability with more options available.

Follow this link and sign up for a new account at Magic Red.

How We Ranked the Best Online PayPal Casinos in the UK

Quality of Online Casino Games:

Apart from being SSL encrypted, licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, and listing PayPal as a payment method, the online casinos we recommend also carry an impressive selection of quality games.

We looked for a variety of game types, from slot games to blackjack, poker and other table games, as well as live casino games. Each game must also be powered by reliable software providers like Microgaming and RealTime Gaming.

Promotions & Bonuses:

We also looked at the variety of welcome bonuses, bonus spins, deposit bonuses for regular users, and other PayPal bonuses available.

To qualify for our list, these must be attractive to online casino players and offer a good chance of winning real money. We also considered the wagering requirements associated with each offer before recommending it.

Banking:

Using PayPal is a must. We checked for speed and fees associated with PayPal deposits and withdrawals. But we also checked for other options just in case, like crypto online casino deposits, debit cards, and other e-wallets.

Mobile Experience & Customer Assistance:

We only included mobile PayPal casinos in the UK on this list. Also, we checked the online gambling sites for compatibility with mobile devices and the overall quality of their mobile app or website.

Finally, we looked at customer support options like live chat and FAQs to see how helpful they are.

Why Is PlayOJO the Best PayPal Casino in the UK?

There are several top-notch PayPal casinos available to UK players, but PlayOJO is the No. 1 PayPal casino for a reason. Here are some of the notable points.

50 Bonus Spins With 0x Wagering: When using PayPal at PlayOJO, you are eligible to claim 50 free spins with 0x wagering requirements for the slot game Book Of Dead. Just make a £10 qualifying deposit and grab the spins. And the best part - this active bonus doesn't have its bonus wins capped for UK players! Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Over 3,000 Games: Players can enjoy a diverse selection of over 3,000 games from some of the top providers in the industry. There's something here for everyone - slots, jackpots, table games, live casino and many more.

24/7 Support: Dedicated customer service team is available to assist you with any queries you might have at PlayOJO casino. You can get in touch with them 24/7 via live chat or email.

Safe & Secure: Most importantly, PlayOJO is fully regulated and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, so your funds are safe and secure when using PayPal at this online casino. It also supports several other payment methods, which provides players with even more variety!

Why Should I Use UK Casinos That Accept PayPal?

Using online casinos with PayPal comes with a string of benefits. And when compared to brick-and-mortar casinos, online gambling sites easily take the cake. Here are the essential points to support PayPal online casinos:

PayPal Casino Withdrawals Are Faster: When you withdraw money using the PayPal app, the funds will reach your PayPal account instantly in some cases. Usually, you can expect money in your PayPal account within 1 business day!

Enhanced Security: When you use PayPal, your online casino transactions are safer than ever. With PayPal, all bank and personal information remain hidden from the casinos. This ensures that your funds and data are highly secured at all times.

Vastly Improved Convenience: When it comes to depositing money into your casino account, nothing beats PayPal for convenience. All you need to do is enter your email address or phone number associated with your PayPal account, complete the deposit transaction, and off you go!

Check out our similar articles:

Guide to the Best Online PayPal Casinos in the UK

What Are the Best UK Online Casinos That Accept PayPal?

The 5 best PayPal casino sites available to UK punters are:

Play OJO is the most well-rounded option overall, especially if you’re looking for UK slot sites. Mecca has the most established reputation (20+ years!), and Casumo is where it’s at for live dealer games.

Two Fat Ladies is the leader of bingo PayPal casinos, and Magic Red packs the strongest punch when it comes to online slots. And if you’re looking for some sports betting, you should definitely check out Leo Vegas.

Can I Use My Bank Account to Make a PayPal Deposit to My Online Casino Account?

Yes, you can use your bank account to make a PayPal deposit to your UK online casino account. You will need to provide information about your bank account or debit card in order for the transaction to be processed.

It's important to note that some banks may charge additional fees for processing payments through PayPal, so please check with your financial institution before making any payments.

What's the Most Trusted UK PayPal Casino?

PlayOJO and Mecca are two of the most truste UK online casinos that accept PayPal. PlayOJO has been around for over half a decade, while Mecca joined the scene over 20 years ago.

These PayPal casinos are SSL encrypted, licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, and accept the PayPal app as a payment method.

Can I Use My PayPal Account for Online Gambling in the United Kingdom?

Yes, you can use your PayPal account for online gambling in the United Kingdom. To join online casinos with PayPal, you must be 18 years or older and reside in the UK. You will also need to provide information regarding your identity, such as a valid ID and address proof.

Once you've provided all the necessary documents, you can create an account with the online casino and make deposits using PayPal. Withdrawals are also possible via PayPal. It is important to note that some casinos may charge a fee for using PayPal as a payment method.

Additionally, UK gambling sites may require additional verification steps when making payments with PayPal. This is to ensure that no fraud takes place during your online session.

Can I Join UK PayPal Casinos Using My Mobile?

Yes, this guide only includes mobile PayPal casinos that offer the same capabilities on mobile as they do on desktop. And this includes PayPal transactions and full PayPal app compatibility.

We primarily aimed to find online casinos that offer instant play, meaning you can access the gambling platforms straight from your mobile browser without downloading any extra software. If dedicated apps were available, that would be a plus.

Comparing the Top 5 UK PayPal Casinos Online

PlayOJO: The best UK online casino that accepts PayPal overall. The platform hosts over 3,000 games and offers 50 bonus spins to all new players with 0x wagering requirements attached. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Mecca: The most reputable platform of all UK online casinos that accept PayPal. Up and running for 2+ decades, Mecca says hello to new customers with up to £120 in bonus funds. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Casumo: The best option for fans of live casino games. Just make a min deposit of £10, and you are eligible for a 100% match boost of up to £25 and 20 extra spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Two Fat Ladies: The No. 1 PayPal website for bingo fans, offering 30+ variants of the popular game. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and enjoy a 200% match deposit bonus of up to £88 with 20 bonus spins on the side. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Magic Red: The king of PayPal slot sites, offering well over 1k slot games and a 100% match first-deposit bonus of up to £25 with 25 extra spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to Join a PayPal Casino in the UK

Signing up for a new account at the best UK PayPal casinos is quite easy. Let’s take a look at this process below:

1st Step: Create Your Casino Account

Visit the PlayOJO casino using this link.

Click Join Now.

Fill out the registration form in 3 steps.

Agree to the T&Cs.

2nd Step: Verify Your Casino Account

Open the email you entered in the first step.

Check for a message from PlayOJO.

Open the email and click the verification link inside.

3rd Step: Deposit Money & Claim Your First Deposit Bonus

Set PayPal as your payment method at the cashier.

Use your PayPal account to make a PayPal deposit (£10 min deposit requirement applies for a qualifying deposit).

Claim your first deposit bonus.

Time to play slot games!

Are You Still Looking for the Best UK PayPal Casinos?

To sum it up, PlayOJO is the best PayPal casino in the UK. Make a £10 minimum deposit, grab those 50 extra spins, and then enjoy a collection of around 3,000 casino games.

If you're looking for different options, check out our summary of the best gambling sites in the UK for using PayPal.

Whichever online casinos you join, always remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We always emphasise that gambling is purely for entertainment purposes. It comes with financial risks, and you must not stake any funds you cannot afford to lose. It’s helpful to remember that when it comes to gambling, the house always wins!

Be vigilant. If you suspect, you may be developing an addiction or if you know anyone who is, call the National Gambling Helpline at once. You can reach their advisors at 0808-8020-133, who can offer assistance to make gambling a safer venture for you.

Gambling sites are strictly 18+ only. Some gambling sites listed on our site may be restricted in your region. It’s always a best practice to do your due diligence and check local laws and regulations to check if gambling is legal in your area.

These resources offer invaluable information to help prevent or eliminate gambling addiction: