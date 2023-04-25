How to get a free crispy chicken sandwich at Wendy’s right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Wendy’s is kicking off nearly three weeks of deals that will get you everything from free nuggets to free fries now through May 14.

The deals are meant to get you through a period of time during which the planet Mercury is in retrograde (it appears to be moving backward in the sky), which began April 21. But you don’t need to be suffering from any “retrograde effects” or even believe in astrology to get the deals on what Wendy’s is calling a “Mercury Menu.”

The deals are only available in the Wendy’s app, so you’ll need to download it before ordering. Once downloaded, you’ll see each week’s new deal and can add it to your cart when placing your order.

Adobe

The deals started off with a BOGO deal from April 21-24, but the coupon available right now is a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase, which you can get through April 30.

Feel free to buy something small, like an order of fries or a drink, and get the sandwich for free. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is made with breaded and seasoned white meat chicken and topped with lettuce and mayo.

Next up, you can get a free six-piece crispy or spicy chicken nuggets with any purchase from May 1-7. While the spicy nuggets are back on the menu now, they were removed from 2017-2019 and only returned after Wendy’s fans asked for them. Fortunately, the spicy nuggets don’t appear to be going anywhere. Still, you should grab some with this offer while you can.

The final deal goes from May 8-14. You’ll get any size of Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries for free with any purchase.

The restaurant chain’s Hot & Crispy Fries come in junior, small, medium or large. Wendy’s describes them on their website as “natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries” that come to you exactly as their name implies.

Wendy's

As a bonus, you’ll also earn points when ordering, which can get you even more free food in the future.

Will you be taking advantage of these Wendy’s deals?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.