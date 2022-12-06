You can get $5 off Baskin-Robbins’ adorable snowman ice cream cake

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ll be hosting a holiday party this year, we have found the perfect dessert that’s easy and absolutely adorable: a Baskin-Robbins snowman cake!

Back for the season, the Baskin-Robbins snowman cake features an icing carrot nose, frosting scarf and tree branch arms, buttons and a smile, all made of fudge. The Baskin-Robbins snowman cake comes in either a 6-inch or 9-inch round size, and it’s customizable with your favorite cake and ice cream flavors.

Throughout December, you can save $5 on any online cake purchase of $35 or more with the code snow. The 6-inch round snowman cake, which serves six to eight people, is priced at around $30, so the coupon code won’t work for that one if it’s the only thing you plan to order. (But if you need more than one cake, Baskin also has a cute reindeer cake and a pretty Christmas tree rosette cake.)

The 9-inch snowman cake, which serves 12 to 16 people, is priced at $43, so you can use the code to get it for $38.

Baskin-Robbins

The cake flavors are either chocolate or vanilla, while ice cream flavors include everything from Oreo to cookie dough to Baskin-Robbins’ flavor of the month, peppermint.

Full of crunchy peppermint candy pieces, the peppermint flavored ice cream can also be purchased by the scoop if you don’t need a full cake. You can also try it in Baskin-Robbins new Peppermint Cocoa Shake.

The Peppermint Cocoa Shake is made with peppermint ice cream, whole milk and chocolate syrup, so you’ll be getting both chocolate and peppermint flavors.

Baskin-Robbins

The fun continues right to New Year’s Eve, with Baskin-Robbins Celebrate 31 event, which pays homage to the original 31 flavors.

Ice cream fans can save 31% off all scoops nationwide on Dec. 31. Waffle cones, toppings and sundaes are excluded from discount, but it would be the perfect time to try the peppermint flavor or grab your favorite.

Baskin-Robbins

Looking for more holiday ice cream? Dairy Queen’s Candy Cane Chill Blizzard has returned and they have a brand new festive flavor: Frosted Sugar Cookie.

While the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard has candy cane pieces and choco chunks, the Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard is made with soft sugar cookie pieces and icing and includes festive sprinkles blended with DQ soft-serve vanilla ice cream.

Dairy Queen

Happy holidays!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.