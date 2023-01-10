Where to Buy Kratom Online: A 2023 Review of Quality Capsules, Powder & Tea

It's no secret that kratom has experienced a popularity surge in recent years.

Most kratom enthusiasts report that when used regularly, the tropical plant influences moods, lifts spirits, and improves overall well-being.

And as you may know − Kratom contains mitragynine, a chemical that is believed to relieve pain and help people relax.

But as the Kratom industry continues to boom, so too does the number of low-quality kratom products.

This is why we’ve reviewed some of the best kratom vendors with 19,000+ customer reviews, high-quality strains, thorough lab testing, satisfaction guarantees, and a great reputation overall.

Let's get started!

Where to Buy Kratom Online - First Look

1. Kats Botanicals - Best Place to Buy Kratom Online (Highest Quality Kratom)

Pros

Free shipping on goods above $100

68 products (kratom extracts, powder, capsules, and shots)

AKA GMP-certified vendor

Third-party lab tests readily available

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Slow-ish customer support

Since launching in 2016, Kats Botanicals has established a solid reputation as a supplier of pure and potent kratom products.

The vendor’s high quality Kratom and alternative botanical products are tested by third-party laboratories, and you can easily access the results on the website.

Kats Botanicals boasts 19,000+ positive reviews, which shows just how popular their high-quality products are.

Speaking about products…

Kats Botanicals is compliant with the American Kratom Association Good Manufacturing Practices (AKA GMP), which is the highest standard in the industry for quality and safety.

LOW Prices on Kats Botanicals

Popular Kratom Powders & Capsules

Not sure what to choose? Let’s take a quick look at some popular premium Kratom strains sold by Kats Botanicals.

Dark Elephant Powder (Powder from $7.99 / Capsules from $24.99)

If you're looking for a potent kratom strain for nighttime, this one is worth considering. With 300+ reviews, Dark Elephant is popular, relaxing, and even good-tasting.

White Borneo Capsules (Powder from $7.99 / Capsules from $24.99)

On the other end of the spectrum, the White Borneo kratom capsules are great to boost your energy levels. If you often feel tired and unproductive, this strain should be the first one you try.

Green Indo Kratom Powder (Powder from $7.99 / Capsules from $24.99)

Another uplifting strain, only this time it comes from wild trees (not plantations). In other words, it’s the most “natural” option.

Yellow Sunda Kratom Capsules (Powder from $7.99 / Capsules from $24.99)

These premium kratom capsules are a blend of 40% Green Vein Kratom and 60% Red Vein Kratom, which means they should give a good balance between relaxing and uplifting effects.

Great Selection of Potent Kratom Strains

Besides selling a wide range of Kratom strains in various forms (powder, capsules, extract, and shots), the vendor also specializes in botanicals and pet products.

Some of Kats Botanicals’ most popular botanicals include Turmeric powder capsules (“anti-inflammatory”), protective Moringa, and Shilajit (“enhances recovery”).

Same Day Shipping

Need your kratom fast?

Well, Kats Botanicals ships your goodies on the same day if you order before 2 pm Eastern time.

Tip: Avoid paying via ACH if you need your order fast, as this can add an extra 3-5 days of shipping time.

Summary

Kats Botanicals stands out among online kratom vendors for providing a wide range of strains and products. As mentioned above, it’s also one of the few AKA GMP-certified suppliers in the US.

Finally, the vendor offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee which applies to both opened and unopened products. In case you don’t know, this is one of the best policies in the industry.

2. Golden Monk - Best DEALS for Buying Kratom Online

Pros

Responsive customer care team

10-20% spin-to-win discount

Free kratom samples with some orders

AKA GMP-certified

Money-back guarantee

Cons

No shipping on Sundays

Golden Monk is another AKA GMP-certified online Kratom vendor based in Las Vegas.

As a fast-rising vendor, Golden Monk attaches several offers to its products, including free USPS Priority Shipping on orders above $49.99.

All packages are shipped discreetly, and the vendor has a good satisfaction guarantee (more on that below).

Popular Kratom Powders & Capsules

For all the strains of kratom below, you can get 250g of powder for $39.99, 500g for $69.99, or 1kg for $89.99.

As expected, the bigger pack provides better value, but you might still want to try a smaller one at first.

This popular strain with 150+ reviews is renowned for its unique makeup that gives experienced Kratom enthusiasts a taste of something different.

Like Maeng Da, this is a unique white-veined kratom that is recommended to experienced kratom users.

Designed for use just before bed, the Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom is a rare selection that can help calm your nerves.

Beginner-Friendly Product Descriptions

Are you a beginner?

If so, you’ll appreciate Golden Monk’s detailed product descriptions. Not all vendors go the extra mile in providing you with useful information about where the strain comes from and what it can do.

This is especially useful if you’re looking for specific potential health benefits of kratom, like better sleep, pain relief, or improved focus.

Customer-Focused Return Policy

Like Kats Botanicals, Golden Monk has a pretty good 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can return opened products as well, but they have to contain at least 85% of the original content.

We think that’s pretty fair, considering people might want to abuse this policy and send back empty packages claiming they “didn’t like it”.

Summary

With free shipping on $49.99+ orders and its 30-day satisfaction guarantee, Golden Monk seems to care about its customers.

Perhaps more importantly, it’s an AKA GMP-certified vendor like Kats Botanicals, which means its products are high-quality.

Finally, it currently has a nice Spin to Win popup (don’t close it by mistake!) that can get you a 10-20% discount on the whole catalog.

3. Super Speciosa - Best Variety of Online Kratom Products

Pros

Kratom tablets, powder, capsules, and tea bags

Special deals for newsletter subscribers

30-day guarantee

Free shipping on your first order

5% back as reward points

Cons

Relatively strict return policy

If variety is your cup of tea (or should we say, your cup of kratom)…

Then we recommend Super Speciosa − one of the best kratom vendors offering powder, capsules, tablets, and even tea bags.

Like our other 2 top picks, Super Speciosa is an AKA GMP-certified reliable kratom vendor with lab-tested products.

That said, the kratom brand takes things a notch further by including a convenient QR code on each package. Just scan it with your smartphone to access the lab results.

Popular Kratom Tablets and Products

Powder Flight (5 unique blends for $19.00)

Recommended for first-timers, the high-quality Kratom Powder Flight can help take you on a smooth flight to dreamland.

As the name suggests, this portable Green Kratom strain is useful for a quick energy boost on the go.

Green Maeng Da (Tea bags from $24.99)

If you want a relaxing cup of tea with an extra “oomph”, these kratom tea bags come in handy. And they’re available as Red and White Maeng Da as well.

Solid Rewards Program

SuperSpeciosa has a nice rewards program that allows you to earn 5 points for every $1 spent.

You’ll be able to redeem your points on any future purchase, and 1000 points are currently worth $10.

In other words, you earn $5 for every $100 spent.

Large Kratom Variety

As mentioned, Super Speciosa has a good variety of products. In our opinion, tea bags taste better and “feel” better in the mouth than traditional kratom powder.

They’re also quite discreet and people will just assume you’re drinking regular tea.

Summary

Super Speciosa is another AKA GMP-certified vendor with a good variety of high-quality products.

Each package comes with a dedicated QR code so you can quickly check the lab reports, and the Rewards Program lets you get around 5% back in the form of credits.

Good to know: The vendor offers free shipping (no minimum order value) and special deals to people in its newsletter. So you might want to subscribe.

4. Kingdom Kratom - Best Place to Buy Kratom Online for Beginners

Pros

Same-day shipping (orders placed before 1 PM CST)

Discounted sample packs

50+ products

Frequent 20-30% sales and discounts

Useful educational resources

Cons

Not very clear about its refund policy

Support could be more responsive

Kingdom Kratom launched in 2017 and prides itself in supplying high quality Kratom products to help clients live healthy, fulfilling lives.

If you're a Kratom newbie and don't know where to start, you'll enjoy going through Kingdom Kratom's rather detailed guidebook. In the guidebook section, you'll learn a lot about kratom, legality by state, and the best strains for different purposes.

Popular Kratom Powders

Green Velvet Kratom Powder (Powder from $8.50)

Green Velvet might just replace your early morning coffee, at least in terms of that much-needed energy boost.

Red Malay Kratom Powder (Powder from $8.50)

This fresh kratom powder boasts balanced alkaloid content, which is enough to lift you up on those sulky days.

Red Bentuangie Kratom Powder (Powder from $8.50)

This Red Kratom powder boasts potent sedative properties and works best at the end of the day when looking to relax.

Easy-to-Use Website

Comparing Kratom strains can be a tall order, especially when dealing with a variety of products like kratom powder, capsules, shots, and even tea bags. Kingdom Kratom makes things easy for first-timers to navigate the site courtesy of its simplistic design and neat organization.

Flexible Payment Options

Kingdom Kratom has one of the most flexible terms of payment among online kratom sellers. Some of the accepted payment methods include debit/credit card payments, Waave, Zelle, Cardless E-Check, Apple Pay, and cash on delivery (COD).

Summary

If you’re a first-timer looking to learn the ins and outs of Kratom as a healthy living product, then you’ll find Kingdom Kratom as a useful resource.

Besides being easy to use, Kingdom Kratom also offers frequent site-wide promotions, including 10-30% discounts, free bags of kratom extract, and more.

5. Kratom Spot - Buy Kratom Online from an Established Company

Pros

Discreet shipping

Frequent 10-20% discounts

Neat website layout

Free shipping on orders above $50

Several Kratom strains

Cons

More expensive than our other picks

Email responses are relatively slow

Kratom Spot has been one of the best kratom vendors online for over 8 years, which makes it the oldest company on our list.

If you’re big on variety, you’ll enjoy Kratom Spot’s wide range of potent Kratom products, from powders to capsules, extracts, and even shots.

Popular Kratom Strains

Chocolate Mint Kratom Shot (60ml Bottle $18.99)

Reputed for its potency (105 mg of Mitragynine per shot), the chocolate Mint Kratom Shot is the ideal companion for experienced users.

Caramel Apple Kratom Drink Mix (30 Sachets $79.99)

Not big on measuring powders or ingesting kratom capsules? Then you might want to try out the Kratom Drink Mix with natural flavors and 2.5 g of Kratom per serving.

Secure, Discreet Shipping

All orders are packaged in standard boxes without any brand or Kratom-related logos. The only labeling is KSLP-Kspot, which is covert enough to pass all potential inspections. Moreover, the shipped items are packaged safely to ensure they arrive in tip-top shape.

You also get a USPS tracking number once your order is ready for shipment. Oh, and shipping is free for all orders above $50.

Wide Range of Products

You can find a wide range of products on Kratom Spot. This means that in addition to kratom powder and capsules, you can also purchase Kratom shots and drink mixes.

The wide range of options makes Kratom Spot an ideal platform for both experienced Kratom users and newbies.

6. Kraken Kratom - Buy Kratom Capsules and Other Herbal Medicines

Pros

Wide range of potent Kratom products

Solid customer rewards program

Fast loading website

Wide range of payment options

Cons

Support team is not the most responsive

Website can be hard to navigate

Kraken Kratom is a family-owned botanicals company based in Oregon. The renowned vendor launched in 2014 and specializes in the sale of herbal products like Kava, Kratom, and CBD.

As an AKA GMP-qualified vendor, Kraken Kratom sells high-quality, third-party lab-tested Kratom.

Popular Kratom Powders

Designed to boost moods, the 100% organic Bali Kratom Leaf is your best friend when you need a pick-me-up.

Known for its high concentration of active alkaloids, the Maeng Da Thai Kratom Powder doesn’t disappoint, especially when used as an energy booster.

Useful Kratom Resources

New to Kratom?

No problem. Kraken Kratom has an embarrassment of useful kratom resources guaranteed to give you a clear insight into the herb and its potential medicinal values.

Additionally, Kraken Kratom also shares several articles on how you can understand lab results and make better kratom product judgments.

Wide Range of Products

As a botanical company, it’s only normal for Kraken Kratom to have a large variety of alternative herbal medicines. In addition to Kratom, you can also purchase Kava tea on the website, which makes Kraken Kratom a great one-stop shop for alternative medicine.

7. Just Kratom - Buy Kratom Online with Free Shipping

Pros

Free shipping on $35+ orders

Informative guides

30-day 100% satisfaction guarantee

Responsive customer support

Cons

Not big on offers

Website design is a bit basic

Looking to cut shipping costs? If so, you should know that Just Kratom offers free shipping for orders above $35.

And as one of the highly respected kratom vendors online, it’s no surprise that Just Kratom attaches a 30-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee on all its products.

You can contact support in case of any questions or queries about your kratom extract via call or email.

Popular Kratom Capsules

If you need help with your sleeping patterns or want to improve your mood or attention, the Trainwreck Kratom Capsules might just be what you need.

The Red Maeng Da kratom pills have positive effects on the mind, giving you that much-desired feel-good vibe.

Responsive Customer Care

Don’t be fooled by Just Kratom’s otherwise basic website, as it has a highly responsive customer care team that allows for smooth product shipping.

Although there is no online chat option, you can access support via call (recommended) or email and enquire about your shipment.

Affordable Shipping

Not many kratom brands have as friendly shipping policies as Just Kratom. You qualify for free shipping by spending above $35.

Additionally, you’re also backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee in case you’re less than impressed with your kratom extracts.

8. Organic Kratom USA - Buy Organic Kratom Powder in Variety Packs

Pros

Free shipping on orders above $79

Active social media presence (Facebook group)

Satisfaction guarantee

Custom packs for beginners

Cons

Shipping can take some time

No online chat

Organic Kratom USA boldly claims to sell pure Kratom with the highest alkaloid percentages in the market.

Impressively, the AKA-accredited online vendor also offers crazy discounts to clients looking to make bulk purchases (10kg and above). You will, however, need to fill out a wholesale request form or call the support team to inquire directly about kratom bulk buying.

Popular Kratom Powder

Although relatively new in the country, the Green JongKong Powdered Kratom boasts a potent, energizing alkaloid profile like its cousin, the Green Horn.

250g Sampler Pack (5 X 50g Pack $54.97)

If you can’t decide which kratom strain to opt for, you can try out Organic Kratom USA’s sampler pack.

Variety Packs

Organic Kratom USA allows you to customize your package by choosing up to 5 strains of kratom of your liking. This ensures you get the best of all worlds, especially if you’re a newbie looking to determine your preferred taste.

Detailed Product Information

We also like that Kratom USA provides thorough descriptions of all its reliable kratom products. While this might not be enough to help you make a choice, it gives you a much-needed glimpse of what to expect when purchasing kratom.

Best Places to Buy Kratom Online - Our Deciding Factors

Third-Party Lab Testing

As a good rule of thumb, you should always buy kratom from online vendors whose products are tested by third-party labs.

All the online kratom vendors that made it to our list comply with AKA's requirement of third-party lab testing and are transparent about their products' respective results.

AKA Accreditation

The American Kratom Association (AKA) is a national body looking to protect the rights of Americans to ensure they consume legal and safe kratom.

As a nationally recognized kratom regulator, AKA has set GMP standards that credible vendors must satisfy to be accredited. Our top picks are AKA certified and therefore deemed as safe and reliable kratom vendors.

Online Customer Reviews

Despite being relatively new, the kratom market has experienced a boom, which means there's also an influx of impure, low-quality kratom extract products.

We scoured hundreds of reviews from kratom consumers on independent websites such as Trustpilot and Reddit to ensure we only select the best kratom brands.

Shipping Policies

While shipping policies vary from vendor to vendor, we opted for kratom suppliers with customer-friendly shipping policies.

For instance, all the vendors on our list provide free shipping for products above a certain amount. Our top picks also send you a tracking number to know exactly when your high-quality kratom products will arrive.

Product Availability

Another important consideration we made when compiling our list of best kratom vendors is product availability. The last thing you want is to buy kratom on a site that rarely has popular kratom extracts in stock.

All our listed vendors stock their kratom products regularly and constantly try to introduce new strains to suit varying customer preferences.

Buying Kratom Online - Top Tips

Let's take a quick look at factors you should consider before you buy kratom extracts from any vendor.

Cost

While most leading vendors charge within the same range, scouting around can help you find one with pocket-friendly prices that suit your budget.

Be warned, though, that alarmingly cheap kratom for sale will most probably come with its flaws. So be sure to gauge costs based on industry-standard pricing.

Product/Strain Variety

Ideally, a top vendor should sell different strains to meet the unique needs of every client. This also includes kratom products such as powder, capsules (kratom pills), tea bags, and shots.

Return Policy

You'll know you're dealing with a trustworthy kratom vendor if they have customer-friendly return policies and product guarantees.

A good vendor should allow you to return your kratom products if it isn’t what you've ordered.

Although terms vary from vendor to vendor, most will give you a 30-day money-back guarantee that allows you to lodge any complaints you might have with the kratom products.

Payment Policies

Are you allowed to pay via credit/debit, PayPal, bitcoin, or even cash on delivery (COD)? It is advisable to buy kratom online from a vendor that allows you to pay in the most convenient way possible.

Product Description and Customer Service

Nothing beats bumping into a vendor that's committed to user education.

With all the fairly complex terms most strains come with, it wouldn't hurt to buy kratom online from a vendor that tries to provide as much information as possible about a kratom product you're unfamiliar with.

Also, the brands on our list have outstanding customer service. If you ever have a problem, this will make your kratom experience much better overall.

Where to Buy Kratom Online − FAQ

What is Kratom?

Kratom, scientifically Mitragyna Speciosa, is a plant whose leaves are commonly used for medicinal purposes across the world. In recent years, the kratom tree has gained popularity for its psychoactive properties that, if used responsibly, might help reduce fatigue and chronic pain and improve your overall well-being.

What Are The Different Kratom Vein Colors?

The different kratom vein colors are red, white, and green:

Red Kratom

Abundant in Southeast Asia, these kratom plants are arguably the most common species of all Mitragyna Speciosa trees.

Red vein kratom strains are believed to have calming, stress-relieving, and relaxing effects.

White Kratom

Dubbed the “mood lifter,” white kratom leaves are commonly used to provide that much-needed energy boost. For a more balanced blend, white vein kratom is, at times, mixed with red vein kratom to achieve that mild energy boost.

Green Kratom

The green vein kratom plant is an energy amplifier (milder than white vein kratom) that allows many kratom users to maintain a good level of focus and alertness. As such, this vein color is commonly used for pain relief without the adverse effects of drowsiness or lethargy.

What Are the Different Strains of Kratom?

Apart from the red, white, and green strains of kratom mentioned above, here are a few other popular types of kratom leaves.

Maeng Da Kratom

The Maeng Da Kratom is considered the best kratom strain for its lasting effects and potential “uplifting” properties. This strain helps balance out your mood and emotions, making it a great pick for people struggling with stress.

Bentuangie Kratom

Although a relatively new entrant in the world of kratom, the Bentuangie strain has a heavenly aroma that almost suddenly calms down the user. You can also count on the Bentuangie Kratom to enhance your mood.

Yellow Kratom

The yellow vein kratom is a mixture of the main vein colors and is known for its lasting effects. Be warned, though, that you'll need to buy from reputable vendors as you can easily buy impure yellow vein kratom if you’re not careful.

What Are the Potential Health Benefits of Kratom?

Kratom has been used for centuries in Asia as a home remedy for a variety of conditions. In recent years, the use of the drug has been associated with the following potential health benefits.

Please note that the following information is not medical advice.

Chronic Pain Relief

All the kratom strains work by attaching to opioid receptors in the body, which explains their potential chronic pain-relieving properties. According to a 2017 study, 7-hydroxymitragynine, a compound present in kratom, is up to 13 times more powerful than morphine.

Anxiety and Stress

A 2017 review reveals that kratom can reduce anxiety and enhance mood. Several kratom users have reported increased feelings of satisfaction and stress reduction with regular consumption of the alternative medication.

Concentration and Mood

A 2020 study on plant-based medicine investigated kratom’s efficiency when used as an antidepressant. Most of the subjects reported positive outcomes after self-medicating with kratom.

Not only did concentration increase but also overall moods.

Fatigue Reduction

For centuries, kratom has been used for mild and chronic pain relief and reliable home remedy for body pains and exertion. While there is no scientific proof of Kratom’s role in fatigue reduction, several users report feelings of relief and overall well-being after repeated usage.

What Are the Potential Side Effects of Kratom?

The potential side effects of kratom include weight loss, dry mouth, and vomiting. Kratom also carries a risk of addiction like any opiate.

As such, it is important to use kratom responsibly and source supplies from responsible vendors who sell pure products that aren’t laced with other substances.

Also, the effects of kratom might vary from user to user depending on a host of factors such as physical health, age, and even diet.

How Much Kratom Should You Take?

There is no right amount of kratom you should take. The best way to determine the suitable amount is to consider the strain and the amount of Mitragynine present per serving or in a capsule before consumption.

Ideally, you should take low doses (half a gram) as you get started and increase depending on the effect.

What Does Kratom Feel Like?

Kratom can make you feel relaxed and euphoric. That said, certain strains can be more energizing than others, and each comes with its unique effects.

How Long Does Kratom Stay In Your System?

Kratom can stay in your system for 5-6 days, and be detected in a urine day for up to 7 days.

However, how long kratom stays in your system largely depends on the amount used, age, genetics, food (and water) intake, and body fat.

Best Places to Buy Kratom Online: Wrapping Up

Considering the kratom world is yet to be fully regulated, it’s crucial to buy your supplies from credible, AKA-compliant vendors.

For a wide range of high-quality, 100% organic kratom, we’d recommend trying out Kats Botanicals. The vendor regularly stocks some of the most popular kratom strains and offers free shipping for goods above $100.

Golden Monk is also a good option for regular discounts and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

That said, if another vendor on our list caught your attention, feel free to give them a try.

Our final advice: In case you want to buy kratom from a vendor that’s not included in our list, please do your due diligence. Check that they are AKA-certified, and check independent reviews and forums.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, are for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.