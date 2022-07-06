Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

What to know before back-to-school: Central Indiana start dates

School file
WRTV FILE
School file
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 17:55:48-04

INDIANAPOLIS – The summer is about halfway over for most students, with many schools resuming at the end of July or early August.

Here’s a list of central Indiana school start dates and some other information you may need to know.

Schools are arranged in alphabetical order.

A

  • Alexandria Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Anderson Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Attica Consolidated Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 8
    • Back to school bash Aug. 5
  • Avon Community School Corporation

B

C

  • CA Beard Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Carmel Clay Schools
  • Caston School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 15
    • Back to school night Aug. 11
  • Cathedral High School
    • Start date: Aug. 11
  • Center Grove Community School Corporation
  • Centerville-Abington Schools
  • Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation
  • Clinton Central School Corporation
  • Clinton Prairie School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 4
  • Cloverdale Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 11
  • Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County
  • Community Schools of Frankfort
    • Start date: Aug. 4
  • Cowan Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3

D

  • Danville Community School Corporation
  • Delaware Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Delphi Community School Corporation

E

  • Eastbrook Community Schools
  • Eastern Howard School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • Edinburgh Community School Corporation

F

G

  • Greencastle Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • Greensburg Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Greenwood Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 3

H

  • Hamilton Heights School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Hamilton Southeastern Schools

I

K

  • Kokomo School Corporation
    • Start date for TZ schools: July 28
    • Start date for traditional schools: Aug. 3
    • Re-entry plan

L

  • Lebanon Community School Corporation
  • Lewis Cass Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 4
  • Liberty-Perry School Corporation
  • Logansport Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 10

M

N

  • New Castle Community Schools
  • Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation (Indian Creek)
  • Noblesville Schools
  • Northeastern Wayne Community Schools
  • North Lawrence Community Schools
  • North Miami Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • North Montgomery Community School Corporation
  • North Putnam Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 10
  • Northwestern School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • North White School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 11

O

P

R

  • Randolph Central School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 10
  • Randolph Eastern School Corporation
  • Randolph Southern School Corporation
  • Richland-Bean Blossom Community Schools- Edgewood
  • Richmond Community Schools
    • 9th-grade start date: Aug. 9
    • Start date for rest of student body: Aug. 10
    • Start times/schedules
  • Roncalli High School
  • Rossville Consolidated School District
  • Rush County Schools
    • Kindergarten start date: Aug. 2
    • Start date: Aug. 3

S

  • Shelbyville Central Schools
  • Shenandoah School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • Sheridan Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Southeast Fountain School Corporation
  • South Henry School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 4
  • South Madison Community School Corporation
  • South Montgomery Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Spencer-Owen Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • South Putnam Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Southwestern Consolidated School District
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Speedway Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 2

T

  • Taylor Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 10
  • Tipton Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 11
    • Supply lists
    • Bus driver will call about 2 weeks before school to arrange stop
  • Tri-County Schools
  • Twin Lakes Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 8

U

  • Union School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 3

W

Y

  • Yorktown Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 8

Z

If your school is not on this list and you would like to include it, email us at wrtvnews@scripps.com.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events Calendar

9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2018