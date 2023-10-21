This easy Amish cornbread recipe makes the perfect side

Cornbred is a quintessentially American food. It has roots in Native American cooking; indigenous people introduced it to colonists from Europe and it helped them survive in the wilderness that became the United States. Eventually, cornbread became a staple of people living in the Appalachian Mountains and was embraced by Black enslaved people.

It’s considered to be one of the country’s oldest — and possibly humblest — foods, and many families now have recipes for their own versions that go back for generations. This cornbread recipe apparently originates from an Amish recipe site that no longer exists, but has since been borrowed and adapted by others. Of course, Amish communities have a reputation for baking up the most delectable treats, honed by generations of experience.

A Sweet Little Bluebird blogger Mary calls this the best cornbread she has ever made, and describes it as “quick, easy, super moist, dense, delicious.” We think that, as in cakes, the addition of sour cream probably helps create a texture worth eating with your next barbecue or a hearty chili in cooler seasons.

Your dry ingredients include flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar. Your wet ingredients include sour cream, an egg, butter and whole milk. When A Cracking Good Egg tried this Amish cornbread recipe, they noted that they accidentally used lite sour cream and it turned out fine, so if you’re looking to cut calories that might be a good option.

You’ll mix all the amounts together in a loaf pan, stick them in the oven for 30-35 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and let cool. That’s it! As long as you have all the ingredients, you’re golden.

And so is this lovely cornbread! You’re going to want to serve it with honey (we’re thinking a little hot honey would be amazing with this), butter or maybe both. It’s good warm or cold, of course.

Ready to start? Get the full recipe for Easy Amish Sour Cream Cornbread from Sweet Little Bluebird. And get baking!

