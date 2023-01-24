Buy Instagram Followers 2023: Real & Active Cheap Followers Hack For Instagram

As part of your social media strategy, you may decide to buy Instagram followers to grow your page and in turn, your brand. To do this, you’ll need to know how to buy followers for Instagram safely, easily, and at a fair price.

By increasing your following using our top-rated service Media Mister, you can boost your social engagement and authority on Instagram fast. This means a higher chance of getting endorsement deals, higher visibility in your niche, and an increased engagement from other Instagram profiles.

Today, we have handpicked these top eight sites where you can buy high-quality Instagram followers. Fortunately, not all of them come with a high price tag. Plus, some services offer other excellent perks, such as content management, a refill guarantee, and much more.

Buy Instagram Followers:

Media Mister: Best site to buy Instagram followers

Buzzoid: Cheap organic followers

InstaMama: Gradual delivery

Mr Insta: Buy daily followers

Ampfluence: Excellent content management

SocialViral: Competitive prices

Famoid: Offers follower drop protection

iDigic: Buy active Instagram followers

1. Media Mister — Best Site to Buy Instagram Followers Overall

Media Mister Pros:

Long track record

Multiple classes of followers to purchase

The majority of followers are real people

Positive customer reviews

Fast delivery of followers

Media Mister Cons:

No prices listed until you enter your info

Media Mister is the best site to buy real Instagram followers. It launched in 2012 — just one year after Instagram was born.

Its long track record is only one of the reasons it’s the best place for buying Instagram followers. You can purchase either normal followers or Instagram ads, and rest assured that the majority of your new engagement will come from real Instagram followers.

On the downside, there’s no free trial period for buying real Instagram followers as there is with some competitors. However, we believe that Media Mister’s excellent track record and fast delivery make up for it.

Media Mister Cost: 5/5

If you target the U.S., 50 followers cost you $8, 100 followers cost you $15, 500 followers cost $69, 1,000 cost $137, and 2,500 cost $335.

If you go worldwide for your followers, you can buy Instagram followers cheap, paying $2 for 50, $3 for 100, $7 for 250, $12 for 500, $20 for 1,000, $49 for 2,500, $95 for 5,000, $189 for 10,000, $375 for 25,000, $749 for 50,000, $1,479 for 100,000, $3,599 for 250,000, and $6,999 for 500,000.

Media Mister Quantity of Instagram Followers: 5/5

You can purchase from 50 to 500,000 followers depending on the country or countries you target.

Media Mister Products Offered: 5/5

In addition to followers, you can purchase Instagram impressions, saves, mentions, comments, comment replies, profile visits, post reach, story poll votes, DMs, and shares. It also offers services for TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify, Clubhouse, Discord, LinkedIn, Twitch, Media MisterPinterest, and podcasts.

Media Mister Delivery Time: 4.9/5

Up to 100 followers will be delivered within one to two days for worldwide and U.S. target markets. 500,000 worldwide followers will take 15 to 20 days.

Media Mister Overall Score: 4.95/5

2. Buzzoid — Cheap Instagram Followers

Buzzoid Pros:

Two levels of followers

24/7 customer support

Customer reports of good customer service

Competitive prices

HTTPS secured

Buzzoid Cons:

No PayPal option for payment

Slow customer support

Buzzoid is a well-known service for building up your Instagram profile by offering real likes, followers, and views. It offers two levels of followers: high-quality and premium.

High-quality followers are from Instagram accounts with profile pictures but potentially no posts or minimal posts. These may eventually be removed from your list of followers by Instagram. Premium followers are full, active accounts and are ideal for those who are serious about their Instagram growth.

Buzzoid offers 24/7 customer support, and user reviews are mostly satisfied with the service.

Buzzoid Cost: 5/5

Buzzoid offers two tiers of followers, so you can buy Instagram followers cheap. For 100 high-quality followers, the cost is $2.97. For 250, it’s $4.99; for 500, it’s $6.99; for 1,000, it’s $12.99; for 2,500, it’s $29.99; and for 5,000, it’s $39.99. If you want premium followers, the cost is $11.99 for 500, $19.99 for 1,000, $49.99 for 2,500, and $84.99 for 5,000.

Buzzoid Quantity of Instagram Followers: 4.5/5

You can buy from 100 to 5,000 leads at a time, which is a smaller range than many competitors.

Buzzoid Products Offered: 4.5/5

Buzzoid offers services for people to look at and appreciate your content, including Instagram likes, followers, and views.

Buzzoid Delivery Time: 5/5

Orders are processed within minutes of receipt.

Buzzoid Overall Score: 4.75/5

3. InstaMama — Offers Gradual Delivery

InstaMama Pros:

24/7 customer support

Competitive pricing

Fast delivery

Easy to use

Gradual delivery guaranteed

InstaMama Cons:

Third-party payment processing

Some reports of fake followers

Customers may expect faster follower delivery

InstaMama’s competitive pricing, smart delivery, and ease of use make it an excellent choice for buying Instagram followers. InstaMama does something different than most of its competitors; it guarantees gradual delivery, so you don’t have a sudden influx of followers throwing up red flags for the Instagram algorithms. This is one of the best ways to increase engagement on Instagram.

InstaMama uses a third-party payment processor rather than keeping everything contained on the site. Customers may expect immediate or fast delivery of their new followers if they don’t understand the gradual-delivery guarantee. The service offers 24/7 customer support if you have any questions.

InstaMama Cost: 4.5/5

InstaMama’s prices aren’t the cheapest on the list, but they’re far from the most expensive. For 100 leads, expect to pay $5.50. For 500, it’s $14.50; for 1,000; it’s $24.50; for 2,500, it’s $53.50; for 5,000, it’s $90.50; for 10,000, it’s $185.50; for 25,500, it’s $450.50; and for 50,000 followers, it’s $890.50.

InstaMama Quantity of Instagram Followers: 4.5/5

You can buy from 100 to 50,000 followers.

InstaMama Products Offered: 4.5/5

You can purchase services for people to look at and appreciate your content. You can also purchase Twitter followers and YouTube subscribers.

InstaMama Delivery Time: 5/5

InstaMama drips out followers over several days, to appear more natural than a sudden glut of followers would be.

InstaMama Overall Score: 4.7/5

4. Mr Insta — Purchase Daily Followers

Mr Insta Pros:

Easy to get started

Multiple ways to buy real Instagram followers

Competitive pricing

Targets followers in your chosen niche

Free trial available

Mr Insta Cons:

PayPal not accepted

Hard sells on upgrades

When you want to know how to buy followers on Instagram, Mr Insta is a solid choice, and it’s easy to get started.

The platform offers multiple ways to buy active Instagram followers and competitive pricing on its bulk leads. It also targets followers in the niche you specify after signing up.

However, on the downside, Mr Insta gives you a hard sell on upgrades and does not accept PayPal for payments.

Mr Insta Cost: 4.5/5

Mr Insta’s pricing lets you buy Instagram followers cheaply. You can get 250 followers on Instagram for $10, 500 for $25, 1,000 for $40, 2,000 for $60, 5,000 for $110, and 10,000 for $190. You can purchase 15 followers per day for a month for $20, 30 daily followers for $40 per month, and 60 followers per day for $80 each month.

Mr Insta Quantity of Followers: 4.5/5

You can purchase between 250 and 10,000 leads at a time from Mr Insta.

Mr Insta Products Offered: 4.5/5

Mr Insta offers hashtag research, reels views, impressions, IGTV views, and comments.

Mr Insta Delivery Time: 5/5

When you purchase daily followers, delivery starts immediately, and new leads are delivered every day. When you purchase in bulk, delivery starts within 24 to 72 hours.

Mr Insta Overall Score: 4.7/5

5. Ampfluence — Includes Content Management

Ampfluence Pros:

User-friendly interface

“Consultation” to target your audience

Verified payment gateway

HTTPS means your information is secure

Offers free guides to growing Instagram following

Ampfluence Cons:

Uses bots

Minimal customer service

Ampfluence has a great user interface on its secure site with a verified payment system. You can choose niches to target in what it calls a consultation to help you target the followers you want.

Ampfluence also offers free guides on how to grow your account organically, without buying followers for Instagram.

On the downside, Ampfluence may use bots to get you followers, which can result in your Instagram account being banned or blocked. However, that’s not always the case.

Ampfluence Cost: 4/5

Ampfluence is not the way to go if you want to buy Instagram followers cheap. Prices run from $249 a month for 250 monthly followers, $349 each month for 500 followers, and $999 per month for 1,000 followers.

Ampfluence Quantity of Followers: 4.5/5

You can buy 250 to 1,000 new followers for Instagram per month from Ampfluence.

Ampfluence Products Offered: 5/5

Ampfluence also offers Instagram ad management, a Content Craft Social Calendar, a Content Craft Captions Catalog, a Guide to Your First 1,000 Instagram Followers, and a guide to Grow Your Instagram Account Without Breaking Bank. It also offers services to grow your TikTok, Twitter, and Pinterest accounts.

Ampfluence Delivery Time: 4.5/5

Ampfluence says that you will see results within a few days of its team interacting with your Instagram account, as it takes over posting and following on your behalf.

Ampfluence Overall Score: 4.5/5

6. SocialViral — Affordable Prices for Buying Followers

SocialViral Pros:

Fast follower delivery

24/7 customer support

100% satisfaction guarantee

Competitive prices

Secure site

SocialViral Cons:

No free trial

Doesn’t offer organic growth

Mixed reviews from past customers

SocialViral lets you buy Instagram followers cheap and delivers them fast. It offers 24/7 customer support and a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee. It also offers competitive prices advertised on its safe, secure site.

That said, there are some drawbacks when you buy followers for Instagram from SocialViral, and there have been mixed reviews from users. Because of the confusion with other similarly named sites, some users have been scammed by fake services.

SocialViral Cost: 4/5

On SocialViral, you can buy 100 Instagram followers for $3.99, 250 for $7.99, 500 for $12.99, 1,000 for $21.99, 5,000 for $84.99, 10,000 for $139.99, 20,000 for $299.99, and 50,000 for $509.99.

SocialViral Quantity of Follower Options: 4.5/5

You can buy between 100 and 50,000 followers for Instagram at a time.

SocialViral Products Offered: 4.5/5

You can purchase services where followers will look at, appreciate, and comment on your posts. You can also buy services to grow your Spotify, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and Audiomack. If that weren’t enough, you can also buy five-star reviews on Fiverr, TripAdvisor, and Google.

SocialViral Delivery Time: 4.5/5

SocialViral guarantees instant delivery of followers on its website.

SocialViral Overall Score: 4.5/5

7. Famoid — Effective IG Followers Drop Protection

Famoid Pros:

24/7 customer service

Drop protection

No hidden costs

Competitive pricing

Extensive information about buying Instagram followers

Famoid Cons:

Possibly fake followers

No free trial

Famoid is noteworthy for its responsive 24/7 customer service and its drop protection. If you lose followers that you’ve purchased, Famoid will replace them for 30 days.

There are no hidden costs in their competitive pricing for both bulk leads and daily leads. Famoid also provides extensive content about why and how to buy followers for Instagram.

However, as with most services, there are drawbacks to buying Instagram followers from Famoid. Customer reviews are mixed, and many of them seem to be fake. However, the service’s affordable price tag makes it worth it.

Famoid Cost: 5/5

Famoid is a great option to buy Instagram followers cheap. You can buy 100 followers in bulk for $3.95, 250 for $5.95, 500 for $8.95, 1,000 for $15.95, 2,500 for $39.95, 5,000 for $69.95, 10,000 for $129.95, and 15,000 for $199.95. To get 100 followers per day, the cost is $89.95 per month, 250 for $189.95, 500 for $349.95, and 1,000 for $589.95.

Famoid Quantity of Followers: 4/5

On the bulk plan, you can purchase from 100 to 15,000 followers. For the daily plan, you can get between 100 and 1,000 or more real Instagram followers per day.

Famoid Products Offered: 4/5

You can purchase extra Instagram services for people to look at and appreciate your content. Famoid also offers services to boost your engagement on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

Famoid Delivery Time: 5/5

Famoid processes and delivers your order within minutes.

Famoid Overall Score: 4.5/5

8. iDigic — High Quality Instagram Followers

iDigic Pros:

Offers two levels of followers for sale

Secure website

90% retention rate during first month

Free trial

Comprehensive FAQ and blog

iDigic Cons:

Pricey, especially for super-quality users

Authenticity of followers not promised

Customer reviews are mixed

Reports of bots being used

iDigic offers two different levels for buying Instagram followers: high-quality and super-high quality. Purchase the latter for a better chance at having real followers who will interact with your content.

The website is safe and secure, with a comprehensive FAQ and blog. iDigic boasts a 90% follower retention rate for the first month after you buy real active Instagram followers and gives you a free trial so you can test the veracity of its claims.

On the other hand, iDigic can be expensive, especially for its super-high-quality users, which cost nearly double the price for high-quality users. iDigic makes no guarantees about the authenticity of the followers it sells you, and some customers have reported bots being used.

iDigic Cost: 4/5

For high-quality followers, you can buy Instagram followers cheaply. You can get 100 followers for $2.95, 250 for $4.95, 500 for $6.95, 1,000 for $12.95, 2,500 for $29.95, and 5,000 for $39.95. For super-high-quality followers, expect to pay $4.95 for 100, $8.95 for 250, $11.95 for 500, $19.95 for 1,000, $49.95 for 2,500, and $84.95 for 5,000.

iDigic Quantity of Instagram Followers: 4/5

You can purchase between 100 and 5,000 Instagram followers.

iDigic Products Offered: 4/5

iDigic offers the ability for you to purchase services where people look at and appreciate your content.

iDigic Delivery Time: 5/5

According to iDigic’s FAQ, delivery starts within 30 seconds of you placing your order. If it takes longer, you may have your site set to private, or there may have been a change in iDigic’s Terms of Service or Instagram’s algorithms.

iDigic Overall Score: 4.25/5

Other Sites Where You Can Buy More Followers:

How the Ratings Were Determined

We rated each service by looking at the cost, quantity options, products on offer, and delivery time to come up with an overall score.

Cost To Buy Instagram Followers in 2023

This rating looked at the value for the money of the followers you could purchase. More expensive services got lower scores out of five, while less expensive packages offering good value for the money received higher ratings. There are multiple options to buy Instagram followers cheap on our list.

Quantity of Instagram Follower Options

With this rating, we compared the range of the number of options there were to purchase Instagram followers. Those services with fewer options received lower scores and vice versa.

Products Offered

Some services offered more extensive other services for Instagram, while others offered fewer services. Those providing more product options received higher ratings.

Delivery Time

The faster and smarter the results were delivered, the higher the score we gave the service.

Overall Score

The overall score took into account the pros, the cons, and the four individual benchmarks we rated to arrive at a weighted score out of five.

How To Buy Instagram Followers: The Takeaway

The best site to buy real Instagram followers is Media Mister.

You can buy from 50 to 500,000 followers, depending on the geographic region where you want your target followers to come from. Prices start as low as $2 for 100 active followers and run as high as $6,999 for 500,000.

Despite the lack of a free trial period, short customer service hours, and a few reports of poor customer service, Media Mister earned a 4.9/5 score as our top choice.

The second best site to buy real Instagram followers is Buzzoid. It’s easy to get started buying followers on Buzzoid, and its prices are competitive.

Our third best site to buy real Instagram followers is InstaMama. It offers competitive pricing, and gradual delivery for those who want a smart way of gaining a following.

Now that you know how to buy followers on Instagram, you can build your account to grow your engagement, your influence, and your online presence to help you meet your social media goals. You can also check out these tips to use Instagram ads to promote your product.

