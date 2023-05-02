How Long Do Hearing Aids Last? Materials, Cleaning, and Storage

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Similar to choosing a car, the lifespan of your hearing aid is a critical factor to consider.

Advanced and superior hearing aids usually have a lifespan of three to seven years, but did you know that the duration can vary significantly from person to person, even if they purchase the same model?

Understanding the factors that can affect the lifespan of your hearing aids is crucial in making an informed decision.

How long do hearing aids last? We'll explore the key factors that contribute to the longevity of your hearing aids, so you can make the most of your investment and enjoy the best hearing experience for years to come.

How Long Do Hearing Aids Last: What’s the Average?

Typically, advanced and superior hearing aids have an average lifespan ranging from three to seven years, making a five-year lifespan a practical expectation. It is important to remember this information when considering the longevity and potential replacement of these devices.

How Long Do Hearing Aids Last: Factors Affecting Longevity

The longevity of a hearing aid can be affected by a minimum of nine different factors:

1. Materials Used To Make Hearing Aids

How long do hearing aids last? It depends on the materials. Even though hearing aids are created to last long, they consist of various materials such as plastic, metal, silicon, and polymers that are susceptible to structural deterioration over time.

Nowadays, most hearing aids come with protective nanocoating to prevent damage from water, dust, and moisture, but it is essential to handle them with care to avoid any shocks or impacts.

2. Frequency of Cleaning

How long do hearing aids last? It depends on your cleaning frequency. Many individuals would never consider going for extended periods without cleaning their hair, face, or body.

However, they often neglect that their hearing aids are exposed to the same environmental elements, including dust, moisture, natural oils from the skin, perspiration, high or low temperatures, and exposure to sunlight.

Along with the earwax produced by the ear canal's inherent cleansing mechanism, hearing aid users sometimes neglect to have their devices professionally cleaned more than twice annually.

This neglect can have adverse effects on hearing aids, potentially leading to a shortened lifespan.

Your hearing aids' lifespan can be prolonged by cleaning them daily as instructed by your hearing care professional and having them professionally cleaned at the hearing clinic every three to four months.

3. Where Hearing Aids Are Worn

How long do hearing aids last? It depends on where you wear them. Hearing aids that are exposed to dampness or dust on a regular basis often experience more problems with their performance compared to hearing aids that are not exposed to such environments.

If you are worried about the conditions in which you use your hearing aids, it would be wise to seek advice from your hearing care professional regarding possible protective measures.

To increase the longevity of your hearing aids, it may be necessary to either utilize protective sleeves or arrange for more frequent professional cleanings.

4. How Hearing Aids Are Stored

How long do hearing aids last? It depends on storage. The lifespan of hearing aids can be influenced by how they are stored when not used. It is important to consider this factor.

To ensure the safety and longevity of hearing aids that use disposable batteries, it is recommended to store them with the battery door open. Additionally, a storage case containing a dehumidifier can help keep them dry and extend their lifespan.

Consulting with a hearing care professional can provide insight into the ideal storage case or dehumidifier options for your specific hearing aids.

Lithium batteries in rechargeable hearing aids typically have four to five years of life. Similar to smartphones, the battery life decreases with the passage of time. See the best rechargeable hearing aids.

If you observe your battery discharging quicker than normal, it is advisable to consult your hearing care provider to determine whether replacing the rechargeable batteries or purchasing new devices would be beneficial.

5. Style of Hearing Aids

How long do hearing aids last? It depends on the style or make. The common belief in the hearing aid industry is that behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids have a longer lifespan compared to in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aids. This belief is based on the fact that most electronic parts of ITE hearing aids are exposed to the moist environment of the ear canal.

6. Body Chemistry

How long do hearing aids last? It depends on your “secretions." The durability of hearing aids can be affected by different body chemistries. Certain individuals may have body chemistries that cause plastic and metal components to deteriorate or change color more quickly than others.

Factors such as oily skin, excessive earwax production, and profuse sweating can also contribute to the lifespan of hearing aids.

Although it is not possible to manage these matters, it is advisable to talk about them with your hearing care provider while choosing hearing aids. This will ensure that all relevant concerns are addressed.

7. Frequency of Maintenance

How long do hearing aids last? It depends on how often you maintain them.

During regular maintenance appointments with your hearing care professional, it is typical to replace certain parts like earmold tubing, silicone dome earpiece tips, and wax guards on a regular basis. It is essential to ensure that these parts are replaced regularly.

In case any components of your hearing aids, like the battery compartments, earmolds, outer speakers, or microphone covers, are damaged or stop functioning properly, they can typically be fixed or replaced at the clinic.

It is crucial to perform these maintenance tasks to prolong the lifespan of your hearing aids.

8. Technological Advancements

How long do hearing aids last? It depends if it’s the latest or not-so-new.

When hearing aids become quite old, obsolescence can become a problem. It is common for manufacturers of hearing aids to discontinue the production of replacement parts for a specific model after five to ten years.

Consequently, it may be challenging or impossible to repair hearing aids that are old.

The software utilized for programming hearing aids becomes outdated and changes with time, which makes it challenging to reprogram extremely old hearing aids. The development of hearing aids' features and performance is quite rapid.

The hearing aids that were considered advanced six or seven years ago are now considered basic due to technological advancements.

9. Changing Needs

How long do hearing aids last? It depends on your needs. The previous discussion solely centered on hearing aids, but it's essential to note that the duration of hearing aids can also vary depending on the wearer's changing requirements.

As time progresses, the person's hearing impairment may worsen, and they may need a more potent hearing aid to assist them better.

If a person's lifestyle alters, they may require a hearing aid that has additional or fewer functions. If a hearing aid is replaced while it is still working, the hearing care professional can help in donating the used hearing aids to a deserving cause.

How Long Do Hearing Aids Last: Replacement or Adjustment?

As per the previously provided answer for how long do hearing aids last, an average of five years before needing replacement. Although audiologists suggest getting new devices at this point, the most suitable time for a patient to think about replacing them can differ significantly.

In case your hearing aids are not meeting your hearing needs despite having a device that is less than five years old, you may require an adjustment instead of a replacement. It is important to explore this option before considering a new device.

How long do hearing aids last? It depends on additional indicators like:

The Unexpected. Hearing aids are equipped with tiny sensors and computers, and as electronic devices, they can malfunction due to either hardware or software issues. There is no need to worry, as this does not necessarily indicate that you must buy a new hearing aid or pair. Adjusting the hearing aid or changing the battery might be all that is necessary to fix the problem. Fluctuating Volume. If you realize that you cannot change the volume of your hearing aids, it is recommended to explore the options of fine-tuning or fixing your device. Whistling Sound. When using hearing aids, some individuals may encounter a persistent whistling noise. The source of this sound can stem from various factors, such as a build-up of earwax, indicating that the fault does not necessarily lie with the device itself. Seeking professional assistance from a doctor may help to remove any excess earwax and alleviate the issue, so it is important to arrange a consultation should any symptoms arise. Increased Hearing Loss. Hearing aids are designed to aid in hearing loss. If an individual experiences a decline in their hearing abilities, an audiologist can modify the device settings to better suit their current health condition. However, it is important to remember that if the hearing loss level is too significant, upgrading or replacing the hearing aid may be necessary.

When deciding whether to replace or adjust your hearing aid, the duration of usage is a crucial factor to consider.

If your device has been in use for more than five years and you are experiencing the mentioned issues, it would be wise to prepare yourself mentally for the likelihood of needing a replacement.

By taking good care of your hearing aid, it is possible for you to use it for a longer duration compared to others.

How Long Do Hearing Aids Last Based on Brand Longevity?

Phonak, Oticon, and Jabra, which are the top manufacturers in the world, have a diverse and dependable selection of products.

It is a challenge to prefer one brand over the other concerning durability, and the crucial thing is to select the best digital hearing aids that suit an individual's lifestyle and requirements.

The contemporary hearing aid is built with high-quality digital printed circuits and sturdy housing, making it highly durable and resistant to damage from water and dust.

As a result, it is uncommon for the device to malfunction, reducing the need for frequent repairs or returns to the manufacturer. See the best digital hearing aids.

How Long Do Hearing Aids Last: Care and Maintenance

If you don’t want to keep asking yourself in the future how long do hearing aids last, it is crucial to take proper care of them.

It is advisable to dedicate a few minutes each day to maintain the performance of hearing aids, especially after making an investment in improving one's quality of life through better hearing.

Maintaining a routine of cleaning and caring for our teeth is important, including regular check-ups and flossing. This same level of diligence should also be applied to caring for hearing aids.

When everything is said and done, or when the day draws to a close:

Clean the molds, speaker components, and openings for microphones.

To get rid of dust and dirt from hearing aids, it is important to use a dry cloth to wipe them.

To maintain hygiene, it is recommended to utilize an antibacterial wipe to clean both the mold and any component of the hearing aid that will be inserted into the ear canal. This measure will prevent the introduction of harmful bacteria into the ear, which may lead to an infection.

To ensure the safety of your best cheapest hearing aids, it is recommended to always return them to their container after use. This is particularly important because pets can cause damage to the hearing aids if they are left lying around.

Therefore, it is important to keep them in a secure place.

A significant cause of losing a hearing aid is removing it and placing it directly into a pocket instead of its designated container. This could lead to the aid being misplaced or damaged if it falls out of the pocket along with other items like a handkerchief.

By dedicating a few minutes every day to taking care of your hearing, you can enjoy the benefits of improved auditory abilities, a higher standard of living, and reduced strain on your listening skills for many years to come.

What Are Some Common Problems With Hearing Aid Receivers?

The issues that are frequently encountered with the receivers of hearing aids are:

Dead batteries

Clogged speakers

Damaged electronics

The receiver can get clogged with earwax or other debris, which is the most frequent issue faced with speakers. It is essential to address this problem to ensure proper functioning.

If your hearing aid is not functioning properly, it could be due to distorted or muted sounds. To prevent this, cleaning the device frequently using a soft, dry cloth or a cleaning brush is important.

Additionally, it is recommended to keep the hearing aid away from moisture to avoid any damage to its electronics.

One of the frequently encountered issues with electronic devices is damaged, which is often the result of water exposure. In the event that your hearing aid comes into contact with water, it is important to dry it off promptly and take it to your audiologist for an examination.

The third most frequent issue with hearing aids is dead batteries, which typically happen when they are old or running low on power. If you observe that your hearing aid is not functioning as effectively as before, it is essential to change the batteries.

How Long Do Hearing Aids Last: FAQs

We answer the most common questions on hearing aids longevity besides “how long do hearing aids last."

How Long Do Hearing Aids Last for Modern Hearing Aids?

Although there are individuals who wear hearing aids for a considerable length of time, the truth is that most people tend to replace their hearing aids every five years as a general practice.

What Should I Look for When Buying a Hearing Aid?

When purchasing the best hearing aids, it's important to take into account factors such as the correct fit, cost, and the type of hearing aid that best suits your specific needs, such as a receiver-in-ear or completely in-canal style.

Additionally, it's crucial to select a device that is appropriate for the degree and type of hearing loss you are experiencing. If you are a novice in hearing aids, you might prefer devices that offer continual assistance.

How Long Do Hearing Aids Last When Custom?

Hearing aids that are personalized in design are typically fitted either completely or partially inside the ear canal. The ear canal is a challenging environment as it contains moisture and wax. This necessitates careful and frequent care to extend the life of the hearing aids.

What Affects the Lifespan of a Hearing Aid?

It is crucial to perform frequent upkeep on modern hearing aids due to their complex technology. To keep the microphone ports free from dust and dirt, it is important to clean them on a daily basis.

Similarly, wiping the ear mold or speaker unit that goes into the ear is essential for optimal functioning. To prevent wax ingression and extend the longevity of the hearing aid, it is recommended to change the filters.

To prevent pets from getting hold of them or losing them, it is advisable to put hearing aids back in their case or box at the end of the day.

Conclusion: How Long Do Hearing Aids Last?

How long do hearing aids last? It depends on your equipment and you.

Taking care of your hearing aids is essential to ensure their longevity and effectiveness. Regular appointments with your audiologist are crucial for maintaining your hearing health and making sure your device is functioning properly. By following the care and maintenance guidelines, you can enjoy clear and crisp sounds for years to come.

You can also assess your hearing health with the best online hearing tests.

