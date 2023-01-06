Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023 for NCAAF Odds & Bonuses

College football betting is super-exciting once the season is up and running - and it's even better when you sign up to the best NCAAF sportsbooks.

In this review guide, our experienced bettors take a look at the 5 best college football sites that all excel when it comes to their college football odds, markets, and bonuses. They allow you to easily make a deposit, pick out your bets and try your luck on NCAA football lines all season long.

BetOnline is our top pick, but there's something here for everyone.

Let's start.

Best College Football Betting Sites

BetOnline: Best overall

Bovada: Best for prop bets

SportsBetting.ag: Best bonues

MyBookie: Best for futures bets

EveryGame: Top pick for mobile

BetUS: Cool NCAAF betting guides

1. BetOnline - Best College Football Betting Site Overall

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

25% reload bonus

$50,000 college football handicapping contest

Same game parlays

18 cryptocurrencies accepted

Also one of the best online poker sites

Cons:

Fees on some payment methods

At BetOnline, you can get started with a 50% welcome bonus that’s worth as much as $1,000.

This is a trusted sportsbook with over 25 years worth of experience, and it excels when it comes to its range of college football markets and competitive odds.

College Football Betting: 5/5

You’ll find the NCAA markets in the “Football” section (they’re grouped together with the NFL markets).

Here, you’ll find not only a list of the upcoming college football matches, but you’ll also find a range of NCAAF specials and NCAAF futures.

The specials tend to center on coaches during the off-season, and as we write this, you can jump on D. Sanders not to be coaching Colorado by the start of the 2024 season at (+150).

Same game parlays are available, as are odds boosters, props, and live betting.

You can build your own prop bet from scratch using the Prop Builder, which comes with a brilliant player filter so that you can zone in on bets that are currently on offer for specific players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

As mentioned, you can sign-up to BetOnline today and grab a 50% welcome bonus. This is a matched first deposit bonus that’s worth up to $1,000 (exactly how much you’re entitled to depends on how much you deposit).

Regular offers include a 25% up to $250 reload bonus that’s available whenever you deposit at least $50, although this is boosted to a 35% reload bonus if you make a crypto deposit.

You can also take part in contests at Bet Online, and these currently include a $50,000 College Bowl Pick’Em contest. It costs $20 to enter, the deadline is 27 December 2022, and it’s essentially a handicapping contest with a mega prize pool.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

BetOnline should suit both fiat and crypto bettors due to the fact that it accepts 18 cryptocurrencies. You can make a deposit using popular coins like Bitcoin and Litecoin, as well as lesser-known coins.

What’s more, crypto bonuses are always boosted.

BetOnline also supports a handful of traditional payment methods, such as credit card, MoneyGram, and wire transfer. However, some methods come with deposit fees - hence not the perfect score.

Reputation: 5/5

BetOnline has been servicing college football bettors for more than 25 years. It’s grown a reputation over the years for being one of the go-to sportsbooks for football in general and is known for its reliable payouts and star-studded bonuses.

It also has thousands of positive customer reviews.

Click here to grab your 50% welcome bonus at BetOnline today.

2. Bovada - Best NCAA Football Betting Site for Prop Bets

Pros:

$750 welcome bonus

$275 referral bonus

Bet on the highest scoring NCAA bowl game

Numerous prop bets

Also a great casino app

Cons:

Late lines

Bovada is a highly reputable college football betting site that offers a wide array of prop bets on every single match.

You can also get started with a $750 welcome bonus and rack up rewards points every time you bet on football.

College Football Betting: 4.9/5

Some of the prop bets you can place at Bovada include passing yards, first touchdown, anytime touchdown, rushing yards - and more.

The only issue is that Bovada sometimes has a tendency to post their lines later than the competition.

However, alternative lines are available on NCAAF matches, and you can try your luck at points betting or indulge in fixed odds betting.

Bovada also offers markets for each quarter and is currently offering college football betting odds for the highest-scoring bowl game.

For this one, we like the look of the Texas Bowl contest between Texas Tech and Ole Miss at (+1200).

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

When you join Bovada, you can instantly opt-in to a $750 welcome bonus. This is a 75% matched deposit offer that’s available when you make a minimum deposit of $20 (or more).

You’re free to use your bonus funds on college football, with wagering requirements set at 10x.

As we stated earlier, you’ll also earn rewards points whenever you place a bet on any sport. Over time, you can redeem these points for cash.

A $275 referral bonus is also available, which gives you every reason to persuade your buddies to bet at Bovada with you.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Bovada supports a good mix of crypto deposit and withdrawal options and regular payment methods.

Crypto withdrawals are faster, but Bovada also accepts a good range of fiat currency methods, including Zelle, Voucher, and MatchPay.

Credit cards also work here, but it’s worth mentioning that Bitcoin and other cryptos have higher deposit and withdrawal limits than regular methods.

Withdrawal times, however, are excellent for all options.

Reputation: 5/5

Bovada rose out of the ashes of Bodog over ten years ago.

It’s gone from strength to strength over the years, and has now firmly established itself as one of the most trusted sportsbooks and online casinos.

Bovada is protected by reCAPTCHA, it’s fully licensed, and it has a wide range of sources and links on its website to things like responsible gambling and self-exclusion. This is designed to keep you safe when betting.

Click here to get started at Bovada with a $750 welcome bonus.

3. SportsBetting.ag - Best College Football Betting Bonuses

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

50k College Bowl Pick’Em contest

35% crypto reload bonus

Good choice of college football game props

Cons:

Dated site design

SportsBetting.ag gives you various ways to bet on college football - and it also treats you to regular bonuses and an excellent loyalty program.

A $1,000 welcome bonus is on the table for new players, and this is our top pick for promotions.

College Football Betting: 5/5

One of the things you’ll notice straight away about SportsBetting.ag is its old-school user layout. It’s stuck to its spreadsheet-like interface over the years, which will suit some bettors - but potentially not all.

However, the site is extremely usable, and whenever you select “NCAA” you’ll be able to see at a glance all the upcoming matches, including the odds for the spread, the moneyline and the total points.

Then, simply click on the odds for any bet you like the look of and it will automatically be added to your betting slip.

There are separate sections for game and player props, as well as NCAAF specials and NCAAF futures bets. For the latter, we like the look of South Dakota State to win the FCS Championship at (+175).

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

As a new player, you just need to make a $50 minimum deposit in order to be eligible for their 50% up to $1,000 sign-up bonus.

Then, you can opt-in to a 25% reload bonus each time you add $50 to your account, while a 200% up to $200 referral bonus is also available.

You can also enter the $50,000 College Bowl Pick’Em contest for the price of $50 and compete in various other contests for more cash prizes.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Like a lot of modern-day sports betting sites, SportsBetting.ag promotes the use of crypto.

You can fund your account using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and so on. Using cryptos means you’ll benefit from almost instant withdrawals, as well as enhanced bonuses.

If, however, you’re playing with US dollars, you can add cash to your account via trusted payment methods like MoneyGram, Money Order, wire transfer, and credit card.

There are high withdrawal limits in place, which will suit high rollers, and we found the withdrawal times to be generally good.

Reputation: 5/5

SportsBetting.ag is another stellar sportsbook that’s been around for more than 25 years. It has an impeccable, unblemished record and always pays out.

What’s more, SportsBetting.ag has an A+ rating across multiple review sites, and it’s fully licensed to operate.

Click here to get started at SportsBetting.ag with an up-to $1,000 welcome bonus.

4. MyBookie - Best NCAA Football Betting Site for Futures Bets

Pros:

$1,000 welcome bonus

25% reload bonus

Great NCAA futures odds

Bet on 1st half and 2nd half CFB lines

Cons:

Limited banking options

At MyBookie, you can kick things off with a 50% sports welcome bonus. You can also explore the college football futures markets, build your own props and take advantage of expert tips, picks and analysis.

College Football Betting: 4/5

MyBookie is a sportsbook that’s hugely committed to football. Alongside the NFL, college football is its top priority.

The beauty of this is that MyBookie posts its NCAA betting lines as early as possible, which gives you the chance to weigh up your bets and odds and compare them with other betting sites.

There are separate sections on the website for CFB 1st half lines, 2nd half lines and 1st quarter lines every week during the regular season, as well as a section for all of their college football specials.

In terms of their futures odds, Caleb Williams is the outstanding (-2272) favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, while Max Duggan is available at a massive (+2000).

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

As a new player, you can opt-in to a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus at MyBookie. This is a matched first deposit offer that comes with a $50 minimum deposit and 10x wagering requirements.

Regular offers include a 25% sports reload bonus, as well as a 200% referral bonus.

And on the off chance you like betting on horse racing, you can claim an 8% horse rebate every week.

>> MyBookie promo codes

Payment Methods: 4/5

There are 8 different ways you can fund your account at MyBookie.

These include 4 cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin - as well as VISA and Person to Person.

And while we know for sure that there are deposit and withdrawal limits at MyBookie, it’s unclear what these are. They differ according to the plummet method, as well as your particular customer level.

Reputation: 5/5

MyBookie was launched in 2014 with the aim of exposing the weaknesses in the way other sportsbooks did things.

To that end, MyBookie has added 24/7 customer support, its website is extremely user-friendly and the bonuses are generous.

This is also a fully licensed sports betting site that is SSL-secure.

Click here to get started at MyBookie with a 50% welcome bonus.

>> In-depth MyBookie review

5. EveryGame - Best College Football Betting Site for Mobile

Pros:

100% welcome bonus

Regular stake-back bets

User-friendly interface

25+ years’ experience

Super Bowl contests

Cons:

Withdrawal fees on some banking options

EveryGame is another hugely experienced college betting site that offers competitive odds and a range of futures and specials.

You can get started with a 100% welcome bonus and take advantage of regular offers here.

College Football Betting: 4/5

College football is lumped into the “American Football” section, which means you can browse through NFL markets - such as NFL game props and futures bets - at the same time as you browse through college football betting odds.

There are two separate categories here for college football: NCAAF futures and NCAA football betting lines.

The futures market is limited to who will win the 2023 National Championship, with Georgia the clear 1.80 favorites.

In terms of their betting lines, EveryGame keeps things tight here as well, and only offers markets for the spread, the moneyline and the totals bet.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

As a new customer, you can claim a 100% sign-up bonus straight off the bat at EveryGame.

This is one of the biggest welcome bonuses available at any sportsbook right now and wagering requirements are just 3x. What’s more, the minimum deposit is a very fair $20.

EveryGame runs regular offers, and these include a risk-free $50 free bet that’s typically available on special event games - such as the Super Bowl - as well as parlay boosts and stake-back specials.

There’s also a weekly NFL pool that’s free for everyone to enter, and EveryGame is currently giving you the chance to win a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl.

Payment Methods: 4/5

EveryGame accepts 3 cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

They also accept multiple eWallets, including EcoPayz and PaySafeCard, while other payment options include VISA, MasterCard, Discover and eZeeWallet.

Some payment methods come with fairly tight withdrawal limits. So, this is something to bear in mind if you’re a high stakes bettor.

Reputation: 5/5

EveryGame’s reputation has been built over the last 25+ years on reliable payouts and excellent customer support.

You can reach the team 24/7 and we found the customer service to be friendly and helpful.

Click here to get started at EveryGame with a 100% welcome bonus.

Honorable mention worth checking out:

How We Chose the Best NCAA Betting Sites: Ranking Methodology

College Football Betting: All the sportsbooks in our list offer the best college football spreads, a range of prop bets, as well as competitive odds in the NCAAF futures markets.

Bonuses and Promotions: You can get started with an exciting welcome bonus at all the sports betting sites in our list, as well as grab regular offers, such as reload bonuses, and rack up rewards points whenever you bet.

Other Sports Betting Options: We added sportsbooks that cover the entire range of college sports, including college football and basketball, as well as multiple other sports that are popular with US bettors. These include the NBA, the MLB, soccer, and tennis.

Payment methods: Lastly, we made sure to add sportsbooks that support a good mix of cryptocurrencies and safe and secure traditional payment methods, such as credit cards and Person to Person.

Why is BetOnline the Best Site for College Football Betting?

BetOnline stood out to us as the top-rated sportsbook for NCAA betting for a few reasons:

Outstanding college football betting odds: BetOnline consistently offers competitive odds that are hard to beat elsewhere.

BetOnline consistently offers competitive odds that are hard to beat elsewhere. Tools and features: You can place same game parlays at BetOnline, as well as enhance your bets using their odds booster tool. A useful Props Builder tool is available, too.

You can place same game parlays at BetOnline, as well as enhance your bets using their odds booster tool. A useful Props Builder tool is available, too. Regular bonuses: New players are entitled to a 50% welcome bonus, as well as a $25 risk-free player prop bet and $25 worth of in-play free play.

New players are entitled to a 50% welcome bonus, as well as a $25 risk-free player prop bet $25 worth of in-play free play. Established sportsbook: BetOnline has been helping college sports bettors have fun for more than 25 years. It's SSL-secure and only supports tried and trusted banking options.

Why Should I Bet on College Football Online?

Different types of bets: College football is ripe for some amazing prop bets opportunities, including rushing yards, first touchdowns, and so on. You can also bet on the point spread, check out the totals market, or stick to the moneyline bet.

Great deals and offers: When you bet on college football online, you can take advantage of regular offers such as free bets and cashback bonuses. You can also enter loyalty programs and collect rewards points.

It's unpredictable: It's often the case that the highest-ranked teams don't finish at the top at the end of the season. College football is a short but brutal season and it helps to follow the teams that are building momentum.

Compare the best NCAA football betting odds: Betting on college football online lets you sign-up to multiple sportsbooks so that you can then compare their odds and place the best bets at the best possible price.

Related Articles:

Guide to College Football Betting Online

Is College Football Betting Safe?

Yes, college football sports betting is completely safe when you're placing bets at legit sportsbooks like BetOnline that are fully licensed.

Can I Win Real Money Betting on College Football?

Yes, you can win money by betting on sports, including college football, the NFL, and others. All the sportsbooks online we mentioned here allow you to deposit and withdraw funds in a number of ways. As long as your bet wins, you will win real money. However, it's just as easy to lose money when betting on sports, which is why the advice is always to stay disciplined and only bet what you can afford to lose.

How Do I Find the Best College Football Odds?

The easiest way to find the best college football odds is by joining experienced NCAA football betting sites like Bovada and MyBookie. These sites consistently offer the best NCAAF odds. What's more, you can compare and contrast their NCAAF odds for specific bets and markets so that you're always guaranteed to take home the best possible profit.

What is College Football Week?

College football week refers to any week during the regular season when there are college football games taking place. It also includes the college football playoff matches, while College Football Week 0 always refers to the first round of games.

What Other College Sports Can I Bet On?

While there are different college sports across America, the two main ones that you can bet on at sportsbooks like BetOnline are college football and college basketball.

What is a College Football Parlay?

A college football parlay is when you add different selections - and these include prop bets and other types of bets, such as the point spread or simple moneyline bets - into the same bet. This is a good way of maximizing your profit and boosting the odds, but parlays are always harder to get right than single bets.

What College Football Games Can I Bet on Online?

You can bet on any and all college football games during the regular season. Just make sure to choose the right college football sportsbook online.

Comparison of the 5 Best College Football Betting Sites

BetOnline: 50% sign-up bonus that’s followed by a 25% reload bonus anytime you deposit $50+. Enter a $50,000 college football handicapping contest and take advantage of prop builders, same game parlays and odds boosters. 25+ years of experience servicing college sports bettors. Overall score: 99%

Bovada: Great range of prop bets, with Bovada letting you bet on things like rushing yards, touchdowns and passing yards. Alternative lines available. Get rewarded with loyalty points whenever you place a bet and earn an extra $275 whenever you refer a buddy. Overall score: 97%

SportsBetting.ag: Highly experienced sportsbook that rewards bettors with regular offers. A 50K College Bowl Pick’Em contest included alongside regular NFL contests. Solid choice of game props and college football futures bets. 35% unlimited crypto reload bonuses. Overall score: 95%

MyBookie: Huge choice of NCAA futures bets available at competitive odds. Sift through Heisman trophy odds, playoff odds and more. Bet on the 1st half and 2nd half lines and take your pick from 100+ markets for each college football match. Overall score: 94%

EveryGame: Launched in 1996 and can offer fast payouts and a user-friendly interface. Massive 100% welcome bonus alongside regular stake-back bets. NCAAF specials available at enhanced odds, alongside game props and future bets. Overall score:92%

How to Bet on College Football Online

1. Click “JOIN”

Visit the BetOnline website using this link. You’ll find the green “JOIN NOW” button to the center left of the homepage.

2. Enter Your Details

You’ll then be taken to a single form that you need to fill out. The form asks for a few details, such as your first and last name, a mobile number, as well as your date of birth.

3. Click “Create Account”

Once you’ve filled the required fields in, click the “Create Account” button at the end of the form.

4. Make a First Deposit

Now that your account is live, head over to the cashier section to make your first deposit.

So, What Are the Best College Football Betting Sites & Odds?

The college football betting market is ripe with some great betting opportunities. As long as you understand the sport well enough, it's totally possible to have some fun all season long.

We recommend BetOnline as a good starting point when it comes to the best markets and college football odds, and you can get started with a 50% welcome bonus.

Whatever you decide to do, please gamble responsibly at all times.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: