Top 12 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: June 17 - 19

Juneteenth — Holiday

3

Indy is really showing out for the Juneteenth holiday this weekend.

Indiana

Indiana Pride of Color & Indy Pride present: Le Brunch en Rouge

Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration [eiteljorg.org],

Juneteenth Foodways Festival

SLEEPYNAP VIBES JUNETEENTH EDITION

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Tarkington Park

Biketeenth

Center for Black Literature & Culture's 5th Annual Indy Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration

AND Jazlyn's list

Father's Day — Holiday

2

Don't forget to celebrate your parent

BRIAN BLADE

+ THE FELLOWSHIP

BAND

One of the best of his craft, drummer Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022 with the re-release of their sublime third album, Season of Changes, a meditation on lightness and darkness that arrives like a balm for the soul, ebbing and flowing with grace and beauty.

Jazlyn's List!

Indy Film Fest — Movies

1

It's the first weekend of the 11-day 2022 Indy Film Fest.

To Freedom! The Ball — LGBTQ

4

Talbott Street Art Fest — Art

5

Cleo's Bodega & Café 3rd Anniversary & Juneteenth Celebration — Festival

6

Jazz Kitchen on Friday

The Chicks — Music

7

The Chicks

Ruoff Music Center

Sunday

With Special Guest Patty Griffin

Sunday, June 19

Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace — Shopping

8

Kangaroo Crossing — Family

9

Kangaroo Crossing at the zoo

Groovin' in the Garden — Family

10

Groovin’ in the Garden at Easley Winery

Du-Rag Fest — Family

11

Madam Walker Legacy Center 95th Anniversary Celebration — Festival

12

Block Party

Babyface concert

Madam Walker Legacy Center for their 95th Anniversary Celebration

