Can You Trust The Golden Monk? HONEST 2023 Review (Prices, Kratom, & Quality)

Did you know Golden Monk is one of the cheapest kratom vendors?

No? Well… sorry for spoiling it.

In any case, there’s a lot more that stands out about this reputable brand.

So in this Golden Monk review, we’ll get our hands dirty. We’ll look at everything from the kratom quality to independent lab tests, customer reviews, satisfaction guarantees…

And even deals (yes, there are deals in addition to the low prices).

Did we pique your interest?

Good. Let’s get started.

Golden Monk (TGM Kratom): First Look

Main Features

30-40% cheaper than competitors

Money-back guarantee (opened and unopened)

10+ strains available

Excellent customer service

6 lab tests per ton

10-20% discounts

Free shipping over $49.99

Brand Reputation

Made in the USA

AKA GMP-certified

Founded in 2016

Potential Medical Benefits

Pain relief

Anti-inflammatory properties

Stable energy

Relaxation

Improves mood

As mentioned in the intro, Golden Monk is mostly known for providing some of the cheapest kratom products in the market.

How cheap?

Well, you can get 1kg (2.2 lb) of kratom powder for just $89.99. To give you a rough idea, this is about 30-40% cheaper than its closest competitors — Kats Botanicals and Super Speciosa.

So, there must be a catch, right?

Well, yes. But it’s not really a big catch. Specifically, Golden Monk has done a poor job at promoting itself — mainly, they don’t collect user reviews on the site.

The website is also not as thoughtfully designed as the aforementioned competitors.

Apart from that, they have the same quality kratom products — so you’re actually getting good value for your money by taking advantage of their poor marketing/website design skills.

And of course, they’re certified by the American Kratom Association.

In fact, they’re even a “Platinum Sponsor,” which means they make frequent donations to support the AKA and help them raise the standards of the kratom industry.

To sum up — the Golden Monk is one of the best kratom vendors and is almost unbeatable when it comes to pricing.

Not to mention they even have a loyalty program (spend $100, get $10) and frequent 10-15% discounts that make their kratom even cheaper.

Golden Monk Kratom Review - Main Features

Now, let’s take a deep dive into everything there is to know about the Golden Monk.

Uncontaminated Kratom Products

Golden Monk kratom powders have a strong track record for purity.

In particular, a climate-controlled clean room is used, which is a vital step in ensuring the pristine condition of all items and packing materials.

This is done to keep the materials clean and free of any organisms or dust that may be floating about in the air. Therefore, we know that every Golden Monk kratom product is pure and safe to use.

Sturdy Packaging

Sterility isn't the only thing that sets their kratom products apart; the brand's packaging is also better than most kratom vendors.

Every kratom product has a thick, double layer of packaging. All of these containers are airtight and won't let any moisture in.

Additionally, Golden Monk provides discreet packaging whereby neither the word "kratom" nor any other terms related to it appear on the outside of the container.

(Great to dodge nosy neighbors or family members)

American Kratom Association Qualified

As mentioned, Golden Monk follows the strict manufacturing standards set by the American Kratom Association.

In fact, they strive to make the kratom industry better as a whole by supporting the said AKA.

Thorough Third-Party Lab Tests

As a market leader, Golden Monk knows it must sell the highest quality kratom products possible.

This is why they use 6 separate laboratories for testing. Microbiological testing, metal analysis, and analeptic testing are only a few examples. You may see the full scope of their laboratory services on their website.

All the methods used for evaluating kratoms have a very high detection limit for any hazardous compounds.

You can have confidence in the safety, purity, and efficacy of any kratom product you purchase.

Only kratom products that have been thoroughly tested in laboratories are available for purchase.

Excellent Customer Support

Golden Monk offers the best customer service we’ve seen.

Why?

Because they will even help you on the weekend.

You can reach the business by email at contact@goldenmonk.com. You may also call them at (855) 997-6665 if that's more convenient for you.

Monday through Friday, customer service hours are 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM If you need to reach them on the weekend, do so between 8:30 AM and 2:00 PM.

Even if you can only reach them on the weekends for half a day, it's still great for people who don’t have time during the week.

(And in this day and age, who does?)

Fast Shipping in the United States

Did you hear people say it can take a long time to receive your kratom when you purchase from some kratom brands?

Well, that won’t happen with Golden Monk.

Specifically, they promise next-day delivery at no extra cost. You just need to place orders before 10 AM PST.

In addition, USPS Priority Mail shipping is provided. If you spend more than $49.99, you'll receive it for free.

Easy Tracking System

In addition to their speedy and reliable delivery, Golden Monk provides a feature we’ve come to expect but that’s still uncommon for kratom products.

That’s right, we’re talking about tracking. Their tracking system works great and will allow you to see where your package is at all times.

Convenient Payment Methods

Because of their willingness to take both online and offline payments, Golden Monk kratom is really one of a kind.

In particular, they accept payment upon delivery of the item(s). Very few kratom vendors accept COD (cash on delivery).

Hard-to-Beat Prices

As mentioned, Golden Monk offers very low prices for such high-quality kratom products.

Of course, you could probably find cheaper… but not with as many lab tests and certainly not with the same purity.

Don’t take any risks for just a few dollars — it’s not worth it.

The Golden Monk Kratom Reviews - Top 3 Alternatives

As mentioned, Kats Botanicals is a reputable kratom vendor with high-quality kratom products.

They offer more strains and kratom products than the Golden Monk, with options like tablets and even gummies.

That said, prices are a bit higher — even though they’re backed by 19,000+ user reviews.

Like Kats and Golden Monk, Super Speciosa sells high-quality kratom products.

They’re also well-known (3,000+ reviews) and offer unique tea bags which are more convenient than loose kratom powder.

Again, you’ll pay a bit more, but they do have discounts from time to time.

Kratom Spot offers fast shipping in the US and good-quality kratom powder.

Still, it’s not as great as the other two competitors. Considering prices are also higher than Golden Monk, we think it’s only worth it if you manage to get a great discount.

GoldenMonk - High Quality Kratom Strains

As promised, let’s talk about the kratom powders and kratom capsules offered in more detail.

Highest potency

Most popular kratom powder

Supports a healthy metabolism

Many potential health benefits

If you want the most popular kratom, your quest begins and ends with Maeng Da kratom.

The Golden Monk provides both 250g, 500g, and 1000g quantities, with 3 colors available — Red, Green, and White.

Why buy Red or Green Maeng Da kratom?

Green and Red Maeng Da kratom strains are believed to help relieve pain without causing drowsiness, which is a common problem with other pain medications.

According to kratom users, Maeng Da can also give you the energy to keep going even though you’re feeling tired and unmotivated.

It’s believed that Maeng Da's stimulating effects and other benefits come from its tremendous potency. In particular, it facilitates sustained energy and increased self-assurance.

Moreover, it facilitates a state of calm and reduces stress among its consumers. On top of that, it might help you keep a healthy metabolism.

Relaxing kratom strain

Best suited for newbies

Good energy boost

Affordable price

If you do not know where to start, search for no other than Red Vein Bali Kratom. It helps in various ways; it is also the most frequently available.

In terms of cost-effectiveness, Red Vein Bali Kratom has been praised in many reviews.

This is because it’s one of the cheapest Golden Monk kratom powders. Some people say it's the ideal kratom strain for those who are just starting out.

The effects of this strain are mostly sedative. Kratom users claim that Red Bali Kratom has improved their sleep quality.

Some of Red Bali's potential health benefits, such as its ability to alleviate pain, are shared by other varieties of Golden Monk kratom. Red Bali Kratom may also provide you with a burst of energy without leaving you drained.

Long-lasting effects

Potentially good for health issues

Most users like it

Higher amounts of alkaloids

Super Green Malay Kratom is the solution if you are looking for a kratom product with a long-lasting effect. Package sizes range from 250g to 1kg.

The name "Super Green" lends both familiarity and distinction to this strain. Super Green Malay Kratom gets its name from the very vibrant green hue that is characteristic of the soil it was grown in and the location it hails from. A large portion of Super Green Malay leaves comes from rural areas of Malaysia.

Super Green Malay's effects are more prolonged than those of other green vein kratom strains from Golden Monk. Another thing that makes this Super Green Malay remarkable is its greater quantities of alkaloids. This has further potential health benefits.

Super Green Malay Kratom has similar benefits as other strains, such as reducing pain and helping you relax. However, its favorable impact on sad moods, nervous feeling, and blood pressure is believed to be augmented.

Fast-acting kratom strain

Helps increase productivity

Helps stay focused and maintain a positive mood

Rarer than other kratom strains

Do you know how quickly coffee stimulates the body? It's comparable to White Vein Borneo Kratom.

This is what makes White Vein Borneo Kratom so popular, despite the fact that white vein kratom powder is generally less in demand than green and red vein kratom.

Since it helps people get more done in the morning, many people like White Vein Borneo Kratom over other popular strains like Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder and Red Vein Bali.

They are able to keep their mind on the task at hand and have a good attitude because of it. That’s also why the white strain is more popular than Green Vein Borneo Kratom.

Convenient on the go

No need to use scales to get the proper dose

Potential relaxation, pain relief, and energy-boosting

Slower effect compared to other kratom products

Kratom capsules are an alternative to kratom powders if the flavor bothers you. Each pill contains 500mg of kratom.

In fact, kratom capsules are simply kratom powder in a gelatin capsule. Nothing else.

This makes kratom capsules an easy choice to consume kratom on-the-go — and this method also allows you to dose easily without any scales.

There is, however, a little drawback. When compared to other forms of kratom, kratom capsules take a while to act. They are also more expensive pound for pound.

However, they have similar benefits including calming the mind, relieving pain, and energizing the body.

These kratom capsules are available for all the strains sold by Golden Monk, including Red Bali, Red Maeng Da, Red Borneo, Red Thai, Green Borneo, Green vein Bali, Green Maeng Da, and Super Green Malay.

Golden Monk Kratom - Must Read BEFORE Buying

Where To Buy The Golden Monk Kratom?

There are a plethora of places to get kratom, both online and in physical shops. Users are always urged to exercise caution while selecting a kratom dealer.

So, where can you go to get Gold Monk without risking your privacy? You should always make your purchases through the Golden Monk website. There you'll also be able to see a whole catalog of kratom strains.

In accordance with their 30-day money-back guarantee, Golden Monk Kratom also honors refund requests.

If you want your money back, you must return the product you purchased, regardless of whether you opened it or not. If the item is damaged upon arrival, you may also seek a replacement.

Golden Monk is widely regarded as one of the top kratom vendors because of the priority it places on its consumers rather than on making a profit.

Additionally, they offer great deals for newcomers, which is another reason why you should buy kratom from the official website.

Do The Golden Monk Kratom Strains Work?

Although kratom plants don't technically belong to the opioid family, they produce effects that are comparable to opioids like morphine and codeine.

Mitragynine, found in many kratom plants, has been studied extensively due to its many purported health advantages, including its ability to bind opioid brain receptors and diminish pain.

Many people who regularly use kratom report feeling less anxious and depressed as a result of this characteristic of the plant.

In addition to potentially alleviating pain, exhaustion, high blood pressure, PTSD, diarrhea, muscular pains, and opioid addiction, the premium kratom strains sold by Golden Monk may provide a number of other health advantages.

Kratom plants have also been shown in studies to reduce inflammation, curb hunger, and fortify the immune system.

Potential Benefits

A few of the potential advantages of Golden Monk Kratom powder use are as follows:

Mood improvement; euphoria

Increased energy levels

Enhanced cognitive skills

Regulation of blood sugar levels

Pain alleviation

Increased libido

Reduced stress levels

The Golden Monk Kratom Review - FAQ

Are Golden Monk Kratom Products Safe?

Golden Monk kratom products are generally considered safe. Indeed, they have gone through 6 lab tests per ton, and the Golden Monk Kratom vendor is certified by the American Kratom Association.

Is the Golden Monk Legit?

Yes, the Golden Monk is a legit company based in the United States. The firm is a member of the American Kratom Association, and its products have been tested in laboratories.

Can Golden Monk Kratom Increase Energy?

Yes, Golden Monk kratom can increase energy levels, according to many real users.

Does Golden Monk Sell Sumatra Kratom?

Yes, Golden Monk sells Sumatra kratom. In fact, they stock the Sumatra kratom strain in 3 different vein colors: red, green, and white.

How Can I Contact Golden Monk’s Customer Service?

You can contact Golden Monk’s customer service by phone at (855) 997-6665. Alternatively, you can contact them by email at contact@goldenmonk.com.

Does Kratom Have Any Side Effects?

Yes, kratom has side effects, including dry mouth, tiredness, frequent urination, head discomfort, vomiting, itching, constipation, and changes in mood.

Does the Golden Monk Offer Free Shipping?

Yes, the Golden Monk offers free shipping on all orders over $49.99

What Is The Golden Monk?

The Golden Monk is well regarded as a reliable kratom vendor. Although the company's roots are in Canada, its present headquarters may be found in Las Vegas.

Golden Monk Kratom - Wrapping Up

After reading this detailed Golden Monk review, you now know one thing — Golden Monk is the real deal.

Not only do they provide some of the lowest prices, but they also have very high quality.

Besides, they offer free shipping over $49.99, a great loyalty program, and even 10-20% discounts for newcomers.

In other words, you’d be a fool not to give them a shot.

That said, we do have one recommendation — please take it slow at first.

Indeed, Golden Monk’s products are known to be quite potent, so you should increase the dosage slowly.

In any case, we wish you a wonderful time and a pleasant feeling of relaxation.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, are for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.