Best Euro Casinos Online (2023): Make Deposits & Request Withdrawals in EUR

There are now a gazillion online casinos in the European market, but how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Well, you turn to professionals like us, of course. Today, we have prepared a list of the best Euro casinos available right now.

Leading our list is PlayOJO – by far the best casino that accepts EUR. It offers a no-wagering welcome bonus and about 3,000 casino games. But it is not the only casino you should be looking out for; we listed and reviewed 9 others below.

Let's get this started.

Best Euro Casinos

1. PlayOJO – Best Euro Casino Online Overall

Pros:

No wagering requirement for welcome bonus

Over 3,000 online casino games

No minimum withdrawal amount

Daily exclusive offers

OJOPlus cashback promos

Cons:

Live support isn’t available 24/7

The first online casino on our list is PlayOJO, licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority.

This Euro online casino is taking the industry by storm. With a unique approach that promises no hidden terms, no wagering requirements, and no BS, it's easy to see why players are flocking to this site.

Gaming Options: 5/5

If you're looking for an online gambling website with an impressive gaming library, PlayOJO is the place to be. With over 3,000 games from top-tier providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and Play'n GO, you'll never run out of options.

Whether you prefer traditional or modern slots, poker games or live dealer games, PlayOJO has got you covered. Furthermore, PlayOJO is known for its fantastic bingo rooms, so don’t miss the chance to give those a try.

Banking: 5/5

When it comes to banking options, PlayOJO offers a wide range of payment methods to suit your needs. From traditional methods such as bank transfers and debit cards to modern e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill, you can choose the option that works best for you.

The minimum deposit amount is €10, while there’s no minimum amount for what you can withdraw. However, it's worth noting that some payment methods do have fees attached, so make sure to check the terms and conditions before making a deposit or withdrawal.

Promos & Bonuses: 5/5

PlayOJO offers some of the best bonuses and promotions in the business, with daily offers and no wagering requirements. In addition, you can earn OJOplus cashback on every bet you place, which is paid straight into your account in real time.

If it’s your first time at this European online casino, you can get 50 free spins on Book of Dead or choose to claim a bingo welcome bonus that comes with 50 free bingo tickets. There’s no wagering requirement to meet when using this bonus; you can just withdraw your wins.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

While PlayOJO's customer support isn't available 24/7, they do offer a range of contact options to help you with any queries or issues you may have. You can contact them via live chat, email, or phone. Note that the chat option is only available if you’re logged in to your account.

>> 50 free spins on Book of Dead available at PlayOJO

2. Spin Casino – Best Slot Library of All Online Casinos That Accept Euro

Pros:

Has a native mobile casino app

100 free spins welcome bonus

Wide variety of banking options

User-friendly and modern interface

Cons:

Could use more banking options

Established in 2001 with a Malta Gaming Authority licence, Spin Casino boasts a vibrant, eye-catching casino site that will transport you straight to the heart of the action. But it's not just about looks – Spin Casino has a lot to offer when it comes to gaming options, bonuses, and customer support, especially if you are into slots.

Gaming Options: 4.8/5

Spin Casino offers an impressive range of casino games, from classic table games to the latest slots. With options from top providers like Microgaming and NetEnt, you’ll surely find something you love.

The casino app for mobile is a bit limited in terms of game selection, but the desktop version more than makes up for it.

Banking: 4.9/5

Spin Casino offers a wide variety of payment options, including debit cards and e-wallets like PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill. The minimum deposit amount depends on your chosen payment method.

In addition, European players will see that the main currency used in this online casino is GBP. However, you can still play with Euro.

According to Spin Casino's website, deposits and withdrawals made with EUR or other currencies will be automatically converted to GBP. The conversion rate will be based on the exchange rate at the time of the transaction.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.8/5

The welcome bonus at Spin City gives you up to €1,000 welcome bonus, which you can score on the first deposit you make here.

And there are so many other bonuses available here! Make sure to check out their promotions page to find out more about all the bonuses and promos available for Euro Casino users.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

If you're feeling lost or need a helping hand, never fear – Spin Casino's customer support team is here! No matter what time of day or night, they're always just a few clicks or a phone call away at +44 2070 625 470.

>> Up to €1,000 welcome bonus available at Spin Casino

3. Jackpot City – Best European Casino Online for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:

Up to £1,600 welcome bonus

Large selection of jackpot real money casino games

Good variety of banking methods

Exciting loyalty program

Cons:

Could use a better design

Step into the world of Jackpot City Casino and get ready for an electrifying gaming experience. Since 1998, Jackpot City has been providing top-notch entertainment to millions of players worldwide, and of course, in most parts of Europe with its Malta Gaming Authority licence.

Gaming Options: 4.8/5

One of the standout features of Jackpot City Casino is its incredible selection of online casino games.

Whether you're a fan of classic slots, modern slots, table games, or live dealer games, you'll find plenty to keep you entertained here. This is also the place where you can find some of the best jackpot games like Mega Moolah, Wheel Wishes, and Major Millions.

Banking: 4.9/5

Another strength of Jackpot City's online gambling site is the variety of banking methods available for deposits and withdrawals. You can choose from various popular payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller.

The minimum deposit at this online casino is €10, so you can start playing with a low amount. When it comes to withdrawals, your casino account should have at least €50. Payouts can be processed with your debit card, and e-wallets accepted on the site.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.8/5

New players can take advantage of a generous welcome bonus of up to €1,600, which is spread across your first four deposits:

1st deposit: 100% match bonus up to €400;

2nd deposit: 100% bonus up to €400;

3rd deposit: 100% match bonus up to €400;

4th deposit: 100% bonus up to €400.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

If you run into any issues or have questions about the casino, the customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. We do wish they had phone support, but we love that they’re responsive, knowledgeable, and can assist with any problems you may encounter.

Up to €1,600 welcome bonuses available at Jackpot City.

4. Bitstarz – Crypto & EUR Casino Online

Pros:

5 BTC welcome bonus

Supports instant banking

Massive game library

Cons:

Cluttered website

Are you looking for the best crypto casino? Look no further than Bitstarz Casino! This Euro casino was one of the first ones to accept crypto players – let’s have a closer look at everything it has in store.

Gaming Options: 4.9/5

The online casino games at Bitstarz are provided by top-notch software developers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming, ensuring the highest quality of gaming experience you can get.

This is also where you’ll find exclusive Bitstarz games.

Banking: 4.8/5

Bitstarz accepts a wide range of payment methods, including debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies. In addition, the casino boasts fast payout processing times, ensuring you receive your winnings in a matter of minutes.

The minimum deposit is €20; the same goes for the minimum amount you can withdraw. However, this also depends on your chosen payment methods, so always check before completing transactions.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.8/5

Bitstarz offers a generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC, spread over the first four deposits.

On top of that, you’ll also get a total of 180 free spins. 20 free spins will be instantly credited to your account on your first deposit; then the rest will be given 20 per day until you get them all.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Bitstarz provides 24/7 customer support via live chat and email. However, the casino doesn't offer phone support, which may be inconvenient for some players. Good thing they have some of the friendliest live chat operators, though.

>> Score up to 5 BTC welcome package at BitStarz

5. Platin Casino – Best Euro Online Casino for Instant Banking

Pros:

€500 welcome package + 200 free spins

Mobile-friendly website

Great loyalty programme

Wide variety of game providers

Instant payouts

Cons:

No phone support

No poker rooms

Last on our list is Platin Casino. This is your best bet if you’re tired of waiting for your winnings to hit your bank account. This European online casino offers instant withdrawals, so you can get your funds fast to celebrate your big win – let’s see what else it has in store.

Gaming Options: 4.9/5

Platin Casino offers a wide range of games from some of the leading software providers in the industry, including NetEnt, Play'n GO, Yggdrasil, and many others.

This isn’t one of the best EU online casinos if you’re looking for poker rooms, but the thousands of casino games you can play here can make up for that lacking aspect.

Banking: 4.9/5

When it comes to banking, Platin Casino offers a variety of payment methods to suit every player's needs. You can make deposits and withdrawals using credit/debit cards, e-wallets like Apple Pay and Skrill, and even cryptocurrency.

Both deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly, and the minimum amount for both is €10. Pretty good since you don’t have to win big to get your winnings right away. On top of all that great banking features, all transactions at this online casino are free of charge.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.8/5

Platin Casino offers a generous welcome package that includes a €500 bonus and 200 free spins on your first two deposits. You can use the 200 free spins on Play’n GO’s Book of Dead.

In addition, the casino also offers regular promotions, such as cashback offers and reload bonuses, and an excellent loyalty programme for exclusive rewards to keep you coming back for more.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Platin Casino's customer support team is available 24/7 to assist you with any queries or concerns.

You can reach them via live chat or email. The only downside is that there is no phone support available at this time, but don’t worry; they’re quick to respond and attentive based on our experience.

>> €500 welcome package + 200 free spins available at Platin Casino

How We Picked the Best European Online Casinos

Gaming Library: We checked out the gaming libraries of each gambling site to ensure they had a wide variety of games, including the latest releases and all-time favourites.

Let's face it, who doesn't love free stuff? Of course, we also checked the terms and conditions to see if they’re fair and transparent, so there's no sneaky fine print to trip you up.

Customer Service: Last but not least, we tested the customer service of each casino. We asked them tricky questions, threw tantrums, and acted like we were five years old. We made sure they were friendly and knowledgeable, whether it was about a technical glitch or an existential crisis.

Check out our similar articles:

Why Is PlayOJO the Best Euro Online Casino?

PlayOJO online casino is our star player, and it's not hard to see why. Here are just a few reasons why we believe PlayOJO stands head and shoulders above the competition:

No Wagering Requirements: PlayOJO is one of the only online casinos that offer no wagering requirement bonuses. That means all the bonuses and rewards you earn are yours to keep, with no strings attached.

Say goodbye to frustrating wagering requirements that prevent you from enjoying your hard-earned winnings.

Massive Gaming Library: PlayOJO seems to understand that every player has their own unique tastes and preferences when it comes to casino games. It has a massive gaming library with over 5,000 titles to choose from.

Whether you're into slots, table games, or live casino games, you're sure to find something you love at PlayOJO.

OJOPlus Cashback: Picture yourself receiving a delightful surprise of additional funds in your OJOplus balance every time you indulge in playing online casino games. The best part? The cashback is deposited in real-time and is entirely yours to utilise! What more could you ask for?

Why Should You Play Casino Games at Euro Online Casino?

With gambling being so prominent in Europe, why not just walk into a land-based casino to enjoy your favourite games, right? Well, there are great reasons why you should consider gambling online instead and here are some of them:

Convenience: One of the biggest advantages of EU online casinos is the convenience they offer. No need to travel to a physical casino, and online casino players in European countries can play whenever they want without worrying about opening and closing hours.

One of the biggest advantages of EU online casinos is the convenience they offer. No need to travel to a physical casino, and online casino players in European countries can play whenever they want without worrying about opening and closing hours. Game Variety: Only the best online casinos offer a much wider range of games compared to physical EUR casinos. Players can find hundreds or even thousands of different games to choose from, including slots, table games, video poker, and more.

Only the best online casinos offer a much wider range of games compared to physical EUR casinos. Players can find hundreds or even thousands of different games to choose from, including slots, table games, video poker, and more. Better Bonuses: If you’re a bonus hunter, you’ll easily understand why EU online casinos are much better than land casinos. They offer all sorts of bonuses, including welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, free spins, and cashback.

Guide to the Best Casinos That Accept EUR

Is It Safe to Play at Casinos That Accept Euro?

Yes, it’s safe to play at online casinos that accept Euro as long as you choose reputable and licensed casino operators. Our top EU online casinos have licences and are regulated by trusted gambling authorities like the UK Gambling Commission, so you don’t have to worry about online gambling games being fair and square.

What Types of Games Can I Play at Online Casnos That Accept Euro?

You can play different types of games at online casinos that accept Euro. That includes online slot machines, table games like blackjack and poker, live dealer games, speciality games, and bingo. Some of them even offer sports betting and virtual sports.

What Are the Best Euro Casinos Online?

Here are our favourite online casinos that accept Euro:

Comparing the Top 5 Online Casinos Accepting EUR

PlayOJO: With no wagering requirements on bonuses and a unique rewards system, PlayOJO sets itself apart from the competition. They also have a massive selection of games from top providers and a user-friendly website. Enjoy 50 free spins or 50 free bingo cards on your first deposit here.

Spin Casino: With its long-standing reputation and a vast array of games, Spin Casino is worth checking out. Aside from playing the most popular casino games here, you can also get a welcome bonus of up to €1000 once you sign up.

Jackpot City: This online casino has been around for over two decades, making it one of the most experienced and trustworthy casinos in Europe. Play casino games with the biggest jackpots with a welcome bonus of up to €1600 when you sign up here.

Bitstarz: Looking forward to fast payouts and low fees? Then check out BitStarz! They have a vast selection of games from top providers that you can play with a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC on your first four deposits.

Platin Casino: This up-and-coming casino is making waves in Europe with its instant withdrawal process and excellent loyalty programme. Get welcome bonuses on your first two deposits up to €500 and 200 free spins on Book of Dead when you join Platin Casino.

How to Sign Up at the Best Euro Casinos Online

Are you excited to experience the thrill of online casino games? Join the fun now by registering at our recommended online casino, PlayOJO.

Signing up is a breeze, and we're here to guide you through the process. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Step One: Creating An Account

Follow this link to the PlayOJO website and click Join Now.

Next, fill out the short registration form with your info and click Continue.

Set up a username and password.

Click Go Play to complete your account registration.

Step Two: Make Your First Deposit and Start Playing!

Click the Deposit button on your account dashboard to make your first deposit.

Choose your preferred payment method.

Enter your deposit details and click Submit to start playing.

Great Tips When Choosing the Top Best European Casinos

Finding the right fit can be tough with so many online casinos out there. So while knowing which online casinos in Europe are worth signing up for, at the end of the day, you still have to select which one you think is right for you.

To help you make an informed decision, here are five great tips to keep in mind when choosing an online casino.

Look for a wide selection of games : A good European online casino should offer a wide selection of games, including favourites like slots, blackjack, and roulette. This ensures you have plenty of options and can find a game that suits your preferences.

: A good European online casino should offer a wide selection of games, including favourites like slots, blackjack, and roulette. This ensures you have plenty of options and can find a game that suits your preferences. Read reviews and ratings : Reading reviews and ratings like ours and from other players in European countries can give you valuable insight into an online casino's reputation and quality of service. Look for EU casinos with high ratings and positive reviews.

: Reading reviews and ratings like ours and from other players in European countries can give you valuable insight into an online casino's reputation and quality of service. Look for EU casinos with high ratings and positive reviews. Check the payment options: Make sure the European online casino offers safe and secure payment options that are convenient for you. This includes the most used options by European players, such as debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers.

Make sure the European online casino offers safe and secure payment options that are convenient for you. This includes the most used options by European players, such as debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. Look into the casino's payout process: Before you start playing at an online casino, it's essential to understand the payout process. Check the casino information on withdrawal times, fees, and minimum withdrawal amounts.

Ready to Start Playing at the Best European Casinos?

The European online casino market is thriving, with plenty of exciting options to choose from. Whether you're a fan of slots, table games, or live dealer action, there's something for everyone. So, how about you fetch a cold pint of your favourite brew, slip on your lucky socks, and get ready to hit the best European casinos online?

Don’t forget to stop by PlayOJO, where you can spin the reels with ease, knowing that there are no sneaky terms and conditions on all the bonuses you could get. Spin Casino and Jackpot City are also great options if you’re looking for the most exciting casino games to play.

Whatever online casino you join, remember to always gamble responsibly and have fun.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.