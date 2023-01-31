Instant Checkmate Review: Pros, Cons, & Pricing

Instant Checkmate is an online database that provides access to public records. It provides access to a variety of databases with personal information such as email addresses, physical addresses, social media accounts, arrest records, and telephone numbers. This site is widely regarded as one of the best background check services on the web.

It’s a convenient way to find out more about neighbors, acquaintances, and possible romantic partners. However, you can't use Instant Checkmate in a professional setting, such as screening job applicants or potential tenants.

Interested to learn more about the site's strengths and weaknesses? This Instant Checkmate review will give you a better idea of what this service has to offer. In this post, we’ve assessed its key features, pros, cons, and pricing. We’ve also provided a list of alternative background check services to help you make an informed decision.

Instant Checkmate at a Glance

Instant Checkmate Pros

User-friendly and fast mobile program

Access to database of social media profiles

Allows you to search for registered sex offenders

Convenient and straightforward interface

Instant Checkmate Cons

Customer support has lower ratings

No option to purchase individual reports

Report generation takes time

Is Instant Checkmate Legit?

Yes, Instant Checkmate is a trustworthy business with open communication about its offerings. In fact, the Better Business Bureau has given the San Diego-based corporation an A+ rating. The site has no intention of defrauding customers, although some of the advertising may be somewhat misleading.

In 2014, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) sued Instant Checkmate for breaching the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Despite not being a consumer report provider, Instant Checkmate sent consumers reports for unlawful purposes such as vetting tenants and job applicants. As a consequence, Instant Checkmate has included clear instructions on how to utilize its services. You may read about it on its FAQs page.

Instant Checkmate Pricing

Instant Checkmate's higher upfront cost is offset by the service's long-term savings. For the price of one report, users may access an infinite number of background checks.

If you need to background information on several persons at once, Instant Checkmate is the most cost-effective search engine to use. The site does not charge separately for each background search, unlike other firms. Instead, it provides two bundled plans that lets you find and verify information on the subject, their immediate relatives, and their friends.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for Instant Checkmate:

Highly recommended: $35.12/month for one month of unlimited reports

Power user: $28.09 per month for three months of unlimited reports

Keep in mind that Instant Checkmate does not allow users to purchase single reports. Also, it does not provide a risk-free trial period. Instead, the site has unique offers, such as a $1 for a five-day trial.

Try out Instant Checkmate today. If it does not match your preferences, you may cancel your membership and get a full refund.

Do you only require Instant Checkmate’s reverse phone lookup tool? It’s a good idea to purchase it separately. You may also add this feature to your current subscription plan.

Key Questions to Ask Before Subscribing to Instant Checkmate

Personal background check services assist you in finding criminal background information, social media information. This is helpful if you want to research someone before accepting a date or find a long-lost relative.

However, background check services like Instant Checkmate can be pretty expensive. Before you make a commitment, take the following things into account:

How much are you prepared to spend?

How many searches are you planning to run?

Do you agree to pay a membership fee each month?

Why do you need a background check service?

What specific information are you seeking?

What qualities are the most significant to you?

Doing a personal background check is always a good idea. You should be aware of the information that is available online so that you can handle any unfavorable reports.

Instant Checkmate Features and Benefits

Still undecided if it’s the right tool for you? Let's examine how Instant Checkmate performs and how it addresses specific needs.

1. People Search Function

The most popular feature on Instant Checkmate, by far, is its people search tool. This feature gives historical information about a person. All you need to do is enter basic data like a first and last name. To get more relevant results, you can add specific information like a city or location. Searches made using the website's function are conducted in secret, without the user being made aware of what they've been searching for.

You can even search for information about yourself. If you discover potentially damaging information on the website, you may ask for it to be taken off. Always keep in mind that choosing this option will only delete your information from the Instant Checkmate website, not from other external data sources.

Although the people search feature is sluggish, it does provide accurate results once it finishes loading. Look over the suggestions and select the one that is most similar to the target. If you want to read more about the person's background, select Open report from the menu.

2. Reverse Phone Number Lookup

The ability to look for someone by their phone number is one of the top features of Instant Checkmate. Perform a reverse phone lookup if you want to learn more about the owner of an unidentified number that’s calling you.

You can see the demographic information of the unknown caller in the database, including their name and physical address. You can also see if the number is registered under a company, which is often the case with telemarketers.

Although it may be found on the home page, this feature isn't the first thing you notice. If you want to use the search feature often, we advise adding it to your bookmarks.

3. Criminal Record Search Function

The capability to look up past convictions is one of the site's strongest points. Find out whether the individuals in your life have a criminal record or violent past with this handy tool.

You can look up anyone's name, including your own and that of your friends and family. To maximize the effectiveness of this function, be as detailed as possible while filling out the person’s name, location, and age fields.

Felonies, misdemeanors, warrants, litigation, and traffic offenses are all included in the comprehensive database. The database will provide the specifics of the crime and the location it was committed if the person in question has a criminal history.

4. Sex Offender Database

One of the site's most used features is the ability to search for sex offenders. Simply type in the person's first name, last name, and location, and the database will provide details on all registered sex offenders in your location.

It’s a great idea to use this feature before relocating your home or office or whenever a neighbor moves in next door. Families with young children will find this feature especially useful.

The database provides a wealth of information about sex offenders, including their names, addresses, and pictures, if available. Since sex offender records are public knowledge, the site cannot delete or hide this information even when requested by a user.

5. Mobile Application

Instant Checkmate has a mobile app for Android users. However, there is no information on whether an iOS version of the app will ever be released.

Customers have given the Android app great ratings in the Google Play Store, praising its usability, data accuracy, and overall convenience. While some customers have reported login difficulties on rare occasions, these issues have normally been addressed quickly.

6. User-Friendly Interface

The user interface for Instant Checkmate is practical and easy to master. All you need for a simple record search is a name and location. The site takes care of sorting the results for you. Also, the registration page includes a comprehensive list of commonly asked questions.

The platform's one flaw is that it may take a while to yield search results. It may take even longer to download a report. For the vast majority of users, this is merely an annoyance, as they are willing to wait for correct and up-to-date information.

7. Multilingual Customer Support

Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST. There is a Spanish-speaking support team accessible from Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Expect a reply to an email to customer service within 24 hours.

Getting your membership canceled is as simple as calling customer service. The staff does not excessively promote products and services to consumers, and cancellation requests are usually dealt with at a reasonable time.

If you wish to remove personal data about yourself from the site, you need to contact the service's support team. Once you request to have your information taken from the site, it will often be gone within two days.

8. Data Security

Many customers worry about their personal information being compromised while making online purchases. Good thing that your financial details are encrypted with 256-bit security on Instant Checkmate's site. It is also protected by Norton Symantec.

Keep in mind, however, that the site's principal purpose is to provide access to public documents. That's why protecting the privacy of database records isn't a priority. Nonetheless, an SSL connection is used, which ensures user anonymity.

Instant Checkmate Social Proof

Although there are a variety of opinions about Instant Checkmate online, many users are happy with the site's usability and quality of customer service.

The Better Business Bureau has given Instant Checkmate a strong rating. Most online user evaluations are overwhelmingly favorable. The following client testimonials were posted on Sitejabber and Trustpilot:

"I was able to utilize Instant Checkmate to solve a situation that was causing me and my loved ones a great deal of stress, and it worked extremely effectively."

"Easy, logical, and excellent value. I've been making use of this service for about two years. It has developed into a priceless instrument.

"This service is really comprehensive. It revealed to me additional knowledge about myself that I had never noticed before. I'm grateful. It was quite helpful!

However, some consumers claim to have been charged for membership renewals that they did not consent to. If you are dissatisfied with the service, be sure to cancel your subscription to prevent recurring fees.

Top Alternatives to Instant Checkmate

There are a ton of background search engines online, but you need to be cautious because many of them pretend to be something they're not. To offer you additional choices, we've collected a list of the most reputable competitors to Instant Checkmate.

TruthFinder's reverse search tool allows you to find people based on personal information like phone numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses. Based on our assessment, you’ll get information from the same databases when you access TruthFinder or Instant Checkmate. TruthFinder also functions as a social networking platform.

TruthFinder offers lesson videos and images to assist new users. They can look for information using a mobile app for even more convenience.

Here's a quick rundown of how Instant Checkmate stacks up against TruthFinder:

User interface : Both sites have professional, well-designed, and intuitive user interfaces. They both deploy pop-up messages, but you won’t be overwhelmed with upsell offers.

: Both sites have professional, well-designed, and intuitive user interfaces. They both deploy pop-up messages, but you won’t be overwhelmed with upsell offers. Customer service : Both businesses have responsive customer support. They will get back to you within a couple of days.

: Both businesses have responsive customer support. They will get back to you within a couple of days. Pricing: TruthFinder's package is more expensive, but its services are more thorough.

Read our TruthFinder review to learn more about its features and pricing.

Intelius is an established player in the background check services sector. Since 2003, it has offered tools that enable users to find out about someone's demographics, criminal history, and family. Its search engines provide everything from fundamental personal data to in-depth background investigations.

Compare Intelius and Instant Checkmate based on the following criteria:

Features : There are search features on both sites that let you investigate a person's background, identify their whereabouts, learn about their family, and more. Since both services draw on the same pool of data, the details they provide are likely to be equivalent.

: There are search features on both sites that let you investigate a person's background, identify their whereabouts, learn about their family, and more. Since both services draw on the same pool of data, the details they provide are likely to be equivalent. Customer service : Clients may contact either business by phone or email. Both firms claim to respond to emails within 24 hours, but the support team from Intelius is more responsive.

: Clients may contact either business by phone or email. Both firms claim to respond to emails within 24 hours, but the support team from Intelius is more responsive. Pricing: There isn't much of a price difference between Intelius and Instant Checkmate. Although Intelius's full service is free, customers have to pay $0.95 for a single report or set of search results. Instant Checkmate does not let users purchase single reports.

Need more information? Check out this Intelius review to learn more about its advantages and disadvantages.

US Search is an affordable people-search platform that requires only a few pieces of information to help you locate an individual fast. Details like phone numbers, emails, and addresses are available here. In addition to a person's criminal history, search results may also reveal their social network connections and even family members.

There are several distinctions between US Search and Instant Checkmate:

Features: US Search is an industry leader in delivering comprehensive background checks, including legal records. Instant Checkmate, like the previously mentioned services, also offers access to criminal records, but its databases are more extensive.

US Search is an industry leader in delivering comprehensive background checks, including legal records. Instant Checkmate, like the previously mentioned services, also offers access to criminal records, but its databases are more extensive. Customer service: Due to its size, Instant Checkmate has a more robust customer service presence. Both businesses can be contacted via email and telephone.

Due to its size, Instant Checkmate has a more robust customer service presence. Both businesses can be contacted via email and telephone. Pricing: Both websites provide inexpensive monthly membership options.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. You can read more about US Search in our in-depth review.

What do these services have in common?

They all offer a personal search tool and access to a database of criminal records. You’ll also find that they have similar price points. We advise you to do your own research so that you can choose a website that best suits your demands and budget.

Instant Checkmate Review: Commonly Asked Questions

Is Instant Checkmate genuine?

Yes, Instant Checkmate is a genuine search engine that can locate personal data about specific individuals. Due to the existence of a few unfavorable reviews online, a lot of people wonder whether the site offers fraudulent information. However, background checks conducted by Instant Checkmate are legitimate and reliable.

Is an Instant Checkmate background check legal?

Yes, it’s legal to use Instant Checkmate to do a background check for certain purposes. The site collects its data from sources that are already accessible to the public.

However, you can’t use it for specific situations like vetting job applicants or potential renters. The Instant Checkmate FAQ page has clearly explained which uses are prohibited by law. Ultimately, the information collected from this site may be utilized in a variety of ways, both legal and illicit. It all depends on the user.

Is Instant Checkmate a free background check service?

Instant Checkmate is not a free service. If you're interested in giving it a go before committing to a paid subscription, you only need to spend $1 for a five-day trial.

Instant Checkmate Review: Final Verdict

In this in-depth review, Instant Checkmate stands out as a top-rated service that offers reliable information on people for a fair price. The fact that the site draws information from a variety of sources is one of its strongest aspects. With this handy site, you can quickly research someone's family, employment history, social media presence, and criminal history.

Keep in mind that while the platform is easy to use, some people say that they’ve waited several minutes for search results to load. Users are also unable to download and purchase single reports from this website.

Instant Checkmate is an excellent choice if you need correct and reliable background information without the hassle of combing through public records manually.