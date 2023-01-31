Top 3 Criminal Background Check Services – How to Do A Criminal Record Check

Running a criminal background check can help protect you from potentially dangerous individuals, fraud, and risky behavior. A criminal record check can provide you with essential information about an individual, which can help you decide if it is safe to continue interacting with them.

Criminal background checks are routinely performed as part of most companies' hiring processes. These checks validate applicants' identification and credentials while drawing attention to any red flags in their past. Business owners also perform criminal history checks to ascertain that their new hires have no criminal records.

Truthfinder, Intelius, and Instant Checkmate are some of the best online resources for running a criminal background check on a person.

Best Criminal Background Check Services

TruthFinder – Best Overall Criminal Background Check Service

– Best Overall Criminal Background Check Service Intelius – Best Criminal Background Check for Quick Results

– Best Criminal Background Check for Quick Results Instant Checkmate – Best for Extensive Criminal Records Database

– Best for Extensive Criminal Records Database US Search – Best Criminal Background Check for Ease-of-Use

– Best Criminal Background Check for Ease-of-Use PeopleFinders – Best Criminal Record Check for Reverse Phone Number Lookup

– Best Criminal Record Check for Reverse Phone Number Lookup Spokeo – Best for Affordable Criminal Record Check

It must be noted that certain criminal background check services do not comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. This restricts their usage to non-commercial purposes such as vetting potential employees or tenants.

What is a Criminal Background Check?

A criminal background check is an exhaustive review of an individual's entries in local, state, and federal criminal databases. A person's name, phone number, or email address may be used to access their public data and learn more about them.

A criminal record check can reveal information such as names, addresses, dates of birth, sex offender information, criminal histories, court records, social profiles, and property. Provided identification data is then cross-referenced against a database of billions of federal and criminal records for any indication of a match. The information is then compiled into an understandable and shareable criminal background check report.

Using a professional criminal background check service increases your likelihood of obtaining reliable information about an individual's history. This is information you would never find if you searched public records on your own.

A typical criminal background check report includes the following:

Certificates of Competence

Aliases

Academic background

Photographs

Work experience and employment background

Liens

Date of birth and age

Bankruptcies

Background checks and arrest records

Legal records from civil courts

Financial resources

A complete name

Firearms Licenses

Profiles on social media

Employers perform criminal history checks on job applicants to verify the accuracy of the information the applicant gave during the application and interview processes. They are usually conducted after a conditional offer of employment has been made but before the applicant starts work. In some cases, running criminal background checks on existing employees is part of companies' routine maintenance processes.

Many factors influence whether or not an employer decides to do a criminal history check, but statistics indicate that most businesses do so.

In 2018, 95% of employers questioned by the Professional Background Screening Association (formerly called the National Association of Background Screeners) employed some kind of employment background screening. The same research also reveals that criminal history checks often happen throughout an employee's tenure with the organization.

What Shows Up On a Criminal Background Check?

In most cases, the purpose of a criminal history check is to determine whether the person in question has been convicted of any misdemeanors or felonies. A criminal background check may also reveal pending criminal charges or arrests. However, employers are usually advised not to consider these as heavily since there is no proof of guilt without a verdict and conviction.

Any convictions expunged or sealed will not be shown on a criminal background check report. Many people who have convictions for acts that are no longer illegal have been unable to expunge their convictions. In recent years, advocates for criminal justice reform have tried to eliminate some hurdles to expungement. Each state has its own regulations concerning expungement.

Further, the restrictions on how far back a criminal history check can go vary by state. For example, disclosing information about convictions over seven years old is illegal in some states, while others states do not have a specified limit.

Criminal background check businesses are prohibited from disclosing information regarding convictions older than seven years in several states. Some of the states on this list include California, Massachusetts, Kansas, Maryland, New York, Montana, New Hampshire, and Washington. In Hawaii, the statute of limitations is considerably shorter for crimes (seven years) and even shorter for misdemeanors (five years).

Details in criminal background check reports include:

Crime accusation: Severity of the offense and whether or not it’s a felony

Severity of the offense and whether or not it’s a felony Details of the lawsuit: Progression, terms of any settlement, and more

Progression, terms of any settlement, and more The punishment: May include prison time and/or monetary fines

May include prison time and/or monetary fines The ruling: Made by the court or the result of the prosecution

Made by the court or the result of the prosecution Information on the defendant

The filing: Manner in which the charges were first filed and any related case numbers

How Long Do Criminal Background Checks Take?

Reputable providers like TruthFinder or Intelius can give you criminal background check results in minutes —their professional systems are designed to offer quick results. If you choose to conduct a criminal history check manually or opt for a government or consumer reporting service, it could take much longer.

Most criminal background check services generate reports within three to five days; however, this time frame is not guaranteed. For instance, background checks conducted by the FBI could take up to 30 days to complete. While certain federal background checks may be completed in less than 30 days, it's prudent to account for the time it takes to complete a thorough review.

The number of states in which the subject has resided is another factor that lengthens the time it takes to do a background check. More states mean more databases to query, which might lengthen the time it takes to gather information.

Further, certain kinds of criminal background checks need many sources of information (e.g., criminal background and credit checks). You may experience a delay in results if you submit multiple requests in one background check.

How to Conduct a Criminal Background Check

A person-search service like TruthFinder is one of the simplest ways to look up a person's criminal record. You can quickly do a criminal history check with a few basic details, such as the person's name, location, or phone number. Finding an email address is easy with reverse phone lookup tools.

You could also contact the appropriate government agencies, make a public records request, and then manually sift through the requested documents. This is a more time-intensive and laborious process to get the necessary information, not one we recommend.

How Much Does a Criminal Background Check Cost?

In most cases, a criminal background check can cost anywhere between $10 and $500, depending on its scope.

Reports that include job and education verifications and drug tests are often pricier than those with only criminal record checks. When evaluating service providers, look at the overall cost of reports instead of the individual components.

TruthFinder is a membership-only service that requires users to sign up for an account before providing any reports, including those pertaining to criminal record checks. Members may pay $28 per month or $46 for two months of access (effectively $23 per month). TruthFinder also offers a monthly subscription for $4.99 including a one-month reverse phone lookup service.

Unless the member cancels before the end of the current membership term, their membership will be automatically renewed at the end of the current membership period. It's also worth noting that TruthFinder charges an extra $2 for access to the PDF version of the background check.

Which Background Check Service is Best for Criminal Background Check?

TruthFinder is indisputably the best criminal record check service. Below, we'll look at the three most popular ones and their key differentiating features.

Truthfinder – Best Overall for Criminal Background Check

Compared to other services that do criminal record checks, Truthfinder ranks near the top. You can quickly and easily perform a wide range of searches on its website by entering names, phone numbers, or email addresses.

The service has access to one of the country's largest criminal public record databases, allowing you to find a significant amount of reliable information on any individual. You can access details that aren't publicly available using TruthFinder's criminal record check services and its dark web surveillance tool.

TruthFinder costs $28.05 per month or $46 for a full year if you sign up for a two-month plan. Find out why our editors think Truthfinder is the best background check service by reading a comprehensive review.

Intelius – Best Criminal Background Check Service for Accuracy

Intelius performs just as well as TruthFinder on criminal history checks. The best thing about this national people-search service is its reliable results. The service is almost identical to TruthFinder, and its database of over 20 billion public documents gives you access to a vast trove of information on virtually anybody.

Intelius's $24.86 monthly plan is slightly more affordable than TruthFinder. A two-month package will set you back $42.25. The absence of a dark web surveillance tool accounts for the modest price reduction. If you are interested in the Intelius service for background checks, check out our detailed evaluation.

Instant Checkmate – Best Criminal Background Check Service for Speed

Instant Checkmate may be your best option if you need quick results. Due to its mobile app and lightning-fast findings, this criminal history check service is ideal for those who place a premium on convenience.

Instant Checkmate employs an extensive repository of public documents to provide reliable information on a person's history. A monthly subscription to this service will set you back $34.78. There is no 2-month option; however, a 3-month plan is available for $83.47.

Instant Checkmate values user privacy as much as speed, and the service provider takes extra precautions to protect users' personal data. For further information, please view a detailed evaluation of Instant Checkmate.

Criminal Record Check - Frequently Asked Questions

What fails you on a background check?

If a conviction from your history comes up, you may not pass a criminal record check. You will be disqualified if the criminal record check reveals discrepancies between your application and the results. A failed drug or alcohol test or driving record might also result in a negative criminal background check.

How can I check my own background for free?

TruthFinder is an excellent service to do a criminal record check on yourself and see how your criminal record appears to the public.

You cannot do a criminal record check on yourself without paying a fee. Manually applying to the appropriate governmental authorities may be required to get background check information for individual applicants.

The Bottom Line

Services like TruthFinder, Intelius, and Instant Checkmate make it simple to locate reliable data, whether you want to examine a personal record, records of a loved one or an old acquaintance, or a potential love interest.

Doing a criminal record check is time-consuming and laborious since it requires the requester to contact several government agencies and file public records requests with each of them.

Unless you want to pay a charge for each criminal history check request, you still have some work to do. The papers you get still need to be scanned to locate the desired data.

The best criminal record check services simplify all of that for you. If you're wondering how to check criminal records for a person, you may use a person-search service with the person's name, phone number, email address, or physical location. This will quickly get a detailed report detailing any criminal history record associated with that person.