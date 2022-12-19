Common Damp Hair Mistakes to Avoid

While most of us wish we could step out of the shower, wiggle our noses and suddenly have our hair look Beyoncé-level flawless, the real world has us styling our own mane on a regular basis. The bad news is, the more shortcuts we take, the more likely they will take a toll on our hair’s health.

If you’re guilty of any of the following — sopping up wet hair by rubbing it with a terry cloth towel, brushing hair while wet, blasting it with hot air to speed dry it or pulling damp hair back in a bun — listen up. These acts are damaging your locks, even if you’re using the best hair tools and products on the market. Keep reading to see how you can right these wrongs.

Adobe

Combing Wet Hair

Even using the best hair tools won’t keep your strands free from harm. Hair is weaker when it’s wet. Help minimize hair loss, breakage and split ends by avoiding combing while wet. If you’re someone who tends to get a lot of knots, use a wide-tooth comb instead.

Pulling Wet Hair Into Ponytails And Buns

Want to achieve that beautiful slicked-back bun look? Don’t style it when your hair’s wet and at its peak elasticity. We know this can be tempting when you’re running late, but pulling hair back can create tension that results in breakage at the band. It can also block your scalp from drying properly, which can trigger skin irritations and eczema.

Instead, let hair air dry or blow dry it to speed up the process. The best hair moisturizer can keep your hair hydrated and nourished and help diminish flyaways. Look for one that’s rich in proteins and humectants.

Adobe

Going To Sleep With Wet Hair

Drifting off to dreamland while your hair is slightly wet is one thing, but sopping wet is not encouraged. While you’re not going to catch a cold, it’s not good for hair or scalp health because it increases the risk of a fungal infection.

Not only is it uncomfortable to sleep on a wet pillowcase, but you can also increase hair breakage. If you wash your hair close to bedtime, blow-dry your hair on warm (not hot) heat so it’s still 20%-30% wet and let the rest of it air dry. Make life easy and spring for the best lightweight hair dryer so you can hit the sack sooner.

Rubbing Your Hair Vigorously With A Towel

Sensitive strands can’t withstand being rubbed against a rough towel. If you want to use something to absorb moisture quickly, try gently wrapping your hair in a microfiber towel or an old cotton T-shirt. This will minimize frizz and lessen the harm. You can also gently squeeze the moisture out.

Adobe

Styling With Hot Tools While It’s Still Wet

If your hair is still slightly damp and you put a flat iron to it, it can immediately damage your locks, bringing the water in your hair to a boil, even if you’re using the best hair tools possible. Yikes! Items like straighteners, curling irons and rollers should be reserved for dry hair, no matter how rushed you are.

Knowledge is power — keep your hair looking its best by following these basic wet-care rules to maintain healthy, beautiful-looking hair.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.