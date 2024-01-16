DeSantis projected to take second in Iowa caucuses

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ have projected that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will finish second in the Iowa caucuses.

Less than an hour after caucuses began on Monday, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ projected former President Donald Trump would take first place.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign is unhappy with the early calls.

Bryan Griffin, the DeSantis campaign press secretary, said the early call was "extremely disrespectful" to voters.

Griffin said that caucusgoers in Dubuque were still waiting to be checked in to hear DeSantis speak when the early projections of Trump's victory were published.

Andrew Romeo, communications director for the DeSantis campaign, called it "absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote. The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet."

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ report projected caucus results that are developed by statisticians — they do not maintain their own election metrics.

The path forward for the DeSantis campaign also depends on other outcomes.

DeSantis went into Monday's caucus night up against Nikki Haley in a race for second place.

Earlier in the day — before the first projections of Trump's victory — the DeSantis campaign told Scripps News it was "leaning into" an underdog status.

DeSantis has yet to comment on his projected finish.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for more updates.

