You Can Actually Buy Pumpkin Spice-Scented Mums

If you’re looking to increase your pumpkin spice enjoyment this fall, Walmart is rolling out something we’ve definitely never seen before: pumpkin spice-scented flowers!

From Better Homes & Gardens, the new pumpkin spice-scented mums are a vibrant orange-yellow color with hints of red. And yes, they smell like pumpkin spice.

Available only at Walmart stores and online for $28.84, the mums will add color — and fragrance — to a porch or back patio. They require full sun and must be watered consistently until established, then you can water every other day until the soil is moist.

You can have the mums delivered to your door so you don’t have to worry about making a mess in your car. They will arrive with minimal open flowers, and then they’ll bloom through the fall.

If you want to fill the inside of your house with pumpkin spice scents, too, Bath & Body Works has a new line of fall candles, including some with pumpkin spice scents like pumpkin cinnamon bun, pumpkin pecan waffles and pumpkin cupcake.

DW Home has a few similar candles, including pumpkin spice and pumpkin allspice, which has hints of clove, cinnamon, buttercream, vanilla and brown sugar.

If you’re all about enjoying pumpkin spice as a flavor instead, there is no shortage of treats in stores this fall. There are so many, in fact, you could easily eat only pumpkin spice foods for an entire day!

Starting with breakfast, you’ll find pumpkin spice Cheerios, Pepperidge Farm Swirl pumpkin spice bread, pumpkin spice pancake mix from Krusteaz, pumpkin spice English muffins and bagels from Thomas and pumpkin spice oat milk coffee creamer from Natural Bliss.

For lunch, you can whip up some pumpkin spice ramen from Cup Noodles, followed by pumpkin spice ravioli from Sam’s Club for dinner.

Dessert options range from Pepperidge Farm Milano pumpkin spice cookies to Nestle Toll House pumpkin spice cookie dough and pumpkin spice madeleines from Sugar Bowl Bakery, which you can find in stores nationwide.

Do you love pumpkin spice or are you ready to move on to the next season’s flavors (like peppermint)?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.