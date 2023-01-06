College Football Championship Playoff Odds and Betting Guide

The college football championship is finally here, taking place in Los Angeles next month. But before we get there - there's a small matter of the college football playoff semi-final games to take care of.

Check out our expert guide on the upcoming Fiesta and Peach Bowl, as well as our predictions for the big one. Let's strap in and take a look.

College Football Playoff National Championship Outright Odds

Place your bets on the winner of the college football championship at BetOnline.

How to Bet on the College Football Championship Game

Ready to knuckle down and start planning those bets? Follow our guide below to place your college football championship bets at BetOnline.

The College Football Playoffs Odds: Breaking Down the Contenders

Check out our breakdown of the four contenders vying for national championship glory.

Georgia (-135 at BetOnline)

Georgia is on track to go back-to-back and are rightful favorites for the national championship.

Their domination of college football this year has been efficient as it is deadly, going unbeaten and winning their games by an average of 26.5 points.

Breaking down the DNA of this championship-winning side is simple.

Ever heard the phrase defense wins championships? That ethos rings evergreen with the Bulldogs, who have one of the best defenses in the country. Stroud and the Buckeyes have a lot on their plate to try and exploit this formidable outfit.

Having said that, a good defense is nothing without a competent offense that can grease the gears and make plays.

Step on up Georgia legend Stetson Bennett, the former walk-on to championship winner. He has an excellent supporting cast to throw to and one of the best o-lines around. Not to mention he's not so bad himself.

When it's all said and done, Georgia Bulldogs are obvious favorites to repeat - but sports rarely ever work out that way, especially when they are as romantic as college football.

Michigan (+290 at BetOnline)

Michigan's surge into one of the best teams in the country has been quietly humming along for the past two seasons.

They've become an excellent outfit on both sides of the ball and have every reason to believe they'll be able to beat TCU and get a shot at revenge at Georgia in the national championship game.

Despite losing one of the best running backs in the country in Blake Corum to a late MCL injury, Donovan Edwards is a more than capable backup ready and waiting to kickstart the run game where it left off.

Michigan went unbeaten in the big ten this year, taking the scalp of Ohio State in the process. Overcoming a plucky TCU side should be a formality, with Georgia ready and waiting to give them the rematch they've been craving since last year.

Ohio State (+375 at BetOnline)

Future NFL first-round pick CJ Stroud led the Buckeyes to a commendable 11-1 record this college football season, losing only to fellow national championship contenders Michigan Wolverines.

All eyes will be on Stroud to take this versatile offense to the next level and take their full strength of a game to Georgia in the upcoming Peach Bowl. For the Buckeyes to stand a chance of winning, Stroud is going to have to put in a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

So how can he and the Buckeyes make that happen? They'll need to find some way to run the ball for a start. It's difficult to tell you how against a defense that gives up an average of 76 rushing yards a game, but without it, they'll be stuck in a tough place. Furthermore, they'll have to be imaginative in their passing game.

Basically, they're going to have to be damn good. On both sides of the ball. Then they'll need to hope Georgia has an off day.

TCU (+1400 at BetOnline)

There's a first time for everything, and for Texas Christian University Horned Frogs, it's being a participant in a college football playoff game. They'll be on the hunt for their first national championship since 1938.

Max Duggan will need to raise his game against a stubborn Michigan defense, but there's every chance TCU can cause an upset here.

The prize for managing to overcome a tough test against the Wolverines will be a finals game against reigning college football champions Georgia Bulldogs. Stranger things have certainly happened, but this might be one step too far for the valiant horned frogs.

College Football Championship: Match Info, Date, Kick-Off Time & More

When is the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship takes place on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Who's most likely to be competing in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship?

Most sports betting sites have good money on Michigan playing against Georgia in the championship game.

Where can I watch the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game?

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game is available to watch live on ESPN.

Where is the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game being played?

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game is being played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Who's the favorite to win the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game?

Georgia is the current favorite at -135, and they are also the current reigning champions.

Best Sites to Bet on the College Football Championship Game

1. BetOnline - Best College Football Championship Betting Site Overall

Pros

25+ years online

Highly reputable company

Safe and secure online platform

Regular competitive college football odds

Cons

Stiff transaction fees for some payment methods

Bonuses & Promotions

50% Sports Welcome Bonus:

Use the promo code BOL1000 while depositing to activate this 50% bonus of up to $1,000. You’ll need to deposit at least $55 to qualify for this promotion.

100% Crypto Bonus:

Use the promo code CRYPTO100 while making a deposit to activate this 100% bonus worth up to $1,000. This promotion is only eligible for crypto deposits.

2. Bovada - Best Coverage of College Football Markets

Pros

$250 bonus

Latest secure SSL encryption tech

Highly reputable brand and ownership

Vast amount of college football markets

Cons

Dual lines can be problematic for veteran bettors

Bonuses & Promotions

$250 Sports Bonus:

Register now and get a welcome bonus worth 50% up to $250 when you deposit via fiat currencies.

$750 Sports Bonus Crypto:

Bovada is one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks, so the bonuses are more rewarding if you’re using cryptos.

Get 75% up to $750 if you deposit using cryptocurrency. Use the bonus code BTCSWB750 to activate the promotion.

3. SportsBetting.ag - Top College Football Prop Markets

Pros

Elite crypto bonuses

50% welcome bonus

Top college football prop markets

Industry longevity and reputation

Cons

Dated design

Bonuses & Promotions

50% Sports Welcome Bonus:

Get a 50% deposit match worth up to $1,000 on your first deposit. Just use the code SB1000 while depositing to activate this promotion.

100% 1st Time Crypto Bonus:

Use the promo code 100CRYPTO when making a deposit to activate this special bonus. This is only available on certain cryptocurrencies.

25% Sports Reload Bonus:

Use the bonus code FORLIFE to activate this sports reload bonus. Get an extra 25% on each deposit when used.

4. MyBookie - Best Bonuses of any College Football Championship Betting Site

Pros

Special bonuses

Brand new V.I.P. program

Consistent contests

Excellent bowl game odds

Cons

Design needs modernizing

Bonuses & Promotions

$1000 Sign-Up Bonus:

Use code MYB50 to activate the main sign-up bonus. It comes with 10x wagering requirements and is worth up to $1,000.

$200 First Deposit Bonus:

Alternatively, using the code 200CASH will net you up to $200 in bonus funds, but with extremely 1x wagering requirements attached. That literally means you only need to bet with the funds once before they become withdrawable. This is the secondary sign-up offer.

25% Sports Reload:

Use the MyBookie bonus code MYB25 for a 25% reload bonus on each new deposit you make for the sportsbook. This code can be used multiple times.

Check out an in-depth MyBookie review.

5. EveryGame - Best College Football Championship Betting Site for Mobile

Pros

Online since 1996

Generous promotions

Elite mobile optimization

Safe and secure betting platform

Cons

Needs more diverse banking tools

Bonuses & Promotions

$750 Sign-Up Bonus:

New users can use the promo code 3XBOOST250 for a $250 bonus deposit. This online sports betting bonus is usable for up to three different deposits. Wagering requirements are set at 4x.

6. BetUS - Expert College Football Championship Betting Guides

Pros

BetUS TV

Tips and insight from experts

$2500 welcome promo

Multiple crypto bonuses

Cons

More traditional banking methods may be necessary

Bonuses & Promotions

125% Sign-Up Bonus:

Earn up to $2,500 worth of bonus funds by using the promo code JOIN125 when making your first deposit.

200% Crypto Bonus:

Simply use the promo code JOIN200 when making an eligible deposit to earn an increased bonus worth up to $3,750.

100% Crypto Sign-Up Bonus:

Use the promo code SU100CRYPT to claim up to $2,500 in bonus funds. This is for crypto users only.

Why is BetOnline the Top Site for the College Football Championship Game?

Here's a quick overview as to why we've crowned BetOnline as the best gambling site for all your college football championship bets.

Reputation: During its 25 years online, BetOnline has built a reputation that has earned it the custom and fanfare of bettors across the globe.

During its 25 years online, BetOnline has built a reputation that has earned it the custom and fanfare of bettors across the globe. Bonuses: Whether you prefer to use crypto or regular old currency, BetOnline has promotions that cater to everybody.

Whether you prefer to use crypto or regular old currency, BetOnline has promotions that cater to everybody. Security: Peace of mind is top of BetOnline's agenda, which is why the entire website is secured with the latest SSL encryption technology.

Peace of mind is top of BetOnline's agenda, which is why the entire website is secured with the latest SSL encryption technology. College Football Markets: BetOnline has been a popular destination all season for college football bettors, featuring top odds and markets on all the biggest games.

BetOnline has been a popular destination all season for college football bettors, featuring top odds and markets on all the biggest games. Online Casino: Besides being a top-notch sportsbook, BetOnline is also one of the best online casino apps filled with tons of top-quality games that you can play whenever you want to.

Why is Betting on the National Championship Game Online Superior to Betting at a Traditional Brick and Mortar Sportsbook?

We've confidently broken down why we think online betting is superior to the old-fashioned way.

Convenience

Gone are the days of having to hustle to your nearest bookies with physical tickets to put your bets on or get your payouts. Simply take out your phone, check out BetOnline, and check out the markets at your fingertips.

Better Bonuses

Bonuses hardly existed before gambling transitioned online. Now you can barely browse an online sportsbook without them. Hurrah for perks and extra stuff!

Competitive Odds

Shopping for odds is easier than ever using online bookmakers. New competitors are made every day, each one trying their best to outdo the other - it definitely pays to shop around.

No Social Interaction Required

Okay, so we're being a little tongue-in-cheek here. But let's be honest, sometimes it's nice to be able to just place a bet without dealing with the unwanted attention of other people.

Best Bonuses for the National Championship Game Betting

BetOnline

50% Sports Welcome Bonus:

Use the promo code BOL1000 while depositing to activate this 50% bonus of up to $1,000. Remember, you’ll need to deposit at least $55 to qualify, which is on the high side.

100% Crypto Bonus:

Use the promo code CRYPTO100 while making a deposit to activate this 100% bonus worth up to $1,000. This promotion is eligible for crypto deposits only.

Bovada

$250 Sports Bonus:

New to Bovada? Register now and get a welcome bonus worth 50% up to $250 when you deposit via fiat currencies.

$750 Sports Bonus Crypto:

Get 75% up to $750 if you deposit using cryptocurrency. Use the bonus code BTCSWB750 to activate the promotion.

SportsBetting.ag

50% Sports Welcome Bonus:

Get a 50% deposit match worth up to $1,000 on your first deposit. Simply use the code SB1000 while depositing to activate this promotion.

100% 1st Time Crypto Bonus:

Use the promo code 100CRYPTO when making a deposit to activate this special bonus. Only available on certain cryptocurrencies.

25% Sports Reload Bonus:

Use the bonus code FORLIFE to activate this sports reload bonus. Get an extra 25% on each deposit when used.

MyBookie

$1000 Sign-Up Bonus:

This main sign-up bonus is activated with the code MYB50. It comes with 10x wagering requirements and is worth up to $1,000.

$200 First Deposit Bonus:

Using the code 200CASH will net you up to $200 in bonus funds, but with extremely 1x wagering requirements attached. That literally means you only need to bet with the funds once before they become withdrawable. This is the secondary sign-up offer.

25% Sports Reload:

Use the bonus code MYB25 for a 25% reload bonus on each new deposit you make for the sportsbook. This code can be used multiple times.

EveryGame

$750 Sign-Up Bonus:

New users can use the promo code 3XBOOST250 for a $250 bonus deposit. This online sports betting bonus is usable for up to three different deposits. Wagering requirements are set at 4x.

BetUS

125% Sign-Up Bonus:

Earn up to $2,500 worth of bonus funds by using the promo code JOIN125 when making your first deposit.

200% Crypto Bonus:

Use the promo code JOIN200 when making an eligible deposit to earn an increased bonus worth up to $3,750.

100% Crypto Sign-Up Bonus:

Use the promo code SU100CRYPT to claim up to $2,500 in bonus funds. This is for crypto users only.

Guide to Betting on College Football Championship

Is it safe to bet on college football?

Yes. As long as you are using a reputable and well-known bookmaker, it is completely safe to bet on college football. Thousands of people do so every year, so why not join them? Check out our recommendations for some inspiration.

Can I win real money betting on college football?

Anyone can win real money by betting. If you feel like you know a bit more than the average about college football, maybe you're in a better position than most. Just don't expect to become a millionaire overnight.

Can I use bonuses for the upcoming national championship game?

Of course! We've even taken the liberty of picking out some of the best bonuses and promotions available. Make sure you go ahead and check them out.

Can I bet on the Peach Bowl?

Yes, there are odds available for the Peach Bowl, which is one of two semifinal games for the college football national championship game.

Can I bet on the Fiesta Bowl?

Yes, many bookmakers will have odds and markets available for the Fiesta Bowl for the same reasons as above.

Can I bet on the Cotton Bowl?

Although not as popular or important as the aforementioned bowl games, you'll still be able to bet on the Cotton Bowl using online bookmakers.

The 2023 cotton bowl is between USC and Tulane.

What’s the College Football Playoff Selection Committee?

They're those pesky so-and-so's who are responsible for ranking the best college football teams in the country. So if you're mad your college isn't where it should be - take it up with these guys.

Who beat Ohio State in the regular season?

Michigan Wolverines gave Ohio State Buckeyes a historic beatdown, 45-23 in the regular season at the Ohio Stadium.

Where's the best place to bet on the college football playoffs and championship?

It took a while, as well as some fiery debate on our team - but we finally came to the consensus that BetOnline is the best bookmaker for your college football championship bets. Whether you're looking for competitive odds or exceptional bonuses, BetOnline has it all.

Ready to Bet on the College Football National Championship Game?

While the national championship game isn't until next month, there are still two more action-packed match-ups available, ready and waiting for you to lay down some action - and BetOnline is the best site to do so.

So, what's it to be?

Will Michigan Wolverines finally get their own back after shoving aside huge underdogs TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, potentially booking a final with reigning champions Georgia?

Or will the Buckeyes get some revenge of their own, improbably taking down the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, booking a final with big ten rivals Michigan, and righting the cosmic wrongs of their regular season match-up?

Maybe the Horned Frogs will rip up all the scripts and go for their first championship since 1938.

Whoever it is you're rooting for or laying money down on, remember our golden rules - have fun, and gamble responsibly.

