Intelius Review: Detailed Guide to its Pros, Cons, & Cost

Many people are wondering if Intelius is a reliable people search service. Here’s an Intelius review to find out.

Infospace, a defunct private search engine, was merged to form Intelius in Seattle, Washington. Several other background check services such as Bothell, Family Builder, and Classmates.com have been acquired by the company. Intelius is one of the leading online background check service providers at present.

Nowadays, there are many ways to connect with new people online. However, you must always be cautious when making new acquaintances online.

You can conduct a background check online with a reliable company like Intelius app to ensure that the people you meet are safe to be around.

Is Intelius Legit?

The Intelius app has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau since 2021. In this in-depth Intelius background check review, I've described how beneficial the service was for me.

Let's take a look at both sides of the issue.

Pros

Find what you're looking for quickly

An easy-to-use interface

Excellent Android and iOS mobile applications

Massive repository of documents

Subscription plans and price options are varied

Cons

Incomplete report information at times

Limited customer support

Confusing price information

Things To Consider Before Buying an Intelius Background Check Report

Most individuals who register for Intelius want to know about past and present homes, workplaces, educational institutions, telephone numbers, and email addresses of the people they’re looking up.

Here, you may get an idea of what a regular background check report looks like.

Prior to purchasing a one-time check or signing up for a subscription with a background check service, you should ensure that the information you receive is reliable and valuable. Rather than just using Google, it should go further than that.

An Intelius subscription should include unlimited searches as part of the deal. In addition, a background check company should provide swift results.

When searching for a lost family member, friend, or romantic partner, the information in a background report should be accurate and prompt enough to help you make a decision.

Intelius Review: What Features & Benefits Does it Offer?

It can be difficult to tell if background check services are real if you're new to the game. This is why we've created this review to assist you in choosing the best one.

With an Intelius membership or single background check report purchase, you can take advantage of several perks. In order to determine how the service stacks up against other background check services and whether its features are useful, we conducted an extensive analysis.

You may not be able to tell which background check services are legitimate if you've never used one before. We've created this review to help you invest in the right one.

Does Intelius Work?

Remember that Intelius is not suitable for hiring employees or renting out homes. A Consumer Reporting Agency is required for this sort of inquiry.

Intelius has been delivering information to clients for over 15 years, and it is often regarded as one of the best background check solutions.

You might also be requesting if you can just utilise Google to obtain the data you want for free.

With Intelius, however, you will find the most highly valued information from their database, which is either inaccessible on Google or hard to locate. If you are able to find public records information, the Intelius app makes it simple by gathering everything in one spot.

Intelius Cost

Intelius offers a variety of pricing and subscription plans to suit your needs. If you desire to conduct a background check or keep an eye on a specific person, you may choose to pay for each search.

The following pay-as-you-go searches are available from Intelius:

Intelius People Search: $0.95

Intelius Criminal Record: $14.95 for statewide; $29.95 for nationwide

Intelius Background Check: $39.95

Intelius Reverse Address Lookup: $4.95-$14.95

Intelius Reverse Phone Lookup: $0.95

The price decreases if you subscribe to a longer subscription term before obtaining a background check from Intelius. In addition, the company charges a $7.95 fee to terminate your membership, so before signing up for the subscription, we recommend trying it out with a single check.

Even if you plan to use Intelius just once, you are immediately signed up for a subscription. Before providing your bank or credit card information, carefully read the sales contract conditions.

If you plan to perform a lot of searches over a long period of time, Intelius subscriptions might be a good option. These are the background check subscription options:

Premier Plus membership: $29.95 a month - includes unlimited searches and one background check per month

Premier membership: $19.95 a month - includes unlimited searches

Review of the Intelius Customer Support

Users frequently rely on Intelius's customer care service to help them understand the site's complex subscription terms. They may also receive technical assistance for their website or application.

Intelius provides users with a customer service phone line from Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST). In addition, users may send an enquiry to the customer care email address for assistance.

Intelius People Search

If you want to track down people using Intelius, you can search for them by entering their first and last names, phone numbers, states of residence, or current addresses. This is a great option for Tinder users who want to reconnect with old friends. Furthermore, your search will be anonymous.

Intelius People Search is the least expensive search service offered by Intelius. This search product is advertised as costing just under $1 for a single search, but customers are automatically signed up for a Premier Plus subscription unless they opt out within seven days.

I used Intelius to perform a People Search, obtaining a summary of the individual's background. It listed the individual's date of birth, age, previous and present residences, email addresses, family members, social networks, occupation, and education.

An Intelius People Search can be conducted by typing in an individual's name, phone number, state of residence, or current address. This is an excellent solution for Tinder users and those who have lost touch with childhood friends. Your search will remain anonymous as well.

Reverse Phone Lookup – Intelius Review

One more simple search tool is Intelius's Reverse Phone Lookup. In the future, you may be required to pay a monthly fee, even though it's just $1 per month right now. A 10-digit phone number is needed for the Reverse Phone Lookup search.

It is possible to find out the name and address of the phone number's owner by doing a reverse phone lookup. Possible additional details revealed include current and previous addresses, ages, relationships, and employment histories.

This kind of information is useful to me since I often get calls from unknown numbers. Whoever made the call is now in my crosshairs. You may perform a Reverse Phone Lookup to get a company's phone number just as you would a personal one.

Reverse Address Lookup – Intelius Review

In addition to the Reverse Phone Lookup report, Intelius offers another report, the Reverse Address Lookup. Homebuyers may use this report to discover a property's history and determine if it is worth their time and money.

It is also an excellent way to gain insight into your immediate surroundings.

Through the Reverse Address Lookup, you can find out the house's location, previous owners, prior residents, neighbours, property tax information, and floor plans.

I used this report when I was trying to buy a house and find out its price history.

Criminal Record Search – Intelius Review

Customers may get information on court matters, the outcome of a trial, or pending charges from a state Criminal Record Search. Additionally, a nationwide search may provide information on a person's misdemeanors, felonies, and DUIs.

A Criminal Record Search is now available through Intelius. A $14.95 search in a single state or a $29.95 national search is available.

I've always relied on Intelius when I've wanted to do background checks on possible babysitters for my children.

Intelius Background Check Review

Intelius' $39.95 Background Check is the most extensive report available. It's a better option than the Criminal Record Search or the Intelius People Search for those seeking a new roommate, online dating, or family reconnection.

The information I received from the Tinder Background Check report made me avoid married people who were trying to be unfaithful to their spouses.

It included the individual's location, address, age, bankruptcies, criminal records, court documents, and marital status.

Identity Check Services

The Intelius app may also be used for identity verification. This isn't a new service or product but a new means for site visitors and members to access the data in these databases.

Depending on the circumstances, potential workers or renters may be subjected to a background check by their employers or landlords. Now and again, I do a background check on myself using Intelius to find out what kind of information may be included in a report and to check for any issues.

Reputation and Accuracy

Users have also criticised Intelius's pricing structure and automatic membership renewals in the past.

Getting a refund for a product like this from Intelius is difficult or nearly impossible; therefore, customers should read the small print carefully.

Users have noted issues with Intelius's searches, and many searches do not provide current residences, social media pages, or phone numbers. It is safe to say that most of the results are accurate.

Intelius Reviews From Around the Web

I read what others are saying about Intelius after performing some research. According to Reddit user Nodevice 150, the accuracy of the findings is around 60%.

According to another Reddit user, Intelius is the best nationwide check tool. I was unable to track down an old friend on social media. Someone introduced me to Intelius, and I found it to be quite helpful; I was able to locate the person I was looking for. Thank you, Rose M. says Sitejabber.

According to Suzanne V, Trustpilot user, "I located the estranged father of my husband. Thank you very much." Gsup7s, another Trustpilot user, agrees, "The service was wonderful. The customer service was outstanding! The information was complete and current."

Similar Sites and Alternatives to Intelius

If you require a comprehensive background check, Intelius is a great option. However, if you want something simpler, there are other choices you may want to consider.

In our opinion, Intelius is not the best match for your situation. We've provided the three best alternatives.

TruthFinder is a background check service that has been around since 2015. Is this background check service appropriate for your needs? Check out the TruthFinder website to learn more.

Whether this background check service is a good match for your requirements is something you can discover on the website.

Background Check & People Finder are two of the similar services given by Intelius as well as other search engines.

Self-monitoring tools for background checks are accessible to everyone.

Pricing options are restricted to $28.05/month or $46.56/2 months.

PeopleFinders is yet another website that collects data from various public records sources, such as arrest records and recent court cases, to assist visitors in learning about people they have come across or lost touch with.

PeopleFinders' comprehensive public records search is one of the most popular reasons for using the website.

The following are some of the greatest features:

People searches allow users to find information on a certain person over the Internet.

Conducting a thorough search of available public records

In the event that you receive an email from an unknown sender and want to verify its legitimacy, you can use PeopleFinders' reverse email search.

The search function is also accessible through a mobile app.

BeenVerified claims to receive over 10 million monthly user visits and to have over 100,000 members. More information on its plans can be found on its website.

Provides tools that Intelius does not, like a Username Lookup, an Unclaimed Money Search, and a VIN Lookup.

As far as subscriptions go, you have two options: Prices are as follows: $22.86 for the first month, or $14.86 for the next 3 months.

Businesses may benefit from a variety of search services, such as those focused on finding contacts via email lists, LinkedIn profiles, and customer databases.

Search by Reverse Address, Phone Number, or Name

Intelius Review: Final Verdict

Using Intelius, you can save time and money as well as gain peace of mind while searching for the required information. Start your background check now by registering with Intelius.

When you want to gather personal data about someone, such as for an online date, a new roommate, or someone you interact with daily, the Intelius app may be of assistance.

Their databases are available to consumers in a variety of packages.