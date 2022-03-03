Actor Darren Criss mourning the loss of older brother

Actor Darren Criss is mourning the loss of his brother.

The "Glee" actor took to social media to share the news that his brother Charles passed away last month, calling the loss a "colossal shock," USA Today and "Today" reported.

The actor revealed his older brother "succumbed by taking his own life" and had battled severe depression, the news outlets reported.

As he mourns the death of his brother, Criss urged those struggling with their mental health or depression to seek professional counseling and support.

Charles's passing comes nearly two years after their father died in April 2020, People reported.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.