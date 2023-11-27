Israel and Hamas open to extending truce on 4th day of hostage swap

It's the final day of a four-day truce set forward by Israel and Hamas to free a number of hostages taken into Gaza on Oct. 7, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

As more hostage releases are set for Monday, the two parties may also be open to extending their temporary cease-fire that is set to expire.

On Sunday, Hamas terrorists freed 17 more hostages and Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners. Each day since the truce began Friday, hostages have been transferred to the International Red Cross and brought into Israel. The hostages get transferred to hospitals, where they undergo medical evaluation and reunite with their families.

Another 11 Israeli captives are expected to be freed from Hamas on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say securing the release of more hostages remains a top priority.

"Critically needed aid is going in, and hostages are coming out — and this still is structured so that it can be extended, to keep building on these results," said President Biden. "That's my goal. That's our goal — keep this pause going beyond tomorrow, so that we can continue to see more hostages come out, and surge more humanitarian relief into those in need in Gaza."

Under the terms of the original agreement, a four-day cease-fire would allow 50 Israeli captives from Gaza to be set free — out of nearly 240 being held — in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. The deal also carved out stipulations to get desperately needed aid into Gaza.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it delivered 100 trucks of supplies to northern Gaza just on Sunday, which included food, water, baby formula, blankets and fuel. Aid groups and the United Nations say much more is still needed to meet the needs of the more than 2 million Palestinians inside the territory.

SEE MORE: Family member of 3 released Hamas hostages speaks out

Netanyahu said he welcomes a truce extension to get more hostages home. He paid a visit to Israeli troops on Sunday, vowing that Israel would fight on "until victory."

Netanyahu outlined Israel's three main goals: eliminating Hamas, freeing all the hostages and ensuring Gaza will not go back to being a threat.

Israel had previously said it would extend the truce one day for every 10 hostages released by Hamas.

According to Palestinian sources, there were six Palestinian prisoners not included on the list presented to Hamas of those set to be freed on Monday. Hamas is urging Israel to implement a seniority principle, which would release prisoners who have been in jail for the longest.

The cease-fire is supposed to end Tuesday at 7 a.m. local time.

Qatar is reportedly helping mediate a truce extension.

If a deal isn't extended, Israel says it will continue its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com