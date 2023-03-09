Best Crash Gambling Sites: Where to Play Crash Gambling Games in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Crash gambling is the ultimate test of luck and intuition, and if you’re one of the rare gamblers who has them both in spades – you’re missing out.

But don’t worry, because we’ve put together a list of the ten best Crash gambling sites that let you play this exciting game of chance.

At the top of our list is Slots.lv, thanks to its great welcome package, fantastic customer support, and tons of amazing casino games – one of which is Thundercrash with amazing graphics.

Read on to learn more about our top pick and all the runners-up.

Best Crash Gambling Sites Overall

Slots.lv: Best site to play Crash overall

Cafe Casino: Best welcome bonus

Ignition: Biggest variety of gambling options

MyStake: Unique version of Crash casino game

7bit: Best free Crash game selection

Mbit: Best crypto promotions

Thunderpick Casino: Best Crash game variety

Punt: Best sports Crash game

BC.Game: Top pick for exclusive crypto games

Fortune Jack: Best for Adrenaline Crash game

1. Slots.lv — Best Crash Gambling Site Overall

Pros:

Up to $7,500 in bonuses

Over 400 casino games

Fantastic mobile compatibility

Fast payouts

Superior customer support options

Cons:

Poor video poker selection

Lack of bonuses after the welcome package

As Crash gambling games are rising in popularity, they’re showing up in several of our favorite casinos, including our pick for overall best crash gambling site – Slots.lv.

With a fantastic instant-play mobile casino app and an awe-inspiring array of customer support options, Slots.lv is perfect not just for Crash gambling fans but pretty much all casino game lovers.

Crash and Other Games - 4.8/5

Slots.lv hosts Thundercrash, a fantastic Crash casino game with wireframe graphics that bring old-school arcade shooters like Asteroids to mind.

The game is simple and straightforward, letting you choose your avatar before beginning. With a $0.50 minimum bet, getting started is cheap and easy, but if you’re new to Crash gambling, we recommend starting in practice mode and watching a few games play out to get the rhythm down.

Aside from that, there’s a fantastic selection of popular slots like Golden Buffalo and 777 Deluxe, both games featuring fantastic gameplay, high RTP, and exciting jackpots.

You’ll also find a nice blend of table games, including blackjack, baccarat, casino poker, online roulette games, and craps.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.8/5

New players can claim a 300% match bonus up to $1,500 on their first deposit if they use cryptocurrency, plus eight 150% match bonuses up to $750 each after that for a total of $7,500 in crypto bonuses.

If you prefer to play with fiat, you’ll be looking at a 200% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit instead, with eight 100% bonuses up to $500 each.

Both bonuses come with fair wagering requirements, and while bonus funds can be used to play Thundercrash, it will take you longer to work through that rollover due to the 5% playthrough contribution.

Banking Options - 4.7/5

Top up your Slots.lv account by depositing with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, or major credit cards. Most deposits can be made fee-free, but some credit cards may require additional charges – don’t worry though, Slots.lv will warn you beforehand.

Withdrawals are fast and easy, with crypto options being free, and if you have a Visa card capable of withdrawals, your first withdrawal of every month is free as well, with charges being applied after that.

Click here to sign up and enjoy playing Thundercrash at Slots.lv with up to $7,500 in bonus funds!

2. Cafe Casino — Best Welcome Bonus of All Crash Gambling Sites

Pros:

350% crypto welcome bonus

Fantastic progressive jackpot slots

Weekly mystery bonus

24/7 customer support

Thundercrash available to try for free

Cons:

Bland website design

Cafe Casino is very similar to Slots.lv, but it manages to do a few things differently. Especially in the promotions department. Let’s check it out, yeah?

Crash and Other Games - 4.7/5

This casino also uses the same version of Thundercrash for its Crash gambling fans, letting players push their luck in a bid to win a payout of up to $100,000.

Individual bets start as low as $0.50 per bet. We recommend you become familiar with the automatic cash-out settings to avoid any network lag causing you to miss pulling the ripcord by a fraction of a second.

Outside of Thundercrash, you’ll find a great selection of slots and table games… especially if you’re into progressive jackpot games (and if you’re already into Crash gambling, the odds are high you like dynamic gameplay).

Cafe Casino offers up over 35 progressive jackpot games, including bingo, casino poker, and slots, and it even has a broad selection of games tied to the Hot Drop Jackpot network, letting players play some of their favorite games for a chance at winning hourly, daily, and the $250,000 Super Jackpot.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.9/5

Cafe Casino offers two welcome bonuses, depending on whether or not you play with crypto.

The crypto bonus gets you a massive 350% first deposit bonus up to $2,500, while the fiat bonus is a smaller – but still impressive – 250% bonus up to $1,500.

Both bonuses come with wagering requirements which are a little higher than we like but are pretty fair considering the sheer size of this bonus.

The buck doesn’t stop there, every Thursday, you’ll find a new Cafe Casino Mystery Bonus available.

What are the terms? Who knows!

It’s a new bonus each week, which means if you don’t like what’s available, you need only wait a week to get a new bonus that might be more to your liking.

Banking Options - 4.6/5

Cafe Casino accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Tether, Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, and e-wallet deposits through MatchPay. Deposits by Matchpay and crypto are fee-free, while credit card deposits have a 5.9% fee after your initial deposit.

Follow this link to sign up and claim your 350% welcome bonus at Cafe Casino today.

3. Ignition — Most Gambling Options of Any Crash Gambling Site

Pros:

$3,000 casino and poker bonus

Fantastic poker games and tournaments

Great live dealer blackjack

200+ casino games

Cons:

Fees on some payment methods

Best known for its phenomenal poker app and bonuses, Ignition Casino also happens to have a rather robust casino featuring a ton of great games, top-tier customer support, and over 30 live dealer blackjack tables.

Crash and Other Games - 4.7/5

At the risk of sounding a bit like a broken record, Ignition Casino also has the Thundercrash Crash gambling game.

This means that if you’re chasing that Crash gambling thrill but are hoping for a casino with a little more poker, then Ignition is a superior choice over our first two casinos.

This is, of course, in addition to top slots and table games from popular providers like RTG, Rival, Genesis Gaming, and so on, so you’re sure to find a nice mixture of your favorite slots and table games.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.7/5

Ignition Casino offers up one of the more interesting welcome bonuses on our list. When a player makes their first deposit, they don’t just get one 100% welcome bonus, but two 100% bonuses up to $1,000 each.

The first bonus is good on Ignition’s great array of casino games and has a clean 25x wagering requirement, while the second bonus is solely for the Ignition poker app. The poker bonus is unlocked over time by playing real money games in the poker app instead of having normal wagering requirements.

And if you deposit with crypto, you’ll get two 150% bonuses up to $1,500 instead.

On top of that, you’ll find a solid $125 friend referral bonus, a weekly 100% match bonus for casino play, as well as a weekly Freeroll tournament for Ignition Rewards players who have achieved the Chrome level and above.

Banking Options - 4.6/5

We definitely recommend players use cryptocurrency when playing at Ignition Casino. In addition to getting a much better welcome bonus, it lets you sidestep the credit card processing fees on deposits.

Crypto players can top up their accounts with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin, and both deposits and withdrawals are pleasantly speedy.

Click here to sign up at Ignition and get up to $3,000 split between casino games and poker.

4. MyStake — Exclusive Crash Casino Game

Pros:

170% crypto casino bonus

Exciting dinosaur-themed Crash game

10 free Crash gambling runs with DINOFREERUN

Fantastic sportsbook

Cons:

Hard to find table games

Welcome bonus gets weaker for big deposits

MyStake is a fantastic crypto casino with a massive selection of casino games and one of the most fun Crash gambling games we’ve found so far.

If we were to have one real complaint about MyStake, it’s that navigation isn’t as simple as it is on other Crash sites, but this is likely due in large part to all of the gambling options available.

So we’ll let it slide.

Crash and Other Games - 4.8/5

We found the Crash game Dino with MyStake’s collection of minigames. It plays like your standard Crash game, but instead of a rocket ship taking off, or boring old line graphs, you have an adorable dinosaur running along, hoping to avoid being struck down by a meteor.

A little morbid, perhaps, but it’s charming and has a super high RTP rate of 96%, which is one of the highest return-to-player ratings we’ve found.

And, unlike Thundercrash above, you can actually key up two separate bets on each run, giving you a little more flexibility. Being able to set two separate auto-collect amounts makes hedging your bets a lot easier. Overall, this is one of the best Crash games we’ve played by far.

The rest of MyStake’s library is pretty great as well, with roughly 5,000 slots and table games, though we had trouble actually finding the table games we were looking for and had to resort to using the search bar.

Related: Bitcoin casino roulette

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.6/5

Players looking for free play on the Dino game can use the “DINOFREERUN” promo code when making a deposit equivalent to 20 Euros or more. The winnings from these runs have a 20x wagering requirement, and the bonus itself can be reclaimed once per deposit.

New players who make a deposit between $20 and $200 get a 150% match bonus, while deposits between $201 and $1,000 will actually get a smaller 100% match bonus.

Both bonuses are subject to a reasonable 30x wagering requirement, though, and are only usable on MyStake’s slot games.

Alternatively, crypto players can claim a welcome bonus that will get them a 170% match up to $1,000 with the same 30x wagering requirements, which is a little more in line with what we’d expect.

Banking Options - 4.6/5

MyStake accepts all major credit cards, Neteller, WebMoney, PayOp, EcoPayz, Qiwi, Skrill, Paysafecard, JCB, Interac, Mifinity, and a broad range of crypto, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

However, keep in mind that some of MyStake’s payment methods are limited to select countries, so don’t be surprised if you’re not able to use e-wallets – depending on where you connect from.

Click here and deposit with crypto to get a 170% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit today.

5. 7bit — Best Selection of Free Crash Gambling Games

Pros:

Three Crash gambling games to choose from

All titles are available to try for free

100% match bonus + 100 free spins

Huge selection of crypto casino games

Cons:

Welcome bonus for non-BTC deposits is weak

Rounding out our top 5 list is 7bit casino, one of our favorite crypto casinos for game variety. This crypto casino offers a great variety of bonuses, a fantastic VIP program, stellar customer support, and accepts a broad range of crypto deposits.

It also happens to have three different Crash gambling games on tap.

Crash and Other Games - 4.8/5

While pretty much all Crash games are more or less the same, we were pretty stoked to see three different versions on 7bit.

The first version is Lucky Crumbling, which is very simplistic and looks more like an app for watching the stock market. No rockets, no planes, just a rising line and a little sort of chat window along the side so you can interact with other players as you play.

The second Crash gambling game is Space XY, which has a simple rocket ship theme, while the third game is the well-known Aviator Crash gambling game.

What really sets these two games apart from most of the Crash games on our list is the fact that they both let you play for free, whereas most games let you watch other players play.

This really gives you a chance to hone your skill and test your intuition, and we’re all for it.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.5/5

There are a ton of bonuses available at 7bit Casino, including free spin bonuses when you sign up on the casino’s Telegram, exciting reload bonuses that change throughout the week, and a robust crypto welcome bonus that leans heavily on Bitcoin.

New players can get a 100% match bonus of up to 1.5 BTC on their first deposit, plus 100 free spins. If you prefer to use another currency, you’ll want to consult their breakdown, as anything not Bitcoin will see a much lower bonus cap.

People also read: Bitcoin casinos in Canada

Banking Options - 4.6/5

7bit offers a crypto-forward gambling experience, so players will have access to an impressive array of cryptocurrency payment options, most of which come free of fees. Even credit card deposits have fairly reasonable fees starting at 2.5%, which is lower than the industry average.

Click here to sign up and get a 100% match bonus of up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins today.

How We Ranked the Best Crash Gambling Sites

Crash and Other Games

While the core of all Crash games is the same, we tried to bring casinos that blended great Crash options with a robust online casino… and did a good job of it, if we do say so ourselves.

Bonuses and Promotions

From massive deposit bonuses to free spins to free rounds of Crash gambling, we’ve put together a broad range of bonus types and scored them based on bonus size and the ease of each promotion’s terms.

Banking Options

All the free play and great games don’t mean a lot if you’re not able to make a deposit. Crash games tend to go hand-in-hand with crypto casinos, but we made sure to check out the fees and payout times on their non-crypto options as well.

Check our the best gambling websites by country:

Why is Slots.lv the Best Site to Play Crash Casino Games?

If you’ve read this far, it’s plain to see that there are plenty of fantastic Crash gambling sites available, so Slots.lv must be special to have claimed our #1 spot. Here’s why we feel Slots.lv is the best of the bunch:

Game Selection: Not only are we big fans of their old-school arcade-styled Thunder Crash game, but the entire library at Slots.lv is fantastic. From progressive jackpot bingo to 10-hand video poker, there’s no shortage of exciting options.

Mobile App: The Slots.lv instant-play mobile app works flawlessly from your phone or tablet’s browser, letting you enjoy the entire gaming library on the go.

Welcome Bonus: The generous bonuses at Slots.lv net players up to $7,500 in bonus cash spread over their first nine deposits. This is a fantastic welcome bonus and puts many Crash gambling sites to shame.

Customer Support: Not only does this casino have 24/7 live chat support, but you’ll have access to their in-depth help center and a fantastic on-site forum, making it easy to get the help and answers you need.

Related: Best online craps sites

What Makes Crash Casino Games Special?

Crash games are becoming increasingly popular among online gamblers, and there are plenty of reasons why.

Big Winning Potential: All crash games feature a big winning potential, usually up to 100x your initial bet – and you can cash out any time you want for a smaller profit.

Something Different: Crash games are unlike any other online casino game you can play, as this game is entirely based on luck – but you get to make the decision of when to cash out.

Provably Fair: Most Crash games at online casinos are provably fair, which means you can check out the randomness of the outcome (the algorithm) yourself and see your impact on the result.

Guide to Crash Gambling Online

How do you play the Crash casino game?

Crash is an incredibly simple gambling game that involves placing a bet, waiting as the Crash multiplier goes up, and then cashing out before the multiplier stops or crashes.

That’s really all there is to the game, but there are a number of involved strategies players use to try and maximize their payouts.

Crash casino games are a test of nerves as one wants the multiplier to get as high as possible to maximize your winnings, but you also want to cash out before it crashes and you lose your bet.

Can I win real money playing the Crash gambling game?

You can win real money playing Crash, but as with any online casino game, there is no guaranteed payout. Most Crash games have an RTP above 95%, making them comparable to many online slots – which is to say, fairly risky.

But that’s part of the fun, isn’t it?

Related: Best bitcoin casinos

Is Crash gambling safe?

So long as you’re playing at reputable Crash betting sites like Slots.lv and MyStake, it’s perfectly safe to play Bitcoin Crash games. Not only will the casino use proper safety features like secure SSL encryption, but their games will also use proper random number generators, ensuring that each game of Crash is fair.

Can I play Crash gambling games for free?

Many of the Crash websites on our list let you try out this game in “practice mode,” which will let you watch simulated runs or watch other players play so you can get a handle on how the game works before you put any money on the line.

This is also a great way to find the right Crash casinos for you since different Crash games can have completely different graphics from each other.

How do I pick the best crypto Crash gambling site for me?

When trying to find the best Crash betting sites, we find it’s important to ask ourselves what we’re looking for in the online casino.

Here are a few things we feel are important to take into consideration before playing Crash gambling games:

Does it have the style of Crash game you’re looking for?

What other gambling options are there? Sports betting? Progressive jackpot slots?

What does the welcome bonus look like?

Does it accept the payment type you prefer to use?

What do other players think about this casino?

We took all of these questions into consideration when creating our list of the best Crash gambling sites.

What is the best Crash gambling strategy?

There is no surefire strategy to win while playing any Crash game online. Some like to cash out when the multiplier is at 1.5x and believe this is the way to go, while others only cash out at 10x.

Some players increase their stake with each upcoming round after a loss, hoping to get it back with some extra profit.

However, there’s a reason this game has a house edge – and it’s because the house wins in the long run. That said, play for fun, and maybe you will win if you get lucky.

Quick Recap of the Top 5 Crash Gambling Sites

Slots.lv: A fantastic casino offering a flawless mobile experience and one of the best Crash games we’ve found. You can get started with up to $5,000 in deposit bonuses, going all the way up to $7,500 if you pay with cryptocurrencies.

Cafe Casino: Not only does Cafe Casino’s progressive jackpot selection absolutely rock, but players can get a 350% bonus when they deposit with crypto.

Ignition: If you love poker as much as you love Crash gambling games, Ignition’s impressive poker app is a perfect complement. Claim up to $3,000 in bonuses split between online poker and the casino’s robust game library – including Thundercrash.

MyStake: This well-rounded gambling site offers sports betting, tons of casino games, and the cutest Crash game we’ve seen so far. Sign up and get a 170% crypto welcome bonus to get started.

7bit: Last on our list is 7bit, which offers three different Crash gambling titles, two of which you can play for free. Follow this link to sign up and get a 100% match bonus of up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.

How to Play Crash Casino Games (Step by Step)

If you’re ready to get started at the best online casino for playing the Crash gambling game, we’ll walk you through signing up at Slots.lv step-by-step.

Step 1:

Follow this link to make your way to Slots.lv, and click the “Play Now” button to get started.

Step 2:

Fill out the form with your name, date of birth, and all the usual contact information. You’ll also be prompted to create a password at this point, giving you the ability to log in after you click “Register”.

Step 3:

Once you’re able to log in, you can make your way to the deposit page and choose your preferred deposit method and welcome bonus. Congratulations, you’re now ready to enjoy Thunder Crash and more!

Ready to Get Started With Crash Gambling?

You now know just about everything you need to know about how to pick the best Crash casinos.

While we think that Slots.lv is the best online casino to start playing Crash games, thanks to having one of our favorite variations in Thunder Crash as well as a wealth of other fantastic games, in reality, you won’t go wrong with any of our top picks.

But no matter where you decide to play, make sure to focus on having fun and always wager responsibly. Don’t get greedy while playing this game – that’s our only tip!

Thanks for reading.

Related:Best online slots

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: