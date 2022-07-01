Disney reveals new name for Splash Mountain ride

NEW ORLEANS — One of the most popular and iconic attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World is getting a new name.

Disney officials announced Friday that Splash Mountain would be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure after receiving a "Princess and the Frog" makeover in late 2024, USA Today and Newsweek reported.

The announcement was made at the ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans.

Released in 2009, "Princess and the Frog" is an animated film that features Disney's first Black princess, Newsweek reported.

According to Disney, a plan has been in place since 2019 to change the theme of the log flume ride.

Since it opened in both parks, Splash Mountain has been based on the movie "Song of the South," which critics have attacked for its racist stereotypes since it was released in 1946.

The updated version of the ride will feature characters from "The Princess and the Frog" and have a storyline that picks up where the movie ended.

Jeff Tavss at KSTU first reported this story.