Ignition Casino Australia Review: In-Depth Look Into Ignition’s Games & Bonuses - Aussie Player’s Perspective

Ignition Casino has earned a reputation of trust among Australian players, with many of them claiming it’s the best online casino to play online pokies and poker.

However, is this the reality?

Continue reading our in-depth Ignition Casino review to find out as we take a look into the most important features of the website, its pros and cons, and all bonuses you can claim.

Ignition Casino Pros:

Powered by 10+ high-quality software providers

Fast withdrawals with crypto

Regular Ignition poker tournaments

Professional customer support available 24/7

$3000 welcome package

Mobile-friendly

Low wagering requirements

Ignition Casino Cons:

E-wallets are not supported

Smaller selection of games for mobile users

Ignition Casino Promotions:

IGWPCB150: With this bonus code, new players at Ignition Casino can grab a $3000 welcome bonus once they make their first deposit with Bitcoin.

IGWPCB100: More of a cash type? Then make your first deposit with fiat banking options and grab a total of $2000 for pokies and poker.

The Weekly Boost: Every Monday, this promotion lets you get a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1000 when you deposit using accepted digital coins.

Weekly Poker Freerolls: Every week, players can take a seat at the $2,500 poker tournament for free – only for members of Ignition’s loyalty program.

Royal Flush Bonus: When playing Texas Hold’em cash games, you will be rewarded up to a $200 cash bonus with no wagering requirements if you land a royal flush.

Ignition Casino was created in 2016 by Lynton Limited, establishing itself as one of the best gambling sites for playing poker and online pokies in Australia.

Wish to know whether Ignition Casino will suit your preferences?

To get the answer to your question, we will review all the important features that gamblers need to know about and help you determine if this AU online casino is the right one for you.

Let’s get started.

The Best Stand-Out Features of Ignition Casino AU

This part of the Ignition poker review will highlight all the key features that make it stand out from other top online gambling sites in Australia.

An easy-to-use casino site with all the necessary information

An exciting welcome bonus of up to $3000 with low wagering requirements

9 secure banking options, including digital coins such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash

Fast withdrawals in less than 24 hours

Over 200 great casino games, including poker, live dealer games, specialty games, and pokies

Professional, 24/7 customer support via live chat and email address

Is Ignition Casino a Legit Australian Online Casino?

Long story short, Ignition Casino is absolutely legit.

This is one of the most important questions that Australian gamblers have to ask in the first place. If you want to ensure that you’ll get a payout when you win, then the online casino app you are dealing with should own an official license.

To save you precious time, we already did our research on Ignition’s trustworthiness. Turns out that it is regulated by Curacao eGaming – which holds a reputation for quickly shutting down online casinos that do not operate above board.

Plus, Ignition is trusted by thousands of Australian casino players, which is perhaps the biggest factor you need to consider.

Additionally, the site employs a secure SSL-encrypted technology, in addition to having a partnership with trustworthy software companies such as Realtime Gaming. These providers would not risk their reputation with a gambling site that is not safe.

How to Sign Up and Claim Ignition’s Bonus in Australia?

Ignition Casino offers an easy sign-up process that will only require a few minutes of your time. To avoid further complications, we will provide a step-by-step guide down below for future Australian players.

1. Create a New Ignition Casino Account

Click here to visit Ignition Casino Australia and hit the orange “Play Now” button at the right corner of the website.

Once you click it, the casino will ask for your full name, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail, password, and postal code. After you fill in the accurate information, you can proceed and click “Register.”

2. Confirm Your Email Address

The next step is to confirm your account using the email address you entered. Look for the confirmation link in your inbox or spam folder. Once you locate it, simply follow it to verify your account.

3. Claim Your Ignition Casino Promotion

Now is the time to activate your first deposit bonus. To do so, you have to make a minimum deposit of $20 with your favourite payment option. After that, you will have the chance to claim a $3000 crypto welcome package for poker and slot machine games.

4. Start Playing Ignition Casino Games

Once your deposit and bonus reflect in your account, you can start exploring Ignition’s library of games or the poker room and start playing for real money!

How Does Ignition Casino Treat Its Australian Players?

If you want to know whether an online casino cares for you or not, then check its customer support service. Ignition Casino provides 24/7 help not only using live chat or an email address but via the Ignition forum as well.

In case you need the fastest response, you should contact Ignition via the live chat option. We have tried it ourselves, and the representatives were super helpful with fast and informative responses.

Another thing that shows respect to its customers is the fast withdrawal times. The average processing time is up to 24 hours, which is very rare at other online casinos in Australia. Once you choose cryptos as your main banking option, you can get your winnings even faster – and you won’t have to pay any transaction fees.

However, before getting a payout, Ignition will have to verify your identity through the KYC process. This is a security measure put in place to prevent fraud — and every legit online casino has it.

As Ignition Casino is in alignment with industry standards, it offers a separate page for responsible gambling. Here, players can find very useful information to better control their gaming habits.

Ignition Casino Australia Review: Why Should Aussies Play Casino Games at Ignition?

Now that we have taken a look at some of the most important features, it’s time to go deeper into the world of Ignition Casino. That being said, we will be evaluating its game selection, user interface, reputation, and more.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

The number of games you will see at Ignition Casino might not be the biggest. However, what we noticed is that it prefers to focus on quality. That’s why its modest selection of 200+ games is provided by the industry’s most popular providers, such as Rival Gaming, RTG, and more.

Here, you can find everything that you can think of. Want to play some pokies? Then you can opt-in for traditional slot machines or progressive jackpots – in addition to Ignition’s latest feature called Hot-Drop jackpots.

Gold Rush Gus and Lawless Ladies are some of the titles that offer the biggest prizes.

If you are more of a live dealer games type, then you can go for blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games. Our favourite was Super 6 with Tyra – this game offers different options depending on your total budget and has a lot of exciting features.

You can also choose from a decent variety of single-player table games like double-deck blackjack, video poker games, craps, Teen Patti, and more.

Online Poker Room: 5/5

The main attraction of Ignition Casino is its poker games. Why? Because it has a lot of traffic from different parts of the world. Therefore, you can start playing poker at any time of the day with other gamblers. Sounds fun, right?

Did you know that Ignition Casino has Zone Poker? The Zone Poker tables move you to a new table every time you fold, cutting the waiting time by up to 3 times and allowing you to play much more hands in a short period.

The most popular poker game you are going to find at Ignition is Texas Hold’em, so make sure you give it a chance if you consider yourself a poker player.

Still, our favourite thing about this online casino is its regular poker tournaments, held practically all hours of the day. Here, over $2 million in guaranteed prize money is divided among hundreds of weekly events.

And you don’t even have to download Ignition Casino software, as all poker features are available in instant play.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino is more focused on cryptocurrencies since the majority of payment options include popular digital coins such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

There is nothing wrong with this since cryptocurrencies offer the fastest withdrawal times with no additional fees. There are fiat options as well, including some of the most popular credit cards, such as Visa and Mastercard.

Everything seems well; however, there are no e-wallets supported. This might be a disadvantage for people that are looking for diversity and don’t want to go for cryptos or credit cards.

User Interface: 4.5/5

We love the fact that Ignition Casino’s website is super easy to use and navigate. You can find all the important information with just a simple click.

Moreover, you can check out the details of ongoing games, such as the number of players and the average bet. All of these are very useful since you can easily decide which game to go for.

One drawback is that if you decide to go and play multiple games at the same time, you can see the website crashing. This is not comfortable, especially when you are trying to have a fun gambling experience.

All in all, it would still be fair to say that the site works and looks well.

Reputation: 5/5

Ignition Casino has been on the market since 2016, securing a license from Curacao eGaming and building a rock-solid reputation and trust among Australian gamblers.

This gambling site is very reputable among players and especially those who enjoy video poker and exciting tournaments. We were unable to find any evidence that proves the website’s unfairness.

We ourselves tested all the services, including the withdrawal of our winnings, and we had absolutely no issues doing any of these.

Our Ignition Casino Australia Review Score: 4.7/5

To get the final results of our Ignition Casino review, we summed up points for different categories, including game selection, payment options, user interface, and reputation. Ignition Casino got 4.7 points out of 5. We can all agree that this is a pretty good result.

We were unable to give full points in every category. For instance, the total number of casino games is not impressive, there are no e-wallets included, and the site might crash when you’re trying to play multiple games at once.

However, other things such as a good reputation, excellent poker games and tournaments, a helpful support team, and hot-drop jackpots definitely can catch your attention.

You are free to start exploring more than 200 games now with a $3000 welcome bonus with only a 25x wagering requirement.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up at Ignition Casino Australia?

Probably the most important thing you need to check is whether the country you are in is accepted at Ignition Casino. Luckily, Australians can join Ignition and play poker or other games for real money.

If you are not from Australia, you should check your local rules and regulations before creating an account.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you should be at least 18 years old before you are able to use the services provided by Ignition Casino.

Latest Ignition Casino Bonuses for AU Players

IGWPCB150 – Ignition Crypto Welcome Bonus

This is a combined casino and poker welcome bonus that can go up to $3000 in total. To activate this offer, you have to use a special bonus code – IGWPCB150.

Once you make Ignition casino deposits with Bitcoin, you will get 150% up to $1500 for poker and 150% up to $1500 for other casino games.

This one comes with a 25x wagering requirement, which is below the industry standard and makes it easier to reach your final goal and claim your winnings in time. The minimum deposit is $20.

IGWPCB100 – Ignition Fiat Welcome Bonus

This one is pretty much the same as the one we described above. The only difference is that you have to use another bonus code – IGWPCB100, and you have to make a deposit with fiat currencies.

After that, you will unlock a 100% up to $1000 Ignition Casino deposit bonus for poker and 100% up to $1000 for online pokies. The terms and conditions are the same.

Ignition Casino Weekly Boost

With the weekly boost promotion, you have to make a deposit with any cryptocurrency that Ignition Casino accepts.

Once you do that, you will get a special code on Monday. In total, you can grab a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1000. Keep in mind that this one can only be used in the online casino section. Additionally, the wagering requirements are different, and they equal 35x.

Weekly Poker Freerolls

If you love poker freerolls, then you should definitely watch out for this offer. Every Thursday, AU players at Ignition Casino can join a $2500 freeroll tournament for Ignition Rewards players of Chrome level and higher.

Every Friday, the online casino distributes complimentary tickets so that you have the chance to pre-register.

Royal Flush Bonus

Considering that Ignition Casino is mostly focused on poker games, it needs some bonuses that apply to them, right? That’s exactly what the Royal Flush Bonus is.

To get the reward, players must be playing Texas Hold’em cash games. Once you hit the Royal Flush hand, you'll be awarded a bonus payment of 50x the big blind, up to $200, with no wagering requirements.

Hot-Drop Jackpots

Although this one’s not a promotion per se, it’s worth mentioning in this section.

Ignition has a new feature called hot-drop jackpots (must-drop jackpots), providing players with three different jackpot prizes that must drop during the hour, day, and before reaching $250,000. The average amount of money won with each jackpot is:

Hourly Jackpot: AU$1,000

Daily Jackpot: AU$25,000

Super Jackpot: AU$220,000

Other Ignition Casino Reviews Online

We love to provide our readers with accurate information. For that reason, we decided to check out other players’ experiences as well.

Below are a few Ignition Casino reviews by other Australian players.

Ignition Casino Review: Should Australian Casino Players Join Ignition?

So, should you start playing real money games at Ignition Casino? Well, the answer depends on your gambling needs.

If online poker is your passion and you would love to join different tournaments with a lot of traffic, then you won’t find a better option. This online casino is also stacked with over 35 progressive jackpot pokies, so it’s also a good choice for jackpot hunters.

However, if you are looking for a massive game selection, you might go for something else – Ricky Casino or BC.Game, for instance.

If you decide to sign up at Ignition, don’t forget to grab its $3,000 welcome package while it’s still available.

Thanks for reading, and don’t forget to gamble responsibly!

