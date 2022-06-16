Watch
Top 12 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: June 17 - 19

Here are the best events and things to do this weekend, including
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 13:04:55-04

JuneteenthHoliday

3

Indy is really showing out for the Juneteenth holiday this weekend.

Indiana

Indiana Pride of Color & Indy Pride present: Le Brunch en Rouge

Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration [eiteljorg.org],

Juneteenth Foodways Festival

SLEEPYNAP VIBES JUNETEENTH EDITION

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Tarkington Park

Biketeenth

Center for Black Literature & Culture's 5th Annual Indy Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration

AND Jazlyn's list

Father's DayHoliday

2

Don't forget to celebrate your parent

BRIAN BLADE
+ THE FELLOWSHIP
BAND
One of the best of his craft, drummer Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022 with the re-release of their sublime third album, Season of Changes, a meditation on lightness and darkness that arrives like a balm for the soul, ebbing and flowing with grace and beauty.

Jazlyn's List!

Indy Film Fest Movies

1

It's the first weekend of the 11-day 2022 Indy Film Fest.

To Freedom! The BallLGBTQ

4

Talbott Street Art FestArt

5

Cleo's Bodega & Café 3rd Anniversary & Juneteenth CelebrationFestival

6

Jazz Kitchen on Friday

The ChicksMusic

7
The Chicks
Ruoff Music Center
Sunday

With Special Guest Patty Griffin

Sunday, June 19

Indiana Grown Monumental MarketplaceShopping

8

Kangaroo CrossingFamily

9
Kangaroo Crossing at the zoo

Groovin' in the GardenFamily

10
Groovin’ in the Garden at Easley Winery

Du-Rag FestFamily

11

Madam Walker Legacy Center 95th Anniversary CelebrationFestival

12
Block Party

Babyface concert

Madam Walker Legacy Center for their 95th Anniversary Celebration

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

