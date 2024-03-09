Crews respond to Los Angeles fire at illegal cannabis operation

Firefighters responded to a significant structure fire in Los Angeles that sent black smoke billowing into the air across the city. LAFD said the fire was at an non-permitted cannabis operation situated in a two-story downtown commercial building.

Fire officials said cadaver dogs were brought out to search for possible missing people inside the burned structure. Those reports of missing individuals were not immediately confirmed, firefighters said.

Authorities were still investigating the exact cause of the fire by Saturday night, according to a statement obtained by Scripps News.

At least five firefighters were sent for evaluation at a local hospital and said to be in fair condition, and at least one firefighter experienced a burning sensation to their face while fighting the fire just after arriving to the scene.

By Saturday night there had been no other civilian or firefighter injures reported, LAFD said. And, "No escalating or off-site hazards have been identified."

The Eastsider L.A. reported that the fire, which started earlier in the morning on Saturday in a nearly 70-year-old structure, was captured in images taken from afar billowing black smoke across the L.A. skyline.