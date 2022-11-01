Free Psychic Reading Online: Free Psychic Chat & Phone Readings

The strange but highly prized world of psychic reading has fascinated humans for hundreds of years. Its origin or nature is not even known with certainty. However, it has managed to endure over time, and now, we can access it through the top 5 free psychic reading websites.

For lovers of mysticism, psychic reading has become a new way of understanding the universe and life. For such a reason, they have come to spread across many cultures around the world, and now they have entered the digital. Check our list of the best psychic sites which offer psychic reading for free.

Top 5 Best Websites for Free Psychic Readings

Mysticsense - best website for free psychic reading online

- best website for free psychic reading online Kasamba - accurate free love psychic readings

- accurate free love psychic readings Keen - free live psychic chat by real psychics

- free live psychic chat by real psychics Psychic Source - free psychic readings by phone and video

- free psychic readings by phone and video Purple Garden - best app, excellent live spiritual readings

Mysticsense - the best site for free psychic reading online

This website is designed with the convenience of users in mind, more so for those who do not have time to attend a traditional psychic. Mysticsense offers 24-hour assistance wherever you are, as long as you have a WI-FI connection.

In addition, this site has a vast repertoire of professionals so that you can receive all kinds of psychic readings, either love or tarot.

When you log in, you can browse through many trusted psychics, read about their reviews, compare prices and see the opinions of other users. This way, you can find the one that best suits your needs.

At MysticSense, you will find psychic mediums, clairvoyants, and many more experts at your disposal. You can contact them through video chat, text messages, email, or phone calls. You should note that each one sets their fee depending on the type of service.

MysticSense Features

When discussing free psychic reading websites that perform accurate and expert psychic predictions, one of the sites that comes to the forefront is MysticSence. Why? Mainly because of all the advantages and facilities it offers to its users. To give you an idea of its features, here we compile them for you:

Psychic services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Reliable services: all Mysticsense services are provided by experienced online psychics.

You can check your daily horoscope.

Psychic readings through angel cards

Astrology and crystal readings

Advantages of choosing Mysticsense

Main advantages of signing up with Mysticsense is that you can access 5 minutes of free psychic reading to preview what this site offers. Also, you can access the extensive catalog with online psychics who specialize in different areas.

Disadvantages

Often have problems when depositing money or paying for a service.

Technical issues.

Kasamba – free psychic love readings by real psychics

This psychic reading site has become a favorite for people looking for free love psychic reading online.

At Kasamba, you can hire tarot services and get an official reading. Plus, by dealing with legit psychics, you will delve deeper into the meaning of each card.

But that is not all. This website has a complete section to access different advising and hire more personalized services such as live chat, phone calls, or e-mail.

One of its qualities is that we can find an accurate psychic reader for pets, remote visions, rune casting, and much more.

You can browse the profiles of psychic readers, which allows you to learn about their characteristics and see what they specialize in. Of course, each service has a different cost and is usually charged by the minute.

Kasamba's main features

Kasamba has different features that have made it one of the best free online psychic reading sites. If you are considering hiring the services of this website, then you should know what its highlights are:

Low prices: at Kasamba, you can get a free consultation for the first 3 minutes. You can take advantage of these minutes to ask different opening questions and comments without spending a single penny.

at Kasamba, you can get a free consultation for the first 3 minutes. You can take advantage of these minutes to ask different opening questions and comments without spending a single penny. Specialized Psychics : On this site, you can hire expert clairvoyants in astrology, professional prediction, dream analysis, financial perspectives, and much more.

: On this site, you can hire expert clairvoyants in astrology, professional prediction, dream analysis, financial perspectives, and much more. It has more than 4 million positive reviews.

Service specialized in love and personal relationships.

Advantages offered by Kasamba

If you use Kasamba, you can be sure to work with the best psychics who specialize in different fields. Therefore, it can be said that you can find everything you are looking for here.

It is worth mentioning that you can hire this service at any time of the day and every day of the week.

Disadvantages

Although Kasamba services offer you legitimate psychics, it has some disadvantages like every service.

In this case, the only one we found is the high price of some expert psychics and that there is no option for video chat, which makes it a bit limited.

Keen – best free psychic chat

Keen is a platform that has enamored people from all over the world. It is considered one of the best psychic reading sites for free psychic chat and spiritual readings.

The objective of Keen.com is to reassure people so they can get an answer to their doubts or concerns and the paths to follow.

This platform gives you access to all the professional services for online psychic readings. You will be able to make consultations focused on love, relationships, economics, astrology, numerology, and much more.

To access Keen's consultations, you must create an account by providing an email address and password. Then, you will have to search for the best psychic of your choice; you can review the different profiles to find one that specializes in what you are looking for.

Once you choose the expert psychic of your preference, it's time to choose by what means you want to receive the psychic reading online. It can be from a live chat or a phone call.

This psychic reading site has not had any problem with its clairvoyance services for many years, being among most reliable providers.

What do Keen's readings offer?

If you are looking for advice on love, prosperity, career, wellness, investment, or any other topic, you should try Keen. This free psychic reading website stands out as one of the best in online psychic readings, incorporating a vast catalog of expert psychics offering different types of services.

You will be able to purchase their services and clarify your doubts about love or business, as well as other factors in life that you worry about.

In addition, you will be able to access all the specializations they offer quickly and without spending much money.

With Keen, you can quickly get the answer you are looking for without the tedious process of finding a good free psychic. Of course, to find one that really fits your needs, you should look at the qualifications and choose one with a verified reputation.

Keen's main features

To give you a better idea of the unique features that Keen has to offer, we have compiled them for you here:

Reliable services: With Keen, you can be assured of expert psychic services. In addition, you have the freedom to choose from hundreds of free online psychics available to perform any reading. Also, to solve any problem, you can contact customer support.

With Keen, you can be assured of expert psychic services. In addition, you have the freedom to choose from hundreds of free online psychics available to perform any reading. Also, to solve any problem, you can contact customer support. Numerous psychic options: If you are looking for a psychic reader online, you can easily do so from Keen's search engine. Just enter the name of the person you are looking for and contact them.

If you are looking for a psychic reader online, you can easily do so from Keen's search engine. Just enter the name of the person you are looking for and contact them. Service is available 24 hours a day.

The first 3 minutes of consultation are free.

Advantages of Keen

It is among market's most popular and reputed psychic companies. Their services are noted for having professional and dedicated psychics answering all your questions.

In addition, customers can access psychic calls regardless of the time and day.

Disadvantages

Their prices are not fixed and can vary radically depending on the psychic.

Customer data could be better tracked.

Psychic Source – accurate free phone psychic reading service

Do you feel like you've lost your way in life? Then a psychic reading can become your solution.

At Psychic Source, you can find good support and answers to all your questions. This online psychic reading site is intuitive and easy to navigate, allowing you to find a psychic quickly.

Also, it has a search engine that will help you reduce your search time within Psychic Source. So you will find free psychics you want.

In order to access all of their services, you will first need to register on the site and create your profile. After that, you can start searching for the free psychic reading online you are looking for.

You must credit the necessary balance to your account to pay for the psychic predictions services. These prices vary depending on the consultation time and the service type. For example, you can deposit $10 and sign up for a basic psychic reading online service.

Choosing a psychic according to your needs is very easy at Psychic Source. You must go to the section "our psychics" and search using the different filters. You can also choose the type of reading you want to get.

Once you have finished your consultation with free psychics online, you will receive a message in your email. It provides you with a written copy of all the answers to the questions you asked the psychic.

That is very useful so you can review the questions whenever you need to.

Paid and free readings

It is difficult to determine the exact price of online psychic readings at Psychic Source, as they vary depending on the type of reading and the time involved. As is well known, the rates are defined by minutes and consultation time.

It is common to find different offers with free minutes in readings.

This is a way for psychics to reach more clients. In fact, we can find for $1 a three to four minutes psychic reading.

If you sign up for this site, you can enjoy three free minutes on your first psychic reading.

Once you choose the expert you want, you will be able to set a date for your appointment.

Please note that in order to meet with a psychic, your account must have sufficient funds to cover it.

When the appointment starts, you can talk as long as you want, and once the meeting is over, you will be charged for the time of the call.

Advantages of using Psychic Source

You can choose from several consultation options, video call, phone call, or live chat.

There are a lot of promotions.

The tool allows you to find the best psychic for you.

You will find a wide variety of reading techniques and tools.

You can download their app and use it on your cell phone.

There is a money-back guarantee to keep your money safe.

Disadvantages

Not all psychics are available for video calls.

Some psychics are pretty expensive.

Purple Garden – live spiritual readings

Another one of the platforms that have given a lot to talk about in online psychic readings is Purple

Garden. It is a psychic reading website that has been overgrowing and has positioned itself as one of the best sites for trusted and experienced psychics.

To contact any expert, you can easily do so from their portal. Best of all, their site offers a very fluid and intuitive user interface so that you can access all their content quickly.

You can browse through its different sections: psychic love reading, golden eyes, spiritual speakers, career advisor, and much more. Undoubtedly, in Purple Garden, you will find the answer you are looking for in love or business. You can get the best advice from the most gifted psychic expert.

Main features of Purple Garden

Purple Garden has certain features that have made it the best psychic reading online sites for psychic predictions. Among its most prominent features we find:

Live chat with online psychics.

Free 10-minute trial on the first consultation

trial on the first consultation Live support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Affordable pricing.

Online training for psychics.

Multilingual services.

Advantages of using Purple Garden

Within Purple Garden, you are going to find a lot of trusted and 100% real psychics. In addition, this site can be used by people from all over the world, regardless of language.

You can visit each psychic's profile and learn about their specialties, reviews, and ratings left by users who have hired a service. Also, you can access a list of live webcam chat rooms. Something that very few pages of this style offer to users.

Disadvantages

Delivery problems.

Quite high prices.

No option for video chat.

Why do we choose these free psychic reading sites?

On the Internet, we find hundreds of websites dedicated to free online psychic reading, but the truth is that very few really work and have expert psychics in the field.

We have created this top list taking into account the options offered by each site, its main advantages, price, and above all, the opinion of other users and our own experience with the site.

Of course, you may find other options on the web that catch your attention, but for us, these sites provide the best user experience and are safe to use. Thus, you will have no problem entering your personal or banking data.

Do you know of any other option that deserves to be part of our top? We invite you to let us know in the comments box. Our team will analyze the alternative, and if it works properly, we will add it to our top.

Security and Privacy

The free psychic sites we leave you here are completely safe and private. When you register on a platform, your details will never be shared with anyone, and the consultations you make are private.

You can rest assured that all your information is kept confidential.

Easy accessibility

For years, free psychic reading has been linked to going to strange and remote places. But don't worry, this is all in the past, thanks to the internet. You only need a stable internet connection to access paid and free psychic readings online.

Their main attraction is that you are the one who can choose from a wide catalog of free online psychics, read their reviews and make sure that they really fit your needs.

It will allow you to avoid fraud and maintain the confidence that you are hiring an expert psychic.

How do we choose these free online psychic reading websites?

Our method of ranking free psychic reading websites is mainly based on the advantages and services offered by each platform.

First of all, we look at whether it is a website with services provided by true and knowledgeable people in this field, ensuring the quality of their service.

In addition, we consider the types of psychic readings they offer, how they are performed, and the prices per minute. This way, we can determine which provides us with the most benefits.

Of course, there are many other platforms dedicated to free online psychic readings, but the truth is that most of them do not work with real people and are more of entertainment. That is why our top has verified platforms that guarantee all services.

What does psychic reading consist of?

In short, psychic readings are a series of methods that seek to discern information using heightened perceptual abilities. But what are these skills?

In order for the reading to be carried out, the psychic must sharpen his basic human senses, such as hearing, taste, sight, and instinct. For many experts, reading the aura is as easy as reading a book since it is a matter of correctly interpreting a person's magnetic fields.

However, to perform psychic or aura reading, it is necessary to have a great sensitivity, which can only be developed through different exercises that seek to perceive another person's aura.

At first, if you are not used to perceiving the aura's shades and colors, it may be a challenge, and you may not be able to achieve it.

Types of psychic readings you can get for free

There are many types of free psychic readings performed worldwide. These are characterized as traditional and will not incorporate the use of any other tools. However, a professional psychic may specialize in different areas. The most common psychic readings are tarot reading, palm reading, psychometry, and more.

Astrology

For many years, it has been believed that the positions of the planets, sun, moon, and stars directly affect people's personalities and shape their relationships.

This branch of free psychic reading focuses on studying the positions and movements of celestial objects, which are interpreted as divine information about earthly events or human affairs.

For many, astrology is a way to learn about future events and the best way to seek financial success. These types of readings can be found on the top 5 best free psychic reading online websites.

Aura Readings

Auras are magnetic fields that emit a subtle light and surround people. For many years, the aura has been interpreted by free psychics to know the future events of each person. Expert psychics claim to be able to see or sense people's auras.

Lithomancy and Crystal Gazing

Lithomancy reading is known worldwide to involve stones or gems dipped in water or thrown together on a table. These are read by authentic psychics who base their readings on the proximity of the stones.

The origin of this type of free psychic reading is unknown, but today we find it all over the world, and there are different methodologies to perform it. The best-known and applied by the best free psychics is Crystal Gazing (or crystallomancy), where a quartz shaped like a crystal ball is used to see future events.

Runes Reading

Runes are known to represent a set of alphabets of Germanic languages, and there is evidence that they were used for divinatory purposes in the past.

Nowadays, legs with runes written on them are thrown by psychics on a mat to discern future events and which paths will bring you new problems.

Tarot Reading

Tarot cards have become very popular in recent years, but in many places, it is considered the oldest methods of divination.

It is performed with traditional decks of cards that psychics read.

Free Online Psychic Readings

Remote free psychic readings have recently become popular thanks to the internet. A fortune teller can apply traveling clairvoyance without the need for the voter to be present.

These are usually performed using text messages, email, phone calls, and even live free psychic chat.

Many free online psychic readings are usually conducted during live phone or video calls in order to create a connection with the psychic. On the other hand, SMS and chat readings are more of a question-and-answer format.

It allows the exchange of basic information between the free psychic and the client.

What types of free psychics can you find in our top 5?

Expert psychics

These are general free psychics who are going to help and advise you to find the best path in your life and make the best decisions.

Numerologists

These are free psychics who use the symbolism of numbers to deduce the future and reveal traits about a person.

Free numerologist psychics believe that numbers are assigned to each letter of a name, as well as the date of birth. They interpret a cosmic message through them about who you are and what you hope for in your life.

Mediums

Free psychic mediums specialize in communicating with people not present on the earthly plane and us. These psychics have been around since ancient times, helping people connect with loved ones who have passed away.

Dream interpreters

Interpreters are free psychics with a special gift for interpreting a person's dreams, revealing all the hidden features in dreams, their symbolism, and how it influences real life.

Past life

If you believe in past lives and feel you have something pending. There is no better way to find out than by accessing your memories and information from your past lives.

It will help you understand more about yourself and your life path.

Frequently Asked Questions

If, now that you know the best websites for free psychic readings online, you still have doubts that you would like to clarify, you have come to the right section.

We have compiled users' most frequently asked questions and their respective answers. Without further ado, here they are:

What is the best free psychic predictions website?

Psychic Source is websites that has endured over the years and has stood out among users who are fond of tarot for its reliability.

As we said before, this platform allows users to receive free psychic readings through video chat, live phone calls, and much more.

What is the function of free psychic websites?

Psychic sites are online platforms where services are offered for people looking to align with their spiritual side. These are perfect for those seeking advice, help, and readings on both spiritual and personal matters.

Also, they can be used as a source of entertainment for those who seek enlightenment or are curious about the spiritual.

On the other hand, free psychic sites are ideal for people looking to develop their psychic abilities and put them into practice by offering their services.

Why choose online psychic reading?

First of all, psychic reading sites are more affordable than in-person sessions.

Also, it allows you to choose the psychic that best suits you and get advice at any time. All this without leaving your home and avoiding the hassle of going to an in-person engagement.

How to enter a free psychic reading?

Of course, you can. On the internet, many websites offer you free psychic readings.

However, there is no guarantee that you will deal with a credible free psychic. On the other hand, the free psychic reading services we have compiled for you here offer you a free trial for any consultation you hire for the first time.

But, these are usually a few free minutes, so you won't have enough time to find solid answers to your problems. But, at least it will give you a better idea of the services you will hire from an advisor.

How to prepare for your free online psychic reading?

If you've booked a free psychic reading service, you should be prepared. Normally, people are usually worried about the things that the psychic may reveal. Being a little nervous is normal, but there's nothing to worry about.

Therefore, a good idea to start is to take a deep breath and start asking.

Throughout this process, remember to keep an open mind to address or eliminate all your ideas about psychics.

In this regard, you must push away any negative mindset and be predisposed throughout the entire section. If you do this, the psychic will do his best to reassure you as soon as possible and clarify all your doubts.

Some examples of good questions to ask the psychic for free are:

Is my relationship worth saving?

What will my financial future look like?

Will I be able to find my soul mate?

How is my deceased relative doing on the other side?

Will I get a new job?

Should I quit my current job?

These are some of the free psychic questions most often asked in free psychic readings. Of course, you can ask your own questions and choose the method of consultation most appealing to you.

What if I want a paid online psychic reading after free trial? How do I pay for the reading?

It usually varies depending on the website you choose to enter. They typically show you all the payment methods available. Usually, these online psychic reading sites accept debit or credit card payments.

Some of them often incorporate payments through e-currencies, cryptocurrencies, and direct deposits.

Determining the exact price is nearly impossible, as it tends to vary depending on the reading, session length, and website tasks. Generally, prices are set by the minute and can vary depending on the type of session.

Therefore, a long psychic reading session will make you pay more, and some sites may even set a fee per registration. It is best to check the rates in the profiles and set the budget before hiring.

Not satisfied with the reading?

Online psychic reading platforms are known to offer maximum customer convenience.

Therefore, if you are not satisfied with the service you have hired, you can contact the helpdesk for a refund.

All the sites we have compiled here offer a satisfaction guarantee policy, which guarantees to refund your money if the psychic reading service received differs from what you expected. Of course, if the reason is that you did not like the advice given, it is probably not an acceptable reason.

But, if in your case the contracted service does not explain clearly, or you feel that he did not pay attention, it is a case where you will can apply the refund policy.