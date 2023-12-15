Elderly man accused of fatally stabbing wife in fight over pancakes

An elderly man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in a dispute over pancakes earlier this month.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that Steven Schwartz, 85, of Washington, D.C., was charged Thursday with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of his 81-year-old wife, Sharron Schwartz. Steven Schwartz allegedly did not want to eat the pancakes his wife had made and decided to stab her in the back with a knife.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, authorities responded to a reported stabbing at a home in Northwest D.C. on Dec. 10 around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said they found Sharron Schwartz suffering from stab wounds and Steven Schwartz with self-inflicted injuries.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where Sharron Schwartz died. Steven Schwartz was later taken into custody.

Schwartz appeared before a judge via video Thursday and entered a plea of not guilty. He was then ordered to remain in police custody without bond.

If convicted, Schwartz faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.

