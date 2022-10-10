Top Hookup Sites that Work Including Free Hook Up Sites and Apps for Adult Dating

You can agree with us that lasting relationships aren’t everyone’s cup of tea.

That’s okay – people have different tastes and preferences, anyway. And that’s where the best hookup sites come in; they make for a reliable hunting ground for casual connections online.

Hey, not so fast – the options available across the web are countless, making it a daunting task to separate the wheat from the chaff.

But we’re here to save you with our reputable dating sites so you don’t end up falling for a fake. And, yep, there’s something for everyone: couple-friendly options, spots for missed connections, hookup sites for gay men, etc.

We don’t wanna waste your time – someone hit that scroll button, please.

Best Hookup Sites and Apps Online

AdultFriendFinder : Best hookup site overall

Best hookup site overall Ashley Madison : Hook up discreetly

Hook up discreetly Tinder : Connect with youngsters

Connect with youngsters Bumble : Safe hookup app for women

Safe hookup app for women Zoosk : Bursting with dating insights

Bursting with dating insights Grindr : Something for gay men

Something for gay men Feeld : Join as a couple

Join as a couple SilverSingles : Mingle with seniors

Mingle with seniors HER: Most inclusive hookup site for women

1. AdultFriendFinder - Best Hookup Site Overall

Pros:

Swinger events

Large user base

Active community

Above-average success rate

Video chat

Free to join

Open-minded & diverse user base

Cons:

Design is somewhat outdated

Seeking the best dating site for casual hookups?

You want to look no further than AdultFriendFinder. Almost everyone here is into hookups, which probably explains the dating site’s incredible success rate.

And the large hunting ground on this casual-dating platform does one thing: boosts your chances of finding a match – aka potential hookup partner. Users here couldn’t be more active, too, and might initiate contact when you’re least expecting it.

A plus, especially if breaking the ice isn’t your thing.

Another cool thing we like is AdultFriendFinder’s video-chat functionality. Consequently, you can easily ward off those fakes and bots. We all know these guys can’t stand face-to-face communication.

Even for a second.

For those of you that are ever on the go, this hookup website has got you covered with a dating app. The thing caters to iOS and Android fans, unlike other dating apps out there, and is free to download.

While you’ll find the site’s design is a bit outdated, it’s no reason to not want to try your luck here, considering this hookup site ticks most of the boxes you like as far as hooking up online goes.

2. Ashley Madison - Hook Up Website for Discreet Connections

Pros:

Discreet features

Above-average success rate

Like-minded users

Free for women to join

Good gender split

Easy-to-use online dating site

Cons:

Profiles could be more detailed

Are you married (or attached) and are looking to connect discreetly? Ashley Madison has a comfy seat for you. This online-dating platform was designed for people like you. It has a ton of discreet features, including photo blurring, for you to stay anonymous throughout the action.

Handy, right?

And, for the women reading this, you’re never going to spend a dime to message potential dates. Ashley Madison lets you do it free of charge, scoring brownie points.

Hey, don’t worry, guys, the functionality is affordable for you people.

When it comes to security, this easy-to-use hookup site is a no-bummer. Yes, third parties are unlikely to access your personal info here. So, come on and grab yourself a seat at Ashley Madison (confidently).

Okay, we know, the profiles on this casual-dating platform aren’t as detailed. Yet, we think it’s no deal-breaker, especially when all you’re after is a casual friend, travel buddy, etc. Of course, the opposite is true for folks seeking a long-term relationship.

3. Tinder - Best Hook Up App

Pros:

Location-based matches

Connect to Spotify

Browse on the move

Active members

Reliable gender balance

Cons:

Profiles aren’t as detailed

All the youngsters in the house, raise your hand – good! Tinder won’t hesitate to let in people like you, especially because you’ll immediately fall in love with the ambiance in this online corner.

How about connecting to Spotify so you can share your fave stuff with your matches?

Exactly – Tinder understands you’re young (or young at heart, probably?) and wants to bring the things you like your way. Brilliant.

And thanks to the site’s geolocation feature, you get local matches, which couldn’t be more convenient when it comes to meeting up.

We’re not going to overlook the near-proportional gender ratio here, too.

There’s someone for you here.

But here’s where Tinder really kills it: it boasts such a large community of youngsters that are actively seeking someone like you. To lay it bare, it’s not uncommon to wake up to an inbox packed with opening lines from potential dates.

You only have to do one thing…

Swipe on to increase the chances of landing a match. Good thing is that Tinder is an app and is easily accessible on the go. No need to stay glued on your PC (yes, it can be a pain) while doing what you do best.

Although, like with Ashley Madison, user profiles at Tinder aren’t as comprehensive. It’s no deal-breaker, still. You’re not looking for a long-term relationship, right?

4. Bumble - Top Hookup App for Ladies

Pros:

Retrieve accidental swipes

Reliable validation system

Easy-to-use interface

Good gender ratio

Quick registration

Cons:

Matches disappear in a day

Hello ladies!

Ever wanted to be in charge of the game and had no idea where to do it hassle-free? Well, looks like Bumble heard your cry and designed something just for you. Yes, here, you take the front seat while all the men squeeze themselves in the back seats.

We’re serious.

Bumble won’t allow a man to break the ice – it’s a woman’s thing, they say. We only hope you’re really good at dropping those opening lines. Of course, you want the men to fall for you, right?

Don’t worry, this online dating platform has a reliable verification system – you’re unlikely to run into a fake (or bot). The decent gender balance means there’s someone for everyone as well – a plus.

And did you know Bumble lets you revisit any accidental swipes, just so you’re not getting what you never signed for?

But here’s the kicker…

Make sure you're logging in every day to drop those opening lines. It’s just that matches expire (or disappear) in 24 hours – if you don’t make any first moves. You don't want this for you, especially when you’re desperately seeking a hookup partner.

5. Zoosk - Best Hook Up App With Dating Insights

Pros:

Serves many countries

Behavioral matchmaking process

Good gender ratio

Dating insights

Free version

Cons:

Somewhat-unresponsive client support

Are you a novice in the online dating space? Zoosk is looking for you.

The website boasts handy dating insights (or tips) to get you started in the game on the right foot. Who does that, unless, obviously, they care?

Rest assured you’re going to be interacting with real humans here, too. User profiles at Zoosk are verified, the way you like it. And, thanks to the platform’s behavioral matchmaking system, you’re gonna get compatible matches.

We all want to get along with our hookup partners, even if we’re just connecting casually.

More good news?

Zoosk is your go-to place if you don’t mind brushing shoulders with overseas hookup partners. The dating site boasts one of the largest international memberships (40+ million).

And, nope, this doesn’t compromise the gender ratio here. With 47 women for every 53 men, it’s uncommon to fight over potential hookup partners.

If you ever need a helping hand with something, though, make sure to contact the support desk well beforehand so they get back to you in good time. It’s just that they tend to be slow when it comes to tackling clients’ concerns.

6. Grindr - Top Free Hookup App for Men

Pros:

Local matches

Gay emojis

Browse on the go

Lots of complimentary features

Active community

Cons:

Occasional glitches

Some fake profiles

Any gay men around? Grindr has got you covered. This spot boasts a like-minded community that’s 100% LGBTQ+. And, because the user base is large enough, you’re unlikely to run out of matches.

A bonus point.

One of the best hookup sites, Grindr couldn’t be more active, with conversations ever-flowing. Needless to say, you don’t have to worry about breaking the ice (if it’s not your thing, especially). Other members are likely to do it hassle-free.

We’re sure you’ll immediately fall in love with the gay emojis (aka gaymojis) here, too. These things are such a cool way to “decorate” your convos, possibly increasing your chances of getting a match here.

Niiice.

Another area Grindr excels in is its location-based matches thanks to its geolocation feature. In other words, meetups couldn’t be more convenient, should you cross this bridge.

So, what are you waiting for? Test the waters with a basic membership. The cherry on the cake is you’ll have access to a ton of features, unlike with most online dating sites that have limited standard membership.

And while this hookup app tends to lag occasionally, it’s not enough reason to not want to give it a shot.

7. Feeld - Best Free Hookup App for Couples

Pros:

Easy to navigate

Free messaging

Local matches

Doubles as a social media site

Reliable validation process

Cons:

Profiles aren’t as comprehensive

No desktop version

If you’re searching for a place to get registered as a couple, your search will end with Feeld, a platform that doesn’t mind letting you in with both hands. Not to say that it’s exclusive to couples, but, at least, it understands you need a place to call “home.”

Brilliant.

Matches are both location and interest-based so you're not bumping into folks you’re not compatible with. Sounds like a deal, right?

Also, you’ll hardly cross paths with a bot here. Feeld boasts a pretty strict verification system for all of you looking to grab seats on the dating site. This is important, considering that this site doubles as a social media platform – yes, members post (status) updates.

The easy-to-navigate dating app caters to iOS and Android folks and is free to download. It has no desktop version, though, which may be a bit bothersome for PC fans.

But isn’t it great that you won’t shed a cent to message potential dates here?

8. SilverSingles - Best Hook Up Site for Seniors

Pros:

Mobile app available

Reliable gender ratio

Easy to use

Local matches

Compatible dates

Cons:

Users are less active

Free version is limited

Here’s something for the seniors, finally: SilverSingles! How about mingling with your agemates in a like-minded community?

The vast majority of members here are actually aged 50+ and don’t mind connecting with you.

You get compatible matches here, too, at least based on your personality.

SilverSingles understands you’ve got to get along with your casual partner(s). This probably explains the detailed user profiles at this place – these (profiles) help paint a quick picture of your matches before you actually get to break the ice.

A plus.

And, because the platform boasts a reliable gender split, there’s someone for everyone. The founders also know fully well you’re senior citizens, and they’ve made this dating site quite a breeze to navigate through.

In two words: they care.

Oops! We almost forgot about SilverSingles geolocation feature, but it means that you get local matches here, which couldn’t be more convenient when it comes to meetups.

There are two sides to every coin, however, and SilverSingles is no exception. Not many users are active on the platform. You might want to work on your opening lines (if you aren’t already a pro) to reach out to as many potential dates as possible.

The more the merrier, they say.

9. HER - Best Casual Encounter Website for Women

Pros:

Free messaging

Active users

Local matches

Doubles as social media website

Users are after friendship and more

Cons:

App lags occasionally

No desktop version

Bisexual females, thank you for waiting patiently for your turn. Well, HER has your best interests at heart. Okay, the dating site isn’t exclusive to you guys, but they don’t mind getting you comfy seats.

Awesome.

Matches are preference-based, which couldn’t be handier if you’re after travel buddies or casual friends. Everyone here is active, too, making for ever-flowing convos, the way you like it.

Because it doubles as a social media platform, probably explaining why all user profiles have photos, HER lets members post status updates, which increases the chances of finding a match.

You also want to know that you get location-based matches here. Needless to say, when the time is ripe, you can arrange to meet up your date conveniently.

And you know what?

Even if it doesn’t have a web version, HER is determined to promote seamless interaction. This dating site lets you contact other members without spending a thing, making basic membership here worth a try.

10. Match.com - Best Hookup Site with Free Membership Months

Pros:

Vetted profiles

In business for 20+ years

Video chat

Mobile app available

Anonymous browsing for premium members

Cons:

Difficult to cancel a premium subscription

Some fake profiles

And, now, look at this: 6 months of a paid membership for free! Not kidding – you automatically qualify for complimentary premium membership here if you don’t land yourself a match in six months of premium subscription.

Not every dating site does this, not even the reputable ones. This explains how determined Match.com is to help you find casual hookups.

You get compatible matches, too, just so you can get along with your dates when the time is ripe. Yes, these are vetted members with pretty detailed user profiles. If you want, you can skim through the profiles for an idea of your matches before initiating contact with them.

And with 20+ years in business, Match.com couldn’t be more experienced in the game, making it a good fit if you’re looking for something similar.

The good thing is they let you grab a seat for free so you can test the waters before going all in.

The site’s gender ratio is a bit unproportional, though, with men exceeding women by a whole 20%. Still, 40 women for every 60 men is better than what you might find on other hookup sites.

So, no deal-breaker really.

Among other things, Match.com has a dating app if you’d like to take a breather from your PC. And did you know they offer face-to-face communication?

11. eHarmony - Best Hook Up App With High Success Rate

Pros:

Reliable gender balance

Badge for validated members

Mobile app available

Above-average success rate

Free dating blog

Cons:

Most users seek serious relationships

A bit pricey

Time-consuming personality test

This household name’s success rate speaks for itself. They have an entire section about members who have had success finding a date on the platform, be it for long - or short-term connections.

Before we proceed, though…

It’s important to mention that, while you might find casual hookups at eHarmony, most folks here are into serious relationships and are looking to walk down the aisle someday.

But here's the good news…

Thanks to the site’s large user base, you’re likely to run into a decent number of members wanting to hook up with you, for whatever reason.

Now, that aside.

eHarmony stands out for its badges for verified members.

Yes, you can easily spot fakes and bots from a distance (if they even exist here). Goes without saying you get to interact with real potential hookup partners here. The Icing on the cake is there’s likely someone for everyone thanks to eHarmony’s reliable gender balance.

Brilliant.

And if you’re ever on the go, eHarmony has got your back with a free-to-download mobile app. No need to worry if you’re an Android or iOS user, either, since the dating site caters to all mobile users.

12. Christian Mingle - Best Casual Online Dating for Christians

Pros:

Equal gender balance

Christian-specific

Verified users

Mobile app available

Cons:

Users are less active

Standard membership is limited

For the Christians searching for a reliable faith-based hookup site, your search will end with Christan Mingle. True to its name, this dating site is exclusive to Christians. Yes, they’re all verified thanks to an on-site crew of dedicated experts that screens every new profile.

For the obvious reason – to weed out fakes.

A standout feature is the platform’s equal gender split (you read that right). Very few adult-dating sites boast an equal gender balance – the ratio usually oscillates in the near-proportional to average range.

So, kudos, to Christian Mingle!

Good news, registration is free - only you won’t be able to message potential dates until you hit the payment button. Don’t worry, the price is affordable, even if you’re an average spender.

And thanks to Christian Mingle’s mobile app, you can interact with your matches on the go, whether you’re an Android or iOS person. Download the dating app for free and get the game rolling.

13. Pure - Hookup App with Free Trial

Pros:

Complimentary for women

Browse on the go

Solid security features

Local matches

Cons:

Profiles aren’t detailed

Users are less active

Gender ratio is a bit unproportional

Freebies, someone? Yes, Pure dating site has got your back here. The dating site offers a free trial for 3 days so you can gauge if the thing is a good fit for you before pulling out your wallet.

This applies to male members only, but female users don’t have to pay a dime for premium membership.

We’re not even exaggerating.

The adult-dating app lets you have local matches, too, which is a plus when it comes to meetups (should you cross this bridge). And, because it’s an app, you can do your thing on the move hassle-free.

We’re not gonna overlook the attractiveness of this app when it comes to the design. Feels good to treat your eyes while doing what you do best, yeah?

However…

We’re afraid to say you might not like the gender balance here. It’s a bit unproportional, with men exceeding women by about 20%.

Yet, this is one of the best hookup apps with above-average security attributes. Rest assured your personal info is safe from any third parties out there. You’re unlikely to brush shoulders with a bot, too.

14. Happn - Hookup App for Missed Connections

Pros:

Local matches

Large user base

Quick registration

Lots of free core features

Cons:

Desktop version has limited functionality

How about a hookup site that can trace possible dates you might have crossed paths with just days down the line? That’s where Happn comes in thanks to its interactive map. So, don’t look elsewhere if this seems like your cup of tea.

And, with 50+ million members on board, the hunting ground here couldn’t be larger. Needless to say, you’re likely to trace all of your missed connections.

Now, that's cool.

Like with most of our top picks, Happn boasts a geolocation feature. So, yes, you get location-based matches here, which is convenient - like we’ve already seen.

Among other things, most core features are free, maximizing the functionality for standard members.

Here’s a bit of a bummer, though…

While this hookup app has a web version, it comes with limited functionality, which might be a bit bothersome for desktop fans. Still, we think it’s no reason to not want to grab a seat on this hookup app that helped make our list.

Best Hook Up Websites - Your Questions Answered

What Is a Hookup App?

It’s like a hookup site, only you can access it with your tablet or smartphone.

Most of our hookup apps have fully functional web versions, though, which is a plus for desktop aficionados.

Are Hookup Sites and Apps Safe?

Not all adult-dating sites and apps are safe.

That’s why we had to dig deeper into the web for the safest and most reliable casual-dating sites, for you. That said, our top picks come with solid security features to protect your financial and personal info against any third parties lurking across the web.

Which Is Better: Free Hookup Sites or Paid Hookup Sites?

Paid casual-dating sites are way better than free options. These come with a bunch of key features, such as video chat, geolocation, and enhanced security, functions you’re unlikely to enjoy with free options.

That’s not to say you can’t find casual connections using free versions, but the experience is more seamless with paid versions.

Is It Easy to Find a Partner at the Best Hookup Sites?

A resounding yes it is, especially if you know the ropes around the game. This includes spicing up your opening lines, uploading attractive photos, etc. Still, your best bet might be the best dating sites with an above-average success rate, like AdultFriendFinder.

Is Everyone on Hookup Apps Looking for a Short-Term Fling?

Not really. You could run into folks that are seeking a long-term relationship, even on dating apps that are exclusive to hookups. That said, you might want to lay bare your intentions beforehand so your matches know exactly what you’re after.

Should I Be Upfront About My Preferences in a Partner?

It’s no big deal for hookups, considering casual connections are what they really are: short-term things.

Meanwhile, when it comes to serious relationships, you should be upfront about your preferences in a partner.

You don’t want to end up with a life partner that has habits (or “looks”) you dislike.

What Hookup Sites Actually Work?

All of our hookup online sites work. Still, a place like AdultFriendFinder (or even Ashley Madison) might be a good place to start, especially because it ticks most of the right boxes as far as a reputable hookup site goes.

What Is the Best Hookup Website for Seniors?

SilverSingles, without a doubt. The vast majority of members are aged 50+, and the site has an easy-to-use interface, so users find their way around hassle-free.

Among other things, matches are local and compatible, and the gender ratio is reliable.

Quite in line with what you, a senior online dater, would prefer, right?

Why Should You Trust Our Hookup Site Reviews?

We’re different – our determination to bring you the best of the best online hookup sites speaks for itself. Yeah, we considered most of the things you like as far as hooking up online goes.

To begin with, we went for options with a decent gender split, save for the LGBTQ+ dating sites, just so there’s someone for everyone.

Most of our top picks have a high member activity, too. In other words, conversations are flowing hassle-free.

When it comes to the user base, we narrowed our options to dating and hookup sites with an above-average hunting ground. Of course, this only helps boost the chances of landing yourself a match.

And, because we wanted you to gauge if a dating site is a good fit for you before dishing out $$$, we included casual dating platforms with a free version. There’s even one with a free trial.

So, feel free to test the waters accordingly before taking the plunge!

For those who fancy face-to-face communication, we have a couple of hookup websites with video chats. It’s time you cut off the fakes from your list of matches, right?

Because we’ve been in this game long enough to understand that not everyone might have the time to sit glued to their PC most of the time, we included entries with a dating app, too.

Some of these have a web version while others don’t - just so you know.

Last but not least, we targeted places with an above-average success rate, just so you’re motivated in your search for hookup partners online.

So why did we even go the extra mile?

We care – all we want is for you to find valuable stuff you can rely on, and this article is no exception.

Best Sites for Hookups - The Takeaway

With all these cool options, you should stop searching for the best hookup dating sites online and get registered on some of our top picks!

Your best bet might be AdultFriendFinder. This hookup site is not only exclusive to hookups but also boasts an unmatched success rate, among other cool features and perks.

You may want to explore Ashley Madison, too, especially if you’re wanting to connect discreetly.

So, what are you waiting for? Get the ball rolling today!

Good luck.