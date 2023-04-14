California Sports Betting: Top 10 Online Sports Betting Sites in California

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

With successful professional sports teams in all major leagues and millions of fans backing them — the popularity of sports betting in California is undeniable.

This situation brought in a slew of California online sportsbooks to choose from, making it hard to find the best ones.

To help you get the most value for your bets, we’ve reviewed hundreds of betting websites and compared their odds and payout speed to bring you an ultimate list of the best California sports betting sites.

Bovada got the highest average score from our expert team across all benchmarks, but each bookmaker excels in something different — so make sure you check them all out.

Let’s get started.

Best Sports Betting Sites in California

Bovada: Best overall

BetOnline: Best bonuses

MyBookie: Top pick for horse racing

MyStake: Best for eSports betting

SportsBetting.ag: Perfect for crypto bettors

EveryGame: Best for mobile sports betting

BetUS: Most generous welcome bonus

1. Bovada - Best Sports Betting Site in California Overall

Pros:

$750 welcome bonus

Thousands of daily markets

Lower NFL vig

Prop builder

Low wagering requirements on the welcome bonus

Cons:

Occasionally late betting lines

Bovada is the best online sports betting platform for Cali sports bettors, offering everything from a generous sign-up offer and thousands of daily markets to a smooth, premium-tier design.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.9/5

For those who are serious about betting, Bovada is the premier choice. Boasting a whopping 30,000+ markets to bet on daily and up-to-date odds — you’re sure to get an impressive payout with lower juice than other sportsbooks.

With more than 25 sports and special events along with their convenient prop builder for easy wager crafting — there's no better place for all your gambling needs.

Sports Betting Promos: 4.9/5

New Bovada customers can take advantage of the site’s $750 Bitcoin welcome bonus with an easy 5x wagering requirement. All it takes to qualify is a deposit of at least $20 in crypto and using the code BTCSWB750 during signup.

Not comfortable using cryptocurrency yet? Take advantage of their 50% sign-up bonus up to $250 instead — still just as simple with low wagering requirements.

And if you want to bet on the Los Angeles Rams (or the Los Angeles Chargers), we’re glad to report that Bovada offers a lower NFL vig, in addition to football-centric promos.

Banking: 4.9/5

At Bovada, you have a good range of banking options at your disposal. These include credit and debit cards, bank transfers, as well as several cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin Cash, Tether (USDT), Ethereum, and Bitcoin.

If speed is what you're after when it comes to cashouts (who isn’t?), then we suggest opting for cryptocurrency since traditional withdrawal methods carry fees.

User Experience: 5/5

If you're looking for a mobile site that provides the same convenience and features as its desktop version, then Bovada is your go-to sportsbook.

With access to top markets, promos, banking options, and more, combined with their unbeatable 24/7 live chat and email support team — it's no wonder why so many opt-in for this sleek and efficient platform!

Follow this link and claim up to $750 at Bovada in bonus money!

2. BetOnline - Best Bonuses of Any Online Sports Betting Site in California

Pros:

$1,000 sign-up bonus

Loads of promotions for regular users

Odds boosters

30+ sports covered

Advanced live betting interface with live streaming

Cons:

Some promos have a higher minimum deposit requirement

Beyond some of the most comprehensive sports betting markets, BetOnline is home to some of the best bonuses in the online sports betting industry in California.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.9/5

BetOnline is an ideal platform for both seasoned and newbie sports bettors, as you can wager on over 30 betting categories.

You can choose from the big leagues like baseball and basketball or explore other niche sports such as cycling or surfing.

What sets BetOnline apart from its competitors is its top-notch live in-play markets offering bet boosts, giving avid punters a clear advantage to seize opportunities while games are still being played.

Sports Betting Promos: 5/5

BetOnline offers an impressive 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 that you can activate by using the code "BOL1000" when depositing. This offer comes with 10x wagering requirements.

Plus, for those wanting an extra bang for their buck — you can use promo code "CRYPYO100" and receive a 100% crypto match bonus with the same maximum reward of $1,000 – but this time, the wagering requirements are 14x.

Additionally, current BetOnline customers can enjoy a broad range of bonuses. For instance, you could take advantage of the referral bonus and receive $100 in free-play credits.

Furthermore, players may access a 25% sports reload bonus when they add at least $50 to their account balance. If you choose cryptocurrency, then the reload bonus rate will increase up to 35%.

Banking: 4.8/5

BetOnline ensures its customers can make their deposits and withdrawals without any hassle.

Whether you're using credit cards, cryptos, or anything else, they have you covered with a wide range of options to choose from – Bitcoin, Litecoin, Stellar, XRP, and Ethereum are just some of them.

User Experience: 4.9/5

BetOnline is a mobile-friendly platform that makes it simple to place bets on the go.

If you need help with your account, their friendly support agents are always available, offering multiple contact methods – like email and live chat – so that assistance can be provided quickly and without any hassle.

Click here to check out the best sports betting bonuses at BetOnline!

3. MyBookie - Best CA Sports Betting Site for Horse Racing

Pros:

About 30 race tracks

Up to $1,000 welcome offer

8% horse racing rebate

Various prop bets for popular events

Cons:

Average variety of banking options

If your idea of online betting involves placing bets on horses, then MyBookie will be perfect for you!

Sports Betting Markets: 4.8/5

MyBookie is your go-to destination for greyhound and horse racing markets, featuring more than three dozen race tracks from all around the world.

You won't have to worry about missing any of the action no matter where you are — this California online betting site provides an incredible selection of prop bets on every online sports betting market imaginable.

For example, when it comes to NFL betting alone, you'll be able to choose between over 100 props for each game.

Sports Betting Promos: 4.8/5

New MyBookie users are eligible to receive a 50% bonus of up to $1,000 when they deposit at least $55. If you become a regular customer, you can take advantage of the lifetime reload MyBookie bonuses available 24/7.

Also, don't miss out on the chance to get an 8% horse rebate as well.

Banking: 4.4/5

MyBookie offers decent payment options such as Bitcoin, credit cards, bank transfers, and person-to-person transactions. There are no e-wallets available here.

Credit card payments require a minimum of $45 to process, while P2P transfers need at least $500.

On the other hand, the minimum deposit for Bitcoin is only $20. As if this weren't great enough already, you will also receive your winnings within 24 hours or even sooner due to its unparalleled speedy withdrawal system.

User Experience: 4.7/5

When it comes to placing bets, MyBookie recognizes the necessity of a mobile-friendly platform. That's why they designed an in-browser app that has all the same betting choices as their desktop website.

In addition, in case any problems occur while using MyBookie’s mobile version – the customer service team is available 24/7 through email or live chat, so you can get assistance anytime.

Click here to start betting on horses with MyBookie!

4. MyStake - Best Online Sportsbook in California for eSports Betting

Pros:

$500 sign-up offer

Dedicated eSports betting bonus

Odds for over 20 sports

Loads of eSports markets

Cons:

Cluttered design

MyStake offers an excellent variety of sports betting options and online casino games. Launched in 2019, it stands out with an exceptional eSports betting section.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.8/5

MyStake is proud to deliver an exceptional online sportsbook that rivals the cream of the crop – particularly for those wishing to wager on eSports.

The list of covered games includes Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League Of Legends, Call Of Duty, Valorant, Rainbow Six, Rocket League, and more.

Of course, you can also place bets on all the usual suspects like the NFL, NBA, NHL, the English Premier League, and more.

Sports Betting Promos: 4.7/5

As a new bettor at MyStake, you can take advantage of high-quality welcome bonuses.

You can score up to a $500 bonus at a 100% match rate and an impressive eSports betting bonus of up to $1,000 with your first deposit.

Plus, you can get a generous casino welcome offer with two tiers totaling up to $1,200 in rewards for the online casino, which is also available on the site.

There's even more — regular players at MyStake get 10% cashback on each deposit as well as a 35% reload bonus up to $350.

Perhaps the best promotion of them all is that every 3rd bet you place on the site will be a free one. Just remember to read the terms and conditions of each of these bonuses.

Banking: 4.5/5

When it comes to banking options, MyStake has got you covered with traditional banking and cryptocurrencies. You can pick from cards or bank transfers as well as Bitcoin.

However, we recommend going with crypto here because all withdrawal requests are processed and delivered within 24 hours – which isn’t the case with traditional banking options.

User Experience: 4.4/5

Despite a somewhat crowded homepage, you can still access the majority of the casino and sports betting markets with ease on mobile — along with all other desktop casino features.

On top of this, MyStake has support lines that are open 24/7 for any inquiries you may have.

Claim the MyStake sign-up offer through this link!

5. SportsBetting.ag - Best California Online Sports Betting Site for Crypto

Pros:

$1,000 welcome bonus exclusively for crypto players

About 20 banking methods

Plenty of contests (NBA, NFL, etc.)

Swift withdrawals with no fees

Cons:

The site looks dated

Higher minimum deposit requirements for some bonuses

Crypto enthusiasts should look no further than SportsBetting.ag – a sports betting site that’s been around for two decades, experienced enough to accept cryptocurrencies and offer dedicated bonuses to those who use them.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5

You'll find more than 25 different sports to bet on at SportsBetting.ag, ranging from football and ice hockey to darts, cricket, and many more.

Plus, Sportsbetting.ag covers a wide variety of bet types and all the popular markets among Cali bettors.

Sports Betting Promos: 4.8/5

You can kickstart your SportsBetting.ag experience with the stellar 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 for deposits made in crypto, like Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum – and BTC, of course.

Alternatively, you can also opt-in for a slightly less lucrative 50% match welcome offer capped at $1,000 when depositing via other payment options such as credit cards.

This sportsbook truly excels in its remarkable sports betting contests. Some of them are free to enter, and some require a minimal fee; however, the rewards can be as high as $50K or even more, making them really rewarding.

Banking: 4.8/5

At Sportsbetting.ag, you can select from numerous payment methods while keeping fees to a minimum, such as Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash – among many others.

But if you prefer more traditional banking options like Visa and MasterCard or bank wire transfers, that's an option too. Crypto payments come without any costs, which is not the case with fiat payment methods.

User Experience: 4/5

Despite its outdated design (really, really outdated), SportsBetting.AG is a secure and reliable online betting site with no lag time or performance issues.

Moreover, this platform offers world-class customer support 24/7 via email and live chat with fast responses to any questions you may have. Even if you’re not an experienced bettor, the range of odds and markets is easy enough to understand.

Click here to activate the SportsBetting.ag sign-up offer!

How We Ranked the Best Online Sportsbooks in California

Sports Betting Markets:

We looked at the variety of sports betting options available and how they compare to other online sportsbooks. This includes looking at the different types of bets, such as money lines, parlays, teasers, and more. We also reviewed the betting odds offered by each bookie, searching for the most competitive ones.

Sports Betting Promos:

We looked at each online sportsbook's promotions and bonuses. We wanted to know which sites offer the best welcome offers, deposit bonuses, refer-a-friend rewards, loyalty points, and more.

Banking:

Our experts determined how easy it is for players in California to sign up for an account and deposit funds into their accounts. We looked at the different payment methods offered, the minimum and maximum deposit limits, the safety of banking options, and more.

User Experience:

We reviewed each online sportsbook's customer service options to see how easy it is for customers to reach out with questions or problems. Additionally, we looked into each site’s mobile optimization – we only recommend platforms that offer mobile sports betting.

Why Is Bovada the Best California Sports Betting Site?

Here’s why our experts think Bovada is the best California sports betting site you can join right now:

You Can Use Crypto : Bovada supports Bitcoin and several major altcoins. By taking the crypto route, you enter the world of lower fees, fast withdrawals, and stronger online betting bonuses.

: Bovada supports Bitcoin and several major altcoins. By taking the crypto route, you enter the world of lower fees, fast withdrawals, and stronger online betting bonuses. $750 Online Betting Bonus : If you end up using crypto for your online gambling in Califronia activities, Bovada offers new players a first deposit bonus of up to $750 at a 75% match rate. If you use USD, you are still eligible for a welcome boost of up to $250.

: If you end up using crypto for your online gambling in Califronia activities, Bovada offers new players a first deposit bonus of up to $750 at a 75% match rate. If you use USD, you are still eligible for a welcome boost of up to $250. Excellent Design : Bovada looks sharp, really sharp. The site is 100% optimized for all mobile devices, allowing you to easily place mobile bets. The platform looks sleek, professional, and elegant.

: Bovada looks sharp, really sharp. The site is 100% optimized for all mobile devices, allowing you to easily place mobile bets. The platform looks sleek, professional, and elegant. Over 30 Sports Betting Categories : Bovada allows CA sports wagering fans to bet on over 30 sports with thousands of markets every day. You can bet on the Los Angeles Clippers, the San Jose Sharks, or even California college sports.

: Bovada allows CA sports wagering fans to bet on over 30 sports with thousands of markets every day. You can bet on the Los Angeles Clippers, the San Jose Sharks, or even California college sports. 24/7 Customer Assistance: You can contact Bovada's customer support team through live chat 24/7, in addition to email and forum contact options.

Why Should I Use Online Sports Betting Sites in California?

Compared to retail sports betting companies, online betting sites have a few benefits you could take advantage of.

Competitive Odds : One of the biggest advantages of online sports wagering is that you get much better odds than in a retail casino or at a local bookie. Online sportsbooks can offer higher limits, more diverse bets, and better payouts due to their lower overhead costs.

: One of the biggest advantages of online sports wagering is that you get much better odds than in a retail casino or at a local bookie. Online sportsbooks can offer higher limits, more diverse bets, and better payouts due to their lower overhead costs. You Have More Options : Most land-based sportsbooks have limited offerings when it comes to betting options and types. In contrast, online sportsbooks offer dozens of different ways to bet on any given game or match. You can choose from straight wagers, parlays, teasers, pleasers, and many more – each with its own set of rules and payouts.

: Most land-based sportsbooks have limited offerings when it comes to betting options and types. In contrast, online sportsbooks offer dozens of different ways to bet on any given game or match. You can choose from straight wagers, parlays, teasers, pleasers, and many more – each with its own set of rules and payouts. You Can Enjoy Other Games : Beyond sports betting, online bookmakers also offer a variety of casino games that you can enjoy. From blackjack and baccarat to keno and slot machines – there’s something for everyone!

: Beyond sports betting, online bookmakers also offer a variety of casino games that you can enjoy. From blackjack and baccarat to keno and slot machines – there’s something for everyone! Bonuses: Another great thing about online sportsbooks is that they often offer various promotions and bonuses to players. These can range from free bets to deposit bonuses or even cashback rewards on losses. All these little extras can really enhance your overall gaming experience and make your time at the sportsbook more enjoyable.

Related: Best online casinos in California

California Sports Betting FAQ

What are the best California sports betting sites?

Following the results from our team’s extensive research, the best California online sportsbooks you can join right now are:

Bovada is the best sportsbook overall, boasting thousands of daily markets and a $750 welcome bonus.

BetOnline has the best bonuses and MyBookie is the premier horse racing betting destination.

Can I win real money from sports betting in California?

Yes, all the sports wagering platforms on this list offer real-money payouts to sports bettors who win.

Is sports betting in California available on mobile?

Yes, we only recommend mobile sports betting platforms that are open 24/7. Every online gambling site on this list supports instant play, meaning you can access the betting markets and place sports wagers straight from your mobile browsers.

Some sites also offer dedicated sports betting apps, but we prefer betting via a mobile browser because the overall process is easier.

What are the best bonuses at online sports betting sites in California?

Some of the best bonuses you can claim at online bookmakers in Cali include:

$1,000 sign-up offer at a 50% match rate at BetOnline.

$750 welcome bonus at a 75% match rate at Bovada.

$1,000 welcome bonus at a 100% match rate for crypto players at SportsBetting.ag.

All bonuses come with wagering requirements, so make sure you always read the full terms and conditions on the online gambling site.

Comparing the Top 5 California Sports Betting Sites

Bovada : The best California sports betting site overall. Bovada hosts thousands of daily markets and a generous 75% match deposit bonus of up to $750. Overall score 98% .

: The best California sports betting site overall. Bovada hosts thousands of daily markets and a generous 75% match deposit bonus of up to $750. . BetOnline : The best sports betting bonuses around, including a $1,000 welcome promotion and numerous regular promos, including free bets, odds boosts, and more. Overall score 97% .

: The best sports betting bonuses around, including a $1,000 welcome promotion and numerous regular promos, including free bets, odds boosts, and more. . MyBookie : The best option for horse racing betting, featuring dozens of racetracks, an 8% horse racing rebate, and a $1,000 welcome bonus. Overall score 95% .

: The best option for horse racing betting, featuring dozens of racetracks, an 8% horse racing rebate, and a $1,000 welcome bonus. . MyStake : The top option for eSports betting fans. You can claim a $500 welcome promo and a cool first-deposit boost specifically for eSports betting. Overall score 94% .

: The top option for eSports betting fans. You can claim a $500 welcome promo and a cool first-deposit boost specifically for eSports betting. . SportsBetting.ag: The No. 1 sports betting site for cryptocurrency users, offering a 100% match deposit bonus for new users, going up to $1,000. Overall score 92%.

How to Start Betting on Sports in California

Follow the steps below to get started with sports betting in California. We'll use Bovada as an example, but similar steps are required for most sports wagering sites.

1. Register Your Sports Betting Account

Click here to visit Bovada

Click Join Now

Fill out the registration form

Accept the T&Cs and click the Register button

2. Verify Your Sports Betting Account

Bovada will send an SMS with a verification code to your phone number

Enter the verification code in the designated field

Log in

3. Fund Your Sports Betting Account & Place Sports Bets

Set your payment method at the Bovada cashier

Set the first deposit sum and make the payment

Enter the Bovada sports betting section and place your first bet!

Online Sports Betting Tips for California Bettors

If you're looking to bet on sports — and not just for the fun of it — here are a few words of advice you should adhere to.

Understand the rules and regulations of your jurisdiction when it comes to sports betting. Different countries have different laws, so make sure you familiarize yourself with the sports betting laws in your area before placing any bets.

Read up on the teams or players that you plan on wagering on. Knowledge is power when it comes to online sports betting, so make sure you understand the recent performances of both sides before placing a bet.

Manage your bankroll carefully. Don't put too much money into one bet, as this could lead to large losses if things don't go your way. Spread out smaller amounts across multiple games instead for a better chance at turning a profit over time.

Don't chase losses by increasing your stakes after a bad run of luck. This only leads to more losses in the long run, so it's best to accept that you can't win them all and walk away after a bad streak.

Ready to Start With Sports Betting in California?

That’s everything you should know about online betting in California — are you ready to make some bets of your own?

Whether you're looking to bet on college sports, the NFL, or anything else your heart desires — Bovada is the best option overall, closely followed by the likes of BetOnline and MyBookie.

Whichever online sportsbook you end up betting with, have fun and bet responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: