[2023] Free Horoscopes, Zodiac Signs, Numerology (Free Daily Horoscope Readings)

Isn't it intriguing to think that the movements of the planets and stars may affect your everyday life?

Many people seek reliable free online horoscope readings to discover hidden insights from the planets and stars because accurate astrology readings from expert astrologers are rather pricey.

However, free horoscope sites provide very basic predictions.

So, where do you go if you need accurate horoscope readings but can’t afford a paid session?

We'll show you where to obtain accurate astrological readings without breaking the bank.

Using these services, you may have your horoscope read for free by skilled astrologers with years of industry experience.

Where to Get Free Horoscope Readings - First Look

Kasamba - Best FREE daily horoscopes (3 FREE min + 70% OFF) Psychic Source - Experienced horoscope readers (3 FREE min + $1/min) Keen - On-the-go FREE daily horoscopes (3 FREE min + 10 min for $1.99) AskNow - Multilingual astrologers (5 FREE min + $1/min) Oranum - HD VIDEO horoscope readings (10,000 FREE coins)

1. Kasamba - FREE Daily Horoscopes (+ Weekly, Monthly, Yearly)

Pros

20+ years of experience

Up to 70% OFF

3 FREE minutes

100s of astrology experts

Unmatched love readings

Free daily horoscope (+ weekly, monthly & yearly)

Cons

It takes up to 24 hours to get a response via email

It's easy to see why Kasamba has such a stellar reputation among horoscope sites.

Kasamba provides free annual, monthly, weekly, and daily horoscopes.

A Free daily horoscope is useful for spur-of-the-moment advice, while weekly horoscopes may help you stay put for the next several days.

However; the beauty lies in the free horoscopes for each month. These horoscopes can give insightful predictions about your romantic and professional life, among other things.

In addition, free annual love predictions are available to help you plan your love life for the whole year.

We also love that Kasamba makes every effort to get back to you within 24 hours with a response to any questions or comments you may have about your horoscope readings.

A live session via phone or chat with a competent psychic is also available if you require a more in-depth astrological reading session.

To welcome you as a new user, Kasamba provides 3 free minutes for each astrology psychic you try and gives you up to 70% OFF.

Getting started is simple.

If you already have an email address or a Google account, you may use them to join immediately.

Kasamba Features

Kasamba, which has been operational since 1999, is one of the longest-running channels for communicating with the other side.

Over 3 million individuals have used Kasamba to get answers to their questions about love, job, happiness, and more.

Kasamba has hundreds of qualified astrologers, so you may easily select one that fits your requirements.

Furthermore, this astrological website provides a wealth of free horoscope articles to aid decision-making.

You may also get a more well-rounded view of life by reading informative materials on other topics, such as love and happiness.

2. Psychic Source - FREE Horoscope for Today (Personalized Readings)

Pros

30+ years of experience

Cheap $1/min readings

3 FREE minutes

Numerous horoscope guides

Free daily horoscope

Video horoscope readings

Advanced search filters

Cons

The site could use more video readers

Psychic Source offers daily horoscope readings for free as a starting point.

As a newcomer to horoscope reading, you will find Psychic Source's extensive explanations of the process invaluable.

Additionally, videos are included in the horoscope reading tutorials to make the experience more engaging for the reader.

Those interested in learning more about Vedic astrology may use the free horoscope website's specialized astrological guide.

Aside from that; the site also has credible astrological psychics with whom you may go much further.

For your first reading, Psychic Source gives you 3 free minutes. You can also consult an expert astrologer at the reasonable price of $1/min for up to 30 minutes.

The website also offers video horoscope readings if you prefer a more personal reading. Video readers on the site are often busy, but you can simply book a time to speak with one.

Psychic Source Features

Establishedin 1989, Psychic Source is the longest-running psychic network.

This website does extensive screening to ensure that its advisors are competent. As a result, you can rest assured you’ll only be dealing with trustworthy and precise astrology readers.

Additionally, Psychic Source provides a personalized experience by allowing you to use various filters to zero down on the ideal psychic reader.

You may also use your preferred reading style as a filter to find the right advisor for you.

Alternatively, you may utilize the site's Find a Psychic function. This helpful tool effortlessly couples you with a psychic reader who fits your needs well.

If you're still worried, know that Psychic Source offers a satisfaction guarantee.

If you are unsatisfied with a consultation, you may get up to 20 minutes of credit.

3. Keen - Get FREE Horoscopes Daily via Email (Mobile App)

Pros

20+ years of experience

35 million+ readings

10 minutes for $1.99

3 FREE minutes

Straightforward horoscope compatibility checker

Reliable mobile app readings

Cons

Limited satisfaction guarantee

Keen offers free daily horoscope via email.

Additionally, you may use free compatibility checks based on zodiac signs to determine whether you and a potential partner are a good fit.

If you want an exciting horoscope reading, start with Keen’s 3 free minutes of chat or phone time.

Additionally, Keen provides the option of a 10-minute live consultation for only $1.99.

You can use the low-priced minutes on one reader or split them among several astrology experts.

Keen Features

Keen has been providing accurate readings to over 35 million users for the last 23 years.

Popular media outlets, including Yahoo, Cosmopolitan, and Women's Health, have also taken notice of the site.

This free horoscope website reportedly has over a thousand regular users, which is noteworthy in and of itself.

This implies that you can seek advice for almost any issue.

However, most Keen astrologers and horoscope readers have a solid reputation for providing insightful advice on matters of the heart and the workplace.

If you're using Keen for paid sessions, you can filter readers based on pricing right away.

There is just one catch.

Keen's 30-day money-back promise is only valid for one unpleasant session.

The guarantee may appear limited, but we didn't come across any serious complaints from buyers.

The website also has informative astrological blogs that may shed light on topics such as your natal chart, zodiac sign, lunar eclipses, and more.

Keen also offers an easy-to-use app for iOS and Android that provides instantaneous horoscope readings.

4. AskNow - Free Horoscopes for Today (+ Expert Astrologers)

Pros

17+ years of experience

Affordable $1/min packages

20+ astrology experts

24/7 horoscope reading

Informative astrology guides

English and Spanish-speaking readers

Cons

Satisfaction guarantee is limited to 5 minutes

You may get started with AskNow's free horoscopes just by entering your email, date of birth, and zodiac sign.

The horoscopes here cover a wide range of subjects, too. Your love life, professional prospects, and financial stability may all be predicted.

AskNow also features a plethora of helpful horoscope articles. Here, you may gain knowledge on various topics from these articles, including relationships, health, and success in the workplace.

If you prefer, you may talk to a real live astrologer over the phone or in an online chat room about your horoscope.

As a bonus, your first session with AskNow will only cost you $1 per minute. Furthermore, the top 20 astrology readers on the site will be available to you for free for a total of 5 minutes.

AskNow Features

AskNow employs a group of highly skilled psychic advisors from around the United States.

In addition, only the most gifted and accurate psychic readers make it through the rigorous screening process.

By carefully selecting its psychics, the site demonstrates its commitment to providing a worthwhile experience.

In addition, you can get readings at any time of day or night thanks to AskNow's 24/7 availability and a large pool of psychic readers.

AskNow also has English, Spanish, and Bilingual (Spanish and English readers) to improve its accessibility further.

As a result, more visitors can find readers in their native tongue.

5. Oranum - LIVE Streamed Astrology Readings via VIDEO

Pros

10+ years of experience

10,000 FREE coins

Unmatched video readings

24/7 support

Best spiritual astrologers

Fast psychic match tool

Cons

Doesn’t offer daily horoscopes

If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind horoscope website, go no farther than Oranum.

However, Oranum does not provide free daily horoscopes like many other astrological sites. But you'll get $9.99 in free credits for horoscope readings, which more than makes up for it.

Oranum's high-quality video horoscope readings are also widely regarded as the industry's most riveting offerings.

However, phone readings are still an option if you're feeling nervous or would like some solitude.

Typically, horoscope reading websites will offer you a few minutes to pick a reader you click with. However, Oranum's free, unrestricted access to real-time readers is a nice bonus.

The psychics on this site will provide live broadcasts of their readings.

Then, if you're interested, you may tune in to these live broadcasts and engage with the advisor in real-time for free. You may then schedule a private session for a paid reading with them.

Oranum Features

We really like the variety of psychic abilities available on Oranum.

People from all around the globe use the reading service. With so many options, you're certain to come across some unique interpretations of your horoscope.

The psychics here are also accessible at any time of day or night. In addition, you may reach out to the reading service's helpful staff 24/7.

Oranum's psychic matching service adds a convenient new dimension to consulting a psychic.

By inputting your preferences, this tool will quickly provide you with a list of astrological professionals that can help you.

Runners up - Free Horoscope TODAY, Weekly, Monthly & Yearly

6. Mysticsense - Todays FREE Horoscope (+ 5 Min Tarot Reading)

Astrology fans on a tight budget will appreciate Mysticsense's ability to provide accurate readings.

Mysticsense offers a free 5-minute astrological reading for anyone interested in a more in-depth analysis of their charts.

However, you need to add $10 to your Mysticsense account to take advantage of the deal.

In addition, the costs of seeing a psychic are reasonable.

We are blown away by the low prices most readers offer (often between $1 and $3 per minute). If you'd like a personal horoscope consultation, you can even get one through video chat.

Due to the constant motion of the planets and stars, the site also provides free, custom horoscopes every day.

7. Cafe Astrology - Popular Astrology Resource

Cafe Astrology is the web's first dedicated astrology cafe.

Daily horoscopes detailing your zodiac sign's history, present, and future are available here for free.

Daily planetary motions and their effects on your life are also covered on the astrology website.

You may also get free annual horoscope readings on love, dating, and relationships from Cafe Astrology to help steer you toward a healthier romantic life.

8. Astrology.com - Extensive Astrology Resource

As its name suggests, Astrology.com presents itself as an online astrology magazine.

This site is excellent for beginners since it explains everything from horoscopes and zodiacs to Mercury retrograde and Chinese astrology.

Although its primary purpose is to teach its users about astrology, it also offers free personalized birth chart reports.

You can use the site's paid reports if you're interested in digging further for guidance. These include your monthly horoscope and annual guidance reports based on your birth chart covering topics such as love compatibility.

9. Horoscope.com - Fun FREE Horoscope Readings

When you visit Horoscope.com, you'll find that the site incorporates fun game-based readings into its horoscopes wherever possible.

Here, you can, among other things, find out who your celebrity horoscope match is, and who your love match is and play fortune-telling games.

As a bonus, free annual and daily horoscope analyses are also available. You can also get your free natal chart.

Horoscope.com differentiates itself by providing more in-depth horoscope readings, particularly in the romantic realm.

10. Astroyogi.com - FREE Vedic Astrology Horoscopes

Astroyogi.com excels in readings based on Indian/Vedic astrology.

Readings based on Western or contemporary astrology are also available.

This website provides free annual and daily horoscopes based on astrological analysis. Plus, they offer a mobile application that facilitates access to your readings.

Live astrological consultations with professional astrologers are also available on demand at Astroyogi.com for less than $1 per minute.

What to Know About Daily FREE Horoscope Readings - FAQ

How Can I Check My Horoscope for FREE?

You can check your horoscope online for free on sites offering free horoscopes.

You may have your horoscope read online for free on most horoscope reading sites daily, monthly, or yearly.

Free online horoscope readings are available on several reputable astrology websites, including some we've reviewed here, like Kasamba, Psychic Source, and Keen.

Is a Free Horoscope Reading Accurate?

Yes, free horoscope readings can be accurate.

Be sure to include accurate birth details for more accurate astrological analysis.

However, it's common to get conflicting horoscope predictions from several astrologers.

If you want to maximize the likelihood of receiving accurate horoscope readings, it's essential to go with a recognized service like Kasamba.

What is the Best Free Horoscope Site?

The best free horoscope site currently is Kasamba.

This free horoscope website has been around for 20 years, solidifying its position as a leader in its field.

In addition to the standard daily horoscope, Kasamba offers free weekly, monthly, and annual forecasts.

Where Can I Find a Free Astrologer?

You can find an astrologer on a free psychic reading website.

Many competent psychics and astrologers are available on reading sites like Kasamba, Psychic Source, Keen, and others.

The initial reading at Kasamba is discounted by 70%. In addition, you get three minutes of free time to go toward finding a competent astrologer.

Where Can I Find Relationship Predictions?

You can find relationship predictions on psychic reading platforms like Kasamba.

A wide variety of spiritual counselors provide guidance on matters of love and romance on these sites.

The psychics here utilize their mystical powers to give advice and forecasts that might improve your romantic life.

How Many Horoscope Signs Are There?

There are 12 horoscope signs.

Western astrologers divide the zodiac into 12 equal segments called zodiac signs.

What Are the 12 Horoscope Dates?

The 12 dates of the horoscope are as follows:

Dear Aries (March 21st to April 19th)

(March 21st to April 19th) Dear Taurus (April 20th to May 20th)

(April 20th to May 20th) Dear Gemini (May 21st to June 20th)

(May 21st to June 20th) Dear Cancer (June 21st to July 22nd)

(June 21st to July 22nd) Dear Leo (July 23rd to August 22nd)

(July 23rd to August 22nd) Dear Virgo (August 23rd to September 22nd)

(August 23rd to September 22nd) Dear Libra (September 23rd to October 22nd)

(September 23rd to October 22nd) Dear Scorpio (October 23rd to November 21st)

(October 23rd to November 21st) Dear Sagittarius (November 22nd to December 21st)

(November 22nd to December 21st) Dear Capricorn (December 22nd to January 19th)

(December 22nd to January 19th) Dear Aquarius (January 20th to February 18th)

(January 20th to February 18th) Dear Pisces (February 19th to March 20th)

What Can You Ask During an Online Horoscope Session?

You can ask a variety of questions during an online horoscope session.

You are welcome to seek counsel on any subject, including your romantic life, spiritual development, professional endeavors, academic pursuits, loved ones who have passed on, your family dynamics, and your social interactions.

Asking an astrologer a straight question during a live online horoscope reading is highly recommended.

Also, when consulting with an astrologer, you should be as direct as possible with your inquiries.

Can My Horoscope Be Wrong?

Yes, at times, your horoscope can be wrong.

If you don't provide the exact time and date of your birth, the horoscope you get may be off.

Also, if you go to a shady website for astrology readings, you can get the wrong interpretation.

If you want accurate horoscope predictions, it's important to choose a reputable network like Kasamba.

Free Online Horoscope Reading - Wrapping Up

Everyone is curious about their future.

Horoscope readings may be a helpful tool for astrology enthusiasts like you and me to maximize our potential.

Horoscopes cannot be disregarded, not even by those who are on the fence about them.

Many scientific investigations have shown astrology to be accurate. Plus, astrology is an intriguing facet, no matter your opinion on the subject.

With all the top astrology websites we've reviewed, you now have a place to go for free, accurate horoscope readings.

Kasamba is our #1 choice.

Over two decades, the site's horoscope readers have helped millions of users improve their health.

Our second choice for free astrology readings is Psychic Source, and Keen is a great place to find out if your horoscope and love match.

All of these astrology sites are good at different things, so it's up to you to pick the one that fits your interests.

You can count on having a great time with free horoscopes; that much is certain.