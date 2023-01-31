What is Intelius? Is Intelius Legit? Find Out!

Is Intelius legit? Absolutely!

If you've heard the name of this background check provider and are wondering, 'What is Intelius?' we're here to explain. Intelius is a leading data broker in the United States. It's dependable, easily accessible, and user-friendly, as it is hosted on a safe, encrypted website. Services provided by Intelius include background checks and reverse phone searches.

You may be shocked to discover how much personal information is accessible on the internet. Is Intelius legit to unearth such information? Is Intelius safe? The answer to both is 'Yes.'

Let's go into the details.

What Is Intelius and Is Intelius Legit?

The business, situated in Seattle, was established in 2003. It is a part of People Connect Inc., a company responsible for managing digital identities that is the proprietor of TruthFinder, Instant Checkmate, US Search, and Classmates.

Using Intelius, individuals can conduct background checks to obtain a comprehensive account of any person. The background check service provides details like individual facts, contact information, and even felony records. It consolidates data from multiple sources; public sources, like government authorities at all levels, and private companies.

Intelius has become one of the most reliable companies in the data brokerage industry, particularly for conducting online background checks. In comparison to Instant Checkmate and BeenVerified, Intelius offers the lowest membership fees and the most accurate reports.

So is Intelius legit, or is Intelius a scam? Intelius may not be a bona fide consumer reporting agency, so it cannot be employed for tenant or job screening. Nevertheless, Intelius can be helpful in finding family members who have been out of touch, knowing about the people living around you, and discovering more about the people you've talked to or gone on dates with online.

What Is Intelius and What Does it Do?

Intelius is a business that offers background screenings and people searches. You can take advantage of their products and services to research individuals and their pasts. Examples of this type of info may include criminal records, contact information, and residential addresses.

Some of the services you can buy from Intelius are:

People search : This allows users to search for information employing a range of criteria, such as name, telephone number, physical location, and email address

: This allows users to search for information employing a range of criteria, such as name, telephone number, physical location, and email address Background check : Access a person's criminal charges, educational background, and employment history are some of the public documents

: Access a person's criminal charges, educational background, and employment history are some of the public documents Reverse phone lookup : Uncover particulars about someone from their telephone number

: Uncover particulars about someone from their telephone number Email search : Find out a person’s email addresses using their name or another piece of data

: Find out a person’s email addresses using their name or another piece of data Property records: Contains information about who owns what, how much something is worth, and other related facts.

Is Intelius Legit? – Does it Really Work?

Is Intelius legit? Absolutely! The BBB has given Intelius an "A+" rating, which is proof of its reliability. If you have any inquiries or concerns about the correctness of Intelius, you can visit their contact page and talk to a customer service representative from the United States.

What is Intelius? Intelius has been an established organization since 2003, making it one of the oldest People Search services available today. Even though its services are mostly credible, customers must remember that it occasionally makes mistakes, as is the case with any business.

An Intelius report may include the following information:

Names

Addresses

Social Media Profiles

Phone Numbers

Criminal and Traffic Records

It may be difficult to locate certain individual details, such as criminal or driving records, through a typical search engine. That’s where a professional service like Intelius can be useful. However, remember to double-check the outcomes with other independent sources to ensure precision. Keep in mind that the data provided by background check services may not always be comprehensive.

It's also worth noting that Intelius may not be able to offer details on some records, such as those that have been expunged, removed, or are otherwise legally protected.

Is Intelius Legit, or Is Intelius a Scam?

Intelius is a valid background check service that generates precise data on individuals from public records. A subscription to Intelius will generate dependable results due to its A+ BBB rating.

Several web customer reviews state that Intelius charges money and is, therefore, a con. Reading such reviews, it's understandable to question 'Is Intelius legit?' or 'Is Intelius a scam?'. However, the company never advertises free or complimentary services, so these reviews are inaccurate.

Is Intelius Safe and Legit? - Customer Reviews

Let's hear what customers have to say in response to the question, 'Is Intelius Legit?'

Intelius is a great beginner's choice to discreetly find out additional details about a person. Thanks to the company's access to billions of public records, users may obtain data much more quickly than they would on their own. But do you need to pay a premium for Intelius Premier or Reverse Phone Lookup to find the information you're looking for?

To get a better perspective on whether real customers would advise using Intelius, continue reading below.

Is Intelius Legit?- Reviews on Sitejabber

On average, Intelius has a 3.79-star rating out of 79 consumer reviews, indicating that most customers are reasonably satisfied with their transactions. Those satisfied with Intelius often point to the helpfulness of the customer service team. Is Intelius safe and legit, according to customer reviews? It certainly looks like - the brand is ranked ninth amongst people-search websites.

One user reported, “I spoke with a representative and found her to be not only professional, but by the end of the conversation I felt she was a friend who was looking out for my best interest. Please tell her thank you.”

Another positive review on Sitejabber said, "I have been looking for my long-lost cousin for a very long time, and your company helped me find her. Thank You!"

Is Intelius Legit?- Reviews on Better Business Bureau

Based on reviews on Better Business Bureau, is Intelius safe and legit? Let’s find out.

Better Business Bureau has given Intelius an incredibly low rating, with 97% of customers expressing dissatisfaction and 400 complaints filed.

The primary issue seems to be that customers were charged for continual subscriptions and payments, even after they had canceled their membership. People have also mentioned that the data collected by Intelius was not as detailed as they had expected when they paid for the service.

Many people have also complained that their private information was featured on Intelius, and they wanted it taken down. Is Intelius safe based on reviews? Most reviews by customers on Better Business Bureau are unfavorable, and many have gone so far as to call Intelius a scam.

Is Intelius Legit?- Reviews on Trustpilot

Is Intelius safe and legit, according to reviews on Trustpilot? Here are the details.

Almost two-thirds of the reviews on TrustPilot for Intelius's People Search, and Premier services were negative.

One customer wrote that their basic search was $6.95 but only contained outdated information from five to ten years ago.

Invoicing issues have been a common complaint, as customers have been unknowingly enrolled in a monthly payment plan after agreeing to a free or reduced search. There have, however, also been positive comments and customers praising the service. One user said,

“I signed up for Intelius because I wanted to check on text phone numbers I had received from a dating site. A couple of text numbers were people I wanted to stay away from. Intelius gave me information on Verified people. I found the birthdates of several family members and friends along with phone numbers. Thank you, Intelius. I will always recommend your service to others.”

Is Intelius Safe?

Is Intelius safe? As a company that has been in existence since 2003 and has built a reputation for accuracy and dependability, we certainly believe it is.

Nevertheless, exercise the same level of caution when dealing with this business as with any other firm. To ensure a secure experience when using Intelius, adhere to the following guidelines.

Protect your personal information: Avoid providing personal information such as your full name, residence address, contact number, and bank card details to any online companies unless absolutely necessary. When essential, only provide such information to entities you are sure of.

Use a secure payment method: Use a reliable payment system like a credit card or PayPal when you buy something. Whenever feasible, try to stay away from cash or transmitting funds by wire transfer, as these methods are less safe and may be prey to scams.

Check the company's privacy policy: Read the privacy policy of a company if you want to learn more about how they manage your personal information. Be careful when sharing confidential details or making financial transactions on the web.

If you abide by these precautions, you can use Intelius safely and with peace of mind.

What Does Intelius Cost?

Intelius provides a wide range of services; the cost of each varies depending on the type of service. People searches, background inquiries, phone searches, email searches, and real estate info are some of the popular services.

Here’s a cost breakdown of some of the most popular offerings from Intelius:

People search : The price for a search can vary, with a basic record search costing $1.95 and a comprehensive background check that includes criminal records and other private details being priced at $29.95.

: The price for a search can vary, with a basic record search costing $1.95 and a comprehensive background check that includes criminal records and other private details being priced at $29.95. Background check : The cost of background checks varies depending on the level of detail required, the least expensive option being $9.95 and the most expensive being $49.95. The most extensive service covers access to criminal records, educational credentials, employment details, and other public documents.

: The cost of background checks varies depending on the level of detail required, the least expensive option being $9.95 and the most expensive being $49.95. The most extensive service covers access to criminal records, educational credentials, employment details, and other public documents. Reverse phone lookup : A basic search will cost $4.95, whereas if you need to obtain the title holder's name, address, and other identifying particulars, you will have to pay $14.95.

: A basic search will cost $4.95, whereas if you need to obtain the title holder's name, address, and other identifying particulars, you will have to pay $14.95. Email search : The cost of a search can vary from as little as $4.95 for a basic search to $14.95 for a more thorough investigation that reveals the name, address, and other relevant information from the owner.

: The cost of a search can vary from as little as $4.95 for a basic search to $14.95 for a more thorough investigation that reveals the name, address, and other relevant information from the owner. Property records: It costs $0.99 to access a single property record, while a monthly subscription to gain access to an unlimited quantity of records is priced at $39.95.

It is important to note that the prices may vary depending on the product or service you select. To ensure you have the most current pricing information, it's recommended to visit the company's website.

Is Intelius Legit – Bottom Line

What is Intelius? Intelius is a well-established business operating since 2003 that specializes in background checks and granting access to public records. Is Intelius safe and legit? Yes, but it is important for potential clients to read Intelius's privacy and terms of service policies before utilizing their services. Additionally, it is prudent to review the company's history and customer reviews before opting for its services.