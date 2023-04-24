Spot Pet Insurance Review: Pros, Cons, and Alternatives

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Pet owners know that their furry friends are part of the family, and just like any other family member, they deserve the best possible care. That's where Spot Pet Insurance comes in - the top-rated pet insurance company of 2023!

Spot stands out from the crowd by offering consultation fee reimbursement, something that sets them apart from their competitors.

On top of that, they offer accident-only coverage and comprehensive illness insurance for cats and dogs. And for pet parents who want to take preventative measures, Spot offers two wellness plans - Gold and Platinum.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at what Spot Pet Insurance has to offer and why they earned the top spot in our analysis.

Pros and Cons of Spot Insurance

Each of Spot Pet Insurance plans provides a percentage of coverage for standard operations, including inspections and regular cleaning at the doctor's offices and dentists, as well as journeys to the veterinary clinic.

Pros:

A choice between accident-only

Accident-and-illness coverage is available.

A low $100 deductible for additional dogs is available.

Optional limitless defense

The costs of an examination related to an illness or damage are reimbursed.

Cons:

Covering only canines and felines.

Basic plans do not provide coverage for wellness exams.

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Quick Verdict

Is pet insurance worth it? With injury and sickness policies, Spot insurance offers insurance alternatives for dogs and cats.

The Spot insurance products have coverage restrictions and an annual deductible. Additional alternatives for coverage quantities vary between $2,500 to $10,000 with a limitless yearly coverage option.

According to the Spot pet insurance review, the standard Spot insurance plan covers prescriptions, effective treatments, and assessment visits needed to assess a pet's health and develop a pharmaceutical regimen and complementary and therapeutic therapies.

Even though its base plans do not include wellness evaluations, Spot's two preventive healthcare packages include Platinum Preventive Care and Gold Preventative Care. They provide coverage for typical procedures like vaccinations and professional dental cleaning.

Pet owners who cover multiple animals with Spot pet insurance reviews also receive a discount.

>>Check the best price for Spot Pet

What Does Spot Pet Insurance Cover?

Similar to the best life insurance for people, If your pet gets sick or hurt, Spot's injury and sickness insurance will cover the costs of medical care and treatment.

The charges addressed by this plan include

Radiograph

Poisoning incidents and strained ligament injuries

Cancer treatment

Medical supplies (bandages, splints, casts)

Stem cell procedure

Medication

Behavioral issues and psychotherapy

Insurance-covered treatments

Surgery

Hospitalizations

Food prescribed by insurance for specific diseases

CT and MRI scans

Microchipping

Infections in the ears.

Cat and Dog Plans Available From Spot Pet Insurance

Spot insurance offers cat and dog programs.

Dogs:

Accidents and Illness.

Just by accident

Cats:

Injuries and Illness.

Just Accidents.

Spot’s accident and sickness insurance, like some other well-known pet insurance companies in our Lemonade pet insurance review and our ASPCA pet insurance review, covers all hospitalization, surgery, prescription medication, poison control consultation fees, and medical supply costs associated with the veterinary evaluation and treatment of accidents and diseases.

The following conditions are only a few instances of illnesses that are only handled by the Injury & Illness coverage: Cancer, immunotherapy viruses, thyroid disease, and respiratory infections.

>>Check the best price for Spot Pet

Spot Pet Insurance Optional Features

For an additional fee, there are two types of preventive care plans with annual wellness examination coverage: Platinum and Gold.

Gold Preventative Care Coverage

If you possess gold-level coverage, Spot insurance will reimburse you for included preventative healthcare insurance up to $250 per year:

Feline FELV test.

Health assessment

Oral cleanliness

Heartworm prevention.

Canine heartworm examination.

Immunizations.

Stools tests

Platinum Preventative Care Coverage

With preventive care coverage as part of the platinum level of Spot insurance coverage, Spot pet insurance would offer you nearly up to $450 per year in addition to the following:

Heartworm and flea prevention.

Test of urine

Canine vaccination against bordetella.

A blood exam.

Health certification.

Services for animal control.

The family may be qualified for alternative preventative pet coverage options after the cat and dog have been medicated and symptom-free for 180 days. This is still true even if they have a chronic, treatable condition. Daycare and boarding are not included, nor are pre-existing conditions.

>>Check the best price for Spot Pet

What Doesn’t Spot Pet Insurance Cover?

Spot Pet Insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions like most Spot pet insurance reviews. Daycare/boarding and illnesses that develop while the Spot insurance policy is in effect are also excluded, according to the firm.

Preventive care is not covered by the company's standard pet insurance coverage. However, Gold and Platinum preventative care packages are available as an alternative to help pay for routine wellness care.

Uncovered expenses include the following:

Minerals and vitamins for maintaining health or preventing sickness.

Any disease or harm caused by willful, malicious, or negligent activity.

Being a breeder, a mother, a nurse, or a puppy.

Boarding and daycare.

Known health conditions in the past.

Cosmetic or optional procedures.

Spot Coverage Options

Coverage limits: From $2,500 to unlimited, Spot insurance offers several annual coverage cap levels.

From $2,500 to unlimited, Spot insurance offers several annual coverage cap levels. Deductibles: The term "deductible" refers to the sum that must be paid out-of-pocket before your Spot pet insurance starts to pay for your veterinarian expenses.

As from $1000,$750,$500,$250, and $100 yearly deductible is available for Spot's injury and illness plan and its accident-only plan. Plan deductibles do not apply to preventative care plans.

Reimbursement amounts: According to the policy maximum, Spot insurance will reimburse you for a percentage of your medical expenses once you've met your annual deductible.

Under the two main plans offered by Spot insurance, you can select a reimbursement percentage of 90%,80%, and 70%. There are no reimbursement percentages for preventative care plans.

>>Check the best price for Spot Pet

Spot Pet Insurance Waiting Periods for Coverage

Most of the time, your pet health insurance won't start immediately after joining.

The waiting time commencing the day you purchase your coverage is a typical timeframe in the pet insurance market. Spot insurance, for example, has 2-week waiting periods for accidents and illnesses.

Spot's 14-day accident waiting period is not very competitive, considering that many pet insurance providers have waiting periods that are only a few days longer. Yet, many Spot pet insurance companies consistently apply Spot's 2-week time limit for diseases to pet coverage.

Some insurance companies may also require a lengthier waiting period for specific conditions like cruciate ligament issues. Regarding Spot pet insurance reviews, Spot pet insurance has no additional waiting periods.

How Much Does Spot Pet Insurance Cost?

If you had a year-old mongrel female dog, lived in Texas, and had chosen to reduce the $500 yearly plan with a benefits ceiling and 90% reimbursement rate, the monthly premium for the extended coverage would be $36.54.

For a domesticated male cat under a year old shorthair, Spot best Pet Insurance 2023 insurance coverage may cost $16.51 monthly.

The cost may vary depending on the coverage options chosen and other social characteristics like the breed and age of your pets and household.

>>Check the best price for Spot Pet

Pet Insurance Consumer Experience

You can discover Post Insurance plans through several mediums, including the following:

App: The Spot insurance app is available for iOS and Android users. The app allows users to review their policies, file claims, and track their progress.

The Spot insurance app is available for iOS and Android users. The app allows users to review their policies, file claims, and track their progress. Website: On websites, there are a lot of Spot pet insurance reviews. Clients may get a free quote and register their pets there as well. It also has a thorough FAQ section that answers various user questions.

The website offers sample plans for individuals who want a more in-depth look at their coverage possibilities.

Customer service: You can contact Spot insurance customer service Monday through Friday from eight a.m. to eight p.m. Eastern time. Call them to get in touch with Spot. Also, you can send an email through the industry's contact page.

You can contact Spot insurance customer service Monday through Friday from eight a.m. to eight p.m. Eastern time. Call them to get in touch with Spot. Also, you can send an email through the industry's contact page. Claims: You can submit a claim through Spot's website or mobile app. A claim must be filed in the 270 days following the treatment date. While using Spot, you pay the business for your veterinary services in advance and submit the receipts for reimbursement afterward.

Spot vs. The Competition

Are you curious about what real customers have to say about Spot Pet Insurance? Our comprehensive comparison includes in-depth Spot Pet Insurance reviews alongside Lemonade, Pumpkin Pet, Trupanion, and Healthy Paws. You'll get an unbiased look at coverage, pricing, and customer satisfaction to help you choose the best pet insurance for your furry companion.

Spot vs. Lemonade

Families can choose between Spot insurance plans that just cover accidents or those that cover both illness and injury. Still, a Lemonade standard plan covers both diseases and accidents.

Both companies offer preventive care add-ons. In addition, Lemonade offers riders to cover the expense of medical care, vet examination fees related to covered illnesses and catastrophes, and oral infections. The standard Spot insurance plans cover vet visit expenses related to covered diseases and accidents and basic physical therapy.

With a $500 yearly deductible, a $5,000 annual benefits cap, and a 90% reimbursement rate, our sample insurance would cost $36.54 per month with Spot pet insurance and $19.44 to Lemonade for a year old female hybrid dog living in Texas.

A domesticated shorthair male cat under a year old would have a monthly premium of $16.51 without Location and $11 with Lemonade.

Spot insurance is available in all 50 states, unlike Lemonade pet insurance, which is only available in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

>>Check the best price for Lemonade

Spot vs. Trupanion

Spot and Trupanion offer medical insurance coverage for only cats and dogs. Even though both companies have long waiting lists, they are very distinct from one another.

Trupanion includes 30-day and 5-day waiting periods for medical conditions. With Spot insurance, the waiting period for injuries and illnesses is 14 days. Trupanion does not offer this extra level of security, but Spot's fundamental plans involve microchipping.

Moreover, Trupanion's standard wellness coverage does not offer a preventative care option. Additionally, Spot insurance, unlike Trupanion, offers coverages for pet check-ups related to illness and injuries.

Spot insurance provides unlimited annual coverage limits, yearly coverage limitations, annual deductibles, and a choice of reimbursements. There are no coverage restrictions and a 90% reimbursement rate with insurance that Trupanion offers.

With Trupanion offering one per cost and the Spot pet insurance having an annual deductible, both companies offer different types of deductibles.

>>Check the best price for Trupanion

Spot vs. Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Unlike Spot insurance, Pumpkin does not offer an accident-only option but a well-being add-on and an injury and sickness plan. However, both suppliers offer a choice with unlimited annual coverage for canines and felines.

Our Pumpkin Pet insurance review notes that all Pumpkin plans compensate customers at a 90% rate, even though Spot's repayment rates vary. Your vet might receive direct payment from Pumpkin. With Spot pet insurance review, you pay full expenses before being refunded.

>>Check the best price for Pumpkin Pet

Spot vs. Healthy Paws

There is only one sickness and accident plan offered by Healthy Paws pet insurance, and neither accident-only nor wellness coverage are available. The baseline injury and disease cover of Healthy Paws is much less extensive than Spot's, given that it does not include exam fees, prescriptive food, or vitamins.

Compared to Spot insurance, Healthy Paws provides a choice of unlimited-year coverage along with a range of reimbursement percentages.

In contrast to Spot insurance, which doesn't specify an outstanding claims processing time, Healthy Paws handles a large portion of litigation in two to ten days.

>>Check the best price for Healthy Paws

Spot Pet Insurance FAQs

Are you wondering if Spot Pet Insurance is right for your pet? Check out our Spot Pet Insurance reviews and questions for honest customer feedback. We've compiled all the information you need, from coverage to pricing, to help you make an informed decision about protecting your furry friend.

How Do I Buy Pet Insurance From Spot?

Get pet insurance by visiting the Spot website, selecting "Request a Quote" or "Free Quote" " and then answering a few questions.

Among the essential information you must submit are the gender, age, and species of your pet, in addition to determining whether you have insurance for a dog or a cat.

Spot insurance will provide pet insurance reviews for puppies and kittens at least two months old. There is no maximum age limit for senior animals.

Upon completing your estimate request, you can include information about any other pets for which you're searching for coverage. Moreover, Spot insurance will need your zip code and Gmail account. After receiving your quote, you are not bound to purchase insurance.

>>Check the best price for Spot Pet

Is There a Waiting Period for a Spot Policy?

Spot insurance has a 2-week waiting time for dogs and cats regardless of where you live. Unlike several other insurers, Spot pet insurance reviews do not consider age or health when calculating waiting times.

Also, Spot's waiting period adheres to its 14-day guarantee, unlike other insurers who impose a 6- to 12-month wait time for pets with cruciate ligament or hip dysplasia.

Does Spot Offer a Wellness Plan?

Spot insurance offers two preventative care plans that cover some well-being-related expenses. Monthly fees for the Platinum Package are $24.95 for each pet and $9.95 for the Gold Package.

Does Spot Cover Pre-Existing Conditions?

Spot insurance does not provide coverage for pre-existing conditions for animals. As defined by the company, pre-existing conditions are any symptoms of sickness or damage that manifested before the pet joined Spot pet insurance or during the qualifying period for the coverage.

But, if your animal has yet to have any signs of a previous state for at least 180 days, the condition will not be considered preexisting, and Spot pet insurance could not be the best solution.

The only restrictions are ligament and knee issues, which are lifelong preexisting conditions and are not covered if found before plan enrollment or throughout the waiting period.

>>Check the best price for Spot Pet

Does Spot Cover Spaying and Neutering?

The Platinum Preventive Care add-on for Spot insurance covers neutering and spaying, and the Gold Preventive Care package or the Basic Spot insurance does not cover spaying or neutering.

Does Spot Cover Dental Cleanings?

Dental cleanings are covered by Spot's Platinum and Gold Preventive Care riders, depending on the rider, costing either $100 or $150.

However, Spot's standard Accidents & Illness and Accident insurance does not cover dental cleanings.

How Do I Contact Spot’s Customer Service

From Monday to Friday, 8 in the morning to 8 at night EST, Spot's customer service phone number is available. If a person can't call during customer service hours, they can use the webpage feedback form to send an email. The company does not offer an automated chatbot.

>>Check the best price for Spot Pet

Does Spot Have Any Coverage Limits?

With the option of choosing unlimited annual coverage, Spot's insurance has annual coverage limits that vary from $2,500 to $10,000.

Does Spot Have a Deductible?

Definitely, the annual deductible for Spot insurance can be selected for your chosen insurance plan.

How Do I File a Claim With Spot?

You can make a complaint by filling out the form on the webpage or by tapping the alleged icon only in the Spot insurance app to send an invoice with a photo attached, and you can also read on Spot pets insurance review.

Spot insurance will contact your doctor directly if they need access to your medical records. Customer claims must be submitted within 270 days of the date of treatment.

How Long Does It Take Spot To Reimburse a Claim?

After your vet bill has been paid and your claim submitted, Spot insurance will make an immediate transaction or transfer the funds for your compensation. If necessary, the process of appealing a claim can take roughly 30 days.

How Do I Cancel a Pet Insurance Policy From Spot?

To terminate a policy, Spot insurance states that it is attainable at any moment. Customers must contact the company by phone or email.

Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: Bottom Line

With a simple online process to get a quote and no obligation to purchase, it's easy to explore your options with Spot.

Their waiting period is only two weeks, and they offer wellness plans to cover preventative care expenses, including spaying/neutering and dental cleanings. If you need to cancel your policy, Spot Insurance allows you to do so at any time by phone or email.

With rave reviews and a range of care packages that include coverage for accidents, illnesses, and regular wellness procedures, Spot Insurance is a well-rounded solution that can give you the confidence you need to keep your furry friend healthy and happy.

Related Articles: