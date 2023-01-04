Best Gambling Sites in the UK: UK’s Top-Rated Online Gambling Sites for 2023

As the list of online gambling sites in the UK continues to grow, so does the burden of picking the right ones.

Luckily, we’re here to ease this time-consuming burden by helping you spot the best gambling sites in the UK.

After trialling hundreds of online casinos, we’ve used a strenuous benchmark system that’s helped us land on the best ones, ensuring that you’ve got access to a variety of casino games, top sports betting markets, and worthwhile bonuses.

PlayOJO is our top recommendation, thanks to the fact that players have access to thousands of games and wager-free bonuses.

There’s plenty more where that came from, so stick around for more worthy alternatives.

Let’s start!

Best Gambling Sites in the UK

1. PlayOJO – Best Gambling Site in the UK Overall

18+. Min deposit £10. New, ID-verified players only. Bonus spins are worth £0.10. Doesn’t include Northern Ireland players. Spins valid on Book of Dead. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

50 bonus spins welcome offer

Zero wagering requirement

19 bingo games

Nearly 3,000 slots

Top mobile compatibility

131 live casino games

Cons:

No sports betting markets

Like Casushi, PlayOJO has an awe-inspiring casino game selection, but there’s one thing that we found even more exciting than that: the welcome bonus.

Website, App, and Sportsbook: 4.6/5

We found the PlayOJO website to be pretty attractive at first glance, but as you begin to use it, you may find that it’s not the most practical in the world, largely due to its unorthodox layout.

Of course, the more you use the site, the more you’ll get used to it.

And if you want to play on your phone, you’ll be able to download a pretty neat mobile app that makes the gaming experience more enjoyable.

A final note: you won’t find any sports betting markets here. PlayOJO is strictly in the casino business only.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Here’s something intriguing: all new players at PlayOJO will be treated to 50 bonus spins to play on Book of Dead.

You just need to deposit £10 to get these 50 spins.

Those spins are worth £0.10 each, so you’re effectively being handed a fiver’s worth of spins just for signing up.

And when you’ve played through your bonus spins, you’ll be able to take all your winnings home immediately.

You won’t be forced to meet any wagering requirements or place a qualifying bet here.

Casino Game Selection: 4.9/5

PlayOJO has over 3,000 games in total, and that’s a pretty stunning figure.

There are nearly 3,000 slots, up to 50 live casino games, and a whole lot of video table games, some of which are developed by the biggest names in the business.

Interestingly, PlayOJO considers itself to be a bingo casino to some extent, and it proves that by offering 19 bingo games covering a bunch of different rules.

That being said, there are many average slots here, so you may need to filter through those to find the best ones.

Click here to sign up at PlayOJO and claim 50 wager-free spins

2. Mr. Play – Best Gambling Site in the UK for Sports Betting

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Minimum deposit £10 on first and £20 on second and third. Max bet £4. 35x wagering requirement. 24 hour bonus spins expiry. Bonus expires 21 days after credit. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Up to £200 welcome package

1300+ slots from top developers

Downloadable mobile app

Strong sports betting markets

Cons:

Sportsbook design is cluttered

Next up, we have mr.play, a site known for its intriguing stache theme.

Its excellent mobile app, massive welcome bonus, and vast range of casino games make it one of the best sites in the UK to put down your bets.

Website, App, and Sportsbook: 4.8/5

Mobile users will be pleased to see that mr.play offers a downloadable casino app in the App Store and Play Store.

And what an app it is. It goes above and beyond the (already pretty decent) mobile browser site in that it contains most of the games, runs smoothly, and looks fantastic.

That sleek site design is echoed in the desktop site, too, for the most part.

The colours and graphics are very attractive, and the handy menu bar at the top makes it easy to get to where you need to be.

The only slight issue we do have here is that the sportsbook itself looks a bit cluttered on a desktop computer.

The layout of this sports betting site isn’t the smartest, but only here, as everything makes a lot more sense in the casino and the rest of the site.

However, once you get used to it, it’s actually one of the better sports betting sites in that it has a whole bunch of markets to bet on, plus competitive odds.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

The mr.play welcome bonus is a powerful one. It consists of four deposit bonuses: 100% up to £50 and 100 bonus spins, then two 50% deposits up to £75.

That’s a great bonus to get started with, not to mention the reasonable 35x wagering requirements.

Remember, only bonus funds contribute towards wagering requirements, not the deposit + bonus, so you won’t need to worry about playing through a ton.

Your bonus spins will be split over four days and valid on different games for each of them: Starburst on the first, followed by Finn and the Swirly Spin, Book of Dead, and Aloha! Cluster Pays.

These are some of the finest online slots ever created, so it’s a real treat!

Casino Game Selection: 4.9/5

With over 1500 games in total, there’s no denying that the mr.play game portfolio is a strong one.

Over 1300 of those games are slots, a ratio you would expect from any online casino.

But they’re not just any old slots. You’ll be able to play all the classics here and some of the latest and greatest from all the hottest software developers, such as NetEnt and Microgaming.

You’ll also be able to play 129 live casino games at the time of writing, including some grand roulette and blackjack titles from the likes of Evolution Gaming, a company often considered to be the king of live casino gambling.

Get 100 extra spins and up to $200 in welcome bonuses by joining mr.play today

3. MrQ – Best Gambling Site in the UK for Mobile

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Minimum deposit £10. Bonus spins are valued at £0.10 per spin. 48 hour bonus spins expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Beautifully designed downloadable mobile app

20 bonus no wagering spins for new players

Tons of brilliant mobile slots

Over 80 live casino games

Cons:

No matched deposit bonus

No sports betting

The second Mr. on our list notches third spot, one position behind mr.play, but it really came down to the wire.

However, there’s no doubt some people will prefer it here, especially since this is one of the best mobile casinos.

Website, App, and Sportsbook: 4.7/5

There are a few reasons why we chose MrQ as our best online betting app for mobile phones today: it looks impressive, feels good to use thanks to nice motion graphics and an intelligent layout, and comes with excellent customer support should you need it.

The MrQ app also pairs nicely with the desktop site, which also looks great.

You can easily pick up where you left off, no matter your device.

The only negative thing about the site and the app is the fact that there is no sports betting. You’ll need to place your sporting bets elsewhere if you want to play at MrQ.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

After you place your first deposit of just £10 or more at MrQ, you’ll get 20 bonus spins to play on Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch.

But here’s the thing; there are no wagering requirements for this bonus at all, so all the winnings you make from the spins can be withdrawn instantly. There’s no ‘catch’!

Of course, it’s great to have no wagering requirement bonus spins when you sign up. Who wouldn’t want that?

But for us to give full marks in this category, we would have liked to have seen a matched deposit bonus of some variety as well. That might be pushing our luck a little, though.

Casino Game Selection: 4.8/5

MrQ’s betting site game portfolio also clears four digits at a little over 1000 in total. But as we know, it’s not just about quantity.

MrQ has ensured high quality by partnering with some brilliant software providers to create those games, with slots from Play ‘n GO and live casino games from Evolution Gaming, to name just a couple of the big names here.

You won’t be able to play every single game in the MrQ portfolio on your mobile, but a lot of the slots are particularly great on mobile devices.

You’ll have a lot of choices when you take this online betting site on the go with you.

Over 900 of the games are mobile-friendly, and you won’t find many online casino betting sites that offer that many mobile games. That just further proves how great this mobile app actually is.

Claim MrQ’s wager-free bonus and get started on one of the best mobile casinos

4. Casushi – Best Gambling Site in the UK for Slots

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Minimum deposit £10. Up to £50 bonus credit. Max bonus bet £5. Max bonus cash-out £250. 30 day deposit bonus expiry. 2 day bonus spins expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Almost 1000 of the best slots

100% deposit bonus plus 50 bonus spins

Interesting theme and story

Plenty of ways to pay

Cons:

No downloadable mobile app

No sports betting

Bored easily? Casushi will suit you well. It has the most impressive range of online casino games we’ve come across, and that’s really saying something.

Website, App, and Sportsbook: 4.6/5

We love the Japanese theme Casushi has to offer and the way it’s been enforced with some funky site design and an interesting backstory to the betting site.

You can read all about that in the ‘Ways of Casushi’ tab on the side menu — it’s good fun!

You’ll be able to check all that out on the mobile site too, but this does need to be hosted through your phone browser as there is no downloadable app for Casushi yet.

Unfortunately, you also won’t be able to carry out any sports betting here. Casushi is yet to add a sportsbook.

We should also point out that Casushi offers a wide range of deposit method options, and that’ll undoubtedly make life easier for a lot of players.

You can make payments with debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Paysafecard, Neteller and Trustly.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Casushi’s welcome bonus is pretty healthy.

It consists of a 100% matched deposit up to £50, and you’ll get 50 bonus spins on the brilliant Book of Dead slot thrown in for good measure.

You’ll get 30 of those bonus spins on day one, followed by 10 on day two, and then the final 10 on day three.

Just be aware that they’ll all disappear within two days if you don’t use them, although the bonus from the matched deposit lasts longer at 30 days.

Casino Game Selection: 4.9/5

Here’s where Casushi really comes into its own.

The choice of casino games is quite excellent, with almost 1000 slot games, which accounts for most of the site’s strong game portfolio.

Within those nearly 1000 slots, you’ll find almost every hit slot out there, including titles like Big Bass Bonanza and Rainbow Riches.

Plus, Casushi is regularly updating its portfolio, so you’ll be able to play the hottest new slots too.

The rest of the games in the portfolio are made up of nearly 50 live betting site games, some video poker and more. You’ll also be able to play 7 bingo games which is a nice bonus.

Click here to grab a 100% deposit match up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins at Casushi

5. The Sun Vegas – Best Welcome Bonus of all Gambling Sites in the UK

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Minimum deposit £10. Up to £300 bonus credit. Accept bonus within 72 hrs and wager within 30 days. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% matched deposit up to £300

Highly esteemed and popular UK casino

Brilliant mobile app

Loads of Slingo games

Cons:

Lacking game variety

No sports betting

The Sun newspaper might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that their casino, The Sun Vegas, is a strong one. It squeezed into our top five in fine style.

Website, App, and Sportsbook: 4.6/5

The Sun Vegas app is another one of the best online casinos in the UK.

We definitely recommend downloading this one from the App Store or the Play Store, as it’s substantially better than the regular mobile site.

That’s because it loads faster, looks better and has better features. There’s no point sticking with the regular mobile site if all of that’s on offer!

The site for desktop isn’t quite as good, which is surprising considering the size of this casino site, but it’s still pretty easy to use, and that’s all you really need at the end of the day.

That all being said, there’s no sports betting available here. That’s another surprise!

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Our biggest matched deposit welcome bonus of all is that of the Sun Vegas.

An impressive 100% up to £300 awaits new players here, a considerable bonus amount if you want to go for the whole lot.

To top it all off, players also receive 20 extra spins.

Casino Game Selection: 4.4/5

There are a little over 950 games in The Sun Vegas casino catalogue, which is a pretty reasonable amount and seems stronger considering the impressive list of software developers contributing (we spotted Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming and more).

However, the vast majority of those games are slots (over 850, in fact), and that doesn’t leave much room for other games.

The number of live casino games in total is just over 30, which is actually not bad but is made to look inadequate by our top four.

You also won’t find any bingo games here, although you can play most of the Slingo series. There are 34 of these games to play, and they’re a lot of fun.

Finally, there aren’t any video poker games, just three live ones.

Grab your mammoth 100% up to £300 sign-up offer by joining the Sun Vegas today

Best Gambling Sites in the UK - Runners-up:

How We Chose the Best Gambling Sites in the UK

Website, App, and Sportsbook

We’ve looked at some beautiful websites and apps today, which has boosted a few of our picks through the rankings.

Online gamblers will also often like to see sports betting markets to keep them entertained, so we’re giving bonus points to any UK online casinos that offer those.

Welcome Bonus

The vast majority of online betting sites will offer some kind of casino sign up bonuses to new players, but some of them just aren’t worth it.

There needs to be a decent bonus amount (and/or bonus spins) and low wagering requirements so players can actually withdraw their winnings.

Casino Game Selection

The best online casinos will be packed with top slots from the finest software providers, a good measure to ensure their quality.

But it isn’t all about slots. Live casino games, video poker, bingo, and more should round up the portfolio for full marks here.

Guide to the Best Gambling Sites in the UK

Do UK Gambling Sites Have Live Casino Games?

Yes! Plenty of UK casinos have live dealer games, including all of the top 5 best gambling sites that we’ve reviewed.

We’re seeing the increasing popularity of live dealer games recently, and we can totally see why most online casinos offer them.

These awesome games bring a social feel to the casino gaming experience that you don’t get elsewhere.

Being able to chat with a real-life dealer and other players will certainly be appealing to a lot of people.

What Gambling Site in the UK Has the Best Mobile App?

We found that MrQ has one of the better mobile apps. You can access plenty of titles on the go and are guaranteed a smooth gaming experience.

What Is the Game to Play at UK Gambling Sites?

Some of the best slots we’ve had the privilege of trying out include Microgaming’s Fishin’ Pots of Gold and Gigatoonz by Play ‘n GO. But these are just the tip of the iceberg!

How Do I Find UK Gambling Sites With the Most Competitive Odds for Sports Betting?

The best way to find the best sportsbooks with competitive odds is to use an odds checker.

This is a quick way to get the best value for your money instead of going from site to site looking for the odds for yourself.

Do Online Gambling Sites in the UK Offer Sports Betting?

Yes, many UK gambling sites like Mr. Play offer sports betting.

Many people think that if an online casino site prioritises its casino games, it might not have the best sports betting markets.

But that’s often not the case, and a few of our top picks prove that. You can still find great online sportsbooks and casinos combined!

How Does the UK Gambling Commission Regulate Gambling Sites in the UK?

The most important organisation for keeping players safe while betting online in the UK is the UK Gambling Commission.

This body regulates all the activity of online casinos and the games within them to ensure that they pay out fairly, look after players responsibly, ensure that players are of the right age, and a whole load more.

Comparison of the Best Online Gambling Sites in the UK

Now feels like a good time to look back at the top five online gambling sites UK has to offer and find out how to grab each of their welcome bonuses.

How to Sign Up at a Gambling Site in the UK

If PlayOJO sounds as appealing to you as it does to us, you’ll want to check out this handy guide on getting your casino account there.

1. Head to the Homepage and Open Your Account

On PlayOJO’s main page, you’ll notice an “Open Account” button in the top-right.

Pressing that will bring up a pop-up window, where you’ll need to enter your email address and then choose a username and a password to log in with.

2. Enter Your Personal Details

On the next page of the registration form, you’ll be entering your full name, date of birth, gender, postal address, and mobile number.

Make sure to select the currency you wish to deposit in, that you’re over 18, and whether or not you want to receive special bonus offers.

3. Get Your Welcome Bonus

Be sure to ‘Opt In’ to the welcome bonus on the confirmation screen, then prepare your ID and proof of address to upload on the next page.

Once this has been verified, it’s time to hit the “Deposit” button, choose your payment method and put down a deposit of at least £10.

So, What Are the Best Gambling Sites in the UK?

We’re pretty sure PlayOJO is going to be the right place to be for the majority of UK punters.

It has everything we’ve been looking for: a wager-free bonus, lots of games, and a beautiful design to wrap it all up.

But perhaps it’s not the best choice for everyone. Some UK players will surely prefer the large welcome bonus at the Sun Vegas. Or maybe the sheer range of choice for games at Casushi?

We’ve packed a lot of quality into our top UK online gambling sites, and we hope you find something to take away with you for your online gambling experiences.

Just make sure to have fun and continue to gamble responsibly.

Related: Best online casinos in the UK

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources: