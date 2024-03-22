Detroit Lions release Cameron Sutton as police search continues

The Detroit Lions released Cameron Sutton on Thursday as authorities continue to search for the defensive back to serve a domestic violence warrant in Florida.

The team announced the move on the X social media platform without offering any other details.

#Lions have released CB Cam Sutton. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 21, 2024

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida, which includes Tampa, has asked for help in finding Sutton, a seven-year pro who just finished his first season with the Lions and helped them reach the NFC championship game for the first time in 32 years.

The warrant is for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate, the sheriff's office has said.

Correction: Sutton Charge Update Cameron Sutton is wanted for Domestic Battery by Strangulation. It was originally relayed as Aggravated Battery - Domestic Violence. https://t.co/80WQsmQYwj — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024

The department responded to a call about domestic violence in progress involving the 29-year-old Sutton and a female around 5 a.m. on March 7, according to a Detroit Free Press report.

Authorities issued the warrant based on the evidence they found and suspect that Sutton has fled Tampa, the newspaper reported.

It wasn't clear if Sutton has a lawyer to speak for him. A text message sent to Sutton's agent, David Canter, was not immediately returned.

The warrant provided by the sheriff's department was almost entirely blacked out; it did list a home belonging to him in Dunedin, Florida, along the Gulf Coast, and property records show him as the owner.

The Lions signed Sutton to a $33 million, three-year contract a little more than a year ago, targeting him as a key player to acquire last offseason. He helped the franchise win a division title for the first time in three decades along with two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since 1957.

Sutton started all 17 regular season games, making a career-high 65 tackles and one interception. He also started all three playoff games.

Sutton started 31 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2021-22 seasons, making five interceptions with 95 tackles. The Steelers drafted the former Tennessee star, who is from Jonesboro, Georgia, in the third round in 2017. He has nine interceptions in 101 games over his career.

