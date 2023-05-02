Best Hearing Aids Near Me: How To Find Them

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Before the FDA introduced a new regulation that permits companies to sell hearing aids over the counter, consumers would only be able to purchase hearing aids through an audiologist's office after they got a prescription.

Since October 2022, affordable hearing aids have become much more accessible to individuals who require them. Now, consumers don’t have to leave their home to have a hearing test. They now how the choice to go to the audiologist’s office or have digital meeting with the audiologist.

Even more conveniently, several companies don’t require a hearing test to purchase hearing-enhancing products from them.

So, have you been asking yourself, “Where can I find hearing aids near me?" Fortunately, the hearing aid industry has made significant progress, resulting in various options for purchasing high-quality hearing aids. In this guide, we’ll answer your questions and more.

>>Check the best prices for Jabra Enhance

Hearing Aids Near Me: Buying OTC Hearing Aids Online

Today, one can purchase the best hearing aids from brick-and-mortar stores and online marketplaces. Some companies provide high-quality over-the-counter hearing devices at lower prices.

Additionally, a few OTC hearing aid manufacturers may provide virtual consultations with audiologists to offer tailored recommendations and modifications for the hearing aids you buy.

Hearing Aids Near Me: Visit a Hearing Clinic

In order to obtain prescription hearing aids, it is important to schedule an in-person consultation and hearing test with a hearing care clinic. During this appointment, either an audiologist or hearing instrument specialist will conduct the necessary evaluations.

Audiologists, who hold a master's degree in audiology, are skilled professionals who diagnose hearing impairments and fit hearing aids.

Meanwhile, hearing instrument specialists typically have a high school diploma or a two-year degree and are authorized to help with fitting and programming hearing aids.

Hearing Aids Near Me: Purchasing Prescription Through a Discount Network

“Yes, Hearing" provides an alternative option to acquire prescription hearing aids at a reduced cost of up to 40% compared to retail prices. Upon purchasing from this network, you will be referred to an audiologist within your locality for additional support.

For veterans, instead of asking themselves, “Where can I find hearing aids near me," you should consult with the local Veteran Affairs (VA) medical center regarding scheduling an appointment with an audiologist, taking a hearing test, and identifying the appropriate hearing aid.

Hearing Aids Near Me: Buying OTC Hearing Aids at a Brick-and-Mortar Shop

The list provided below contains the names of retail stores in your vicinity that sell both health devices and over-the-counter hearing aids, as mentioned earlier. It is worth checking if any of these stores are located near you.

Walgreens

Victra Verizon

Best Buy

Walmart

CVS

Hearing Aids Near Me: Online vs. In-Person

An advantage of purchasing the best cheapest hearing aids from a clinic is that a hearing specialist can ensure that the device fits properly. If there are any issues, they can be dealt with immediately.

On the other hand, purchasing hearing aids online allows one to buy from the convenience of their home. Certain over-the-counter hearing aid companies like Jabra also provide assistance in fitting and adjusting hearing aids online.

>>Check the best prices for Jabra Enhance

Hearing Aids: How to Choose the Right One

There are numerous variations of hearing aids available in the market, and it can be difficult to determine the most suitable one for you. Therefore, it is essential to know the crucial factors to consider while selecting a hearing aid to alleviate your anxiety about its appearance and effectiveness.

Things to look out for while purchasing a hearing aid

The many hearing aid choices you have

How to adapt to using a hearing aid

It is not possible for hearing aids to fully restore one's natural hearing ability. However, they can enhance and amplify sounds that were previously difficult to hear.

Hearing Aids Near Me: How They Work

In order to amplify sounds and transmit them into the ear, all hearing aids use similar fundamental components. The majority of hearing aids utilize digital technology and are powered by either a rechargeable or standard hearing aid battery.

The device's small microphones gather sounds from the surroundings, which are then transformed into digital code by a computer chip with an amplifier.

The sound is subsequently analyzed and adjusted to accommodate your hearing loss, listening requirements, and the volume of the sounds around you.

These signals are transformed by the hearing aids into sound waves and transmitted to your ears through the speakers, or known scientifically as receivers.

Hearing Aids Near Me: Styles

Hearing aids have a wide range of prices, sizes, unique features, and different methods to place them in the ear. The various hearing aid designs start from the smallest and least visible in the ear.

The designers of hearing aids are continually working to make them even smaller to cater to the need for a more discreet hearing aid. However, these tiny hearing aids may not provide the expected improvement in hearing as they might lack the necessary power.

Completely-In-Canal (CIC) or Mini CIC Hearing Aids Near Me

An adult with mild to moderate hearing loss can benefit from a custom-molded hearing aid to fit completely inside their ear canal, known as a completely-in-the-canal hearing aid. Read more on the best CIC hearing aids.

Completely-in-the-canal hearing aids near me:

Use tiny batteries

Less prone to pick up wind noise

Prone to having the speaker clogged with earwax

Lack features like a directional microphone or volume control

Are the most minute and invisible variety

In-the-Canal Hearing Aids Near Me

Custom-made hearing aids near me, called in-the-canal (ITC), are designed to fit partially inside the ear canal and can be helpful for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Read more on the best ITC hearing aids.

An in-the-canal hearing aid:

Is more covert than bigger styles in the ear

Is prone to having the speaker clogged with earwax

Has features that won't fit on aids that fit entirely within the canal; however, because of its tiny size, it could be difficult to adjust.

In-the-Ear Hearing Aids Near Me

Are you asking yourself, “Where can I find ITE hearing aids near me?" This hearing aid style comes in two customized styles - full shell and half shell. The former fills most of the bowl-shaped area of the outer ear, while the latter fills only the lower part.

These aids are beneficial for those with mild to severe hearing loss and come with two directional microphones for enhanced hearing in noisy environments.

An in-the-ear hearing aid:

Easier to see in the ear

Simpler to manage

Wind noise detection

Volume control that is incompatible with hearing aids of a smaller design

Is prone to having the speaker clogged with earwax

Bigger battery

>>Check the best prices for Jabra Enhance

Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids Near Me

The behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aid is designed to be worn by hooking it over the top of the ear and placing it between the outside of your ear and your head. It is connected to a custom-made ear mold which goes inside the ear canal through a tube.

This type of hearing aid is suitable for individuals of all ages and can be used by those with almost any form of hearing impairment.

Behind-the-ear hearing aids near me:

May be more sensitive to wind noise than other kinds

Historically, the biggest form of hearing aids near me; however, recently manufactueres have developed micro variants that are barely visible

Incorporates directional microphones

Could be offered with a rechargeable battery

Provides more amplification compared to other types

Receiver-in-the-Ear or Receiver-in-Canal Hearing Aids Near Me

These two hearing aid styles are comparable to behind-the-ear hearing aids, but instead of tubing, they use a small wire to link the part behind the ear to the speaker or receiver that is positioned inside the ear canal. Get more information on the best RIC hearing aids.

Receiver-in-canal hearing aids near me:

Rechargeable batteries could be offered

Usually has a behind-the-ear section that is less noticeable

Is prone to having the speaker clogged with earwax

Incorporates directional microphones

Has options for manual control

Open-Fit Hearing Aids Near Me

The open-fit hearing aid is a type of hearing aid that is similar to the behind-the-ear hearing aid, but it has a thin tube, or it could be a receiver-in-the-canal or receiver-in-the-ear hearing aid with an open dome in the ear.

It allows low-frequency sounds to enter the ear naturally and amplifies high-frequency sounds via the hearing aid. This makes it an ideal choice for individuals with mild to moderate high-frequency hearing loss and better low-frequency hearing.

An open-fit hearing aid:

Does not block the ear canal like in-the-ear hearing aid models, which often improves the sound of your speech for you

Because of the non-custom dome, could be more challenging to put into the ear

Commonly observable

>>Check the best prices for Jabra Enhance

Hearing Aids Near Me: Before You Buy

To find the suitable hearing aid, it is important to consider different options and determine which type of hearing aid would be most effective for your needs.

Degree and Type of Hearing Loss

When selecting a hearing aid, it is important to consider your level and type of hearing loss. Those with very poor hearing, like profound or severe loss, probably will need a personalized hearing aid designed to amplify specific sounds they struggle to hear.

On the other hand, individuals with mild or moderate hearing loss have a broader range of options available to them. To determine the extent of your hearing loss, refer to the previous section, which covers hearing tests.

Lifestyle

Consider your preferred activities and daily routine. If you enjoy outdoor exercises, it would be appropriate to select a water-resistant hearing aid.

Alternatively, if you often attend social events, an ideal option would be a hearing aid like Eargo 6 that can automatically adjust the sound for different environments. It is important to factor in your lifestyle when selecting an appropriate hearing aid.

Budget

When selecting a hearing aid, the cost is a significant factor for many individuals as it can be quite expensive and may not be covered by Medicare or private insurance.

According to a survey conducted by our Reviews Team, the cost is the second most important consideration for customers when shopping for hearing aids near me, following the ease of device setup and use.

A 2020 study on hearing aids near me reported that although 50% of the participants had hearing loss, only 3.5% of them utilized hearing aids. While there may be various reasons for this, the cost is one of the primary factors.

On October 17, 2022, the FDA finalized a regulation that enables the sale of more affordable over-the-counter hearing aids near me without a prescription or an audiologist's exam.

The price of over-the-counter hearing aids is lower than those sold by audiologists, and with the FDA's final rule, prices are likely to drop even further.

Two companies, MDHearing and Audien, provide hearing improvement devices at far lower prices than compared to a pair of hearing aids that cost around $4,000 to $5,000.

It is important to consider additional costs, such as fittings and maintenance charges, when purchasing a hearing aid from in-person clinics.

>>Check the best prices for Jabra Enhance

Hearing Aids Near Me: Company Websites

Before Googling “Where can I find hearing aids near me?", make sure that after setting a budget for hearing aids and deciding on the desired style, to visit the websites of preferred brands.

These companies often provide informative data regarding product features and costs on their online platforms. Additionally, contacting their customer service team can help clarify any doubts before finalizing a purchase.

Hearing Aids Near Me: Company Reputation & Reviews

It is recommended to verify a company's credibility by checking third-party websites like Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot. While customer reviews are crucial, BBB provides an overall assessment of a company's reputation and business practices.

Customer reviews may not always be reliable, as some companies incentivize customers with free products or payments to write positive reviews. It can be difficult to determine whether a review is genuine or not.

However, BBB ratings are not solely based on customer reviews but also consider various other factors.

Degree of transparency (showing how the company does business)

Any licensing or government actions against the business

Number of years in business

History of BBB complaints

Record of resolving complaints

To assess the credibility of a company, it is essential to examine its business rating and reviews, as they provide valuable insight into its trustworthiness.

Hearing Aids Near Me: Customer Service Options

If you're planning to purchase the best online hearing aids from an OTC hearing aid company, it is important to check the customer support options before making a decision.

You should look for companies that offer multiple ways of contacting them, such as email, phone, online chat, and video consultations.

>>Check the best prices for Jabra Enhance

Customer-Friendly Policies

Here are some customer-friendly policies you should keep in mind when asking questions about where to find hearing aids near me.

Warranties

Before asking where to find hearing aids near me, it is crucial to consider the quality of the warranty. According to a survey conducted by our Reviews Team, 62% of participants required repairs during the warranty period.

Before making a purchase, it is important to carefully review the warranty's terms and duration and inquire about the possibility of extending it. If an extension is available, it is prudent to determine the cost of the extension and include it in your budget.

While most companies offer warranties ranging from one to three years, not all warranties are the same.

For example, the Jabra Enhance warranty provides unlimited repairs and loss/damage coverage for three years, whereas the Eargo warranty gives you as many repairs as needed but only a single replacement in the duration of the one to two-year warranty period, depending on the model.

Risk-Free Trial Periods

Before deciding on a hearing aid company, it is recommended to check if they offer a trial period where you can test the devices without any risk. It is mandatory for most states to provide a minimum of 30 days for trial periods.

The Hearing Loss Association of America has a list of each state's mandates for hearing aid trial time period. While in this period, you can return the hearing aids and receive a full or partial refund.

It is suggested to take advantage of any hearing specialist support included with your purchase during this time. If the hearing aids are uncomfortable or you are still having difficulty hearing, you can return them and try a different brand or style.

Price-Lock Guarantees

Apart from the cost of buying your hearing aids, there may be additional charges for services like cleaning, adjustments, and repairs. It is recommended that you inquire with your hearing aid manufacturer if they offer a price lock guarantee. This guarantee makes it so that the fees for these resources remain unchanged for a specified period or throughout the lifetime of your hearing aids.

Features To Look For in a Hearing Aid

Over the last two decades, there have been significant advancements in hearing aid technology. These advancements include more compact and stylish designs, rechargeable batteries, enhanced background noise suppression, and the ability to use Bluetooth technology for managing hearing devices through an app and streaming audio.

It is crucial to evaluate the impact of these technological improvements on one's quality of life. Therefore, let us delve deeper into these enhancements in hearing aid technology. See the best rechargeable hearing aids.

Battery Type

Hearing aid batteries are available in two types: rechargeable and disposable. Although both types have their advantages and disadvantages, a majority of hearing aid users prefer rechargeable batteries.

According to a survey conducted by our Reviews Team, rechargeable batteries were ranked as the second most important feature among users, just behind digital noise reduction.

Most of the hearing aids currently available in the market come with rechargeable batteries. However, there are some models from companies such as MDHearing that use disposable batteries. In case the company does not mention it, the batteries used might be disposable.

The primary benefit of rechargeable batteries is that they do not need to be replaced. You only need to place your hearing aids in the charging case at night, and they will be ready for use in the morning.

>>Check the best prices for Jabra Enhance

Water Resistance

The majority of modern hearing aids are designed to resist water. However, according to our Reviews Team, only Audien does not offer water-resistant hearing aids among the top brands on the market.

It is important to note that despite being water-resistant, hearing aids can be damaged by moisture over time since they are electronic and not waterproof. As hearing aids are costly to replace, it is recommended to avoid exposing them to water as much as possible.

The Starkey company suggests taking off hearing aids before participating in certain activities to prevent them from being exposed to moisture for an extended period.

Going to bed

Using a sauna

Spraying your hair with hairspray or other products

Swimming

Blow-drying your hair

Working or exercising outside in hot weather

Showering or taking a bath

Bluetooth Capability

Since 2006, Bluetooth has been a part of hearing aids with the introduction of a clip-on accessory by Starkey. ReSound introduced direct Bluetooth in 2012, which was designed to connect to iPhones.

With this technology, it is possible to make wireless adjustments to hearing aids, and they can even function as high-quality headphones. The way Bluetooth works is by transmitting a wireless signal from hearing aids to the connected device.

Both devices must have Bluetooth technology to establish a connection. For instance, if both the TV and hearing aids have Bluetooth, then selecting the Bluetooth option on both devices will establish a connection.

This enables the sound from the TV to be streamed directly through the hearing aids, allowing for a better listening experience.

By utilizing this method, you have the ability to customize the volume on your hearing aids as per your preference while keeping the television volume low for others.

Additionally, as Bluetooth is integrated into the majority of smartphones and tablets, you can also make phone calls or engage in video chats using your hearing aids.

When it comes to hearing aids, it's important to understand the distinction between Bluetooth connectivity and Bluetooth streaming. While some hearing aids, like Eargo, offer Bluetooth connectivity, they may not necessarily support streaming.

This means that although you can connect to other devices like your smartphone app or charger without plugging in a wire. However, you won't be able to use your hearing aids to listen to music, TV shows, or take phone calls. Before buying a hearing aid, it's essential to know precisely what type of Bluetooth connection it provides. Read more on the best Bluetooth hearing aids.

Smartphone Apps

Thanks to the latest advancements in hearing aid technology, it is now feasible to adjust the listening profiles and volume of your hearing aids with the help of your smartphone without any physical contact.

Moreover, certain hearing aid manufacturers provide remote adjustments by audiologists through their mobile app, which can connect to your hearing aids. If you are tech-savvy and find pleasure in operating apps on your phone, this may be a feature you would appreciate in your hearing aid.

>>Check the best prices for Jabra Enhance

Technology for Improved Listening Experience

Along with Bluetooth, some hearing aids offer the following advanced features:

Automatic sound adjustments: Numerous hearing devices have the ability to alternate between various listening preferences depending on where you are. However, certain hearing aids have the capability to switch for you.

One such hearing aid is the Eargo 6, which provides Sound Adjust, a feature that automatically adjusts the hearing settings as per the environment, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable listening experience.

Background noise reduction: Hearing aids equipped with digital noise reduction features can aid in better concentration on nearby sounds and conversations by reducing the noise in the surrounding environment.

As per the survey conducted by the Reviews Team, the majority of hearing aid users prefer background noise reduction as the most sought-after feature in hearing aids.

Directional microphones. The hearing aid is designed with alignment to enhance the detection of sounds coming from the front while reducing those from the sides or behind.

Certain hearing aids can even concentrate in a specific direction. Directional microphones are useful in noisy surroundings as they can enhance your hearing ability.

Cancellation of feedback : Older models of hearing aids frequently had a problem with feedback that led to annoying whistling noises. However, newer models have addressed this issue with feedback cancellation, which is particularly useful when conversing on the phone.

: Older models of hearing aids frequently had a problem with feedback that led to annoying whistling noises. However, newer models have addressed this issue with feedback cancellation, which is particularly useful when conversing on the phone. Telecoil: With the help of a telecoil or T-coil, it becomes possible to connect your hearing aid to other devices or places, such as theaters and houses of worship that have a type of hearing assistive technology known as a hearing loop.

The majority of hearing aids offer a telecoil feature, but smaller devices that fit completely inside the ear canal may not have this option due to their size.

Customization Options

When it comes to hearing aids, some are personalized to your specific hearing loss and can be adjusted to meet your individual needs. This feature is only available when you take a hearing test and buy the devices from a qualified audiologist.

In-person hearing tests are more extensive and accurate than the best online hearing tests, and an expert audiologist can diagnose the cause of your hearing loss, which could impact your treatment options.

Although some off-the-shelf hearing aids can be customized, others have pre-set hearing settings that can be toggled as per your listening environment.

Maintenance

Audiologists suggest that hearing aids should be cleaned every day, but different types of hearing aids require different types and frequencies of maintenance.

In-canal hearing aids need more frequent and thorough cleaning compared to receiver-in-canal devices since they are exposed to more moisture in the ear.

Moreover, it's essential to consult the manufacturer's recommendations for replacing the earwax guards, tips, and batteries and consider the maintenance costs before setting a budget for hearing aids.

>>Check the best prices for Jabra Enhance

Hearing Aid Accessories

The hearing aid accessories required may differ based on the type of hearing aid you opt for. Although most of the accessories are bundled with the hearing aid, you will have to pay for new accessories separately when required.

Several over-the-counter hearing aid firms offer all the necessary accessories on their websites. The following are some of the most popular hearing aid accessories:

Charging case: Individuals seeking hearing aids that have batteries capable of being recharged will find what they are looking for.

Individuals seeking hearing aids that have batteries capable of being recharged will find what they are looking for. Replacement domes: This product is intended to be used with hearing aids that have gentle detachable tips.

This product is intended to be used with hearing aids that have gentle detachable tips. Wax guards: The hearing aids known as ITE and CIC are frequently accompanied by a product that assists in avoiding the harm caused by earwax buildup.

Getting Used to Your Hearing Aid

It takes some time to adjust to using a hearing aid. You may observe a gradual improvement in your listening abilities as you get used to the amplification. Wearing a hearing aid can even change the way your voice sounds.

Remember to consider the following points when you start using a hearing aid:

Hearing aids won't return your hearing to normal. It is not possible for hearing aids to completely restore one's hearing to normal. However, they can improve poor hearing by amplifying sounds that are typically difficult to hear due to their low volume.

It is not possible for hearing aids to completely restore one's hearing to normal. However, they can improve poor hearing by amplifying sounds that are typically difficult to hear due to their low volume. Allow time to get used to the hearing aid. Adjusting to a new hearing aid requires patience and time. The more frequently you utilize it, the faster you will adapt to the amplified sounds. It is essential to be persistent in using the hearing aid to become more comfortable with it.

Adjusting to a new hearing aid requires patience and time. The more frequently you utilize it, the faster you will adapt to the amplified sounds. It is essential to be persistent in using the hearing aid to become more comfortable with it. Practice using the hearing aid in different environments . The way you perceive sounds with your enhanced hearing can vary depending on the location you are in.

. The way you perceive sounds with your enhanced hearing can vary depending on the location you are in. Seek support and try to stay positive. Your success with a new hearing aid is influenced by your dedication to practicing and the encouragement provided by your loved ones. Additionally, joining a support group specifically for those with hearing loss or new hearing aid users may also be beneficial.

Your success with a new hearing aid is influenced by your dedication to practicing and the encouragement provided by your loved ones. Additionally, joining a support group specifically for those with hearing loss or new hearing aid users may also be beneficial. Go back for a follow-up. It is common for professionals to incorporate the expenses of subsequent appointments in their charges. It is recommended to take advantage of this offer to make any necessary modifications and to ascertain that your recently acquired hearing aid is performing optimally for you.

Regular use and proper maintenance of hearing aids can contribute to your success with them. Additionally, an audiologist can inform you about the latest hearing aids and devices that may be beneficial for you, and they can also assist you in making adjustments to suit your specific requirements.

The objective is to eventually discover a hearing aid that not only makes you feel at ease but also improves your hearing and enables you to communicate more effectively.

Hearing Aids Near Me: FAQs

In our research answering the question “Where can I find hearing aids near me," we’ve collected other similar frequently asked questions, too.

Are Hearing Aids Near Me Online or in Person?

Certain hearing aids that are sold without a prescription can only be purchased through the internet, whereas some brands like Audicus offer both online and in-person options.

On the other hand, Starkey hearing aids are only purchasable at the clinics of audiologists. Hearing aid brands may also have limited availability if you are looking for hearing aids near me.

Hearing Aids Near Me: What Are My Payment Options?

On several over-the-counter hearing aid company websites, payment can only be made through credit cards. However, there are a few companies that offer financing options, enabling you to pay on a monthly basis, stretching out the cost of hearing aids over one or two years.

If you purchase hearing aids from an audiologist's clinic, it may be possible to pay using cash or cheque.

Is There Hearing Aids Near Me With a Free Trial?

It is important to inquire about a hearing aid company's free-trial policy before buying hearing aids because not all states mandate trial periods for them.

A free trial or a money-back guarantee would provide you with sufficient time to adapt to your new hearing aids before making a final decision. See some of the free hearing aids.

How to Reach Support for Hearing Aids Near Me?

One must be aware of the customer support options available through a company, including in-person, phone, and online (such as telehealth, chat, and email).

>>Check the best prices for Jabra Enhance

What Type of Warranty Does the Company Offer?

It is important to determine the duration of the warranty that comes with your hearing aid, as well as the possibility of extending it and the associated cost.

Additionally, it is crucial to understand the range of services that the warranty covers, including repairs, loss, and replacement.

Conclusion: Hearing Aids Near Me

The FDA's introduction of a new regulation that permits over-the-counter hearing aids to be sold in October 2022 is a significant development that makes affordable hearing aids more accessible to individuals who require them.

Consumers now have various options to purchase hearing aids, including online marketplaces and brick-and-mortar stores. However, experts advise against buying hearing aids without a hearing test, as it is impossible to determine the extent of hearing loss without an evaluation.

When choosing a hearing aid, it is crucial to consider factors like the type, design, and power to cater to individual needs.

If you are searching for hearing aids in your vicinity, we have compiled a list of brands that we suggest you consider. This list includes our top recommendations.

Jabra Enhance - Best digital hearing aids for Severe Hearing Loss Overall

Audien - Best Invisible digital hearing aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Audicus - Most Affordable digital hearing aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Eargo - Best OTC digital hearing aids for Severe Hearing Loss

MDHearing - Best Rechargeable digital hearing aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Starkey - Best Tinnitus digital hearing aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Widex - Best RIC digital hearing aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Phonak - Easiest to Use digital hearing aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Oticon Real - Best Bluetooth digital hearing aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Related Articles: