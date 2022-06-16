Top 12 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: June 17 - 19

Juneteenth — Holiday
3
Indy is really showing out for the Juneteenth holiday this weekend.
Indiana
Indiana Pride of Color & Indy Pride present: Le Brunch en Rouge
Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration [eiteljorg.org],
Juneteenth Foodways Festival
SLEEPYNAP VIBES JUNETEENTH EDITION
Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Tarkington Park
Biketeenth
Center for Black Literature & Culture's 5th Annual Indy Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration
AND Jazlyn's list
Father's Day — Holiday
2
Don't forget to celebrate your parent
BRIAN BLADE
+ THE FELLOWSHIP
BAND
One of the best of his craft, drummer Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022 with the re-release of their sublime third album, Season of Changes, a meditation on lightness and darkness that arrives like a balm for the soul, ebbing and flowing with grace and beauty.
Jazlyn's List!
Indy Film Fest — Movies
1
It's the first weekend of the 11-day 2022 Indy Film Fest.
To Freedom! The Ball — LGBTQ
4
Talbott Street Art Fest — Art
5
Cleo's Bodega & Café 3rd Anniversary & Juneteenth Celebration — Festival
6
Jazz Kitchen on Friday
The Chicks — Music
7
The Chicks
Ruoff Music Center
Sunday
With Special Guest Patty Griffin
Sunday, June 19
Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace — Shopping
8
Kangaroo Crossing — Family
9
Kangaroo Crossing at the zoo
Groovin' in the Garden — Family
10
Groovin’ in the Garden at Easley Winery
Du-Rag Fest — Family
11
Madam Walker Legacy Center 95th Anniversary Celebration — Festival
12
Block Party
Babyface concert
Madam Walker Legacy Center for their 95th Anniversary Celebration
