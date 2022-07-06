What to know before back-to-school: Central Indiana start dates

INDIANAPOLIS – The summer is about halfway over for most students, with many schools resuming at the end of July or early August.

Here’s a list of central Indiana school start dates and some other information you may need to know.

Schools are arranged in alphabetical order.

Alexandria Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3

Anderson Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Attica Consolidated Schools

Start date: Aug. 8 Back to school bash Aug. 5

Avon Community School Corporation

Start date: July 28 Transportation



CA Beard Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Carmel Clay Schools

Start date: Aug. 10 Bus stop info on PowerSchool Portal District calendar- with specific registration and welcome dates for individual grades

Caston School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 15 Back to school night Aug. 11

Cathedral High School

Start date: Aug. 11

Center Grove Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3 Bus route information in Skyward School hours/schedule District calendar with back-to-school events

Centerville-Abington Schools

Start date: Aug. 8 Re-entry plan

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation

Start date: July 27 Transportation

Clinton Central School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3 Transportation

Clinton Prairie School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 4

Cloverdale Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 11

Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County

Start date: Aug. 2 School Bus info School supply lists

Community Schools of Frankfort

Start date: Aug. 4

Cowan Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3



Danville Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 10 Transportation

Delaware Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Delphi Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 11 School supplies



Eastbrook Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 11 Transportation

Eastern Howard School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 2

Edinburgh Community School Corporation

Start date: July 28 Daily schedules



Greencastle Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 2

Greensburg Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Greenwood Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3



Hamilton Heights School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Start date: Aug. 3 In-person instruction plan Bus routes available on Skyward



Indianapolis Public Schools

Start date: Aug. 1 Uniform policy



Kokomo School Corporation

Start date for TZ schools: July 28 Start date for traditional schools: Aug. 3 Re-entry plan



Lebanon Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 4 Transportation

Lewis Cass Schools

Start date: Aug. 4

Liberty-Perry School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 4 Supply lists

Logansport Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 10



New Castle Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3 School schedules

Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation (Indian Creek)

Start date: Aug. 3 Art supply list

Noblesville Schools

Start date: Aug. 1 Transportation Daily schedule/future eLearning days

Northeastern Wayne Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 10 Supply lists

North Lawrence Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3 Transportation

North Miami Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

North Montgomery Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9 Transportation

North Putnam Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 10

Northwestern School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

North White School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 11



Oak Hill United School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 10 School supply lists Transportation



Randolph Central School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 10

Randolph Eastern School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 10 Re-opening plan

Randolph Southern School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 10 Supply lists School lunch information

Richland-Bean Blossom Community Schools- Edgewood

Start date: Aug. 10 Transportation School supplies

Richmond Community Schools

9 th- grade start date: Aug. 9 Start date for rest of student body: Aug. 10 Start times/schedules

Roncalli High School

Start date: Aug. 3 District calendar with orientation and back-to-school events

Rossville Consolidated School District

Start date: Aug. 5 Bus route

Rush County Schools

Kindergarten start date: Aug. 2 Start date: Aug. 3



Shelbyville Central Schools

Start date: Aug. 3 Meet the teacher night Aug. 1 Daily schedule

Shenandoah School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 2

Sheridan Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Southeast Fountain School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 10 Transportation

South Henry School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 4

South Madison Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 4 Continuous learning plan

South Montgomery Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Spencer-Owen Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

South Putnam Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Southwestern Consolidated School District

Start date: Aug. 3

Speedway Schools

Start date: Aug. 2



Taylor Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 10

Tipton Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 11 Supply lists Bus driver will call about 2 weeks before school to arrange stop

Tri-County Schools

Start date: Aug. 11 Supply lists (newest documents) Transportation

Twin Lakes Schools

Start date: Aug. 8



Union School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3



Yorktown Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 8



Zionsville Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 4 School hours



If your school is not on this list and you would like to include it, email us at wrtvnews@scripps.com.